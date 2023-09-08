LUNCH

LUNCH ROLL SPECIAL

2 Rolls Lunch

$10.00

3 Rolls Lunch

$14.00

POKE BOWL

Tuna Poke Bowl

$17.00

w. avocado, seaweed salad, hijiki, oshinko, crispy potato, micro green, sesame seaweed

Salmon Poke Bowl

$17.00

w. avocado, seaweed salad, hijiki, oshinko, crispy potato, micro green, sesame seaweed

SUSHI/SASHIMI LUNCH

Sushi Lunch

$16.00

6 pcs sushi w. California roll

Sashimi Lunch

$17.00

8 pcs Sashimi

Sushi & Sashimi

$18.00

6 pcs sashimi, 3 pcs sushi & 1 tuna roll

LUNCH BOX

Kitchen Box

$18.00

Sushi Box

$18.00

HIBACHI LUNCH

L. Chicken Hibachi

$15.00

Served with 1 piece of shrimp

L. Shrimp Hibachi

$16.00

Served with 1 piece of shrimp

L. Hibachi Combination

$22.00

Served with 1 piece of shrimp

L. Angus Steak Hibachi

$16.00

Served with 1 piece of shrimp

L. Filet Mignon Hibachi

$18.00

Served with 1 piece of shrimp

CLASSIC LUNCH

L. Chicken Teriyaki

$15.00

L. Shrimp Teriyaki

$16.00

L. Steak Teriyaki

$16.00

L Shrimp Tempura

$14.00

L. Chicken Hibachi Noodles

$12.00

L. Shrimp Hibachi Noddles

$12.00

SIDES

Hibachi Fried Rice

$2.00

Hibachi Noodles

$2.00

Brown Rice

$2.00

Spicy Mayo

$1.00

Eel Sauce

$1.00

Teriyaki Sauce

$1.00

Hibachi Ginger Sauce

$1.00

Hibachi Mustard Sauce

$1.00

Calamari Sauce

$1.00

Spring Roll Sauce

$1.00

Ginger Dressing

$1.00

Side of Ginger

$1.00

DINNER

COLD APPETIZERS

Spicy Tuna Tartare

$15.00

Chopped raw tuna, mango, wasabi,avocado, nori wasabi yuzu sauce

Yellowtail Jalapeno

$16.00

Shokku Salmon

$16.00

Seared salmon top with fried shiiitake mushroom served with chef specail sauce

Tuna Pizza

$17.00

Tuna, guacamole, jalapeno, black olive, microgreens, spicy aioli peanut, sweet thai chilli

Spicy Tuna Gyoza

$15.00

Crispy Tuna gyoza, guacamole, Thai mango chili aioli

Tuna Prigles

$15.00

Seafood Salad

$14.00

HOT APPETIZERS

Kobe Meatball

$15.00

Super Short Ribs appetizer

$16.00

bone-in short rib with black pepper sauce

Chicken Lettuce Wrap

$14.00

Diced onion, french beans, red pepperm tempura crunch heart of romaine, miso kosho chilies sauce

