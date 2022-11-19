- Home
Karma Koffee
No reviews yet
587 N 155th Plaza
Omaha, NE 68154
Popular Items
Blended Drinks
Karmaccino
Our freshly ground espresso, flavor and milk of choice blended to perfection.. Add homemade whipped cream for the win!
The Lotus
Our specialty smoothie! Mango 100% crushed fruit smoothie mix with unsweetened matcha powder, vanilla protein powder and ice blended to a creamy green masterpiece!
Peach, Pear, Apricot Smoothie
100% crushed fruit blended and topped with homemade whipped cream if desired
Strawberry, Banana Smoothie
100% crushed fruit blended and topped with homemade whipped cream if desired
Mango Tropic Smoothie
100% crushed fruit blended and topped with homemade whipped cream if desired
Wild 4 Berry Smoothie
100% crushed fruit blended and topped with homemade whipped cream if desired
Hot & Iced Drinks
Drip Coffee
Our freshly ground coffee beans. Choose from our light flavored of the day, our signature medium Miracle Blend or our robust dark roast of the day
Cafe Au Lait
Coffee roast of choice with steamed milk of choice
Americano
our freshly ground espresso and water
Single Shot
Double Espresso
Latte
Our freshly ground espresso, steamed milk of choice and small layer of steamed milk foam on top. Add a flavor if desired
Latte Macchiato
Name meaning “marked milk” this drink presents the creamy foamed milk on the bottom with the espresso on top for a bold first sip. Add a flavor if desired
Caramel Macchiato
Caramel deliciousness! Name meaning “marked milk” this drink presents the creamy foamed milk on the bottom that we add caramel syrup to and the espresso on top for a bold first sip. Oh, don’t forget the caramel drizzle for the win!
Mocha
Rich dark chocolate sauce steamed with milk of choice and our freshly roasted espresso. Add homemade whipped cream if desired (White chocolate & SF sauces available upon request)
Cappuccino
Our freshly ground espresso and equal parts hot milk and steamed milk foam. Add a flavor or milk of choice if desired
Breve
Our freshly ground espresso and steamed half and half
Flat White
Cold Brew
Our delicious cold brew is steeped 17 hours to create a smoother, stronger, less acidic drink that will carry you through your day!
Cold Brew Latte
Our delicious cold brew is steeped 17 hours to create a smoother, stronger, less acidic drink that we steam with your milk of choice. Add a flavor if desired
Chai Tea Latte
Our house brewed concentrate mixed with milk of choice. We add vanilla and cinnamon when crafting. Please note if you'd like more, less or no flavoring
Matcha Tea Latte
We use a high Grade Japanese Matcha .. creamy, smooth and delicious! Choose sweetened or unsweetened as well as milk of choice
London Fog
You choose the tea, we steep it in your milk of choice! We add vanilla to bring out the flavor!
Steamer
Milk of choice steamed with flavor of choice ... a delicious non caffeinated drink. Add whipped cream if desired
Cup of Coa Hot Chocolate
Locally made rich, creamy gourmet hot chocolate ... add homemade whipped cream for that extra something soecial
Spiced Cider
Like Apple pie in a cup!
Arnold Palmer
That famous duo! Our award winning iced tea and crisp Lemonade is always a good choice
Lemonade
Crisp, perfectly sweet Lemonade
Brewed Iced Tea
Award winning Blue Mountain Black iced tea
Espresso Macchiato
Arnold Palmer Flights
Italian Soda 24oz Only
Milk
Choc Milk
French Press
Pour Over 16oz only
Cortado
Signature Drinks
Karmas Classic French Toast Latte
We take our freshly roasted espresso beans, your milk of choice along with 100% pure maple syrup and brown sugar topped with cinnamon to create French toast in a cup
Kosmic Krunch
Freshly roasted espresso with milk of choice along with caramel sauce, toffee nut syrup and 100% pure maple syrup.
Yin And Yang
Best of both worlds! Freshly ground espresso, milk of choice along with both dark and white chocolate sauces. SF options available
Zen Chakra(ZC)
Traci's favorite! Freshly ground espresso, milk of choice steamed with lavender and honey...ahhhh!
Karmagedden
This will get ya going! We take freshly ground espresso, milk of choice and add our toddy concentrate ..wow! Add a flavor if desired
Omazing Chai Tea
House brewed Chai tea concentrate, Milk of choice, freshly ground espresso, vanilla&cinnamon syrups topped with cinnamon and nutmeg
Namas-Tea
Herbal tea, steamed milk and vanilla
Eternal Sunshine
Freshly ground espresso, turmeric steamed into the milk of choice along with vanilla and 100% pure maple syrup. Topped with cinnamon...delicious and beneficial!
Bullet Proof
Coffee Flight
Now THIS is exciting! Choose 5 different drinks from our menu ... they can be hot or iced (excluding blended drinks) We serve them up in 6oz glasses on our custom made flight boards ... this isn’t just coffee, it’s an experience! *can be made to go
Seasonal Drinks
Lemon Lavender Creamy Blender
Zen Matcha
Bad Romance Cold Brew Latte (BRCB)
We take our house brewed cold brew that has been steeped overnight for a stronger, less acidic concentrate and add caramel sauce, vanilla syrup and your choice of milk... try it steamed!
