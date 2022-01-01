Kashi - Huntington 12 Elm Street

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Appetizer

24 Short Ribs

24 Short Ribs

$16.00

Slowly braised angus short ribs with japanese BBQ sauce

Baby Back Ribs

Baby Back Ribs

$15.00

baby back ribs with tamarind chili glazed

Beef Negimaki

Beef Negimaki

$15.00
Blue Crab Fajita

Blue Crab Fajita

$14.00
Beef Yakitori

Beef Yakitori

$9.00

Baked Stuffed Lobster

$22.00
Chicken Yakitori

Chicken Yakitori

$8.00
Chicken Lettuce Wrap

Chicken Lettuce Wrap

$14.00

Diced chicken & Jicama w. basil flavored sauce. Serve with romaine lettuce

Chicken Tempura Appetizer

Chicken Tempura Appetizer

$10.00
Crispy Calamari

Crispy Calamari

$14.00

Fried calamari were with champagne mango salsa

Crispy Chilean Seabass

$17.00

Lightly fried served with shishito pepper & broccoli & citrus ponzu sauce

Champagne Seabass

$17.00
Duck Wrap

Duck Wrap

$17.00

Roast Duck, spring mix, avocado wrap with singapore flatbread, serve with balsamic drizzle

Edamame

Edamame

$7.00
Goat Cheese

Goat Cheese

$11.00

Grilled Blue Point (6)

$18.00

Grilled Sea Scallop

$17.00

Grilled jumble sea scallop, bedding with asparagus serve with black bean sauce, garnished with pearl mushroom and baby arugula

Japanese Spring Roll

Japanese Spring Roll

$8.00

Kobe Meatballs

$15.00

Glazed in japanese soy-balsamic garlic yaki sauce

Kobe Sliders

$14.00
Lobster Gyoza

Lobster Gyoza

$15.00

Crispy lobster dumplings with lobster sauce

Petite Filet Mignon

Petite Filet Mignon

$18.00

Grilled to perfection & accompanied with wasabi butter

Pork Gyoza

Pork Gyoza

$8.00
Rack of Lamb

Rack of Lamb

$15.00

New Zealand Lamb grill to perfection serve with plum wine reduction sauce

Kashi Roasted Duck

Kashi Roasted Duck

$17.00

Boneless roasted duck w/ lime mint hoisin reduction

Rock Shrimp

Rock Shrimp

$14.00

Crispy shrimp tempura tossed in spicy mayo

Shishito Pepper

Shishito Pepper

$14.00

Flash fried and tossed with sea salt & seasoning

Shrimp Shumai

Shrimp Shumai

$7.00
Shrimp Tempura Appetizer

Shrimp Tempura Appetizer

$10.00
Spicy Edamame

Spicy Edamame

$9.00
Spicy Tuna Gyoza

Spicy Tuna Gyoza

$15.00

Lightly grid crispy gyoza served with guacamole & Thai chili aioli

Vegetable Gyoza

Vegetable Gyoza

$8.00
Veggie Tempura App

Veggie Tempura App

$9.00

Special Cold Appetizer

Blue Point

$3.00

Blue Point (6)

$15.00

Chu Chu Lobster

$17.00

Flaming Salmon

$16.00
Golden Salmon

Golden Salmon

$13.00

Kumamoto Oyster

$4.00

Kumamoto Oyster (6)

$20.00

Mango Tuna Tartar

$16.00

Octopus Carpaccio

$13.00

Pepper Tuna Tataki

$16.00

slice pepper tuna yuzu citrus dressing

Seared Tuna Fantasy

$15.00

Seared pepper tuna , bedding with guacamole served with kimchi pepper salsa.

Sesame Yt App

$15.00
Toro Tartare

Toro Tartare

$18.00

Serve on garlic-butter baguette

Tuna Crispy Rice

$17.00

spicy tuna on top of seared crispy sushi rice. Served with wasabi yakiniku sauce

Tuna Pringle

$15.00

Diced tuna, seaweed salad on pringle chips

Tuna Tapas

Tuna Tapas

$15.00
Tuna Tartar

Tuna Tartar

$14.00
Tuna Tortilla

Tuna Tortilla

$17.00

Guacamole, black olives, sun-dried tomato and jalapeño on top to tortilla

Winter Truffle White Tuna

Winter Truffle White Tuna

$15.00

Seared albacore tuna, yuzu citrus & shaved truffle

Yellowtail Jalapeño

Yellowtail Jalapeño

$16.00

Sweet yuzu dressing

Salad

Avocado Salad

Avocado Salad

$11.00

Sliced avocado, spring mix and romaine lettuce

Crabmeat Avocado Salad

Crabmeat Avocado Salad

$18.00

Half avocado top with jumbo crab meat with spicy mayo in soy yuzu dressing

Crispy Duck Salad

Crispy Duck Salad

$14.00

Roast duck on top of spring mix and romaine lettuce

Ginger Salad

Ginger Salad

$8.00

Spring Mix and Romaine Lettuce serve with ginger dressing

Kani Salad

Kani Salad

$9.00
Peanut Mango Avocado

Peanut Mango Avocado

$11.00

Mango, avocado, roasted peanut on top of spring mix and romaine lettuce serve with mustard dressing

