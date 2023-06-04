Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mediterranean
Sandwiches
Greek

KARV Kitchen 5126 Peachtree Blvd 200B

review star

No reviews yet

5126 Peachtree Blvd 200B

Chamblee, GA 30341

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

GREKO PITA

GREKO PITA

$13.75

Tangy mustard, tomato, spicy tzatziki, KARV fries, pickled red onion & radish on traditional pita Recommended meat: Chicken or pork souvla

GREKO RICE

$13.75

Tangy mustard, tomato, spicy tzatziki, KARV fries, pickled red onion & radish over herb rice Recommended meat: Chicken or pork souvla

MANZO RICE

$13.75

Peri-peri, kefalotyri cheese, arugula, pickled red onion & radish over herb rice Recommended meat: Pulled lamb shank or beef short rib


PITA

GREKO PITA

GREKO PITA

$13.75

Tangy mustard, tomato, spicy tzatziki, KARV fries, pickled red onion & radish on traditional pita Recommended meat: Chicken or pork souvla

MANZO PITA

MANZO PITA

$13.75

Peri-peri, kefalotyri cheese, arugula, pickled red onion & radish on traditional pita Recommended meat: Pulled lamb shank or beef short rib

FRESKO PITA

FRESKO PITA

$13.75

Caper chimi, tomato, cucumber, arugula, pickled red onion & radish on traditional pita Recommended meat: Chicken or pork souvla

HORTA PITA

HORTA PITA

$13.75

Spicy tzatziki, roasted zucchini, baby portobello mushrooms, red pepper, radish sprouts, quinoa, Recommended meat: pickled red onion & radish *This wrap is vegetarian. You can add chicken or pork souvla for an additional $2 or pulled lamb shank or beef short rib for an additional $3

FRIES

GREKO FRIES

$13.75

Tangy mustard, tomato, spicytzatziki, KARV fries, pickledred onion & radish on our Karv friesRecommended meat: Chicken or pork souvla

MANZO FRIES

$13.75

FRESKO FRIES

$13.75

Caper chimi, tomato, cucumber, arugula, pickled red onion & radish on our Karv fries Recommended meat: Chicken or pork souvla

HORTA FRIES

$13.75

Spicy tzatziki, roasted zucchini, baby portobello mushrooms, red pepper, radish sprouts, quinoa, pickled red onion & radish served on top of our Karv fries *This is vegetarian item. You can add chicken or pork souvla for an additional $2 or pulled lamb shank or beef short rib for an additional $3

RICE

GREKO RICE

$13.75

Tangy mustard, tomato, spicy tzatziki, KARV fries, pickled red onion & radish over herb rice Recommended meat: Chicken or pork souvla

MANZO RICE

$13.75

Peri-peri, kefalotyri cheese, arugula, pickled red onion & radish over herb rice Recommended meat: Pulled lamb shank or beef short rib

FRESKO RICE

$13.75

Caper chimi, tomato, cucumber, arugula, pickled red onion & radish over herb rice Recommended meat: Chicken or pork souvla

HORTA RICE

$13.75

Spicy tzatziki, roasted zucchini, baby portobello mushrooms, red pepper, radish sprouts, quinoa, pickled red onion & radish served on top of herb rice *This is vegetarian item. You can add chicken or pork souvla for an additional $2 or pulled lamb shank or beef short rib for an additional $3

KETO BASE

GREKO KETO

$13.75

MANZO KETO

$13.75

FRESKO KETO

$13.75

HORTA KETO

$13.75

SALADS

KARV SALAD

KARV SALAD

$11.95

Arcadian salad blend, arugula, quinoa, chopped salsa, Kalamata olives, feta, pickled red onion & radish Choice of our homemade dressings: Creamy Dill Vinaigrette, Balsamic Dijon Vinaigrette, Lemon Vinaigrette or Mama P’s Famous Greek Dressing Add your choice of Chicken or Pork Souvla $2

CORN AVOCADO SALAD

CORN AVOCADO SALAD

$11.95

Arcadian salad blend, tomato, cucumber, roasted corn, sliced avocado, kefalotyri cheese & roasted Hungarian pepper Choice of our homemade dressings: Creamy Dill Vinaigrette, Balsamic Dijon Vinaigrette, Lemon Vinaigrette or Mama P’s Famous Greek Dressing *Add your choice of Chicken or Pork Souvla $2

CHOPPED SALAD

$10.95

SNACKS

CHIPS W/TZATZIKI

$7.95

Zucchini and eggplant chips served with spicy tzatziki

TRIO

TRIO

$7.95

Roasted red pepper feta, spicy relish and chopped salsa, served with traditional pita

FAMILY MEALS

CHICKEN SOUVLA FM

CHICKEN SOUVLA FM

$29.95

One & a half pounds of chicken souvla with your choice of two sides and one signature sauce

PORK SOUVLA FM

PORK SOUVLA FM

$29.95

One & a half pounds of pork souvla with your choice of two sides and one signature sauce

LAMB FM

LAMB FM

$42.95

One pound of pulled lamb shank with your choice of two sides and one signature sauce

