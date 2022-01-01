Kasai Japan Hibachi and Sushi @Magnolia Mall

  • Home
SPECIAL COMBINATIONS

STEAK & SHRIMP

STEAK & SHRIMP

$12.95

Steak, Shrimp, Fried Rice, Broccoli, Mushroom, Zucchini, and Onion.

STEAK & CHICKEN

STEAK & CHICKEN

$11.95

Steak, Chicken, Fried Rice, Mushroom, Zucchini, and Onion.

SHRIMP & CHICKEN

SHRIMP & CHICKEN

$11.95

Shrimp, Chicken, Fried Rice, Broccoli, Zucchini, and Onion.

SHRIMP & TILAPIA

SHRIMP & TILAPIA

$13.49

Shrimp, Tilapia, Fried Rice, Broccoli, Zucchini, and Onion.

SHRIMP & SALMON

SHRIMP & SALMON

$14.95

Shrimp, Salmon, Fried Rice, Broccoli, Zucchini, and Onion.

STEAK & SALMON

STEAK & SALMON

$13.95

Steak, Salmon, Fried Rice, Mushroom, Zucchini, and Onion.

SALMON & CHICKEN

SALMON & CHICKEN

$12.95

Salmon, Chicken, Fried Rice, Zucchini, and Onion.

STEAK & TILAPIA

STEAK & TILAPIA

$13.49

Steak, Tilapia,Fried Rice, Mushroom, Zucchini, and Onion.

TILAPIA & CHICKEN

TILAPIA & CHICKEN

$12.95

Tilapia, Chicken, Fried Rice, Zucchini, and Onion.

BOWL SPECIALS & COMBOS

TERIYAKI CHICKEN BOWL

TERIYAKI CHICKEN BOWL

$6.50

Teriyaki Chicken and Rice

HIBACHI CHICKEN BOWL

HIBACHI CHICKEN BOWL

$6.50

Hibachi Chicken and Rice

STEAK BOWL

STEAK BOWL

$7.00

Steak and Rice

SHRIMP BOWL

SHRIMP BOWL

$7.25

Shrimp and Rice

TERIYAKI CHICKEN BOWL /wDrink

TERIYAKI CHICKEN BOWL /wDrink

$8.49

Fried Rice, Chicken and 20 oz. Soft Drink

HIBACHI CHICKEN BOWL /wDrink

HIBACHI CHICKEN BOWL /wDrink

$8.49

Fried Rice, Chicken and 20 oz. Soft Drink

STEAK BOWL w/Drink

STEAK BOWL w/Drink

$8.99

Fried Rice, Steak and 20 oz. Soft Drink

SHRIMP BOWL w/Drink

SHRIMP BOWL w/Drink

$9.25

Fried Rice, Shrimp and 20 oz. Soft Drink

ENTREES

HIBACHI CHICKEN

HIBACHI CHICKEN

$7.25

Chicken, Fried Rice, Zucchini and Onion.

HIBACHI STEAK

HIBACHI STEAK

$8.50

Steak, Fried Rice, Mushroom, Zucchini and Onion

HIBACHI SHRIMP

HIBACHI SHRIMP

$8.95

Shrimp, Fried Rice, Broccoli, Zucchini and Onion

HIBACHI SALMON

HIBACHI SALMON

$9.99

Salmon, Fried Rice, Zucchini and Onion.

HIBACHI TILAPIA

HIBACHI TILAPIA

$9.49

Tilapia, Fried Rice, Zucchini, and Onion.

HIBACHI VEGETABLE

HIBACHI VEGETABLE

$7.00

Broccoli, Zucchini, Onion, Cabbage, Carrot, and Mushroom.

RICE & WINGS

RICE & WINGS

$11.49

Teriyaki or Original

TERIYAKI CHICKEN

TERIYAKI CHICKEN

$7.25

Chicken, Fried Rice, Zucchini, and Onion.

SOBA NOODLES

CHICKEN SOBA (Noodle)

CHICKEN SOBA (Noodle)

$8.95

Chicken, Noodles, Cabbage, Carrot, Zucchini and Onion.

STEAK SOBA (Noodle)

STEAK SOBA (Noodle)

$9.95

Steak, Noodles, Cabbage, Carrot, Mushroom, Zucchini and Onion.

SHRIMP SOBA (Noodle)

SHRIMP SOBA (Noodle)

$10.95

Shrimp, Noodles, Broccoli, Cabbage, Carrot, Zucchini and Onion.

STEAK & SHRIMP SOBA (Noodle)

STEAK & SHRIMP SOBA (Noodle)

$13.95

Steak, Shrimp, Noodles, Broccoli, Mushroom, Cabbage, Carrot, Zucchini and Onion.

STEAK & CHICKEN SOBA (Noodle)

STEAK & CHICKEN SOBA (Noodle)

$12.95

Steak, Chicken, Noodles, Mushroom, Cabbage, Carrot, Zucchini and Onion.

SHRIMP & CHICKEN SOBA (Noodle)

SHRIMP & CHICKEN SOBA (Noodle)

$12.95

Shrimp, Chicken, Noodles, Broccoli, Cabbage, Carrot, Zucchini and Onion.

SALMON SOBA (Noodle)

$12.95

TILAPIA SOBA (Noodle)

$11.49

SUSHI

CALIFORNIA Roll

CALIFORNIA Roll

$4.95

(8pc)

CRAB Roll

CRAB Roll

$4.25

(8pc)

KASAI Roll

KASAI Roll

$5.95

(8pc)

SHRIMP TEMPURA Roll

SHRIMP TEMPURA Roll

$5.95

(8pc)

SPIDER Roll

SPIDER Roll

$5.95

(5pc)

BEVERAGES

SOFT DRINK or Bottle (20oz)

$2.00

BOTTLE WATER

$2.00

SWEET TEA

$1.75

EXTRA SUACES

Extra White Sauce

$0.25

Extra Ginger Sauce

$0.25

Extra Teriyaki Sauce

$0.25

Extra Hot Sauce

$0.25

Extra Spicy Mayo

$0.25

Extra Soy Sauce

SIDE ORDERS

SIDE TERIYAKI CHICKEN

$4.50

SIDE HIBACHI CHICKEN

$4.50

SIDE STEAK

$5.50

SIDE SHRIMP

$6.00

SIDE TILAPIA

$6.50

SIDE SALMON

$6.95

SIDE STEAM RICE

$2.50

SIDE FRIED RICE

$2.00

SIDE NOODLE

$5.00

SIDE VEGGIE

$4.00

8 WINGS TERIYAKI

$11.50

8 WINGS ORIGINAL

$11.50

12 WINGS TERIYAKI

$15.50

12 WINGS ORIGINAL

$15.50

GYOZA

$5.50

(6pc)

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy! All online orders must be picked up before 9:00 pm (Mall’s food court closed at 9:00 pm) Thank you!

Location

2701 David H. Mcleod blvd fc-5, Florence, SC 29501

Directions

