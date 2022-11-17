Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese

Kashin Japanese Restaurant

1,866 Reviews

$$

309 Crossroads Blvd

CARY, NC 27518

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Miso Soup
Pork Gyoza
Edamame

Sides

Agedashi

Agedashi

$7.00
Beef Tataki

Beef Tataki

$14.00

Calamari

$12.00

Tempura calamari. Served with tempura sauce

Edamame

Edamame

$6.00

Fried Chicken

$9.50
Fried Oyster

Fried Oyster

$10.00
Goma-Ae

Goma-Ae

$8.00
Pork Gyoza

Pork Gyoza

$7.50

Five steamed then pan fried pork dumplings, served with a ponzu dipping sauce.

Hamachikama

$14.95

Grilled yellowtail cheek. Garnished with grated radish,pickled jumbo onion and carrot mix, and wasabi yuzu sauce.

Hiyayako

$6.00
Ika Sansai Salad

Ika Sansai Salad

$12.95
Ika-Butter

Ika-Butter

$16.00
Ikura Oroshi-Ae

Ikura Oroshi-Ae

$13.00

Salmon egg with raw grated radish, sprinkled with nori (dried seaweed)

Ikurachazuke

Ikurachazuke

$13.00

Homemade fish broth in white rice topped with salmon roe, green onions, nori (dried seaweed) and wasabi.

Mackerel Shioyaki

Mackerel Shioyaki

$8.00

side of lightly salted char-broiled mackerel fillet.

Maguro Yamakake

$14.00

Magurochazuke

$15.00

Mentai Oroshi-Ae

$13.00
Miso Soup

Miso Soup

$3.50

Negimaki

$16.00

Ohitashi

$8.00

Assorted Oshinko

$6.60

Ponzu-Ae

$12.00
Salad with Ginger Dressing

Salad with Ginger Dressing

$3.50

White Steamed Rice

$3.50

Salmon Shioyaki

$9.95

Salmon Teriyaki

$9.95
Seaweed Salad

Seaweed Salad

$6.60

Sengiri

$8.00

Shakechazuke

$14.00

Shirasu Oroshi-Ae

$11.00

Shishito

$9.00
Shrimp Shumai

Shrimp Shumai

$7.50
Shrimp Tempura Appetizer

Shrimp Tempura Appetizer

$13.00

Tempura deep fried shrimp and vegetables

Soft Shell Crab

$11.95

Sushi Rice

$4.50

sprinkled with sesame seeds

Takoyaki

Takoyaki

$9.00

Octopus dumpling balls with takoyaki sauce and mayonnaise, and then sprinkled with green laver (aonori) and shavings of dried bonito (katsuobushi).

Tororo

$8.00

Umechazuke

$11.00
Vegetable Tempura Appetizer

Vegetable Tempura Appetizer

$9.00

Yakitori

$9.00

Yu-Tofu

$13.00

Zousui with Crab

$15.00

Zousui with Egg

$12.00

Chicken Gyoza

$7.50Out of stock

Five steamed then pan fried chicken dumplings, served with a ponzu dipping sauce.

Bottle salad dressing

$7.00

Sushi a la carte

Chopped wasabi
Aburi Salmon (2p)

Aburi Salmon (2p)

$9.00

Codfish Roes (2p)

$8.50

Conch Clam (2p)

$7.50Out of stock

Crabstick (2p)

$6.00

Extra Ginger

$0.29

Extra Wasabi

$0.29

Fatty Escolar (2p)

$8.00

Fatty Tuna (1p)

$9.00

Flying Fish Roes (2p)

$7.25

Freshwater Eel (2p)

$8.50

Kizami wasabi

$3.00

Inari (2p)

$6.00

Mackerel (2p)

$7.25

Octopus (2p)

$7.25

Omelet (2p)

$6.00

Salmon (2p)

$8.00

Salmon Roes (2p)

$8.00

Scallop (2p)

$8.50

Scallop Special

$8.95

Chopped scallop and scallions mixed in a spicy mayo and masago sauce.

Sea Urchin (1p)

$9.50

Shrimp (2p)

$8.00

Smelt Roes (2p)

$7.25

Snapper (2p)

$7.00

Squid (2p)

$8.00

Stripe Bass (2p)

$7.50Out of stock

Surf Clam (2p)

$7.50

Sweet Shrimp (1p)

$8.00

Tuna (2p)

$9.00

Whelk Clam (2p)

$7.25

White Tuna (2p)

$7.50

Yellowtail (2p)

$8.00

Sushi Rolls

#10 Roll

#10 Roll

$16.50

Shrimp tempura & fresh water eel inside layered with avocado with sweet eel

#11 Roll

$10.50

Spicy tuna, cucumber & cream cheese covered with smelt roes.

#8 Roll

#8 Roll

$9.95

Shrimp tempura & tempura fried sweet potato topped with sweet sesame sauce.

#9 Roll

#9 Roll

$16.95

Shrimp tempura topped with cream cheese, tuna slices, sesame seed & spicy

Aburi Salmon Roll

Aburi Salmon Roll

$16.50

Shrimp temp with cucumber or crabstick inside. Salmon with sweet creamy sauce outside. Torched to caramelize.