BEEF BRISKET FM

BEEF BRISKET FM

$42.95

One pound of beef short rib with your choice of two sides and one signature sauce

VEGGIES FM

$29.95

Roasted zucchini, baby portobello mushrooms, red pepper served with your choice of two sides and one signature sauce

SIDES

SMALL FRIES

SMALL FRIES

$3.75
LG FRIES

LG FRIES

$6.95

SMALL COLLARDS

$3.75

LG COLLARDS

$6.95
SMALL EGGPLANT

SMALL EGGPLANT

$3.75

LG EGGPLANT

$6.95

SMALL SIDE SALAD

$3.75
SMALL RICE

SMALL RICE

$3.75

LG RICE

$6.95
SMALL SLAW

SMALL SLAW

$3.75

LG SLAW

$6.95

SMALL VEGGIE

$3.75

LG VEGGIE

$6.95

LG ZUCCHINI CHIPS

$6.95

SMALL SOUP

$3.75

LARGE SOUP

$6.95

SIDE OF PITA

$1.25

SIDE OF CHICKEN SOUVLA

$4.25

SIDE OF PORK SOUVLA

$4.25

SIDE OF FALAFEL

$3.25

SIDE OF TOFU

$3.25

SIDE OF LAMB

$7.95

SIDE OF BRISKET

$7.95

SAUCES

LARGE Red Pepper Feta

LARGE Red Pepper Feta

$4.50
LARGE Tzatziki

LARGE Tzatziki

$4.50
LARGE Peri-Peri

LARGE Peri-Peri

$4.50
LARGE Jalapeño Pickle Relish

LARGE Jalapeño Pickle Relish

$4.50
LARGE Mediterranean Salsa

LARGE Mediterranean Salsa

$4.50
LARGE Tangy Mustard

LARGE Tangy Mustard

$4.50
LARGE Caper Chimi

LARGE Caper Chimi

$4.50

EXTRA RP FETA

$0.95

EXTRA TZATZIKI

$0.95

EXTRA PERI PERI

$0.95

EXTRA RELISH

$0.95

EXTRA MEDIT SALSA

$0.95

EXTRA TANGY MUSTARD

$0.95

EXTRA CHIMI

$0.95

KIDS MENU

KIDS CHICKEN PITA

$7.95

KIDS CHICKEN RICE

$7.95

KIDS CHICKEN FRIES

$7.95

KIDS PORK PITA

$7.95

KIDS PORK RICE

$7.95

KIDS PORK FRIES

$7.95

KIDS LAMB PITA

$10.95

KIDS LAMB RICE

$10.95

KIDS LAMB FRIES

$10.95

KIDS BEEF PITA

$10.95

KIDS BEEF RICE

$10.95

KIDS BEEF FRIES

$10.95

KIDS FALAFEL PITA

$7.95

KIDS FALAFEL RICE

$7.95

KIDS FALAFEL FRIES

$7.95
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Celebrate Flavor & Family!

Website

Location

5126 Peachtree Blvd 200B, Chamblee, GA 30341

Directions

Gallery
KARV Kitchen image
KARV Kitchen image
KARV Kitchen image

Similar restaurants in your area

Alon's Bakery and Market - Phipps
orange starNo Reviews
3500 Peachtree Rd NE Atlanta, GA 30326
View restaurantnext
Under the Cork Tree - 5600 Roswell Road Northeast
orange starNo Reviews
5600 Roswell Road Northeast Atlanta, GA 30342
View restaurantnext
Fresh to Order
orange star4.3 • 862
3344 Peachtree Rd Atlanta, GA 30326
View restaurantnext
Egg Harbor Cafe - Sandy Springs
orange star4.9 • 36
5920 Roswell Road Sandy Springs, GA 30328
View restaurantnext
Knuckies Hoagies- Sandy Srpings
orange starNo Reviews
6135 Roswell Road Sandy Springs, GA 30328
View restaurantnext
The Select
orange starNo Reviews
6405 Bluestone Rd Sandy Springs, GA 30328
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Chamblee

Gu's Dumplings - Krog Street Market
orange star4.6 • 13,860
99 Krog St NE Suite M Atlanta, GA 30307
View restaurantnext
Fresh to Order
orange star4.6 • 9,016
860 Peachtree St Atlanta, GA 30308
View restaurantnext
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Ansley Mall
orange star4.7 • 8,067
Ansley Mall 1544 Piedmont Ave NE Atlanta, GA 30324
View restaurantnext
Farm Burger - Buckhead
orange star4.4 • 6,021
3365 Piedmont Rd NE Atlanta, GA 30305
View restaurantnext
Fresh to Order
orange star4.6 • 5,116
1260 Cumberland Mall Atlanta, GA 30339
View restaurantnext
Hawkers Asian Street Fare - Atlanta
orange star4.3 • 4,889
661 Auburn Ave Northeast Atlanta, GA 30312
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Chamblee
Decatur
review star
Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)
Smyrna
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Tucker
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Stone Mountain
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Forest Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Marietta
review star
Avg 4.3 (62 restaurants)
Norcross
review star
Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)
Lithia Springs
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Austell
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston