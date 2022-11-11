Karma's Coffee House
103 1st Ave NE
#140
Cullman, AL 35055
All Day
Sweet Home Alabama Amazebowl
strawberries, blueberries, banana, peanut butter, nutella, homemade granola
California Dreamin Amazebowl
strawberries, blueberries, banana, cacao nibs, hemp seeds, homemade granola
Brass Monkey Amazebowl
banana, cacao nibs, coconut chips, chia seeds, homemade granola
Amazing Grace Amazebowl
strawberries, banana, Oreos, nutella
Yogurt Parfait
vanilla greek yogurt, fresh fruit, homemade granola
Banana Roll Up
Quiche of the Day
Standard Avocado Toast
Loaded Avocado Toast
Bakery Case
Snacks
Muffins
Espresso, Cappuccino, Bottomless Mug
Coffee of the Day
Bulletproof Coffee
Americano
Americano - 12oz
Espresso diluted to the strength of coffee
Americano - 16oz
Espresso diluted to the strength of coffee
Americano - 20oz
Espresso diluted to the strength of coffee
Americano - Iced 16oz
Espresso diluted to the strength of coffee
Americano - Iced 20oz
Espresso diluted to the strength of coffee
Shot in the Dark
Shot in the Dark - 12oz
Coffee of the Day with espresso
Shot in the Dark - 16oz
Coffee of the Day with espresso
Shot in the Dark - 20oz
Coffee of the Day with espresso
Shot in the Dark - Iced 16oz
Coffee of the Day with espresso
Shot in the Dark - Iced 20oz
Coffee of the Day with espresso
Latte
Flavored Latte
Yin Mocha
Yang Mocha
Chai
Dirty Chai
Matcha Latte
Kalita Wave
Kurt Kobean
Kurt Kobean - 12oz
white chocolate, toffee nut, extra shot of espresso
Kurt Kobean - 16oz
white chocolate, toffee nut, extra shot of espresso
Kurt Kobean - 20oz
white chocolate, toffee nut, extra shot of espresso
Kurt Kobean - Iced 16oz
white chocolate, toffee nut, extra shot of espresso
Kurt Kobean - Iced 20oz
white chocolate, toffee nut, extra shot of espresso
Kurt Kobean Frappe
white chocolate, toffee nut, extra shot of espresso
Golden Yang
Golden Yang - 12oz
white chocolate and caramel
Golden Yang - 16oz
white chocolate and caramel
Golden Yang - 20oz
white chocolate and caramel
Golden Yang - Iced 16oz
white chocolate and caramel
Golden Yang - Iced 20oz
white chocolate and caramel
Golden Yang Frappe
white chocolate and caramel
Mona Lisa
Nutty Irishman
Nutty Irishman - 12oz
irish cream, toffee nut, vanilla
Nutty Irishman - 16oz
irish cream, toffee nut, vanilla
Nutty Irishman - 20oz
irish cream, toffee nut, vanilla
Nutty Irishman - Iced 16oz
irish cream, toffee nut, vanilla
Nutty Irishman - Iced 20oz
irish cream, toffee nut, vanilla
Nutty Irishman Frappe
irish cream, toffee nut, vanilla
Turtle Mocha
Turtle Mocha - 12oz
chocolate, caramel and pralines
Turtle Mocha - 16oz
chocolate, caramel and pralines
Turtle Mocha - 20oz
chocolate, caramel and pralines
Turtle Mocha - Iced 16oz
chocolate, caramel and pralines
Turtle Mocha - Iced 20oz
chocolate, caramel and pralines
Turtle Mocha Frappe
chocolate, caramel and pralines
Hazy Pearl
Teas, Lemonades, Etc.
Iced Lemonade
Frozen Lemonade
Matcha Lemonade
Italian Soda - 16oz
Italian Soda - 20oz
Piper & Leaf Tea - Iced or Hot
Piper & Leaf Tea - Quart Jar
Hot Tea - 12oz
Hot Tea - 16oz
Hot Tea - 20oz
Milk - 16oz
Milk - 20oz
Chocolate Milk - 16oz
Chocolate Milk - 20z
Gallon Whole
Gallon Skim
1/2 Gallon Heavy Cream
32oz Oat Milk
32oz Almond Milk
Apple Cider - 12oz
Apple Cider - 16oz
Apple Cider - 20oz
Apple Cider Slush - 16oz only
Catering
Coffee for a Crowd
Serves 12 - includes cups, lids, sleeves, cream, sugar and stirrers
Gallon Plain Latte
Half Gallon Plain Latte
Gallon Flavored Latte
Half Gallon Flavored Latte
Gallon Iced Chai
Half Gallon Iced Chai
Pan of Macaroni and Cheese
Monin Syrup 750ml
Monin Pump
Bag Of Ice
Bag of Vanilla Chai
Crown Mulling Spices
15lbs Hot Chocolate Mix
Grape Salad Quart
Potato Salad Quart
Pasta Salad Quart
Retail
Interior Short Sleeve T-Shirt
Hands Short Sleeve T-Shirt
Guitar Short Sleeve T-Shirt
Interior Sweatshirt
Hands Sweatshirt
Guitar Sweatshirt
Harvest Latte
Pumpkin Patch Latte
Pumpkin Spice Latte
Pumpkin Chai
Pecan Waffles Latte
Pumpkin Foam Cold Brew
Blueberry Cobbler Latte
Blueberry Cobbler Latte - 12oz
banana, maple pancake and cinnamon
Blueberry Cobbler Latte - 16oz
banana, maple pancake and cinnamon
Blueberry Cobbler Latte - 20oz
banana, maple pancake and cinnamon
Blueberry Cobbler Latte - Iced 16oz
banana, maple pancake and cinnamon
Blueberry Cobbler Latte - Iced 20oz
banana, maple pancake and cinnamon
Blueberry Cobbler Frappe
banana, maple pancake and cinnamon
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
103 1st Ave NE, #140, Cullman, AL 35055