Karvers Grille
480 Patchogue-Holbrook Rd
Holbrook, NY 11741
Appetizers
Bavarian Jumbo Pretzel
Served with spicy mustard, queso & honey mustard.
Boneless Wings
Buffalo Chicken Egg Roll
Filled with shredded boneless chicken breat, carrots, scallions, hot sauce and bleu cheese.
Burrata
Italian burrata cheese served over fresh pesto, garnished with cherry tomatoes & toasted crostini.
Chicken Tenders
Italian style & lightly breaded. Served with your choice of honey mustard, BBQ or buffalo sauce.
Crab Cakes
Pan seared crabmeat drizzled with our remoulade sauce & fried capers.
Disco Fries
Smothered with mozzarella & brown gravy.
Fried Artichoke Hearts
Served with garlic aioli.
Fried Calamari
Served with marinara sauce.
Fried Pickle Chips
Served with horseradish mayo sauce
Irish Spring Roll
Corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, russian dressing & potato with drunken mustard.
Jumbo Stuffed Tater Kegs
Stuffed with potatoes, cheddar cheese, bacon, sour cream & a hint of chives served with chipotle ranch.
Karver's Fries
Tossed with parmesan & garlic butter served with garlic aioli.
Loaded Fries
Topped with queso cheese, bacon, scallions & sour cream.
Mac & Cheese Bites
Loaded with cheddar cheese and elbow macaroni. Served with chipotle ranch.
Mediterranean Spinach Dip
Delicious blend of marinated artichoke hearts, spinach & three cheese blend.
Mozzarella Sticks
Parmesan crusted, crispy & golden. Served with marinara sauce.
Mussels
Prince Edward Island mussels steamed with onions and choice of sauce
Nachos
Homemade queso cheese, pico de gallo, scallions, jalapeno, sour cream & guacamole.
Quesadilla
Grilled flour tortilla filled with melted cheese, onion & peppers served with guacamole, pice de gallo & sour cream.
Seared Ahi Tuna
Sesame & pepper crusted tuna with wasabi & pickled ginger.
Traditional Wings
Our signature wings hand-tossed in your choice of sauce.
Soups & Chili
From the Farm Gourmet Salads
Arthur Avenue Salad
Mixed greens, artichoke hearts, kalamata olives, roasted red peppers, pickled red onions, tomatoes & balsamic vinaigrette topped with Italian burrata cheese
Arugula Salad
Arugula, dried cranberries, bleu cheese cumbles, candied walnuts & lemon vinaigrette
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Romaine, tomatoes, shredded carrots, red onion, buffalo chicken & chunky bleu cheese dressing
Burger Salad
Romaine lettuce, cheddar cheese, bacon bits, tomato, pickle chips, onion straws, red onion & roasted tomato dressing with our classic 8oz burger
Caesar Salad
Fresh crisp romaine, croutons, shaved parmasan cheese & caesar dressing
Chop Salad
Chopped romaine, cucumber, tomato, black olives, red onion, feta cheese, pepperoncini & house vinaigrette
Greek Quinoa Salad
Quinoa, romaine, tomato, cucumber, feta, kalamata olvies, pickled red onion, sliced peppers & house vinaigrette
House Salad
Mixed greens, tomato, onion, cucumber & house vinaigrette
Karver's Fried Chicken Salad
Mixed greens, cucumbers, corn, red onions, candied walnuts, onion straws, crispy chicken cutlet & honey chipotle BBQ dressing
Karver's Signature Salad
Arugula, green beans, avocado, tomato, hearts of palm, candied walnuts & lemon vinaigrette
Santa Fe Cobb Salad
Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, bacon, bleu cheese crumble, diced egg, corn, black beans, tortilla strips & chipotle ranch dressing
Seared Tuna Tataki Salad
Fresh seared ahi tuna, mixed greens, avocado, wasabi peas, shredded carrots & cucumber wasabi dressing
Steak Salad
Romaine lettuce topped with grilled steak, red onion, crumbled bleu cheese, tomato, pecan bacon, fried onion straws & bleu cheese dressing
Taco Bowl
Crunchy taco bowl filled with cajun chicken, romaine lettuce, diced tomatoes, cucumbers, black beans, cheddar cheese, sliced avocado, sour cream & chipotle ranch dressing
Tsopani Salad
Mixed greens, onions, roasted beets, goat cheese, toasted walnuts, roasted corn, tomatoes & balsamic vinaigrette
Viviana Salad
Breaded chicken cutlet, mixed greens, red onions, corn, roasted red peppers, bleu cheese crumbles, tomatoes & balsamic vinaigrette
Main Fare
1/2 Rack Smoked Baby Back Ribs
Slow roasted, seasoned & glazed with honey chipotle bbq sauce. Served with mashed potatoes, coleslaw, & pickle
Filet Mignon
Grilled & topped with brandy gravy and onion straws. served with mashed potatoes & fresh vegetables
Classic Ribeye
Grilled and topped with onion straws. Served with mashed potatoes & fresh vegetables
NY Strip Steak
Topped with brandy gravy, seared to perfection and sliced. served with mashed potatoes & fresh vegetables
Beer Braised Short Ribs
Boneless short ribs slow cooked in beer & garnished with onion straws
Bistro Pasta
Bowtie pasta sauteed with sweet italian sausage, chicken, shrimp in a white wine sauce with diced tomatoes, garlic & rosemary topped with toasted bread crumbs
Chicken Cordon Bleu
Breast of chicken stuffed with ham & swiss cheese in a creamy mushroom madeira sauce. Served with mashed potatoes & fresh vegetables
Chicken Kebob
Marinated chicken breast skewered with tomatoes, onions & peppers. Served with tzatziki sauce, eice, and fresh vegetables
Chicken Milanese
Crispy panko crusted chicken breast topped with arugula, roasted peppers, red onions, balsamic glaze, tomato, shaved parmesan. Served with mashed potatoes
Fish & Chips
Guinness battered fish. Served with chips, tartar sauce, & coleslaw
Gourmet Mac & Cheese
Creamy & cheesy topped with toasted bread crumbs & parsley.
Karver's Pork Chop Scarpiello
Grilled & sauteed with brandy gravy, sausage, peppers, onions. Served with mashed potatoes & fresh potatoes
Karver's Risotto
Mushrooms, caramlized onions, olive oil, parmesan flakes.
Shepherds Pie
Ground beef, lamb, peas & carrots topped with mashed potatoes & brown gravy
Karver's Signature Pasta
Fettuccine in a rich, creamy alfredo sauce with diced tomatoes
Karver's Skirt Steak
Marinated, sliced, & drizzled with balsamic reduction. Served with mashed potatoes & fresh vegetables
Karver's Tuna
Sesame crusted seared ahi tuna topped with diced cucumbers, pickled red onions, drizzled with wasabi cucumber dressing. Served over rice & fresh vegetables.
Pan Seared Salmon
Broiled Atlantic salmon topped with mustard cream sauce. served with mashed potatoes & fresh vegetables
Penne A La Vodka
Rich, creamy tomato vodka sauce, parmesan flakes, onion & parsley.
Scallops Casino
Pan seared scallops with bacon, caramelized onions, sauteed peppers, with melted mozzarella cheese over angel hair pasta
Shrimp Santorini
Sauteed shrimp with feta, tomatoes, onions, & capers in a white wine sauce over angel hair pasta
Stewed FIlet Mignon TIps
Fresh Ground Burgers
Build Your Own Burger
Bacon Cheese Burger
Beef burger topped with american cheddar cheese & pecan bacon
Bleu Cheese Burger
Beef burger topped with blue cheese crumbles & onion straws
California Veggie Burger
Carrots, onions, string beans, oat bran, zucchini, soybeans, peas, broccoli, corn, spinach, red bell peppers, parsley, black pepper and chipotle ranch drizzle
Chicken Burger
Freshly ground chicken with blended spices, topped with mozzarella cheese & pesto mayo
Greek Lamb Burger
Freshly ground lamb burger topped with pico de gallo, feta, green pepper, pickled red onion & tzatziki sauce
Karver's Burger
Beef burger topped with a fried egg, country ham, irish cheddar & sriracha mayo 1
Naked Classic Burger
Beef burger grilled to perfection
Patty Melt
Beef burger topped with grilled sauteed onions, melted swiss on country white bread
Smokehouse Dixie Burger
Beef burger topped with bbq pulled pork, pepper jack cheese, onion straws on a ciabatta roll
Steakhouse Burger
