Karma's Coffee House

review star

No reviews yet

103 1st Ave NE

#140

Cullman, AL 35055

Order Again

Popular Items

Sweet Home Alabama Amazebowl
Yin Mocha - 20oz
Kurt Kobean - Iced 20oz

All Day

Sweet Home Alabama Amazebowl

$11.00

strawberries, blueberries, banana, peanut butter, nutella, homemade granola

California Dreamin Amazebowl

$11.00

strawberries, blueberries, banana, cacao nibs, hemp seeds, homemade granola

Brass Monkey Amazebowl

$11.00

banana, cacao nibs, coconut chips, chia seeds, homemade granola

Amazing Grace Amazebowl

$11.00

strawberries, banana, Oreos, nutella

Yogurt Parfait

$6.00

vanilla greek yogurt, fresh fruit, homemade granola

Banana Roll Up

$4.00

Quiche of the Day

$4.25

Standard Avocado Toast

$7.00

Loaded Avocado Toast

$9.50

Bakery Case

Protein Bite

$3.00
$3.00

Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$3.00

Salted Caramel Cookie

$3.00

Red Velvet Cookie

$3.00

Pumpkin Bread

$3.00

Banana Nut Bread

$3.00

Croissant

$3.00

Cake Pop

Snacks

Zapp's Voodoo Chips

$3.00

Zapp's Regular Chips

$3.00

Siete Ranch Chips

$3.00

Siete Nacho Chips

$3.00

Chomps Beef Stick

$3.00
$3.00

Good Crisp Regular

$2.75

Good Crisp Sour Cream and Onion

$2.75

Good Crisp Cheese Balls

$4.00

Muffins

Apple Crumb Muffin

$3.00

Strawberry White Chocolate Chip Muffin

$3.00

Lemon Blueberry Muffin

$3.00

Espresso, Cappuccino, Bottomless Mug

Espresso

$2.50

Cappuccino

$3.50

Cortado

$3.50

Coffee of the Day

Coffee of the Day - 12oz

$2.50

Coffee of the Day - 16oz

$2.75

Coffee of the Day - 20oz

$3.00

Bulletproof Coffee

Bulletproof Coffee - 12oz

$4.00

Coffee of the Day with grass fed butter and coconut oil

Bulletproof Coffee - 16oz

$4.25

Coffee of the Day with grass fed butter and coconut oil

Bulletproof Coffee - 20oz

$4.50

Coffee of the Day with grass fed butter and coconut oil

Americano

Americano - 12oz

$3.00

Espresso diluted to the strength of coffee

Americano - 16oz

$3.25

Espresso diluted to the strength of coffee

Americano - 20oz

$3.50

Espresso diluted to the strength of coffee

Americano - Iced 16oz

$3.25

Espresso diluted to the strength of coffee

Americano - Iced 20oz

$3.50

Espresso diluted to the strength of coffee

Shot in the Dark

Shot in the Dark - 12oz

$3.50

Coffee of the Day with espresso

Shot in the Dark - 16oz

$4.00

Coffee of the Day with espresso

Shot in the Dark - 20oz

$4.50

Coffee of the Day with espresso

Shot in the Dark - Iced 16oz

$4.00

Coffee of the Day with espresso

Shot in the Dark - Iced 20oz

$4.50

Coffee of the Day with espresso

Latte

Latte - 12oz

$4.00

Latte - 16oz

$4.50

Latte - 20oz

$5.00

Latte - Iced 16oz

$4.50

Latte - Iced 20oz

$5.00

Flavored Latte

Flavored Latte - 12oz

$4.50

Flavored Latte - 16oz

$4.75

Flavored Latte - 20oz

$5.25

Flavored Latte - Iced 16oz

$4.75

Flavored Latte - Iced 20oz

$5.25

Yin Mocha

Yin Mocha - 12oz

$4.50

Yin Mocha - 16oz

$5.00

Yin Mocha - 20oz

$5.50

Yin Mocha - Iced 16oz

$5.00

Yin Mocha - Iced 20oz

$5.50

Yang Mocha

Yang Mocha - 12oz

$4.50

Yang Mocha - 16oz

$5.00

Yang Mocha - 20oz

$5.50

Yang Mocha - Iced 16oz

$5.00

Yang Mocha - Iced 20oz

$5.50

Chai

Chai - 12oz

$4.50

Chai - 16oz

$5.00

Chai - 20oz

$5.50

Chai - Iced 16oz

