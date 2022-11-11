Kashi - Bellmore 2736 Merrick Rd
2736 Merrick Rd
Bellmore, NY 11710
Hot App
Baked Lobster
$22.00
Beef Negimaki
$15.00
Champagne Chilean Sea Bass
$17.00
Grilled Chilean Sea Bass w/ couscous, mirin & white miso sauce
Chicken Lettuce Wrap
$14.00
Diced chicken and jicama w/basil flavored sauce, served w/romaine lettuce
Chicken Tempura App
$10.00
Chicken Yakitori
$10.00
Crispy Calamari
$14.00
Fried calamari, champagne mango salsa
Duck Wrap
$17.00
Roasted duck, Singapore flatbread, spring mix, avocado, balsamic drizzle
Edamame
$7.00
Goat Cheese
$15.00
Served w/ garlic bread & citrus plum vinaigrette drizzle
Grilled Scallop
$17.00
Hamachi Kama
$28.00
Kashi Roasted Duck
$17.00
Boneless Roasted duck w/lime mint hoisin reduction
Lobster Gyoza
$15.00
Crispy lobster dumpling w/lobster sauce
Petite Filet Mignon
$18.00
Grilled to perfection & accompanied w wasabi butter
Pork Gyoza
$8.00
Rack of Lamb
$15.00
New Zealand lamb, grilled to perfection & served w plum wine reduction
Rock Shrimp Tempura
$14.00
Crispy shrimp tempura tossed in spicy mayo
Shishito Pepper
$12.00
Grilled shishito peppers w/ Japanese seasoning