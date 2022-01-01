Kasama imageView gallery

Kasama

515 Reviews

$$

1001 North Winchester Avenue

Chicago, IL 60622

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Oh, Hot Yam!

Pastry

Apple and Cheese Croissant

$6.50Out of stock

Croissant filled with apple butter and raclette cheese fondue

Almond Croissant With Raspberry Jam

$7.00Out of stock

Apple Hand Pie

$6.00Out of stock

**contains dairy, egg, wheat**

Berry Creme Fraiche Cheesecake

$8.00Out of stock

Rich and creamy cheesecake with graham crust and assorted berries. 4 inch

Banana Bread

$5.00Out of stock

Blueberry Muffin Top

$4.50Out of stock

Boston Crème Brioche

$6.00Out of stock

Brownie

$6.00

Cardamom Kouign Amann

$6.00Out of stock

Chocolate and Salted Caramel Tart

$9.00Out of stock

Milk chocolate tart with salted caramel 5 in tart serves 1-2

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.50

Chewy chocolate chip with 70% dark chocolate and white chocolate.

Chocolate Croissant

$6.50Out of stock

Cinnamon Bun

$6.00Out of stock
Foie Gras Danish With Brambleberry Pistachio And Mint (Weekends Only)

Foie Gras Danish With Brambleberry Pistachio And Mint (Weekends Only)

$14.00Out of stock

Foie gras mousse, bramble berry jam, pistachio, mint. Contains dairy, wheat, eggs, nuts, stone fruit

Ham & Cheese Danish

$8.00Out of stock
Salmon Danish (Weekends Only)

Salmon Danish (Weekends Only)

$13.00Out of stock
Blueberry Tart With Chamomile Cream

Blueberry Tart With Chamomile Cream

$12.00Out of stock

Truffle Croissant

$14.00Out of stock

Coconut Black Sesame Macaroon (Gluten And Dairy Free Contains Egg)

$3.50Out of stock

Citrus Poppy Poundcake With Rhubarb And Creme Fraiche

$7.00Out of stock
Ube And Huckleberry Basque Cake

Ube And Huckleberry Basque Cake

$7.00Out of stock

Buttery cake filled with use pastry cream and huckleberries **contains egg, wheat, dairy**

Oatmeal Cream Pie With Dulce De Leche And Rhubarb Jam

$6.00Out of stock

Pecan Sticky Bun

$6.50Out of stock

Cranberry Orange Brioche

$6.00Out of stock

Dulce De Leche Shortbread Cookie

$3.25Out of stock

Brown Butter Rice Krispie Treat With Orange Coffee And Chocolate

$8.00Out of stock

Coffee and Tea

Americano

$3.25+

Americano - ICED

$4.00

16 oz.

Cappuccino

$4.50+

Chai Latte

$4.50+

Chai Latte - ICED

$4.50

16 oz.

Chocolate City Nitro Cold Brew

$4.50

16 oz.

Coconut Cortadito

$5.00

Coconut Cortadito - ICED

$5.00

Cortado

$4.25

Drip Coffee

$3.00+

Espresso - Shot

$2.50+

Latte

$4.50+

Latte - ICED

$4.50

16 oz.

Macchiato

$3.75

Matcha Latte

$4.75+

Emperor's Private Reserve Shizuoka Matcha from Rare Tea Cellar

Matcha Latte - ICED

$5.50

Mocha

$4.75+

Mocha - ICED

$5.50

Kasama Hot Chocolate

$4.50+

38% milk chocolate

Tea - HOT

$4.00

16 oz.

Tea - ICED

$4.50

16 oz.

Oh, Hot Yam! - ICED

$5.50

16 oz. House made specialty latte featuring ube & coconut

Oh, Hot Yam!

$5.50+

House made specialty latte featuring ube & coconut

Kafe-mansi - 12 oz

$4.00

Dark Matter drip coffee with our house-made calamansi lemonade

Kafe-mansi - ICED

$5.25

Chocolate City Cold Brew with our house-made calamansi lemonade

Iced Black Sesame Latte

$6.00

Made with our house-made black sesame syrup

Maíz con Leche - 12oz

$8.00

Milk tea, sweet miso, and corn 12oz *contains dairy*

Maíz con Leche - ICED

$8.00

Milk tea, sweet miso, corn *contains dairy*

N/A Beverage

Calamansi Lemonade

$5.50

Reggie Flores

$5.50

It's like a Filipino Arnold Palmer. 1/2 calamansi lemonade and 1/2 elevation hibiscus tea.