$5.00

Chai - Iced 20oz

$5.50

Chai - Frozen

$5.00

Dirty Chai

Dirty Chai - 12oz

$4.75

Dirty Chai - 16oz

$5.25

Dirty Chai - 20oz

$5.75

Dirty Chai - Iced 16oz

$5.25

Dirty Chai - Iced 20oz

$5.75

Dirty Chai - Frozen

$5.25

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate - 12oz

$4.25

Hot Chocolate - 16oz

$4.75

Hot Chocolate - 20oz

$5.25

Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte - 12oz

$4.50

Matcha Latte - 16oz

$5.00

Matcha Latte - 20oz

$5.50

Matcha Latte - Iced 16oz

$5.00

Matcha Latte - Iced 20oz

$5.50

Cafe Au Lait

Cafe Au Lait - 12oz

$2.75

Cafe Au Lait - 16oz

$3.00

Cafe Au Lait - 20oz

$3.25

Kalita Wave

Kalita Wave

$4.00

Cold Bar

Matcha Frappe

$5.50

Cold Brew - 16oz

$4.25

Cold Brew - 20oz

$4.50

Nitro Cold Brew

$5.00

Icebox Bulletproof

$4.50

Kurt Kobean

Kurt Kobean - 12oz

$4.75

white chocolate, toffee nut, extra shot of espresso

Kurt Kobean - 16oz

$5.25

white chocolate, toffee nut, extra shot of espresso

Kurt Kobean - 20oz

$5.50

white chocolate, toffee nut, extra shot of espresso

Kurt Kobean - Iced 16oz

$5.25

white chocolate, toffee nut, extra shot of espresso

Kurt Kobean - Iced 20oz

$5.50

white chocolate, toffee nut, extra shot of espresso

Kurt Kobean Frappe

$5.50

white chocolate, toffee nut, extra shot of espresso

Golden Yang

Golden Yang - 12oz

$4.75

white chocolate and caramel

Golden Yang - 16oz

$5.25

white chocolate and caramel

Golden Yang - 20oz

$5.50

white chocolate and caramel

Golden Yang - Iced 16oz

$5.25

white chocolate and caramel

Golden Yang - Iced 20oz

$5.50

white chocolate and caramel

Golden Yang Frappe

$5.50

white chocolate and caramel

Mona Lisa

Mona Lisa - 12oz

$4.50

almond and vanilla

Mona Lisa - 16oz

$4.75

almond and vanilla

Mona Lisa - 20oz

$5.25

almond and vanilla

Mona Lisa - Iced 16oz

$4.75

almond and vanilla

Mona Lisa - Iced 20oz

$5.25

almond and vanilla

Mona Lisa Frappe

$5.25

almond and vanilla

Nutty Irishman

Nutty Irishman - 12oz

$4.50

irish cream, toffee nut, vanilla

Nutty Irishman - 16oz

$4.75

irish cream, toffee nut, vanilla

Nutty Irishman - 20oz

$5.25

irish cream, toffee nut, vanilla

Nutty Irishman - Iced 16oz

$4.75

irish cream, toffee nut, vanilla

Nutty Irishman - Iced 20oz

$5.25

irish cream, toffee nut, vanilla

Nutty Irishman Frappe

$5.25

irish cream, toffee nut, vanilla

Turtle Mocha

Turtle Mocha - 12oz

$4.75

chocolate, caramel and pralines

Turtle Mocha - 16oz

$5.25

chocolate, caramel and pralines

Turtle Mocha - 20oz

$5.50

chocolate, caramel and pralines

Turtle Mocha - Iced 16oz

$5.25

chocolate, caramel and pralines

Turtle Mocha - Iced 20oz

$5.50

chocolate, caramel and pralines

Turtle Mocha Frappe

$5.50

chocolate, caramel and pralines

Hazy Pearl

Hazy Pearl - 12oz

$4.75

Hazy Pearl - 16oz

$5.25

Hazy Pearl - 20oz

$5.50

Hazy Pearl - Iced 16oz

$5.25

Hazy Pearl - Iced 20oz

$5.50

Hazy Pearl Frappe

$5.50

Blended Beverages

Yin Frappe

$5.75

Yang Frappe

$5.75

Frappe

$5.75

Chocolate Chiller

$5.50

Vanilla Chiller

$5.50

Java Chip Chiller

$5.50

Cookies & Creme Chiller

$5.50

Strawberry Smoothie

$6.00

Four Berry Smoothie

$6.00

Mango Smoothie

$6.00

Strawberry Mango Smoothie

$6.00

Teas, Lemonades, Etc.

