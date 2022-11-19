Karma Koffee

Restaurant header imageView gallery
Order Again

Popular Items

Breakfast Sandwich
Latte
Kosmic Krunch

Blended Drinks

Karmaccino

$5.30+

Our freshly ground espresso, flavor and milk of choice blended to perfection.. Add homemade whipped cream for the win!

The Lotus

$5.30+

Our specialty smoothie! Mango 100% crushed fruit smoothie mix with unsweetened matcha powder, vanilla protein powder and ice blended to a creamy green masterpiece!

Peach, Pear, Apricot Smoothie

$4.75+

100% crushed fruit blended and topped with homemade whipped cream if desired

Strawberry, Banana Smoothie

$4.75+

100% crushed fruit blended and topped with homemade whipped cream if desired

Mango Tropic Smoothie

$4.75+

100% crushed fruit blended and topped with homemade whipped cream if desired

Wild 4 Berry Smoothie

$4.75+

100% crushed fruit blended and topped with homemade whipped cream if desired

Hot & Iced Drinks

Drip Coffee

$2.50+

Our freshly ground coffee beans. Choose from our light flavored of the day, our signature medium Miracle Blend or our robust dark roast of the day

Cafe Au Lait

$3.50+

Coffee roast of choice with steamed milk of choice

Americano

$3.50+

our freshly ground espresso and water

Single Shot

$2.25

Double Espresso

$3.25

Latte

$4.50+

Our freshly ground espresso, steamed milk of choice and small layer of steamed milk foam on top. Add a flavor if desired

Latte Macchiato

$4.50+

Name meaning “marked milk” this drink presents the creamy foamed milk on the bottom with the espresso on top for a bold first sip. Add a flavor if desired

Caramel Macchiato

$4.75+

Caramel deliciousness! Name meaning “marked milk” this drink presents the creamy foamed milk on the bottom that we add caramel syrup to and the espresso on top for a bold first sip. Oh, don’t forget the caramel drizzle for the win!

Mocha

$4.75+

Rich dark chocolate sauce steamed with milk of choice and our freshly roasted espresso. Add homemade whipped cream if desired (White chocolate & SF sauces available upon request)

Cappuccino

$4.50+

Our freshly ground espresso and equal parts hot milk and steamed milk foam. Add a flavor or milk of choice if desired

Breve

$4.75+

Our freshly ground espresso and steamed half and half

Flat White

$4.50+

Cold Brew

$4.95+

Our delicious cold brew is steeped 17 hours to create a smoother, stronger, less acidic drink that will carry you through your day!

Cold Brew Latte

$5.25+

Our delicious cold brew is steeped 17 hours to create a smoother, stronger, less acidic drink that we steam with your milk of choice. Add a flavor if desired

Chai Tea Latte

$5.25+

Our house brewed concentrate mixed with milk of choice. We add vanilla and cinnamon when crafting. Please note if you'd like more, less or no flavoring

Matcha Tea Latte

$5.25+

We use a high Grade Japanese Matcha .. creamy, smooth and delicious! Choose sweetened or unsweetened as well as milk of choice

London Fog

$4.95+

You choose the tea, we steep it in your milk of choice! We add vanilla to bring out the flavor!

Steamer

$3.25+

Milk of choice steamed with flavor of choice ... a delicious non caffeinated drink. Add whipped cream if desired

Cup of Coa Hot Chocolate

$4.00+

Locally made rich, creamy gourmet hot chocolate ... add homemade whipped cream for that extra something soecial

Spiced Cider

$3.25+

Like Apple pie in a cup!

Arnold Palmer

$2.75+

That famous duo! Our award winning iced tea and crisp Lemonade is always a good choice

Lemonade

$2.50+

Crisp, perfectly sweet Lemonade

Brewed Iced Tea

$3.25+

Award winning Blue Mountain Black iced tea

Espresso Macchiato

$4.00

Arnold Palmer Flights

$14.99

Italian Soda 24oz Only

$4.95

Milk

$2.00

Choc Milk

$3.00

French Press

$7.99

Pour Over 16oz only

$5.75

Cortado

$4.00

Signature Drinks

Freshly ground espresso, milk of choice along with lavender syrup and honey... a flavor combination that will get your mind right!

