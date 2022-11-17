Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mediterranean
Middle Eastern

Kasbah 2115 J Street STE 101

1,414 Reviews

$$

2115 J Street STE 101

Sacramento, CA 95816

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Starters

Olives

$9.00

Marinated with harissa chili & Moroccan preserved lemon. (Gluten free and vegan)

Housemade Mixed Pickles

$9.00

Various pickled vegetables. (Gluten free and vegan)

Pommes Berbers

$8.00

Crispy french fries served with Harissa chili aioli. (Vegan by request, gluten free)

Chi Chi al Fuego

$17.00

Kasseri cheese w/ quince jam filling. Tempura battered & fried, flambéed table side.

Harissa Chili Chicken Wings

$16.50

Topped with sesame seeds & garlic aioli. (Gluten free by request)

Mezza Platter

$26.50

Hummus, Lebne, baba ghanoush, falafel, cabbage salad, pickled vegetables, marinated olives, tomato salad w/ feta cheese, tahini sauce. (Gluten free and vegan by request)

Fatima's Palette

$15.00

Hummus, Lebne and baba ghanoush. Served w/ pita & papadom. (Gluten free and vegan by request)

Tabbouleh

$9.00

Fattoush Salad

$16.50

Baba Ghanoush and Pita

$9.00

(Gluten free by request, vegan)

Hummus and Pita

$9.00

(Gluten free by request, vegan)

Lebne and Pita

$9.00

(Gluten free by request)

Yelp Hummus

Halloumi salad

$17.00

Falafel Plate

$15.00

Falafel, tahini, Lebanese yogurt, pickled red onion, cabbage salad, cucumber & tomato. (Gluten free and vegan by request)

Harissa Chili Chicken Wings

$16.50

Topped with sesame seeds & garlic aioli. (Gluten free by request)

Cup of Soup

$8.00

Bowl of Soup

$15.50

Main Dishes

Beef Shwarma Pita

$18.50

Chicken Shawarma Pita

$17.50

Citrus sumac & zaatar marinated chicken. Served with hummus, pickle, tomato, garlic aioli & cabbage slaw

Falafel PITA

$17.00

Falafel, tahini, Lebanese yogurt, pickled onion, cabbage salad, tomato. (Gluten free and vegan by request)

Gyro Pita

$18.50Out of stock

Marinated lamb sliced thin with tomato, cucumber, feta & jalapeno cilantro tzatziki

Vegan Gyro

$17.00

W/ housemade seitan, tomato, cucumber, tofu feta, & vegan jalapeno cilantro tzatziki. (Vegan)

Beef Shwarma plate

$18.00

Chicken Shawarma w/ Hummus Plate

$17.50

Citrus sumac & zaatar marinated chicken. Served with hummus, Palestinian-style pickles, tomatos, mixed greens & pita. (Gluten free by request)

Chicken Kabob

$25.50

Marinated in yogurt, saffron, & spices. Grilled & served with Lebne, hummus, tabbouleh & rice. (Gluten free by request)

Kefta Kabob

$26.50

Ground spiced beef & lamb skewers. Grilled & served w/ rice, lebne, hummus, tomato & onion. (Gluten free by request)

Grilled Lambchops

$39.00

Kasburger

$19.00

Grass-fed Wagyu beef, manchego, caramelized onions, garlic aioli, pickle, tomato, & romaine. (Gluten free by request, no bun)

Kefta Tagine

$26.50

Ground spiced beef and lamb meatballs simmered in a cilantro-tomato stew. Served w/ rice, Lebne & pita. (Gluten free by request)

Mansaf

$37.00

Family Style Chicken Kabob

$98.00

Serves 4 With rice, salad, hummus, lebne (Gluten free by request)

Vegan Tahini Stew

$19.00

w/ impossible meatballs, tomato, & eggplant. Served w/ rice & almonds.

Desserts

Baklava

$8.00

Phyllo dough pastry with walnuts, cinnamon and nutmeg sweetened syrup. (Vegan)

Banana Beignets

$12.00

Banana fried in lemon batter with vanilla bean ice cream & caramel.