Alaska Roll

Alaska Roll

$13.95

Crab & cucumber wrapped with salmon, scallions & thin slices of lemon.

Avocado Roll

Avocado Roll

$6.95

avocado

Big Roll (10p)

Big Roll (10p)

$14.50

Traditional wrap with smelt roes, cucumber, crab, spinach, egg omelet & kanpyo.

Big Roll (5p)

Big Roll (5p)

$8.95

Traditional wrap with smelt roes, cucumber, crab, spinach, egg omelet & kanpyo.

California Roll

$7.25

Avocado and crabstick with sesame seeds on outside

Codfish Roes Roll

$9.75Out of stock

codfish roes and cucumber

Crabstick Roll

$6.95

Crunchy Roll

$11.95

Spicy tempura crunchy bits wrapped with shrimp and smelt roes on the outside.

Cucumber Roll

Cucumber Roll

$6.95

cucumber with sesame seeds

Dragon Roll

Dragon Roll

$16.95

Crab, cucumber & shiso wrapped with fresh water eel, avocado, sweet eel sauce & sesame

Dynamite Roll

Dynamite Roll

$15.00

California roll smothered with cubed tuna, smelt roes, spicy sesame oil and spicy sauce.

Escolar Roll

$8.95
Fatty Tuna Roll

Fatty Tuna Roll

$12.00

fatty tuna and green onion

Fresh Water Eel Roll

$9.50

freshwater eel and cucumber

Kanpyo Roll

$6.95

marinated gourde

Kashin Roll

$8.95

Freshwater eel, egg omelet, japanese basil leaf & smelt roes topped off with sweet eel sauce.

Lobster Roll

Lobster Roll

$12.95

Creamy lobster salad & cucumber inside covered with shrimp & avocado outside.

Natto Roll

Natto Roll

$6.95

fermented soybean and green onion

Omelet (tamago) Roll

$6.95

Sushi omelet rolled inside-out sprinkled with sesame seeds.

Oshinko Roll

$6.95

takuan pickle

Philly Roll

Philly Roll

$10.50

Salmon, avocado & cream cheese.

Plum & Shiso Roll

$6.95

sour plum, cucumber, sesame seeds and shiso leaf

Rainbow Roll

Rainbow Roll

$16.95

Crab & cucumber wrapped with slices of salmon, tuna, shrimp, yellow tail & avocado.

Salmon Roll

Salmon Roll

$9.00

salmon

Salmon Skin Roll

Salmon Skin Roll

$8.50

grilled salmon skin, gobo, and sprouts

Scallop Special

$10.95

Chopped scallop and green onions mixed in a spicy mayo and masago sauce. Rolled inside out.

Shrimp Roll

$9.50

shrimp and spicy mayo

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$8.95

Shrimp tempura and spicy mayo

Special California Roll

Special California Roll

$7.95

Avocado and crabstick with smelt roe on outside

Spicy Tuna Roll

Spicy Tuna Roll

$9.75

Spicy tuna and sprouts

Spider Roll

Spider Roll

$12.75

Fried softshell crab, smelt roes & spicy mayonnaise.

Tuna Roll

Tuna Roll

$9.75

tuna

Typhoon Roll

Typhoon Roll

$12.95

Spicy tuna, cream cheese & avocado topped with tempura crunchy bits.

Yellow jacket Roll

Yellow jacket Roll

$9.00

Tempura fried california roll dotted with spicy mayonnaise.

Yellowtail Roll

$9.50

yellowtail and green onion

Yokohama Roll

Yokohama Roll

$12.95

Crab & cream cheese wrapped with salmon, shrimp & avocado.

Yummy Yummy Roll

Yummy Yummy Roll

$9.50

Marinated tuna & spices wrapped in seaweed & fried, wrapped with smelt roes & sesame seeds.

Extra Ginger

$0.29

Extra Wasabi

$0.29

Sashimi

Chef's Choice - three selection (9p)

Chef's Choice - three selection (9p)

$26.00

chef's choice 3 kinds fish, 3 pc each

Chefs Choice - five selection (15p)

Chefs Choice - five selection (15p)

$38.00

chef's choice 5 kinds fish, 3 pc each

Fatty Escolor Sashimi (5p)

$14.00

Octopus Sashimi (5p)

$15.00

Salmon Sashimi (5p)

$15.00

Scallop Sashimi (5p)

$16.00

Snapper Sashimi (5p)

$13.00

Squid Sashimi (5p)

$13.00

Tuna Sashimi (5p)

$16.00

White Tuna Sashimi (5p)

$14.00

Yellowtail Sashimi (5p)

$16.00

Sunomono

Assorted Sunomono

$14.95

Freshwater Eel Sunomono

$14.00

Ika Sansai

$12.95

Octopus Sunomono

$12.95
Seaweed Salad

Seaweed Salad

$6.60

Dinner Entrees

Assorted Deluxe Sushi Dinner

Assorted Deluxe Sushi Dinner

$36.00

10 pieces chef's choice nigiri sushi with a choice of tuna roll or cali roll on the side. Served with miso soup and salad with ginger dressing.