Fried Oyster

$18.00

Fried oyster side with japanese oyster sauce

Grilled Squid

$18.00

Grilled Squid with garlic teriyaki sauce

Slow Cooked Baby Back Ribs

$15.00

Tamarind chili glazed

Short Ribs

$16.00

Slow braised angus beef short ribs w. Japanese BBQ sauce

Shishito Pepper

$7.00

Grilled shishito pepper with Japanese seasoning

Popcorn Chicken

$13.00

Crispy chicken, salt, pepper and Basil

Rock Shrimp Tempura

$14.00

Crispy shrimp tempura tossed in spicy mayo

APPETIZERS

Beef Negimaki

$15.00

Edamame

$7.00

Shrimp shumai

$7.00

Spring Roll

$7.00

Shishito Pepper

$14.00

Pork Gyoza

$8.00

Vegetable Gyoza

$8.00

Shrimp Tempura APP

$10.00

Crispy Calamari

$12.00

Fried calamari, champagne mango salsa

Regular fries

$8.00

Chicken Temp Apptz

$10.00

SOUP OR SALAD

Miso Soup

$4.00

Chives, tofu, tosak seaweed & shitake mushroom

Mushroom Clear Soup

$4.00

Lobster Bisque

$18.00

Lemongrass Hot & Sour Soup

$12.00

Shrimp, scallop, chives, fish cake, shiitake mushroom

Avocado Salad

$11.00

Mix greens, lettuce & avocado ginger dressing

Kani Salad

$9.00

Shredded kani, cucumber, tobiko & spicy mayo

Seweed Salad

$8.00

Seaned w. sesame & sweet rice wine

Ginger Salad

$7.00

Garden salad with our ginger dressing

SUSHI OR SASHIMI A LA CARTE

Ahi Tuna

$4.00

Big Eye

White Tuna

$4.00

Escolar

Pepper Tuna

$4.00

Toro

$9.00

Blue fin

Salmon

$4.00

Sake

Smoke Salmon

$4.00

Wild Salmon

$6.00

Seasonal

Yellowtail

$4.00

Hamachi

Amber Jack

$5.00

Kampachi

Stripe Bass

$4.00

Suzuki

Japanese Red Snapper

$6.00

Madai

Mackerel

$4.00

Saba

Spanish Mackerel

$4.00

Fresh Water Eel

$5.00

Unagi

Salmon Roe

$6.00

Ikura

Flying Fish Roe

$4.00

Tobiko

Red Clam

$4.00

Hokkigai

Crab Stick

$3.00

Kani

Squid

$4.00

Mongo Ika

Octopus

$4.00

Tako

Sea Scallop

$6.00

Hotate

Jumbo Shrimp

$4.00

Ebi

Sweet Shrimp

$6.00

Boton Ebi

Sea Urchin

$9.00

Uni

---------------------

COOKED SUSHI ROLLS OR HAND ROLLS

California

$7.00

Kani with avocado

Philadelphia

$7.00

smoke salmon with avocado & cream cheese

Boston

$7.00

Jumbo shrimp with cucumber & Japanese mayo

Shrimp Avocado

$7.00

Eel Avocado

$8.00

Eel Cucumber

$8.00

Spicy Crab

$7.00

Shrimp Tempura ROLL

$9.00

Chicken Tempura ROLL

$9.00

Salmon Skin

$9.00

Shrimp Cucumber

$7.00

VEGETABLE SUSHI ROLLS OR HAND ROLL

Avocado

$6.00

Peanut Avocado

$6.00

Veggie

$7.00

Sweet Potato Tempura

$7.00

Avocado Cucumber

$6.00

Cucumber

$6.00

RAW SUSHI ROLLS OR HAND ROLLS

Tuna

$7.00

Tuna Avocado

$8.00

Seared Pepper Tuna Jalapeno

$7.00

Salmon

$7.00

Salmon Avocado

$8.00

Yellowtail Scallion

$7.00

Yellowtail Jalapeno

$7.00

Spicy Tuna

$8.00

Spicy Salmon

$8.00

Spicy Yellowtail

$8.00

Spicy Crunchy Sea Scallop

$9.00

Tricolor Naruto

$16.00

Tuna, salmon, yellowtail & avocado w.cucumber wrap

Tuna Cucumber

$8.00

Salmon Cucumber

$8.00

Seared Pepper Tuna Scallion

$7.00

KASHI SIGNATURE ROLLS

American Dream

$17.00

Rock shrimp tempura inside, topped w. kani, served w. spicy mango sauce

Sex on The Beach

$18.00

Shrimp tempura, spicy tuna inside, soy nori wrap, topped w. salmon, tuna & avocado spicy aka sauce