Ice cream

$3.00

Birthday baklava

Kanafeh

$8.00

Chocolate Tort

$8.00Out of stock

Lebne Parfait

$9.00

Sides

Extra sauce

$0.50

Extra dip

$1.00

Side of rice

$4.00

Extra Side PIta

$2.00

Extra side papadom

$2.00

Add chicken kabobs (2)

$12.00

Add kefta kabob (2)

$15.00

Extra falafel (1)

$1.50

Side fattoush salad

$7.00

Half pommes berbers

$4.00

Small wings

$7.00

Ramekin olives

$0.50

Ramekin pickles

$0.50

Pickled Red Onion

$1.00

Cabbage Salad

$7.00

Cubed Feta

$8.00

A La Carte Lamb 1 Peice

$8.00

Vegan Chef Challenge

Malfoof

$12.00

Leb Shep pie

$13.00

Maftoul

$16.00

Halva

$8.00

N/A Beverage

Sprite

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sparkling Mint Lemonade

$5.00

Soda water

$1.00

Iced Black Tea

$3.00

Iced Mint Tea

$5.00

Ginger Beer

$6.00

Zeal Kombucha “Red Heather”

$7.00

Turkish Coffee Cold Brew

$5.00

Sm. Turkish Coffee (semi sweet)

$7.00

Lg. Turkish Coffee (semi sweet)

$10.00

Cafe Berber (semi sweet)

$7.00

Sm. Hot Moroccan Mint Tea

$5.00

Lg. Hot Moroccan Mint Tea

$10.00

Sm. Hot Tea

$5.00

Selection of Hot Teas from Tea Cozy Sac

Lg. Hot Tea

$10.00

Selection of Hot Teas from Tea Cozy Sac

Shirley temple

$3.50

Roy Rogers

$3.50

Peligrino

$3.00

No Alcohol Moroccan Lemonade

$8.00

Pom Juice

$6.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.50

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Refill

House Cocktails

Moroccan Lemonade

$13.00

Vodka, pomegranate, mint, citrus, soda water

Pitcher Moroccan Lemonade

$40.00

Eastern Old Fashioned

$13.00

Cognac, luxardo Maraschino, dash of Gold Arak Ramallah

Caipirinha

$13.00

Silver Cachaca, muddled limes, sugar

Pitcher Caipirinha

$40.00

Serves 4. Silver Cachaca, muddled limes, sugar

Sangria

$8.00

Pitcher Sangria

$26.00

Serves 4

Habibi

$13.00

Open Cocktail $12

$12.00

Mid East Monte

$14.00

Root Baladi

$13.00

Tis the season

$13.00

Wine Glass

GL House White

$8.00

GL Chateau Heritage

$9.00

(Sauv Blanc), Lebanon

GL Simcic

$10.00

(Pinot Grigio), Slovenia

GL Sevilen (White)

$11.00

(Narince) Turkey

GL 6100 Rose

$10.00

Armenia

Kareen Rose

$10.50

GL Château Ksara Reserve

$9.00

(Cab Franc, Syrah, Cabernet) Lebanon

GL Massaya Le Colombier

$10.50

(Syrah, Grenache, Tempranillo) Lebanon

GL 6100 Trinity

$13.50

(Areni Noir), Armenia

GL Kavaklidere Yakut

$12.00

(Okuzgozu, Bogazkere), Turkey

GL Sevilen Kalecik Karasi (red)

$13.50

(Kalecik Karsai) Turkey

GL Le Grand Cortage Rosé Brut

$12.00

Grand Curvee

House Red Cab

$8.00

Mimosa

$5.00

Mimosa pitcher

$16.00

GL Armenian Pomegranate Wine

$8.50

(semi-sweet)

Wine Bottle

BTL Chateau Heritage

$38.00

(Sauv Blanc), Lebanon

BTL Simcic

$42.00

(Pinot Grigio), Slovenia

BTL Sevilen (White)