Beef burger topped with sauteed mushrooms with onion straws & horseradish mayo
The Baja Burger
Beef burger topped with avocado, jalapenos, jack cheese & sriracha mayo
The Dutch Man
Beef burger topped with smoked gouda cheese, sauteed mushrooms, carmalized onions, pecan bacon
Mac & Cheese Burger
Beef burger topped with our gourmet mac & cheese
Turkey Burger
Grilled turkey burger topped with avocado, pepper jack cheese, bacon & ranch dressing
Karver's Sandwiches
Chicken Italiano
Grilled chicken, sauteed red & green peppers, melted mozzarella & balsamic glaze on a ciabatta roll
Corned Beef Reuben
Corned beef, kraut, Russian dressing, Swiss on marble rye
Crispy Buffalo Sandwich
Crispy chicken cutlet smothered with homemade buffalo sauce, chunky blue cheese dressing, topped with carrots & celery, served on a ciabatta roll
Grilled Chicken Club
Grilled chicken with avocado, bacon, tomato, swiss with pesto mayo on whole wheat
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Marinated chicken with pecan bacon, pesto mayo, lettuce, tomato & onion on a Hawaiian roll
Karver's Brisket French Dip
Slow roasted brisket with creamy horseradish sauce & onion straws on a toasted french baguette served with au jus
Karver's Short Rib Sandwich
Beer braised short ribs, onion straws on a ciabatta roll
Philly Cheesesteak
Sliced steak with sauteed onions, peppers, & mushrooms topped with melted american cheese on a toasted french baguette
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Slow roasted pork shoulder soaked in our honey chipotle BBq sauce with onion straws on a King Hawaiian bun
Turkey Club
Oven roasted fresh turkey, tomato, lettuce, pecan bacon & mayo on European country white
Flatbreads
Athenian Flatbread
Mozzarella, feta cheese, parmesan, arugula, olive oil, lemon slices.
Bacon Chicken Ranch Flatbread
Grilled chicken, pecan bacon, diced tomato, mozarella, drizzles with ranch dressing.
BBQ Pulled Pork Flatbread
Slow roasted shredded pulled pork, mozzarella, pickled red onion, pickle chips, BBQ sauce.
Buffalo Chicken Flatbread
Grilled chicken, buffalo sauce, mozzarella, scallions, shredded carrots, drizzled with peanut sauce.
California Chicken Flatbread
Grilled chicken, avocado, tomato, bacon, scallions, chipotle ranch, pepper jack cheese, mozzarella.
Margherita Flatbread
Shredded mozzarella, tomato sauce, parmesan cheese, basil.
Mediterranean Flatbread
Grilled chicken, chopped romaine lettuce, tomato, peppers, onions, kalamata olives, crumbled feta, tzatziki
Pepperoni Flatbread
Pepperoni, mozzarella, homemade marinara. Mike's Hot Honey available upon request.
Smoked BBQ Chicken Flatbread
BBQ chicken, pickled red onions, parsley, mozzarella.
Thai Chicken Flatbread
Grilled thai chicken, mozzarella, scallions, shredded carrots, drizzled with peanut sauce.
Savory Sides
Kids Menu
Dessert
Extra Sauces
Au Jus
Balsamic
Balsamic Glaze
Berry Vinaigrette
Bleu Cheese Dressing
Buffalo Sauce
Caesar Dressing
Chipotle Ranch Dressing
Garlic Aioli
Gravy
Guacamole
Honey Mustard
Horseradish Sauce
Honey Chipotle BBQ
House Dressing
Espresso BBQ
Karver's Signature Sauce
Lemon Vinaigrette
Mayo
Marinara Sauce
Maple Mayo
Mustard
Pesto Mayo
Queso
Ranch Dressing
Roasted Tomato Dressing
Russian Dressing
Sriracha Mayo
Sour Cream
Spicy Remoulade
Sweet & Spicy Vinaigrette
Tartar Sauce
Thai Chili Sauce
Tzatziki
Wasabi Cucumber Sauce
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
We are not just another restaurant. We are your next-door chefs & down-the-street bartenders. We believe in a craft approach of the highest-quality ingredients, which is why we work with local farms & partners & our chalkboards always feature specialty items that just came through the door. From our signature flavors & daily eats, to our down-home cocktails & local drafts. We constantly look to provide you with new favorites. We share the food we love!