Karmas Classic French Toast Latte

$4.95+

We take our freshly roasted espresso beans, your milk of choice along with 100% pure maple syrup and brown sugar topped with cinnamon to create French toast in a cup

Kosmic Krunch

$4.95+

Freshly roasted espresso with milk of choice along with caramel sauce, toffee nut syrup and 100% pure maple syrup.

Yin And Yang

$4.95+

Best of both worlds! Freshly ground espresso, milk of choice along with both dark and white chocolate sauces. SF options available

Zen Chakra(ZC)

$4.95+

Traci's favorite! Freshly ground espresso, milk of choice steamed with lavender and honey...ahhhh!

Karmagedden

$4.95+

This will get ya going! We take freshly ground espresso, milk of choice and add our toddy concentrate ..wow! Add a flavor if desired

Omazing Chai Tea

$4.95+

House brewed Chai tea concentrate, Milk of choice, freshly ground espresso, vanilla&cinnamon syrups topped with cinnamon and nutmeg

Namas-Tea

$4.95+

Herbal tea, steamed milk and vanilla

Eternal Sunshine

$4.95+

Freshly ground espresso, turmeric steamed into the milk of choice along with vanilla and 100% pure maple syrup. Topped with cinnamon...delicious and beneficial!

Bullet Proof

$5.25+

Coffee Flight

$19.99

Now THIS is exciting! Choose 5 different drinks from our menu ... they can be hot or iced (excluding blended drinks) We serve them up in 6oz glasses on our custom made flight boards ... this isn’t just coffee, it’s an experience! *can be made to go

Seasonal Drinks

Lemon Lavender Creamy Blender

$5.30+

Zen Matcha

$5.50+

Bad Romance Cold Brew Latte (BRCB)

$5.50+

We take our house brewed cold brew that has been steeped overnight for a stronger, less acidic concentrate and add caramel sauce, vanilla syrup and your choice of milk... try it steamed!

Orange Kiss

$5.30+Out of stock

Cookie Butter Chai

$4.75+Out of stock

Smores Mocha

$4.50+

Summer Breeze Cold Brew

$4.95+

Mint Julip Arnold Palmer

$4.00+

French Toast Chai Tea Latte

$5.50+

French Toast Chai Tea latte! Why should espresso have all the fun? Play off our classic signature drink here but make it CHAI! That’s right, house steeped chai, milk of choice, 100% pure maple syrup and brown sugar. Topped with cinnamon. YUM!

Pumpkin Patch Cold Brew Latte w Harvest Foam

$5.50+

Our delicious house brewed cold brew, milk of choice along with pumpkin pie sauce and caramel syrup. Topped with our own harvest foam

Salted Caramel Latte w/ caramel drizzle

$4.75+

A shop favorite! Decadent Dulce caramel sauce and espresso with sea salt steamed right into your milk of choice. Topped with caramel drizzle

Apple Cinnamon Crisp

$4.75+

Apple and cinnamon syrups mixed with espresso and milk of choice .. topped with crispy raw sugar. The smell alone screams fall!

Pumpkin Pie Latte with Harvest Foam & cinnamon

$4.75+

Pumpkin Pie sauce mixed with espresso and milk of choice. Topped with our delicious harvest foam and cinnamon! Classic Fall drink!

