Kashi - Bellmore 2736 Merrick Rd

2736 Merrick Rd

Bellmore, NY 11710

Hot App

Baked Lobster

$22.00
Beef Negimaki

$15.00
Champagne Chilean Sea Bass

$17.00

Grilled Chilean Sea Bass w/ couscous, mirin & white miso sauce

Chicken Lettuce Wrap

$14.00

Diced chicken and jicama w/basil flavored sauce, served w/romaine lettuce

Chicken Tempura App

$10.00

Chicken Yakitori

$10.00

Crispy Calamari

$14.00

Fried calamari, champagne mango salsa

Duck Wrap

$17.00

Roasted duck, Singapore flatbread, spring mix, avocado, balsamic drizzle

Edamame

$7.00

Goat Cheese

$15.00

Served w/ garlic bread & citrus plum vinaigrette drizzle

Grilled Scallop

$17.00

Hamachi Kama

$28.00
Kashi Roasted Duck

$17.00

Boneless Roasted duck w/lime mint hoisin reduction

Lobster Gyoza

$15.00

Crispy lobster dumpling w/lobster sauce

Petite Filet Mignon

$18.00

Grilled to perfection & accompanied w wasabi butter

Pork Gyoza

$8.00
Rack of Lamb

$15.00

New Zealand lamb, grilled to perfection & served w plum wine reduction

Rock Shrimp Tempura

$14.00

Crispy shrimp tempura tossed in spicy mayo

Shishito Pepper

$12.00

Grilled shishito peppers w/ Japanese seasoning