$46.00

(Narince) Turkey

BTL Chard. Chateau Ksara

$65.00

(Chardonnay) Lebanon

BTL Château Ksara Reserve

$38.00

(Cab Franc, Syrah, Cabernet) Lebanon

BTL Massaya Le Colombier

$44.00

(Syrah, Grenache, Tempranillo) Lebanon

BTL Kavaklidere Yakut

$48.00

(Okuzgozu, Bogazkere), Turkey

BTL 6100 Trinity

$55.00

(Areni Noir), Armenia

BTL Sevilen (Red)

$55.00

(Kalecik Karsai) Turkey

BTL Chateau Heritage Cab Sauv

$60.00

(Cab Sauv) Lebanon

BTL Cremisan

$60.00

(Baladi) West Bank

BTL Veuve Clicquot

$159.00

Corkage

$20.00

Bottled Beer

Almaza Pilsner

$5.50

Lebanon

Efes Pilsner

$5.50

Turkey

Celia "gluten free" lager

$5.50

Czech Republic

Kotayk Lager

$5.50

Armenia

Casablanca Lager

$6.50

Morocco

Kotayk Gold Lager

$8.00

Armenia (485 ml)

St. Bernardus Prior 8 Abbey Ale

$8.50

Septum Red Ale

$8.50

Greece

Septum Porter

$9.00

Greece

Cider

$7.00

Varies

Shephards Blonde

$7.50

Na Beer

$6.00

Draft Beer

Bavik Pilsner, Belgium

$5.50

Tower Brewing IPA

$6.00

Two Rivers Cider Rotating

$8.00

Pitcher Beer

$21.00

Liquor

Ramallah Golden Arak

$8.00

Palestine

Arak Haddad Gold

$8.00

Syria

Arak Al Mimas

$8.50

Syria

Arak El Massaya

$10.00

Lebanon

Efe Raki Green

$9.50

Turkey

Yeni Raki

$9.50

Turkey

La Fee Absinthe Parisienne

$18.50

France

St. George Absinthe Verte

$19.00

California

Romano Sambucca

$8.50

Italy

Ouzo No. 12

$7.50

Greece

Patxaran

$8.50

Madroña fruit infused Anise, Spain

Chartreuse Verte

$13.00

France

Chartreuse VEP

$23.00

France

Trakal Spirit of Patagonia

$9.00

Fernet -Branca

$8.50

R. Jelinek Fernet

$8.50

California Fernet

$9.00

Campari

$9.00

MonteNegro

$11.00

Gruven

$7.00

Poland

Kettle One

$10.00

Stoli Elit

$14.00

Tito’s

$8.50

Hideout/well

$7.00

Hideout Peach

$7.50

Beefeater

$7.50

Bombay Sapphire

$9.50

Hendricks

$10.00

Fleurette Gin

$10.00

Flurette Vermilion

$10.00

Arborist Gin

$10.00

Don Q, Silver

$7.00

Don Q Anejo

$8.50

Zaya Gran Reserva 12 Yr. Rum

$8.50

Trinidad

Flor de Caña Centenario 18 Yr. Rum

$12.50

Nicaragua

Don Q Gran Anejo

$10.00

Puerto Rico

Chameleon Novo Fogo Cachaca

$8.50

Barrel Aged Novo Fogo Cachaca

$10.50

Ypioca

$7.50

Jameson

$7.50

Overholt Rye

$8.00

Crown Royal

$9.00

Makers Mark

$9.50

Woodford Reserve

$10.00

Basil Haydens

$11.00

HighWest Rye

$12.00

Bulliet

$10.00

Four Roses

$8.00

Singani 63, Moscatel grape spirit

$8.00

Bolivia

New Deal Pear Brandy

$8.00

Oregon

Ararat Brandy

$9.50

Armenia

Noy 10 Yr. Old Brandy

$9.50

Armenia

Poli Uva Viva Grappa

$12.00

Italy

Christian Brothers

$7.00

pierre Vallet Cognac

$9.00

France

Frapin Cognac

$10.50

France

Maison Surrenne Cognac

$11.50

France

Hennessy

$11.00

Bank Note

$7.50

Johnny Walker Black Label

$8.50

Aberlour Single Malt, 12 Yr. Scotch

$12.00

Bruichladdich Islay Single Malt 8 Yr. Scotch

$15.50

Glenfiddich Grand Cru, Malt 23 Yr.

