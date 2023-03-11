  • Home
Kasai & Koori- Orlando 11565 university blvd suite 5

Kasai & Koori- Orlando 11565 university blvd suite 5

review star

No reviews yet

11565 university blvd suite 5

Orlando, FL 32817

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


Happy Beginnings

Crispy Rice - Spicy Tuna

$10.88

Crispy Rice - Sesame Citrus Salmon

$10.88

Crispy Rice - Truffle Avocado

$10.88

Custom Poke Bowls

Custom Poke Bowl

$15.88

Signature Poke Bowls

Tuna Bowl

$14.88

Tuna, cucumber, sweet onions, green onions, fried onions, tossed in Hawaiian OG sauce, over white rice

Salmon Bowl

$14.88

Salmon, cucumber, green onions, edamame, fried onions, tossed in yuzu citrus and Hawaiian OG sauce, over white rice

Shrimp Bowl

$14.88

Shrimp, cucumber, sweet onions, edamame, green onions, bubu arare, truffle soy, over furikake white rice

Aloha Bowl

$15.88

Tuna, salmon, hamachi, cucumber, sweet onions, green onions, bubu arare, tossed in spicy mayo and Hawaiian OG sauce, over white rice

50/50 Bowl

$14.88

Salmon, tuna, cucumber, sweet onions, edamame, green onions, jalapeño, fried onions, tossed in spicy OG sauce, over brown rice

Yuzu Citrus Tofu Bowl (Vegan)

$12.88

Tofu, cucumber, jalapeño, edamame, green onions, bubu arare, tossed in yuzu citrus ponzu, sriracha drizzle, over zucchini noodles

Pineapple Bowl (Vegan)

$12.88

Pineapple, edamame, sweet onions, cucumber, green onions, jalapeño, tossed in fire sauce, over zucchini noodles

Watermelon Bowl (Vegan)

$12.88

Watermelon, edamame, green onions, cucumber, jalapeño, ginger soy, over baby greens

Truffle Tofu Bowl (Vegan)

$12.88

Tofu, cucumber, sweet onions, edamame, green onions, bubu arare, truffle soy, over furikake white rice

Hot Protein Bowls

Torpedo Shrimp Bowl

$14.88

Seared Steak Bowl

$14.88

Chicken Katsu Bowl

$13.88

Ribbon Ice

Tokashiki Moon (Mango)

$8.88+

Ribbon ice, mango sauce, condensed milk, diced mango, koori whipped cream, Belgian butter cookie

Island On Ice (Coconut)

$8.88+

Ribbon ice, coconut sauce, dulce de leche, koori whipped cream, toasted coconut

Dark Warrior (Coffee)

$8.88+

Ribbon ice, coffee sauce, dulce de leche, toasted almonds, koori whipped cream

Timid Tanuki (Cookies & Cream)

$8.88+

Ribbon ice, caramel sauce, chocolate sauce, OREO® cookie crumble, koori whipped cream

Shaved Ice - Kakigori

Tropical Fuji (Mango)

$7.88+

Shaved ice, mango sauce, condensed milk, koori whipped cream, fresh diced mango, Belgian butter cookie

Pale Mountain (Lychee)

$7.88+

Shaved ice, lychee fruit sauce, purple taro creme, lychee fruit stars

The Red Fox (Strawberry)

$7.88+

Shaved ice, strawberry sauce, diced strawberries, koori whipped cream, rare cheese cream, chia seed sauce, cinnamon streusel

The Sleeping Dragon (Matcha)

$7.88+

Shaved ice, matcha tea sauce, azuki bean, koori whipped cream, condensed milk, golden dragon powder

Up All Night (Coffee)

$7.88+

Taiyaki Cones

Build Your Own

$5.88+

Choice of 3 toppings and 1 drizzle, additional toppings $0.88 each

Magically Suspicious

$5.88+

Vanilla ice cream, Cinnamon Toast Crunch®, Cap’n Crunch®, Frosted Flakes®, mini marshmallows, condensed milk, golden dragon powder

Mr. Powers

$5.88+

Vanilla ice cream, Heath Bar®, Cap’n Crunch®, cookie dough, caramel drizzle, gold sprinkles

Deep Woods

$5.88+

Chocolate ice cream, OREO® cookies, Kit Kat®, brownie pieces, fizzy cotton candy, chocolate sauce

Hand Rolls

1 Roll

$4.88

2 Roll

$7.88

3 Roll

$10.88

Miscellaneous

Extra Cone

$2.00

Side of White Rice

$2.00

Side of Sushi Rice

$2.00

Side of Brown Rice

$2.00

Tempura Shrimp (2 Pieces)

$2.50

Seaweed Salad

$1.50

Avocado

$1.50

Crab Salad

$2.50

Drinks

Coke

$2.88

Diet Coke

$2.88

Sprite

$2.88

Aloha GT

$2.88

Aloha Pineapple Orange

$2.88

Aloha Strawberry Guava

$2.88

Water

$2.00

Extra Sauce

Eel

$0.50

Spicy Mayo

$0.50

Fire

$0.50

Ginger

Yuzu Citrus

Hawaiian OG

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

11565 university blvd suite 5, Orlando, FL 32817

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