Cajun Tuna

$17.00

Tuna and seaweed salad inside top with spicy crunchy tuna, ccajun spicy sauce

Angry Dragon

$17.00

Shrimp tempura, avocado insde, topped w. spicy kani, orange edamame sauce

Kashi King

$19.00

Fried, avocado, kani & shrimp, topped with spicy tuna & sweet Thai chili sauce

Volcano

$18.00

Tuna, salmon, yellowtail cucumber topped w. tuna, salmon, served w. sriracha & spicy kabayaki aioli

Takayama

$19.00

spicy crunchy tuna, avocado jalapeno, soy nri wrap topped with black pepper tuna, wasabi ranchi aioli

Valentine Roll

$18.00

Spicy crunchy tuna with avocado inside, tuna, wasabi aioli

Cracked Lobster

$18.00

cooked lobster salad, weet potato tempura, topped with kani and japanese cracker, garlic mango sauce

Spicy Tropical

$17.00

spicy raw salmon, spicy cooked shrimp, spicy cooked lobster, topped with spicy raw tuna, paprika sauce

Manhattan Roll

$20.00

Kani, cucumber, Avocado inside top with seared filet mignon, served with balsamic vinger & wasabi mayo

Ogobono Roll

$17.00

Kani Mango inside fresh salmon served with mango yuzu sauce

Lobster Rainbow

$18.00

Spicy crunchy lobster & kani inside, topped w tuna, salmon & avocado, yuzu miso& eel sauce

Mermaid Roll

$18.00

Shrimp tempura, mango, soy paper, topped with spicy kani lobster, and avocado, spicy mango sauce

Rainbow Roll

$15.00

Dragon Roll

$15.00

SUSHI BAR ENTREES

Tricolor Sashimi

$33.00

6 pcs of tuna, 6 pcs of salmon & 6 pcs yellowtail

Tricolor Sushi

$30.00

3 pcs salmon, 3 pcs tuna, 3 pcs of yellowtail w. spicy crunchy salmon roll

Kashi Sashimi

$32.00

24 pcs of chef's selected sashimi

Maki A

$18.00

California, salmon avocado and tuna avocado roll

Maki B

$20.00

Spicy tuna roll, spicy salmon roll and spicy crab roll

Kashi Sushi

$26.00

10 pcs of chef's selected sushi and tuna roll

Sushi & Sashimi For 1

$35.00

5 pcs of sushi, 15 pcs sashimi & spicy tuna roll

Sushi & Sashimi For 2

$58.00

KITCHEN ENTREES

King of The Sea

$36.00

Grilled Lobster, jumbo shrimp, scallop, with seasonal vegetable, Lemon butter sauce

Kashi Short ribs Entree

$32.00

served with seasonal vegetable and kashi homemade special sauce

Chilean XO Sea Bass

$35.00

Grilled chilean sea bass, served with black rice and xo sauce

Duck Confit

$30.00

Roast Duck leg served with seaonal vegetable and multi- colored pee wee potatoes

Thai Basil Chicken

$26.00

Wok sauteed chicken, mushroom, onion, carrot, fresh basil with chili paste sweet basil sauce

Pineapple Ribeye Steak

$30.00

rib eye steak, Asparagus, green red peppers, onion and fresh pineapple cook in chef special steak sauce