Specialty Teas

Earl Grey (B)

$3.95+

English Tea

$3.95+

Ceylon Star (B)

$3.95+

Dragon Well Lung Ching (G)

$3.95+

Emerald Sun (G)

$3.95+

Moroccan Mint (G)

$3.95+

White Peach (W)

$3.95+

Blanc De Blueberry (W)

$3.95+

Decaf Masala Chai

$3.95+

Decaf Restoring Harmony

$3.95+

Decaf Lemon Chiffon

$3.95+

Retail Drinks

Bottled Coke

$1.50Out of stock

Perrier Sparkling H2O

$2.50

Fiji

$2.50

Smart Water

$4.00

Apple Juice

$1.25

Orange Juice

$1.75

Sati CBD Soda - Energy (Red)

$5.50

Sati CBD Soda - Clarity (Green)

$5.50

Sati CBD Soda - Chill (Orange)

$5.50

Special Arnold Palmer

Julep Palmer

$4.00+

Peach Palmer

$4.00+

Violet Palmer

$4.00+

Garden Party

$4.00+

Black&Blue Palmer

$4.00+

Pastries

Apple Strudel

$3.50Out of stock

Cake Pop

$2.50

Cinnamon Bread

$3.00

Danish

$4.95

Giant Muffins

$3.25

Giant assorted muffins

Giant Cinnamon Roll

$5.00

Giant Scones

$5.00

Lemon Bar

$2.25

Raspberry Tart Cookie

$2.00

Raspberry Frosted Muffin/Cake

$4.95

Snickerdoodle Frosted Cake

$4.95

Yogurt Parfaits

$4.95

Gluten-free vanilla low-fat yogurt along with gluten-free granola and fresh fruit. Yum!

Old Fashioned Donut

$3.00

Glazed Donut

$3.00

Cake Donut

$3.00

Raised Donut

$3.00

Apple Fritter

$3.50

Day Old Deal - 1/2 dozen

$8.00

Sprinkles

$3.00

Long John

$3.00

Frosted

$3.00

Breakfast

Breakfast Sandwich

$5.99

Legendary! We take your bagel bin bagel of choice, add egg and cheese along with your choice of breakfast meat and run it through our turbo chef oven to create a uniquely crispy melty sammy that’ll keep you coming back for more!

Bagel

$1.75

Bagel Bin bagels ... enough said!!

Avocado Toast

$5.50

Avocado Toast & Scrambled Egg

$8.00

Heavenly Waffles

$5.00

A waffle that only 110 calories and 7 grams of protein?? Yeah, that’s Heavenly!! Heavenly Waffles, that is!

Heavenly Waffles Breakfast Platter

$8.99

110 calories , 7 grams of protein Heavenly Waffle AND eggs and breakfast meat?? That’s right!!

Sous-Vide Egg Bites

$2.00

Yogurt Parfaits

$4.95

Gluten-free vanilla low-fat yogurt along with gluten-free granola and fresh fruit. Yum!

Oatmeal

$2.95

Primal Indulgence

Keto Sausage Quiche

$4.95

Keto Spinach Artichoke Quiche

$4.95

Biscuits and Gravy

$7.00

Vegan Breakfast Burrito

$5.00

Meal Replacement Breakfast Cookie

$3.95

Vegan Cake Pops

$4.00

Keto Cashew Caramel Bar

$4.75

(GF) Monster Bite (1)

$1.00

(GF) Monster Bites Deal (3)

$2.75

Keto Granola

$4.00

Keto Bagel

$4.95

Keto Chocolate chip muffin

$5.00

Chocolate Chip Pumpkin Cake

$7.50

Lunch

Lunch Sandwich

$5.99

Special

Rueben Sandwich

$6.00

Off The Farm GF and/or Vegan

Various flavors

$4.50

Healthy Energy GF/Vegan Bars

Various Flavors

$5.00

Healthy Energy GF/Vegan unwrapped bars

Mexican Chocolate

$4.00

Chai

$4.00

Caramel

1 Caramel

$0.50

3 Caramels

$1.25

Bag of Caramels

$6.50

Silver Heat Sealed Bags

Miracle Blend - ground

$15.95

Miracle Blend - whole bean

$15.95

Dark Roast - whole bean

$15.95

Flavored - whole bean

$16.95

Grab 'n' Go

Nature Valley Almond butter Biscuit

$2.00

Beans

1/2 lb Beans - coffee

$7.50

1 lb Beans - Coffee

$14.95

1/2 lb Espresso

$8.99

1lb Espresso

$17.50

Joe To Go

96oz

$19.95

Hot Coa To Go

$29.95

Karma Honey

Karma Organic Honey

$16.00

Heavenly Waffles

Heavenly Waffles Regular 22oz

$12.00

Heavenly Waffles GF 22oz

$14.00

Cup of COA

Cup of COA canister - Classic

$15.00

Cup of COA canister - Mint

$18.00

Dog treats

Small bag Dog Treats

$12.00

CBD

Peaceful Roads Tincture 1200mg

$59.95

Peaceful Roads Tincture 3000mg

$129.95

Peaceful Roads Powder

$99.95

Peaceful Roads Packets

$29.95

Now you can enjoy PeacefulRoads™ Premium CBD Powder in your favorite beverage using our new single serving packets. Powered by KND Labs Apex Water Soluble™, this revolutionary formula creates a more efficient and convenient way to experience CBD. The increased bioavailability maximizes body absorption. Box contains 10 packets. 12.5 mg CBD per packet. THC-free

Peaceful Roads Gummy Bears

$59.95

Peaceful Roads Topical Cream

$59.95

Barista Blend Box of single packets

$30.00

Phyto-Bites small dog 30 servings

$46.00

Phyto-Bites large dog 30 servings

$55.00

Phyto-Bites small dog 60 servings

$84.00

Phyto-Bites large dog 60 serving

$95.00

Peaceful Roads MCT Oil

$22.50

Sati Soda Case - Red Berry - Energy

$45.99

Sati Soda Case - Lemon Lime - Clarity

$45.99

Sati Soda Case - Ginger - Chill

$45.99

Karma Schwag

Campfire Mug

$12.00

Travel Mug

$24.99

Zip Up Hoodie

$45.00

KLA Shirts

$24.99

Yes You CANdle

Standard Size

$18.95

Twist Top

$15.95

Love Box

$40.00

Healing Not Broken Series

Healing Not Broken

$22.95

Continue To Grow

$22.95

The Unseen Emotions w grounding booklet

$27.95

HNB Calendar

$20.00

Retail Books

Drawing You In by Jeff Koterba

$19.95Out of stock

Frankie Drives a Freight liner by Mary Mahowald

$17.99

Mandela Coloring Book

$10.00Out of stock

Listen, Different is good

$16.95

Re-Usable K-Cups

Re-Usable K Cup Pack

$12.95

Advertising/Space Rental

Cup Sleeve Advertising

$250.00

Space Rental 30 mins

$30.00

Space Rental 60 mins

$50.00

Lemonade pitcher

regular

$12.99

flavored

$15.00

Pop up fee

Buy in

$50.00

Buy in - half off

$25.00

Ala Cart

Bacon 2 pieces

$2.00

Pork Sausage

$2.00

Turkey Sausage

$2.00

Egg

$2.00

Cheese

$1.00

Immunity Shot

$2.00

Avocado

$1.00

Heavenly Waffle

$5.00

Game Day Special

Breakfast Sammy

$5.00

16oz Drink

$5.00

Donut

$2.99

Cale Special

2 Joe to Go's, 17 bagels and cream cheese

$65.00

Family First Chiropractic

Fathers Day Event

$800.00

Boystown Tasting Event

Monday July 11

$400.00

Bridal Shower

Per Hour

$25.00

Omaha National

Deposit for Oct 3rd Event

$475.00

Delivery fee

Fee

$10.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come step into our little oasis and enjoy some good karma.

Website

Location

587 N 155th Plaza, Omaha, NE 68154

Directions

Gallery
Karma Koffee image