Iced Lemonade

$4.50

Frozen Lemonade

$4.50

Matcha Lemonade

$5.50

Italian Soda - 16oz

$3.50

Italian Soda - 20oz

$4.00

Piper & Leaf Tea - Iced or Hot

$5.00

Piper & Leaf Tea - Quart Jar

$12.00

Hot Tea - 12oz

$3.00

Hot Tea - 16oz

$3.25

Hot Tea - 20oz

$3.50

Milk - 16oz

$2.00

Milk - 20oz

$2.50

Chocolate Milk - 16oz

$2.50

Chocolate Milk - 20z

$3.00

Gallon Whole

$6.00

Gallon Skim

$6.00

1/2 Gallon Heavy Cream

$13.00

32oz Oat Milk

$5.00

32oz Almond Milk

$5.00

Apple Cider - 12oz

$4.00

Apple Cider - 16oz

$4.50

Apple Cider - 20oz

$5.00

Apple Cider Slush - 16oz only

$4.50

Catering

Coffee for a Crowd

$30.00

Serves 12 - includes cups, lids, sleeves, cream, sugar and stirrers

Gallon Plain Latte

$38.00

Half Gallon Plain Latte

$20.00

Gallon Flavored Latte

$50.00

Half Gallon Flavored Latte

$26.00

Gallon Iced Chai

$60.00

Half Gallon Iced Chai

$30.00

Pan of Macaroni and Cheese

$28.00

Monin Syrup 750ml

$15.00

Monin Pump

$5.00

Bag Of Ice

$2.50

Bag of Vanilla Chai

$40.00

Crown Mulling Spices

$5.00

15lbs Hot Chocolate Mix

$99.00

Grape Salad Quart

$18.00

Potato Salad Quart

$18.00

Pasta Salad Quart

$15.00

Retail

Mug

$22.00

Glass Soda Can

$16.00

Wide Mouth Water Bottle

$18.00

Sticker

$2.00

Seasoning Blend

$8.00

Toddy Cold Brew System

$39.50

Piper and Leaf Essential Bag

$12.00

Piper and Leaf Loose Leaf Jar

$26.00

Piper and Leaf Tea Ball

$7.00

Piper and Leaf Metal Straw

$3.00

Interior Short Sleeve T-Shirt

Sm Short Sleeve T Shirt

$30.00

Med Short Sleeve T Shirt

$30.00

Lg Short Sleeve T Shirt

$30.00

XL Short Sleeve T Shirt

$30.00

XXL Short Sleeve T Shirt

$30.00Out of stock

XXXL Short Sleeve T Shirt

$30.00Out of stock

Hands Short Sleeve T-Shirt

Sm Short Sleeve T Shirt

$30.00

Med Short Sleeve T Shirt

$30.00

Lg Short Sleeve T Shirt

$30.00

XL Short Sleeve T Shirt

$30.00

XXL Short Sleeve T Shirt

$30.00Out of stock

XXXL Short Sleeve T Shirt

$30.00Out of stock

Guitar Short Sleeve T-Shirt

Sm Short Sleeve T Shirt

$30.00

Med Short Sleeve T Shirt

$30.00

Lg Short Sleeve T Shirt

$30.00

XL Short Sleeve T Shirt

$30.00

XXL Short Sleeve T Shirt

$30.00Out of stock

XXXL Short Sleeve T Shirt

$30.00Out of stock

Interior Sweatshirt

Sm Sweatshirt

$50.00Out of stock

Med Sweatshirt

$50.00Out of stock

Lg Sweatshirt

$50.00Out of stock

XL Sweatshirt

$50.00Out of stock

XXL Sweatshirt

$50.00Out of stock

XXXL Sweatshirt

$50.00Out of stock

Hands Sweatshirt

Sm Sweatshirt

$50.00Out of stock

Med Sweatshirt

$50.00Out of stock

Lg Sweatshirt

$50.00Out of stock

XL Sweatshirt

$50.00Out of stock

XXL Sweatshirt

$50.00Out of stock

XXXL Sweatshirt

$50.00Out of stock

Guitar Sweatshirt

Sm Sweatshirt

$50.00Out of stock

Med Sweatshirt

$50.00Out of stock

Lg Sweatshirt

$50.00Out of stock

XL Sweatshirt

$50.00Out of stock

XXL Sweatshirt