KICHEN HIBACHI SIDES

Side Hibachi Fried Rice

$3.00

Side Hibachi Noodles

$3.00

Side Veg

$11.00

Side Steak

$15.00

Side Shrimp

$15.00

Side Scallop

$16.00

Side Salmon

$16.00

Side Lobster tail

$20.00

Side FM

$17.00

Side Chicken

$15.00

HIBACHI ENTREES

Organic Chicken Hibachi

$22.00

served with 2 pieces of shrimp

Shrimp Hibachi

$23.00

served with 2 pieces of shrimp

Scallop Hibachi

$27.00

served with 2 pieces of shrimp

Salmon Hibachi

$25.00

served with 2 pieces of shrimp

Angus Steak Hibachi

$27.00

served with 2 pieces of shrimp

Filet Mignon Hibachi

$30.00

served with 2 pieces of shrimp

Vegetable Hibachi

$17.00

Comination Hibachi

$29.00

served with 2 pieces of shrimp

Filet Mignon + 1

$32.00

served with 2 pieces of shrimp

Maine Lobster Tail + 1

$34.00

served with 2 pieces of shrimp

Filet Mignon & Lobster Tail

$38.00

served with 2 pieces of shrimp

Ocean's Treasure

$41.00

served with 2 pieces of shrimp

Land & Sea

$48.00

served with 2 pieces of shrimp

Side HIbachi Fried rice

$3.00

Side HIbachi Noodles

$3.00

Side Veg

$11.00

Side Steak

$15.00

Side Shrimp

$15.00

Side Scallop

$16.00

Side Salmon

$16.00

Side Lobster tail

$20.00

Side FM

$17.00

Side Chicken

$15.00

Kid Chicken Hibachi

$15.00

served with 1 pieces of shrimp

Kid Shrimp

$15.00

Kid Steak

$17.00

Kid Fliet Mignon

$21.00

Kid Vegetable

$13.00

TERIYAKI ENTREES

Organic Chicken Teriyaki

$22.00

Shrimp Teriyaki

$24.00

Angus Steak Teriyaki

$27.00

Salmon Teriyaki

$25.00

Shrimp & Vegetable Tempura

$22.00

Chicken & Vegetable Tempura

$22.00

Vegetable Tempura

$17.00

SIDES

Steam Mixed Vegetable

$10.00

Sauteed Mixed Vegetable

$10.00

Classic Fired Rice

$13.00

Hibachi Noodles

$14.00

Pineapple Chicken Fried Rice

$15.00

pineapple Shrimp Fried Rice

$15.00

Side HIbachi Fried rice

$3.00

Japanese White Rice

$3.00

BLACK RICE

$4.00

Side HIbachi Noodles

$3.00

Spicy Mayo

$1.00

Eel Sauce

$1.00

Teriyaki Sauce

$1.00

Hibachi Ginger Sauce

$1.00

Hibachi YumYum Sauce

$1.00

Calamari Sauce

$1.00

Spring Roll Sauce

$1.00

Ginger Dressing

$1.00

Side of Ginger

$1.00

BROWN RICE

$3.00

DESSERT

Tempura Ice Cream

$10.00

vanilla Ice Cream

$6.00

Chocolate Ice Cream

$6.00

Green Tea Ice Cream

$6.00

Chocolate Cake

$10.00

Cheesecake

$10.00

Fried Oreos

$10.00

OPEN ITEMS

Open Food

Open Liquor

Seasonal Special

Lobster Roll

$21.00

Salmon carpaccio

$14.00

Foie Gras

$30.00

Sake chocolate martini

$14.00

Blueberry Collins

$12.00

PLATTERS & PACKAGES

SMALL SUSHI PLATTERS

S1

$65.00

12 sushi rolls

S2

$85.00

9 sushi rolls & 15 assorted sushi

S3

$120.00

6 sushi rolls & 12 assorted sushi & 3 signature rolls

LARGE SUSHI PLATTERS

L1

$175.00

30 sushi rolls

L2

$200.00

21 sushi rolls & 30 assorted sushi

L3

$230.00

18 sushi rolls & 18 assorted sushi & 7 signature rolls

APPETIZER PLATTER

Edamame Platter

$35.00

steamed Japanese soybeans, sprinkled sea salt

Vegetable Spring Roll Platter

$35.00

(15 pcs) crispy fried with sweet & sour dipping sauce

Shrimp Shumai Platter

$35.00

(30 pcs) Fried shrimp dumplings, with dipping sauce

Pork Gyoza Platter

$35.00

(30 pcs) Pan-fried postickers, with dipping dumpling sauce

Vegetable Gyoza Platter

$35.00

(30 pcs) Pan-fried postickers, with dipping dumpling sauce

Baby Back Ribs Platter

$55.00

(20 pcs) Slow cooked with tamaride chili glazed

Crispy Calamari Platter

$55.00

Fried calamari, Champagne mango salsa