Seaweed Salad

Seaweed Salad

$8.00

Smoked Duck Salad

$14.00

Smoke duck serve on top of bed of baby arugula

Warm Mushroom

$12.00

Fresh baby arugula & Sautéed shiitake mushroom with sake soy reduction.

Soup

Lemongrass Hot & Sour Soup

Lemongrass Hot & Sour Soup

$11.00

Shrimp, scallop, white fish in hot and sour broth

Miso Soup

Miso Soup

$4.00

To-fu tosata seaweed, chives & white beech mushroom

Seafood Bisque

Seafood Bisque

$12.00

Shrimp, scallop, mozzarella bread

Vegetable Soup

Vegetable Soup

$6.00

Lobster Miso Soup

$19.00

Sushi Roll/Hand Roll

A.A.C.

A.A.C.

$7.50

Asparagus, avocado and cucumber

Alaskan Roll

Alaskan Roll

$8.00
Avocado Cucu Roll

Avocado Cucu Roll

$6.50
Avocado Roll

Avocado Roll

$6.50
Boston

Boston

$7.00
California

California

$7.00
Chicken Temp Roll

Chicken Temp Roll

$8.00
Cucumber Roll

Cucumber Roll

$5.00
Eel Avocado Roll

Eel Avocado Roll

$8.00
Eel Cucumber Roll

Eel Cucumber Roll

$8.00

Kani Roll

$5.00

King Crab Tobiko

$18.00
Peanut Avocado

Peanut Avocado

$6.50
Philadelphia

Philadelphia

$7.00
Salmon Avo Roll

Salmon Avo Roll

$7.50
Salmon Cucumber

Salmon Cucumber

$7.50
Salmon Roll

Salmon Roll

$7.00
Salmon Skin

Salmon Skin

$7.00
Seared Pepper Tuna Scallion

Seared Pepper Tuna Scallion

$7.00
Seared Tuna Jala Roll

Seared Tuna Jala Roll

$7.00

Shrimp Avocado

$7.00

Shrimp Cucumber

$7.00
Shrimp Tempura Roll

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$9.00
Spicy Crab

Spicy Crab

$7.00
Spicy Crunch Sea Scallop

Spicy Crunch Sea Scallop

$9.00
Spicy Salmon

Spicy Salmon

$7.00
Spicy Tuna Roll

Spicy Tuna Roll

$8.00

Spicy Yellowtail

$7.50
Spider Roll

Spider Roll

$13.00
Sweet Potato Roll

Sweet Potato Roll

$7.00
Tuna Avo Roll

Tuna Avo Roll

$8.00
Tuna Cucumber Roll

Tuna Cucumber Roll

$8.00
Tuna Roll

Tuna Roll

$7.50
Vegetable Roll

Vegetable Roll

$7.00
Yellowtail Sca Roll

Yellowtail Sca Roll

$7.00
YT Jalap Roll

YT Jalap Roll

$7.00

Kashi Signature Rolls

Amazing Roll

Amazing Roll

$17.00

Spicy tuna, white tuna tempura & avocado inside, topped w. Pepper tuna, coconut mayo sauce

American Dream

American Dream

$17.00

Rock shrimp tempura inside, topped w. Spicy lobster & kani, spicy mango sauce

Angry Dragon

Angry Dragon

$17.00

Shrimp tempura, avocado inside, topped w. Spicy kani, orange edamame sauce

Black Friday

$16.00
Cracked Lobster

Cracked Lobster

$18.00

Sweet potato tempura, lobster salad, topped w. Crab salad & Japanese cracker, garlic mango sauce

Dancing Dragon Roll

$15.00

Shrimp tempura, cucumber inside, topped w. Eel, avocado, & tobiko, eel sauce

Dragon Roll

$15.00

Eel, cucumber inside, topped w. Avocado & tobiko, eel sauce

Kashi King

Kashi King

$19.00

Fried Alaskan king crab, avocado, kani, & shrimp, topped w. Spicy tuna, yellowtail, & spicy thai chilli sauce

Lobster Rainbow

Lobster Rainbow

$18.00

Spicy crunch lobster & kani inside, topped w. Tuna, salmon, & avocado, Yusuf miso & eel sauce

Mummy Roll

$18.00

Spicy tuna, spicy salmon, and spicy yellowtail insides topped w. Fluke, plum purée & Thai chilli sauce

Naruto Roll

$16.00

Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, & avocado inside, wrapped with cucumber, w. Mango salsa sauce

New Tuna Roll

$17.00

Spicy crunch tuna, jalapeños, & avocado inside, topped w. Pepper tuna and spicy teriyaki sauce

Out of Control

Out of Control

$18.00

Tuna, salmon, yellowtail and asparagus inside, topped w. Rice crackers & spicy miso sauce

Pacific Southwest

$17.00

Spicy rock shrimp tempura, topped w. Salmon avocado, mango salsa sauce

Paradise

Paradise

$18.00

Spicy lobster, shrimp tempura & fried banana, w. Soy wrap, topped w. Yuzu mango sauce

Rainbow Brite

$18.00

Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, avocado, topped w. Sweet chilli lobster salad & fried onion, mango masala sauce

Rainbow Roll

Rainbow Roll

$14.00
Salmon Atami

Salmon Atami

$18.00

Salmon, avocado, mango inside, topped w. spicy crunchy salmon, mango salsa

Sawa Kani

$19.00

Blue crab meat, avocado, cucumber, topped w. Spicy lobster salad , kabayaki sauce

Sex on the Beach

Sex on the Beach

$18.00

Shrimp tempura, spicy tuna inside, sesame soy nori wrap, topped w. Salmon, tuna & avocado, spicy aka sauce

Spicy Rainbow Roll

$17.00

Sunset Roll

$17.00

Spicy crunch salmon, tuna, yellowtail, & avocado inside, w. Soy nori wrap, plum reduction drizzle

Sweet 16

Sweet 16

$17.00
Takayama

Takayama

$19.00

Spicy crunchy tuna, avocado, jalapeño inside, soy nori wrap, topped w. Black pepper tuna, ranch wasabi aioli

Tropical Roll

Tropical Roll

$18.00

Spicy crunch salmon, lobster, jalapeños, topped w. Spicy crunch tuna, wasabi sauce

Valentine Roll

Valentine Roll

$18.00

Spicy crunch tuna inside, topped w. Tuna

Vicious Snake

$20.00
Yaki Toro Roll

Yaki Toro Roll

$19.00

Crab meat, kani salad, avocado inside, topped w. Toro flamed torched, w. Truffle soy reduction