$40.00

Tres

$7.50

Patron

$12.00

Espalon Blanco

$9.50

Espalon Reposado

$9.50

Clase Azul Tequilla Reposado

$15.50

Mezcal Joven

$8.50

Yuu baal Mezcal Joven, Espadin

$9.50

Del Maguey Single Village Mezcal, Tobala

$23.00

Don Julio

$16.00

Cocktails A-Z

Aviation

$12.00

Cadillac margarita

$12.00

Cosmopolitan

$10.00

Daiquiri

$10.00

Gibson

$10.50

Gin gimlet

$10.50

Gin greyhound

$8.50

Hot toddy

$11.00

Kamikaze

$10.00

Last word

$12.00

Lemon drop

$11.00

Long island

$12.00

Mai tai

$11.00

Manhatten

$12.00

Margarita

$11.50

Martini - gin

$12.00

Martini - vodka

$12.00

Mint julep

$11.50

Mojito

$11.00

Moscow mule

$11.00

Negroni

$12.00

Old Pal

$12.00

Sazerac

$13.50

Screwdriver

$10.50

Sex on the beach

$11.00

Tequila old fashioned

$12.00

Tequila sunrise

$10.50

Tom collins

$10.50

Vodka collins

$10.00

Vodka Gimlet

$10.00

Vodka greyhound

$8.00

Whiskey sour

$10.00

White linen

$11.50

White russian

$10.00

Old Fashion

$12.00

Old Fashioned

$12.00

Hookah

Hookah

$30.00

CBD Hookah

$35.00

Drag

Cover

$5.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markPet Friendly
check markBuffet
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markCryptocurrency
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

MIDTOWN'S MIDDLE EASTERN DESTINATION

Location

2115 J Street STE 101, Sacramento, CA 95816

Directions

Gallery
Kasbah image
Kasbah image
Kasbah image

Similar restaurants in your area

Alaro Craft Brewery & Restaurant
orange star4.3 • 731
2004 Capitol Ave Sacramento, CA 95811
View restaurantnext
Binchoyaki
orange star4.2 • 436
2226 10th St. Sacramento, CA 95818
View restaurantnext
Falafel Corner - Arden - 3045 Arden WaySuite 400
orange starNo Reviews
3045 Arden WaySuite 400 Sacramento, CA 95825
View restaurantnext
Citizen Vine - Folsom, CA
orange star4.5 • 280
609 Sutter St Folsom, CA 95630
View restaurantnext
Back Bistro
orange star4.2 • 819
230 Palladio Parkway Folsom, CA 95630
View restaurantnext
Citizen Vine - Lincoln
orange starNo Reviews
845 Twelve Bridges Dr Lincoln, CA 95648
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Sacramento

Jack's Urban Eats - Midtown
orange star4.5 • 12,706
1230 20th St Sacramento, CA 95811
View restaurantnext
Broderick Roadhouse Midtown
orange star4.5 • 8,423
1820 L St Sacramento, CA 95811
View restaurantnext
Zócalo - Midtown Restaurant
orange star4.2 • 4,369
1801 Capitol Ave Sacramento, CA 95811
View restaurantnext
The Porch Restaurant & Bar
orange star4.0 • 4,134
1815 K St Sacramento, CA 95811
View restaurantnext
Beast+Bounty
orange star4.4 • 3,407
1701 R St Sacramento, CA 95816
View restaurantnext
Paesanos Midtown Sacramento
orange star4.0 • 3,329
1806 Capitol Ave Sacramento, CA 95811
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Sacramento
Natomas
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
East Sacramento
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.1 (36 restaurants)
Oak Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston