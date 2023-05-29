Main picView gallery

KASE SAKE AND SUSHI

review star

No reviews yet

5697 South Jones Boulevard

Spring Valley, NV 89118

OMAKASE

HANBAN

$28.60

EDAMAME SASHIMI SPECIAL* 4PC NIGIRI* BLUE CRAB CUT ROLL

NAMI

$37.70

EDAMAME SASHIMI SPECIAL* 7 PC NIGIRI* CUT ROLL SPECIAL* BLUE CRAB CUT ROLL

OOMORI

$48.10

EDAMAME SASHIMI SPECIAL* 10 PC NIGIRI* BLUE CRAB CUT ROLL NEGI TORO CUT ROLL*

YASAI VEGAN

$33.80

GINGER GREEN SALAD 7PC SEASONAL VEGETABLE NIGIRI VEGETABLE CUT ROLL PICKLED VEGETABLE CUT ROLL VEGAN OMAKASE

APPS AND SALAD

EDAMAME

$5.00

SEA SALT

TRUFFLE EDAMAME

$6.00

TRUFFLE SEASALT

SPICY EDAMAME

$6.00

ICHIMI SEASALT

WAKAME

$7.00

SANBAI-ZU, CUCUMBER, SEAWEED

GINGER GREEN

$6.00

CARROT,CUCUMBER,GINGER DRESSING

IKA SALAD

$8.00

SQUID

KIMCHEE SALAD

$5.20

HOUSE MADE KIMCHEE

SASHIMI

MAGURO SASHIMI

$15.60

HOUSE SOY

SALMON SASHIMI

$11.70

BLACK PEPPER PONZU,SCALLIONS

HAMACHI SASHIMI

$11.70

DASHI SOY,SCALLIONS

SASHIMI SPECIAL

$14.30

SEASONAL FISH

NIGIRI 2PC

BRANZINI 2pc

$7.80

EU SEA BASS

DORADE 2pc

$7.80

EU SEA BREAM

SALMON 2pc

$9.10

CANADA

SALMON BELLY 2pc

$10.40

CANADA

HAMACHI 2pc

$9.10

JAPAN

HAMACHI BELLY 2pc

$10.40

JAPAN

KAMPACHI 2pc

$9.10

JAPAN

KAMPACHI BELLY 2pc

$10.40

JAPAN

ALBACORE 2pc

$7.80

FIJI

AKAMI 2pc

$14.30

BLUE FIN TUNA

CHUTORO 2pc

$16.90

BLUE FIN TUNA

OTORO 2pc

$22.10

BLUE FIN TUNA

IKURA 2pc

$16.90

JAPAN

SCALLOP 2pc

$14.30

HOKAIDO

AMAEBI 2pc

$14.30

CANADA

KING CRAB 2pc

$24.70

ALASKA

DOMESTIC UNI 2pc

$22.10

USA

JAPANESE UNI 2pc

$28.60

JAPAN

UNAGI COCONUT 2pc

$11.70

TOASTED COCONUT

HANDROLL

NEGI-TORO

$16.00

SCALLION,CHOPPED TUNA

NEGI-HAMA

$13.00

SCALLION,CHOPPED HAMACHI

NEGI-SALMON

$13.00

SCALLION,CHOPPED SLAMON

BLUE CRAB

$15.00

SOY MAYONNAISE

LOBSTER

$17.00

LEMON PEPPER SOY MAYONNAISE

TRUFFLE TOBANJAN TUNA

$17.00

TOYONISHI SAUCE, SEASAME SEEDS

SPICY SCALLOP

$16.00

YUZU KOSHO SAUCE

EEL COCONUT

$15.60

TOASTED COCONUT FLAKES,SWEET SOY

AVOCADO

$9.10

VEGAN

CUCUMBER

$7.80

VEGAN

SPECIALTY NIGIRI 1PC

TRUFFLE TUNA

$10.40Out of stock

SHAVED TRUFFLE

CAVIAR TUNA

$14.30

BLACK CAVIAR

UNI TUNA

$14.30

DOMESTIC UNI

CAVIAR UNI TUNA

$16.90

BLACK CAVIAR,UNI

FOI GRAS UNAGI

$10.40

SEARED FOI GRAS,COCNUT,SWEET SOY

SAUCE

TOYONISHI SAUCE

$2.60

TOYONISHI SAUCE

BLACK PEPPER PONZU

$1.30

BLACK PEPPER PONZU

DASHI SOY

$1.30

DASHI SOY

N/A Beverages

Soft Drinks

$3.00

COKE DIET COKE SPRITE

Bottled Still Water

$8.00

1 LITER ACQUA PANNA

Bottled Sparkling Water

$8.00

750 ML CABREIROA

Green Tea

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
EMBARK ON A CULINARY ADVENTURE WITH OUR CAREFULLY CURATED OMAKASE MENUS, EXPERTLY PREPARED BY OUR SKILLED CHEFS.

5697 South Jones Boulevard, Spring Valley, NV 89118

