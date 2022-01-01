Restaurant header imageView gallery

Karvers Grille

480 Patchogue-Holbrook Rd

Holbrook, NY 11741

Order Again

Popular Items

Build Your Own Burger
Boneless Wings
Gourmet Mac & Cheese

Appetizers

Bavarian Jumbo Pretzel

$14.00

Served with spicy mustard, queso & honey mustard.

Boneless Wings

$16.00
Buffalo Chicken Egg Roll

$15.00

Filled with shredded boneless chicken breat, carrots, scallions, hot sauce and bleu cheese.

Burrata

$16.00

Italian burrata cheese served over fresh pesto, garnished with cherry tomatoes & toasted crostini.

Chicken Tenders

$13.00

Italian style & lightly breaded. Served with your choice of honey mustard, BBQ or buffalo sauce.

Crab Cakes

$17.00

Pan seared crabmeat drizzled with our remoulade sauce & fried capers.

Disco Fries

$11.00

Smothered with mozzarella & brown gravy.

Fried Artichoke Hearts

$13.00

Served with garlic aioli.

Fried Calamari

$17.00

Served with marinara sauce.

Fried Pickle Chips

$13.00

Served with horseradish mayo sauce

Irish Spring Roll

$14.00

Corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, russian dressing & potato with drunken mustard.

Jumbo Stuffed Tater Kegs

$14.00

Stuffed with potatoes, cheddar cheese, bacon, sour cream & a hint of chives served with chipotle ranch.

Karver's Fries

$10.00

Tossed with parmesan & garlic butter served with garlic aioli.

Loaded Fries

$13.00

Topped with queso cheese, bacon, scallions & sour cream.

Mac & Cheese Bites

$15.00

Loaded with cheddar cheese and elbow macaroni. Served with chipotle ranch.

Mediterranean Spinach Dip

$13.00

Delicious blend of marinated artichoke hearts, spinach & three cheese blend.

Mozzarella Sticks

$12.00

Parmesan crusted, crispy & golden. Served with marinara sauce.

Mussels

$17.00

Prince Edward Island mussels steamed with onions and choice of sauce

Nachos

$14.00

Homemade queso cheese, pico de gallo, scallions, jalapeno, sour cream & guacamole.

Quesadilla

$13.00

Grilled flour tortilla filled with melted cheese, onion & peppers served with guacamole, pice de gallo & sour cream.

Seared Ahi Tuna

$18.00

Sesame & pepper crusted tuna with wasabi & pickled ginger.

Traditional Wings

$15.00

Our signature wings hand-tossed in your choice of sauce.

Soups & Chili

Chili

$10.00

Topped with sour cream & scallions. Served with tortilla chips.

French Onion Soup

$9.00

From the Farm Gourmet Salads

Arthur Avenue Salad

$17.00

Mixed greens, artichoke hearts, kalamata olives, roasted red peppers, pickled red onions, tomatoes & balsamic vinaigrette topped with Italian burrata cheese

Arugula Salad

$15.00

Arugula, dried cranberries, bleu cheese cumbles, candied walnuts & lemon vinaigrette

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$18.00

Romaine, tomatoes, shredded carrots, red onion, buffalo chicken & chunky bleu cheese dressing

Burger Salad

$18.00

Romaine lettuce, cheddar cheese, bacon bits, tomato, pickle chips, onion straws, red onion & roasted tomato dressing with our classic 8oz burger

Caesar Salad

$13.00

Fresh crisp romaine, croutons, shaved parmasan cheese & caesar dressing

Chop Salad

$15.00

Chopped romaine, cucumber, tomato, black olives, red onion, feta cheese, pepperoncini & house vinaigrette

Greek Quinoa Salad

$16.00

Quinoa, romaine, tomato, cucumber, feta, kalamata olvies, pickled red onion, sliced peppers & house vinaigrette

House Salad

$12.00

Mixed greens, tomato, onion, cucumber & house vinaigrette

Karver's Fried Chicken Salad

$18.00

Mixed greens, cucumbers, corn, red onions, candied walnuts, onion straws, crispy chicken cutlet & honey chipotle BBQ dressing

Karver's Signature Salad

$16.00

Arugula, green beans, avocado, tomato, hearts of palm, candied walnuts & lemon vinaigrette

Santa Fe Cobb Salad

$19.00

Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, bacon, bleu cheese crumble, diced egg, corn, black beans, tortilla strips & chipotle ranch dressing

Seared Tuna Tataki Salad

$20.00

Fresh seared ahi tuna, mixed greens, avocado, wasabi peas, shredded carrots & cucumber wasabi dressing

Steak Salad

$21.00

Romaine lettuce topped with grilled steak, red onion, crumbled bleu cheese, tomato, pecan bacon, fried onion straws & bleu cheese dressing

Taco Bowl

$19.00

Crunchy taco bowl filled with cajun chicken, romaine lettuce, diced tomatoes, cucumbers, black beans, cheddar cheese, sliced avocado, sour cream & chipotle ranch dressing

Tsopani Salad

$16.00

Mixed greens, onions, roasted beets, goat cheese, toasted walnuts, roasted corn, tomatoes & balsamic vinaigrette

Viviana Salad

$18.00

Breaded chicken cutlet, mixed greens, red onions, corn, roasted red peppers, bleu cheese crumbles, tomatoes & balsamic vinaigrette

Main Fare

1/2 Rack Smoked Baby Back Ribs

$22.00

Slow roasted, seasoned & glazed with honey chipotle bbq sauce. Served with mashed potatoes, coleslaw, & pickle

Filet Mignon

$36.00

Grilled & topped with brandy gravy and onion straws. served with mashed potatoes & fresh vegetables

Classic Ribeye

$35.00

Grilled and topped with onion straws. Served with mashed potatoes & fresh vegetables

NY Strip Steak

$35.00

Topped with brandy gravy, seared to perfection and sliced. served with mashed potatoes & fresh vegetables

Beer Braised Short Ribs

$29.00

Boneless short ribs slow cooked in beer & garnished with onion straws

Bistro Pasta

$27.00

Bowtie pasta sauteed with sweet italian sausage, chicken, shrimp in a white wine sauce with diced tomatoes, garlic & rosemary topped with toasted bread crumbs

Chicken Cordon Bleu

$24.00

Breast of chicken stuffed with ham & swiss cheese in a creamy mushroom madeira sauce. Served with mashed potatoes & fresh vegetables

Chicken Kebob

$22.00

Marinated chicken breast skewered with tomatoes, onions & peppers. Served with tzatziki sauce, eice, and fresh vegetables

Chicken Milanese

$25.00

Crispy panko crusted chicken breast topped with arugula, roasted peppers, red onions, balsamic glaze, tomato, shaved parmesan. Served with mashed potatoes

Fish & Chips

$22.00

Guinness battered fish. Served with chips, tartar sauce, & coleslaw

Gourmet Mac & Cheese

$16.00

Creamy & cheesy topped with toasted bread crumbs & parsley.

Karver's Pork Chop Scarpiello

$27.00

Grilled & sauteed with brandy gravy, sausage, peppers, onions. Served with mashed potatoes & fresh potatoes

Karver's Risotto

$23.00

Mushrooms, caramlized onions, olive oil, parmesan flakes.

Shepherds Pie

$23.00

Ground beef, lamb, peas & carrots topped with mashed potatoes & brown gravy

Karver's Signature Pasta

$21.00

Fettuccine in a rich, creamy alfredo sauce with diced tomatoes

Karver's Skirt Steak

$36.00

Marinated, sliced, & drizzled with balsamic reduction. Served with mashed potatoes & fresh vegetables

Karver's Tuna

$29.00

Sesame crusted seared ahi tuna topped with diced cucumbers, pickled red onions, drizzled with wasabi cucumber dressing. Served over rice & fresh vegetables.

Pan Seared Salmon

$26.00

Broiled Atlantic salmon topped with mustard cream sauce. served with mashed potatoes & fresh vegetables

Penne A La Vodka

$21.00

Rich, creamy tomato vodka sauce, parmesan flakes, onion & parsley.

Scallops Casino

$29.00

Pan seared scallops with bacon, caramelized onions, sauteed peppers, with melted mozzarella cheese over angel hair pasta

Shrimp Santorini

$29.00

Sauteed shrimp with feta, tomatoes, onions, & capers in a white wine sauce over angel hair pasta

Stewed FIlet Mignon TIps

$32.00

Fresh Ground Burgers

Build Your Own Burger

$15.00
Bacon Cheese Burger

$17.00

Beef burger topped with american cheddar cheese & pecan bacon

Bleu Cheese Burger

$18.00

Beef burger topped with blue cheese crumbles & onion straws

California Veggie Burger

$16.00

Carrots, onions, string beans, oat bran, zucchini, soybeans, peas, broccoli, corn, spinach, red bell peppers, parsley, black pepper and chipotle ranch drizzle

Chicken Burger

$16.00

Freshly ground chicken with blended spices, topped with mozzarella cheese & pesto mayo

Greek Lamb Burger

$18.00

Freshly ground lamb burger topped with pico de gallo, feta, green pepper, pickled red onion & tzatziki sauce

Karver's Burger

$20.00

Beef burger topped with a fried egg, country ham, irish cheddar & sriracha mayo 1

Naked Classic Burger

$14.00

Beef burger grilled to perfection

Patty Melt

$16.00

Beef burger topped with grilled sauteed onions, melted swiss on country white bread

Smokehouse Dixie Burger

$20.00

Beef burger topped with bbq pulled pork, pepper jack cheese, onion straws on a ciabatta roll

Steakhouse Burger

$18.00

Beef burger topped with sauteed mushrooms with onion straws & horseradish mayo

The Baja Burger

$18.00

Beef burger topped with avocado, jalapenos, jack cheese & sriracha mayo

The Dutch Man

$19.00

Beef burger topped with smoked gouda cheese, sauteed mushrooms, carmalized onions, pecan bacon

Mac & Cheese Burger

$17.00

Beef burger topped with our gourmet mac & cheese

Turkey Burger

$18.00

Grilled turkey burger topped with avocado, pepper jack cheese, bacon & ranch dressing

Karver's Sandwiches

Chicken Italiano

$16.00

Grilled chicken, sauteed red & green peppers, melted mozzarella & balsamic glaze on a ciabatta roll

Corned Beef Reuben

$17.00

Corned beef, kraut, Russian dressing, Swiss on marble rye

Crispy Buffalo Sandwich

$16.00

Crispy chicken cutlet smothered with homemade buffalo sauce, chunky blue cheese dressing, topped with carrots & celery, served on a ciabatta roll

Grilled Chicken Club

$17.00

Grilled chicken with avocado, bacon, tomato, swiss with pesto mayo on whole wheat

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Marinated chicken with pecan bacon, pesto mayo, lettuce, tomato & onion on a Hawaiian roll

Karver's Brisket French Dip

$17.00

Slow roasted brisket with creamy horseradish sauce & onion straws on a toasted french baguette served with au jus

Karver's Short Rib Sandwich

$20.00

Beer braised short ribs, onion straws on a ciabatta roll

Philly Cheesesteak

$18.00

Sliced steak with sauteed onions, peppers, & mushrooms topped with melted american cheese on a toasted french baguette

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$16.00

Slow roasted pork shoulder soaked in our honey chipotle BBq sauce with onion straws on a King Hawaiian bun

Turkey Club

$17.00

Oven roasted fresh turkey, tomato, lettuce, pecan bacon & mayo on European country white

Flatbreads

Athenian Flatbread

$14.00

Mozzarella, feta cheese, parmesan, arugula, olive oil, lemon slices.