**************

Four season

$20.00

Fire Dragon

$18.00

Ocean Rainbow

$18.00

Sushi/Sashimi a la Carte

Ahi Tuna

$4.00

Alaska King Crab

$10.00

Baby Yellowtail

$4.50

Black Caviar

$5.00

Crabstick

$3.50

Eel

$4.50

Eel Avocado

$5.00

Fluke

$3.50

Flying Fish Roe

$4.50

Fresh Water Eel

$4.50

Jumbo Shrimp

$4.00

Mackerel

$3.50

Octopus

$3.50

Pepper Tuna

$4.00

Red Clam

$3.50

Red Snapper

$4.00

Salmon

$4.00

Salmon Roe

$5.50

Sea Scallop

$6.00

Sea Urchin

$9.00

Smoked Salmon

$5.00

Squid

$3.50

Striped Bass

$3.50

Sweet Shrimp

$6.00

Tamago

$3.50

Toro

$9.00

White Tuna

$4.00

Wild Salmon

$6.00

Yellowtail

$4.00

Sushi Bar Entrees

Chirashi

$30.00
Kashi Sashimi

Kashi Sashimi

$33.00

24 pcs of Chef’s selected sashimi

Kashi Sushi

$30.00

10 pcs of chef’s selected sushi and tuna roll / California roll

Maki A

Maki A

$18.00

California roll, Salmon avocado roll, and Tuna avocado roll

Maki B

Maki B

$19.00

Spicy crunch tuna roll, spicy crunch salmon roll, and spicy crab roll

Sashimi For Two

Sashimi For Two

$57.00

45 pcs of chef’s selected sashimi

Sushi & Sashimi For One

Sushi & Sashimi For One

$35.00

5 pcs of sushi, 15 pcs sashimi, and spicy crunch tuna roll

Sushi & Sashimi For Two

Sushi & Sashimi For Two

$61.00

10 pcs sushi, 24 pcs sashimi, w. Chef’s signature roll

Sushi For Two

Sushi For Two

$56.00

20 pcs sushi, w. Chef’s selection of signature roll

Tricolor Sashimi

Tricolor Sashimi

$34.00

6 pcs of tuna, 6 pcs of salmon, and 6 pcs of yellowtail

Tricolor Sushi

Tricolor Sushi

$32.00

3 pcs of salmon, 3 pcs of tuna, 3 pcs of yellowtail, w. Spicy crunch salmon roll

Kitchen Entrees

Basil Filet Mignon

Basil Filet Mignon

$34.00

Stir fry filet mignon with mixed vegetables in Thai basil sauce

Chilean XO Sea Bass

$35.00

Grilled Chilean sea bass and fish cake with Asian XO seafood dressing

Grilled Filet Mignon

Grilled Filet Mignon

$36.00

Grilled Filet Mignon with crispy mashed potato with port wine tobanyaki sauce

New Tuna Steak

$34.00

Pepper rubbed sushi grade tuna steak. Slice rare with seasonal vegetable

Organic Basil Chicken

Organic Basil Chicken

$26.00

Stir fried chicken and seasonal vegetables with basil , black bean chili sauce

Scottish Salmon

Scottish Salmon

$32.00

Slowly cooked. With truffle mashed potato, sweet ginger miso sauce

Seafood Risotto

Seafood Risotto

$36.00

Shrimp & Maine lobster, creamy black & Brown risotto, seasonal vegetables

Surf & Turf

Surf & Turf

$39.00

Grilled beef tenderloin & Half Maine lobster, crispy mashed potato, port wine au jus reduction

Teriyaki/Tempura

Chicken Teriyaki

Chicken Teriyaki

$23.00
Salmon Teriyaki

Salmon Teriyaki

$26.00
Shrimp Teriyaki

Shrimp Teriyaki

$25.00
Angus Steak Teriyaki

Angus Steak Teriyaki

$28.00

Veggie Temp Dinner

$18.00
Chicken & Veggie Tempura Dinner

Chicken & Veggie Tempura Dinner

$22.00
Shrimp & Veg Temp Dinner

Shrimp & Veg Temp Dinner

$23.00

Hibachi Entrees

Angus Steak Hibachi

Angus Steak Hibachi

$29.00
Filet Mignon Hibachi

Filet Mignon Hibachi

$33.00

Lob & Filet Hibachi

$40.00
Chicken Hibachi

Chicken Hibachi

$24.00

Shrimp Hibachi

$25.00
Vegetable Hibachi

Vegetable Hibachi

$18.00

FM/CK

$31.00

FM/SH

$31.00

ST/CK

$27.00

ST/SH

$27.00

CK/SH

$27.00

Fried Rice / Yaki Udon

CK Udon

CK Udon

$16.00
Shrimp Udon

Shrimp Udon

$16.00
Steak Udon

Steak Udon

$16.00

Seafood Udon

$18.00
Veggie Udon

Veggie Udon

$16.00
CK Fried Rice

CK Fried Rice

$14.00
Steak Fried Rice

Steak Fried Rice

$14.00
Shrimp Fried Rice

Shrimp Fried Rice

$14.00

Veggie Fried Rice

$14.00
Pineapple Shrimp Fried Rice

Pineapple Shrimp Fried Rice

$16.00
Pineapple Chicken Fried Rice

Pineapple Chicken Fried Rice

$16.00

Plain Fried rice

$12.00

Egg Fried Rice

$14.00

Side Order / Sauces

Eel Sauce

$1.00

Ginger Dressing

$1.00

Spicy Mayo

$1.00

Teriyaki Sauce

$1.00

Pint Spicy Mayo

$10.00

Pint Ginger Dressing

$10.00

Black Rice

$2.00

White Rice

$2.00

Sushi Rice

$2.00

Hibachi Rice

$4.00

Side Broccoli

$12.00

Side Vegetables

$12.00

Mushroom Black Risotto

$12.00

Mashed Potato

$7.00

Potato Cake

$5.00

EX Ginger

EX Wasabi

Siracha

$1.00

EX Soy Sauce

GF SOY SAUCE

No Utensils

Dessert

New York Cheesecake

$8.00

Chocolate Lava Cake

$9.00

Green Tea Oreo

$8.00

Fried Banana

$7.00

Tempura Ice Cream

$8.00

Green Tea Ice Cream

$5.00

Vanilla Ice Cream

$5.00

Mango sorbet

$6.00

App Order Notes

App Comments

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

12 Elm Street, Huntington, NY 11743

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

