Ultimate Winter Collection - Serves 20-40

$160.00

Delight your guests with our very best assortment of cheeses and accompaniments this holiday season with the Holiday Collection Tray. From novice to discerning pallet, there is something for everyone with Professor’s Brie, Bon Vivant, Garlic & Herb Brie, Fromage des Jacques, Sartori Pinot Noir, 1057 Parm Cheddar and Cranberry Goat Cheese paired with crackers, nuts, charcuterie and olives.