Bacon Chicken Ranch Flatbread

$16.00

Grilled chicken, pecan bacon, diced tomato, mozarella, drizzles with ranch dressing.

BBQ Pulled Pork Flatbread

$16.00

Slow roasted shredded pulled pork, mozzarella, pickled red onion, pickle chips, BBQ sauce.

Buffalo Chicken Flatbread

$16.00

Grilled chicken, buffalo sauce, mozzarella, scallions, shredded carrots, drizzled with peanut sauce.

California Chicken Flatbread

$16.00

Grilled chicken, avocado, tomato, bacon, scallions, chipotle ranch, pepper jack cheese, mozzarella.

Margherita Flatbread

$13.00

Shredded mozzarella, tomato sauce, parmesan cheese, basil.

Mediterranean Flatbread

$16.00

Grilled chicken, chopped romaine lettuce, tomato, peppers, onions, kalamata olives, crumbled feta, tzatziki

Pepperoni Flatbread

$15.00

Pepperoni, mozzarella, homemade marinara. Mike's Hot Honey available upon request.

Smoked BBQ Chicken Flatbread

$16.00

BBQ chicken, pickled red onions, parsley, mozzarella.

Thai Chicken Flatbread

$16.00

Grilled thai chicken, mozzarella, scallions, shredded carrots, drizzled with peanut sauce.

Savory Sides

Side Caeser

$6.00

French Fries

$6.00

Fresh Potato Chips

$6.00

Fresh Vegetables

$6.00

Side House Salad

$6.00

Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Mashed Potatoes

$7.00

Onion Straws

$6.00

Onion Rings

$7.00

Rice

$6.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00

Tater Tots

$7.00

Kids Menu

Kids Burger

$9.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$9.00

Kids Chicken Fingers

$9.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Kids Chicken

$9.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$9.00

Kids Margherita Flatbread

$9.00

Kids Mozzarella Sticks

$9.00

Kids Pasta

$9.00

Dessert

Apple Crumb

$9.00

Brownie Sundae

$9.00
Chocolate Lava Cake

$9.00

New York Cheesecake

$10.00
Peanut Butter Pie

$9.00
Rainbow Cake

$10.00

Ice Cream

$6.00

Kids Ice Cream

$4.00

Extra Sauces

Au Jus

$1.00

Balsamic

$1.00

Balsamic Glaze

$1.00

Berry Vinaigrette

$1.00

Bleu Cheese Dressing

$1.00

Buffalo Sauce

$1.00

Caesar Dressing

$1.00

Chipotle Ranch Dressing

$1.00

Garlic Aioli

$1.00

Gravy

$1.00

Guacamole

$1.00

Honey Mustard

$1.00

Horseradish Sauce

$1.00

Honey Chipotle BBQ

$1.00

House Dressing

$1.00

Espresso BBQ

$1.00

Karver's Signature Sauce

$1.00

Lemon Vinaigrette

$1.00

Mayo

Marinara Sauce

$1.00

Maple Mayo

$1.00

Mustard

Pesto Mayo

$1.00

Queso

$2.00

Ranch Dressing

$1.00

Roasted Tomato Dressing

$1.00

Russian Dressing

$1.00

Sriracha Mayo

$1.00

Sour Cream

$1.00

Spicy Remoulade

$1.00

Sweet & Spicy Vinaigrette

$1.00

Tartar Sauce

$1.00

Thai Chili Sauce

$1.00

Tzatziki

$1.00

Wasabi Cucumber Sauce

$1.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
We are not just another restaurant. We are your next-door chefs & down-the-street bartenders. We believe in a craft approach of the highest-quality ingredients, which is why we work with local farms & partners & our chalkboards always feature specialty items that just came through the door. From our signature flavors & daily eats, to our down-home cocktails & local drafts. We constantly look to provide you with new favorites. We share the food we love!