Topo Chico

$3.00

Coca-Cola - CAN

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Coca-Cola BOTTLE

$4.00

Bottled Water

$1.50

Wine

GL - Lambrusco

$9.00

GL Riesling

$9.00

Caves Naveran Cava - BTL

$32.00

Organic-certified vintage grower Cava from a 19th century estate. Bright and refreshing on the nose, with food-friendly citrus and smoke notes on the palate to keep you coming back for another sip.

Montenidoli Toscana Rosata - BTL

$27.00

Lambrusco - BTL

$26.00

Brand Riesling BTL

$26.00

Retail

Kasama Slice and Bake Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough

Kasama Slice and Bake Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough

$25.00Out of stock

Kasama's signature chocolate chip cookie dough. Slice into 12 equal slices for a dozen 4 inch cookies. Use the included parchment paper to line your baking sheet. 6 per tray. Bake at 325F for approximately 16-22 min until desired doneness. We bake ours until golden brown on the edges and pale in the center.

Kasama Granola

$10.50

Kasama's housemade granola full of nuts, seeds, and dried fruit. Enjoy with yogurt or on its own! Vegan *Contains nuts and coconut*

Sourdough Starter

$6.00

Our 8 year old strong starter for your baking needs. Will need to be fed regularly with equal parts flour and water to be kept alive and well.

Asian Sparkle

$7.00Out of stock

Chef Tim's super secret nori seasoning blend. Put it on everything. That's what we do. (Recommend using as a finishing seasoning not as a marinade)

One dozen eggs

One dozen eggs

$7.50Out of stock

The special eggs we use for our breakfast plates with a bright orange yolk from a vegetarian feed of local grains, red peppers and paprika. Free range, antibiotic free, hormone free large brown eggs from Wisconsin. One dozen

Kasama Blend Coffee from Dark Matter

$20.00Out of stock

Freshly roasted 12 ounce bag of our special Kasama blend coffee from Dark Matter. Colombia Santa Barbara x El Salvador Tuxpal Honey Blend. Whole beans or we can grind it for you!

Kasama x Jugernaut T Shirt

$40.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markFormal
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 11:55 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:55 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:55 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:55 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:55 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1001 North Winchester Avenue, Chicago, IL 60622

Directions

Gallery
Kasama image

Similar restaurants in your area

Takito Kitchen, Wicker Park & Ukrainian Village
orange star4.3 • 1,673
2013 West Division Street Chicago, IL 60622
View restaurantnext
All Together Now
orange star4.8 • 112
2119 W Chicago Ave Chicago, IL 60622
View restaurantnext
Mirai Sushi - Wicker Park
orange star4.3 • 1,046
2020 W Division St Chicago, IL 60622
View restaurantnext
Taco Bros - Damen
orange starNo Reviews
1959 West Chicago Avenue Chicago, IL 60622
View restaurantnext
Modern Asian Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
1924 W. Division Chicago, IL 60622
View restaurantnext
The Perch Kitchen + Tap
orange starNo Reviews
1932 W Division St. Chicago, IL 60622
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Chicago

The Violet Hour
orange star4.2 • 3,331
1520 N. Damen Ave. Chicago, IL 60622
View restaurantnext
Mott St
orange star4.5 • 2,626
1401 N Ashland Ave Chicago, IL 60622
View restaurantnext
Fry the Coop - Chicago Ave
orange star4.7 • 2,538
1529 W Chicago Ave Chicago, IL 60642
View restaurantnext
Tempesta Market - Grand Ave
orange star4.8 • 2,491
1372 W. Grand Ave. Chicago, IL 60642
View restaurantnext
Uncle Mike's Place - 1700 W Grand Ave
orange star4.7 • 1,836
1700 W Grand Ave Chicago, IL 60622
View restaurantnext
Takito Kitchen, Wicker Park & Ukrainian Village
orange star4.3 • 1,673
2013 West Division Street Chicago, IL 60622
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Chicago
Chinatown
review star
Avg 4 (7 restaurants)
Logan Square
review star
Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)
River East
review star
Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)
Bucktown
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
Wicker Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)
Pilsen
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
Roscoe Village
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
DePaul
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
Lincoln Square
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston