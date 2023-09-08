- Home
Kashi Japanese - Rockville Centre 222 Sunrise Hwy
222 Sunrise Hwy
Rockville Centre, NY 11570
LUNCH
LUNCH ROLL SPECIAL
POKE BOWL
SUSHI/SASHIMI LUNCH
LUNCH BOX
HIBACHI LUNCH
CLASSIC LUNCH
SIDES
L. HIBACHI
L. Chicken Hibachi
Served with 1 piece of shrimp
L. Shrimp Hibachi
Served with 1 piece of shrimp
L. Hibachi Combination
Served with 1 piece of shrimp
L. Angus Steak Hibachi
Served with 1 piece of shrimp
L. Filet Mignon Hibachi
Served with 1 piece of shrimp
L. SIDE Hibachi Fried Rice
L. SIDE HIBACHI NOODLES
DINNER
COLD APPETIZERS
Spicy Tuna Tartare
Chopped raw tuna, mango, wasabi,avocado, nori wasabi yuzu sauce
Yellowtail Jalapeno
Shokku Salmon
Seared salmon top with fried shiiitake mushroom served with chef specail sauce
Tuna Pizza
Tuna, guacamole, jalapeno, black olive, microgreens, spicy aioli peanut, sweet thai chilli
Spicy Tuna Gyoza
Crispy Tuna gyoza, guacamole, Thai mango chili aioli
Tuna Prigles
Seafood Salad
HOT APPETIZERS
Kobe Meatball
Super Short Ribs appetizer
bone-in short rib with black pepper sauce
Chicken Lettuce Wrap
Diced onion, french beans, red pepperm tempura crunch heart of romaine, miso kosho chilies sauce
Fried Oyster
Fried oyster side with japanese oyster sauce
Grilled Squid
Grilled Squid with garlic teriyaki sauce
Slow Cooked Baby Back Ribs
Tamarind chili glazed
Short Ribs
Slow braised angus beef short ribs w. Japanese BBQ sauce
Shishito Pepper
Grilled shishito pepper with Japanese seasoning
Popcorn Chicken
Crispy chicken, salt, pepper and Basil
Rock Shrimp Tempura
Crispy shrimp tempura tossed in spicy mayo
APPETIZERS
SOUP OR SALAD
Miso Soup
Chives, tofu, tosak seaweed & shitake mushroom
Mushroom Clear Soup
Lobster Bisque
Lemongrass Hot & Sour Soup
Shrimp, scallop, chives, fish cake, shiitake mushroom
Avocado Salad
Mix greens, lettuce & avocado ginger dressing
Kani Salad
Shredded kani, cucumber, tobiko & spicy mayo
Seweed Salad
Seaned w. sesame & sweet rice wine
Ginger Salad
Garden salad with our ginger dressing
SUSHI OR SASHIMI A LA CARTE
Ahi Tuna
Big Eye
White Tuna
Escolar
Pepper Tuna
Toro
Blue fin
Salmon
Sake
Smoke Salmon
Wild Salmon
Seasonal
Yellowtail
Hamachi
Amber Jack
Kampachi
Stripe Bass
Suzuki
Japanese Red Snapper
Madai
Mackerel
Saba
Spanish Mackerel
Fresh Water Eel
Unagi
Salmon Roe
Ikura
Flying Fish Roe
Tobiko
Red Clam
Hokkigai
Crab Stick
Kani
Squid
Mongo Ika
Octopus
Tako
Sea Scallop
Hotate
Jumbo Shrimp
Ebi
Sweet Shrimp
Boton Ebi
Sea Urchin
Uni
COOKED SUSHI ROLLS OR HAND ROLLS
VEGETABLE SUSHI ROLLS OR HAND ROLL
RAW SUSHI ROLLS OR HAND ROLLS
Tuna
Tuna Avocado
Seared Pepper Tuna Jalapeno
Salmon
Salmon Avocado
Yellowtail Scallion
Yellowtail Jalapeno
Spicy Tuna
Spicy Salmon
Spicy Yellowtail
Spicy Crunchy Sea Scallop
Tricolor Naruto
Tuna, salmon, yellowtail & avocado w.cucumber wrap
Tuna Cucumber
Salmon Cucumber
Seared Pepper Tuna Scallion
KASHI SIGNATURE ROLLS
American Dream
Rock shrimp tempura inside, topped w. kani, served w. spicy mango sauce
Sex on The Beach
Shrimp tempura, spicy tuna inside, soy nori wrap, topped w. salmon, tuna & avocado spicy aka sauce
Cajun Tuna
Tuna and seaweed salad inside top with spicy crunchy tuna, ccajun spicy sauce
Angry Dragon
Shrimp tempura, avocado insde, topped w. spicy kani, orange edamame sauce
