KARV Kitchen 5126 Peachtree Blvd 200B

HORTA FRIES

$13.75

Spicy tzatziki, roasted zucchini, baby portobello mushrooms, red pepper, radish sprouts, quinoa, pickled red onion & radish served on top of our Karv fries *This is vegetarian item. You can add chicken or pork souvla for an additional $2 or pulled lamb shank or beef short rib for an additional $3