$50.00Out of stock

XXXL Sweatshirt

$50.00Out of stock

Harvest Latte

Harvest Latte - 12oz

$4.75

Harvest Latte - 16oz

$5.25

Harvest Latte - 20oz

$5.50

Harvest Latte - Iced 16oz

$5.25

Harvest Latte - Iced 20oz

$5.50

Harvest Frappe

$5.50

Pumpkin Patch Latte

Pumpkin Patch Latte - 12oz

$4.75

Pumpkin Patch Latte - 16oz

$5.25

Pumpkin Patch Latte - 20oz

$5.50

Pumpkin Patch Latte - Iced 16oz

$5.25

Pumpkin Patch Latte - Iced 20oz

$5.50

Pumpkin Patch Frappe

$5.50

Pumpkin Spice Latte

Pumpkin Spice Latte - 12oz

$4.75

Pumpkin Spice Latte - 16oz

$5.25

Pumpkin Spice Latte - 20oz

$5.50

Pumpkin Spice Latte - Iced 16oz

$5.25

Pumpkin Spice Latte - Iced 20oz

$5.50

Pumpkin Spice Frappe

$5.50

Pumpkin Chai

Pumpkin Chai - 12oz

$5.25

Pumpkin Chai - 16oz

$5.50

Pumpkin Chai - 20oz

$5.75

Pumpkin Chai - Iced 16oz

$5.50

Pumpkin Chai - Iced 20oz

$5.75

Pumpkin Chai - Frozen

$5.75

Pecan Waffles Latte

Pecan Waffles Latte - 12oz

$4.75

Pecan Waffles Latte - 16oz

$5.25

Pecan Waffles Latte - 20oz

$5.50

Pecan Waffles Latte - Iced 16oz

$5.25

Pecan Waffles - Iced 20oz

$5.50

Pecan Waffles - Frappe

$5.50

Pumpkin Foam Cold Brew

Pumpkin Foam Cold Brew - 16oz

$5.50

Blueberry Cobbler Latte

Blueberry Cobbler Latte - 12oz

$4.75

banana, maple pancake and cinnamon

Blueberry Cobbler Latte - 16oz

$5.25

banana, maple pancake and cinnamon

Blueberry Cobbler Latte - 20oz

$5.50

banana, maple pancake and cinnamon

Blueberry Cobbler Latte - Iced 16oz

$5.25

banana, maple pancake and cinnamon

Blueberry Cobbler Latte - Iced 20oz

$5.50

banana, maple pancake and cinnamon

Blueberry Cobbler Frappe

$5.50

banana, maple pancake and cinnamon

Cooler Drinks

Simply Apple Juice

$2.25

Simply Orange Juice

$2.25

Pepsi

$0.92

Diet Pepsi

$0.92

Mountain Dew

$0.92

Diet Mountain Dew

$0.92

Dr Pepper

$0.92

Diet Dr Pepper

$0.92

Ginger Ale

$0.92

Water

$2.25

Honest Kids Juice

$0.95

Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Regular Milk

$2.50

Sunshine Beverage

$3.50

Natalie's Juice

$5.00

Snacks

Chomps Beef Stick

$2.25

Zapp's Voodoo

$2.29

Zapp's Regular

$2.29

Siete Ranch

$2.29

Siete Nacho

$2.29

Good Crisp Sour Cream and Onion

$2.50

Good Crisp Cheese Balls

$3.50

Unreal Coconut Bar

$2.50

Unreal Peanut Butter Cup

$1.50

Unreal Chocolate Gems

$2.50

Unreal Peanut Gems

$2.50

Retail Coffee

Anthology

$16.00

Brazil

$16.00

Colombia

$16.00

First Edition

$15.00

Peru

$16.00

Honduras Finca Terrerito

$16.00

Karma's Blend

$16.00

Narrative

$16.00

Prologue

$15.00

Guatemala

$16.00

Ethiopia

$18.00

Classic

$15.00

Thailand

$16.00

Kenya

$17.00

Rwanda

$17.00

Burundi

$20.00

Events

Mocktail

$5.00

Pretzel

$9.17

Blood Bag

$5.00

Trick or Treat Nachos

$8.50
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

103 1st Ave NE, #140, Cullman, AL 35055

Directions