Kashi King
Fried, avocado, kani & shrimp, topped with spicy tuna & sweet Thai chili sauce
Volcano
Tuna, salmon, yellowtail cucumber topped w. tuna, salmon, served w. sriracha & spicy kabayaki aioli
Takayama
spicy crunchy tuna, avocado jalapeno, soy nri wrap topped with black pepper tuna, wasabi ranchi aioli
Valentine Roll
Spicy crunchy tuna with avocado inside, tuna, wasabi aioli
Cracked Lobster
cooked lobster salad, weet potato tempura, topped with kani and japanese cracker, garlic mango sauce
Spicy Tropical
spicy raw salmon, spicy cooked shrimp, spicy cooked lobster, topped with spicy raw tuna, paprika sauce
Manhattan Roll
Kani, cucumber, Avocado inside top with seared filet mignon, served with balsamic vinger & wasabi mayo
Ogobono Roll
Kani Mango inside fresh salmon served with mango yuzu sauce
Lobster Rainbow
Spicy crunchy lobster & kani inside, topped w tuna, salmon & avocado, yuzu miso& eel sauce
Mermaid Roll
Shrimp tempura, mango, soy paper, topped with spicy kani lobster, and avocado, spicy mango sauce
Rainbow Roll
Dragon Roll
SUSHI BAR ENTREES
Tricolor Sashimi
6 pcs of tuna, 6 pcs of salmon & 6 pcs yellowtail
Tricolor Sushi
3 pcs salmon, 3 pcs tuna, 3 pcs of yellowtail w. spicy crunchy salmon roll
Kashi Sashimi
24 pcs of chef's selected sashimi
Maki A
California, salmon avocado and tuna avocado roll
Maki B
Spicy tuna roll, spicy salmon roll and spicy crab roll
Kashi Sushi
10 pcs of chef's selected sushi and tuna roll
Sushi & Sashimi For 1
5 pcs of sushi, 15 pcs sashimi & spicy tuna roll
Sushi & Sashimi For 2
KITCHEN ENTREES
King of The Sea
Grilled Lobster, jumbo shrimp, scallop, with seasonal vegetable, Lemon butter sauce
Kashi Short ribs Entree
served with seasonal vegetable and kashi homemade special sauce
Chilean XO Sea Bass
Grilled chilean sea bass, served with black rice and xo sauce
Duck Confit
Roast Duck leg served with seaonal vegetable and multi- colored pee wee potatoes
Thai Basil Chicken
Wok sauteed chicken, mushroom, onion, carrot, fresh basil with chili paste sweet basil sauce
Pineapple Ribeye Steak
rib eye steak, Asparagus, green red peppers, onion and fresh pineapple cook in chef special steak sauce
KICHEN HIBACHI ENTREES
KICHEN HIBACHI SIDES
HIBACHI ENTREES
Kid Chicken Hibachi
served with 1 pieces of shrimp
Kid Shrimp
Kid Steak
Kid Fliet Mignon
Kid Vegetable
TERIYAKI ENTREES
SIDES
Steam Mixed Vegetable
Sauteed Mixed Vegetable
Classic Fired Rice
Hibachi Noodles
Pineapple Chicken Fried Rice
pineapple Shrimp Fried Rice
Japanese White Rice
BLACK RICE
Spicy Mayo
Eel Sauce
Teriyaki Sauce
Hibachi Ginger Sauce
Hibachi YumYum Sauce
Calamari Sauce
Spring Roll Sauce
Ginger Dressing
Side of Ginger
BROWN RICE
DESSERT
OPEN ITEMS
Seasonal Special
PLATTERS & PACKAGES
SMALL SUSHI PLATTERS
LARGE SUSHI PLATTERS
APPETIZER PLATTER
Edamame Platter
steamed Japanese soybeans, sprinkled sea salt
Vegetable Spring Roll Platter
(15 pcs) crispy fried with sweet & sour dipping sauce
Shrimp Shumai Platter
(30 pcs) Fried shrimp dumplings, with dipping sauce
Pork Gyoza Platter
(30 pcs) Pan-fried postickers, with dipping dumpling sauce
Vegetable Gyoza Platter
(30 pcs) Pan-fried postickers, with dipping dumpling sauce
Baby Back Ribs Platter
(20 pcs) Slow cooked with tamaride chili glazed
Crispy Calamari Platter
Fried calamari, Champagne mango salsa