Orange Kiss
Cookie Butter Chai
Smores Mocha
Summer Breeze Cold Brew
Mint Julip Arnold Palmer
French Toast Chai Tea Latte
French Toast Chai Tea latte! Why should espresso have all the fun? Play off our classic signature drink here but make it CHAI! That’s right, house steeped chai, milk of choice, 100% pure maple syrup and brown sugar. Topped with cinnamon. YUM!
Pumpkin Patch Cold Brew Latte w Harvest Foam
Our delicious house brewed cold brew, milk of choice along with pumpkin pie sauce and caramel syrup. Topped with our own harvest foam
Salted Caramel Latte w/ caramel drizzle
A shop favorite! Decadent Dulce caramel sauce and espresso with sea salt steamed right into your milk of choice. Topped with caramel drizzle
Apple Cinnamon Crisp
Apple and cinnamon syrups mixed with espresso and milk of choice .. topped with crispy raw sugar. The smell alone screams fall!
Pumpkin Pie Latte with Harvest Foam & cinnamon
Pumpkin Pie sauce mixed with espresso and milk of choice. Topped with our delicious harvest foam and cinnamon! Classic Fall drink!
Specialty Teas
Retail Drinks
Special Arnold Palmer
Pastries
Apple Strudel
Cake Pop
Cinnamon Bread
Danish
Giant Muffins
Giant assorted muffins
Giant Cinnamon Roll
Giant Scones
Lemon Bar
Raspberry Tart Cookie
Raspberry Frosted Muffin/Cake
Snickerdoodle Frosted Cake
Yogurt Parfaits
Gluten-free vanilla low-fat yogurt along with gluten-free granola and fresh fruit. Yum!
Old Fashioned Donut
Glazed Donut
Cake Donut
Raised Donut
Apple Fritter
Day Old Deal - 1/2 dozen
Sprinkles
Long John
Frosted
Breakfast
Breakfast Sandwich
Legendary! We take your bagel bin bagel of choice, add egg and cheese along with your choice of breakfast meat and run it through our turbo chef oven to create a uniquely crispy melty sammy that’ll keep you coming back for more!
Bagel
Bagel Bin bagels ... enough said!!
Avocado Toast
Avocado Toast & Scrambled Egg
Heavenly Waffles
A waffle that only 110 calories and 7 grams of protein?? Yeah, that’s Heavenly!! Heavenly Waffles, that is!
Heavenly Waffles Breakfast Platter
110 calories , 7 grams of protein Heavenly Waffle AND eggs and breakfast meat?? That’s right!!
Sous-Vide Egg Bites
Oatmeal
Primal Indulgence
Keto Sausage Quiche
Keto Spinach Artichoke Quiche
Biscuits and Gravy
Vegan Breakfast Burrito
Meal Replacement Breakfast Cookie
Vegan Cake Pops
Keto Cashew Caramel Bar
(GF) Monster Bite (1)
(GF) Monster Bites Deal (3)
Keto Granola
Keto Bagel
Keto Chocolate chip muffin
Chocolate Chip Pumpkin Cake
Lunch
Special
Off The Farm GF and/or Vegan
Healthy Energy GF/Vegan Bars
Healthy Energy GF/Vegan unwrapped bars
Silver Heat Sealed Bags
Grab 'n' Go
Joe To Go
Karma Honey
Dog treats
CBD
Peaceful Roads Tincture 1200mg
Peaceful Roads Tincture 3000mg
Peaceful Roads Powder
Peaceful Roads Packets
Now you can enjoy PeacefulRoads™ Premium CBD Powder in your favorite beverage using our new single serving packets. Powered by KND Labs Apex Water Soluble™, this revolutionary formula creates a more efficient and convenient way to experience CBD. The increased bioavailability maximizes body absorption. Box contains 10 packets. 12.5 mg CBD per packet. THC-free
Peaceful Roads Gummy Bears
Peaceful Roads Topical Cream
Barista Blend Box of single packets
Phyto-Bites small dog 30 servings
Phyto-Bites large dog 30 servings
Phyto-Bites small dog 60 servings
Phyto-Bites large dog 60 serving
Peaceful Roads MCT Oil
Sati Soda Case - Red Berry - Energy
Sati Soda Case - Lemon Lime - Clarity
Sati Soda Case - Ginger - Chill
Yes You CANdle
Healing Not Broken Series
Retail Books
Re-Usable K-Cups
Advertising/Space Rental
Lemonade pitcher
Pop up fee
Game Day Special
Cale Special
Family First Chiropractic
Boystown Tasting Event
Bridal Shower
Omaha National
Delivery fee
Come step into our little oasis and enjoy some good karma.
587 N 155th Plaza, Omaha, NE 68154