Assorted Special Sushi Dinner

$31.00

8 pieces chef's choice nigiri sushi with a tuna roll on the side. Served with miso soup and salad with ginger dressing.

Assorted Tempura Dinner

$27.00

Crispy fried shrimp, scallop, crab, fish, chicken and vegetables with tempura sauce. Served with side of miso soup, a salad with ginger dressing and steamed white rice.

Beef Teriyaki Dinner

Beef Teriyaki Dinner

$29.00

Grilled ribeye steak with teriyaki sauce served with cooked vegetables and yakisoba. Served with side of miso soup, a salad with ginger dressing and steamed white rice.

Chicken Cutlet Dinner

$26.00

Deep fried breaded chicken with special sauce. Served with side of miso soup, a salad with ginger dressing and steamed white rice.

Chicken Tempura Dinner

$25.00

Crispy fried chicken and vegetables with tempura sauce. Served with miso soup, a salad with ginger dressing and steamed white rice.

Chicken Teriyaki Dinner

$24.00

Grilled chicken with teriyaki sauce served with cooked vegetables and yakisoba. Served with side of miso soup, a salad with ginger dressing and steamed white rice.

Pork Cutlet Dinner

Pork Cutlet Dinner

$27.00

Deep fried breaded pork loin with special sauce. Served with a side of miso soup, a salad with ginger dressing and steamed white rice.

Seafood Teriyaki Dinner

Seafood Teriyaki Dinner

$33.00

Grilled fish, shrimp and scallop with seafood teriyaki sauce served with cooked vegetables and yakisoba. Served with side of miso soup, a salad with ginger dressing and steamed white rice.

Sushi and Sashimi Dinner

$39.00

Chef’s choice four pieces assorted nigiri sushi, eight pieces assorted sashimi and eight pieces California roll. Served with side of miso soup, a salad with ginger dressing and steamed white rice.

Sushi and Seafood Tempura Dinner

$29.00

Chef’s choice four pieces assorted nigiri sushi, four pieces California roll and deep fried shrimp, scallop, crab and mixed vegetables. Served with side of miso soup, a salad with ginger dressing and steamed white rice.

Vegetable Tempura Dinner

$19.00

Tempura deep fried assortment of vegetables with tempura sauce. Served with side of miso soup, a salad with ginger dressing and steamed white rice.

Donburi Dinner

Bluefin Toro-Don

Bluefin Toro-Don

$57.00Out of stock

Slices of delicious bluefin fatty tuna on a bed of sushi rice with radish, seaweed salad and ginger. Topped with light drizzle of sweet eel sauce. Served with side of miso soup and salad with ginger dressing.

Chirashi-Don Dinner

Chirashi-Don Dinner

$28.00

Various sliced sushi fish served over sushi rice. Served with side of miso soup and salad with ginger dressing .

Katsu-Don Dinner

Katsu-Don Dinner

$17.00

Pork cutlet cooked with sweet sauce, onions and egg served on white rice. Served with side of miso soup and salad with ginger dressing.

Oyako-Don Dinner

$16.00

Diced chicken cooked with sweet sauce, onions and egg served on white rice. Served with side of miso soup and salad with ginger dressing.

Tekka-Don Dinner

Tekka-Don Dinner

$31.00

Sliced raw tuna with seaweed and ginger served over sushi rice. Served with side of miso soup and salad with ginger dressing.

Ten-Don Dinner

$17.00

Shrimp, crab and vegetable tempura sautéed in sauce served over rice. Served with side of miso soup and salad with ginger dressing.

Una-Don Dinner

$32.00

Sliced barbeque eel with sauce on white rice. Served with side of miso soup and salad with ginger dressing.

Unatama Don

$19.00

Sliced freshwater eel cooked with egg and served over white rice. Served with side of miso soup and salad with ginger dressing

Noodle Soup Dinner

Kitsune Soba Dinner

$15.00

Fried tofu skin, spinach, green onions and fish cake. Soba noodles. Served with side of salad with ginger dressing.

Kitsune Udon Dinner

$15.00

Fried tofu skin, spinach, green onions and fish cake. Udon noodles. Served with side of salad with ginger dressing.

Miso Ramen Dinner

Miso Ramen Dinner

$17.00

Miso based chicken broth with stir fried chicken and jumbo onions, wakame seaweed, corn and green onions. Ramen noodles. Served with side of salad with ginger dressing.

Nabeyaki Udon Dinner

Nabeyaki Udon Dinner

$19.00

Udon noodle soup with shrimp tempura, shiitake mushrooms, chicken, medium raw egg, spinach, green onions and fish cake. Served with side of salad with ginger dressing.

Nagasaki Chanpon

Nagasaki Chanpon

$18.00

Octopus, squid, shrimp, green onions, kombu kelp and pork. Chanpon noodles. Served with side of salad with ginger dressing.

Shoyu Ramen Dinner

Shoyu Ramen Dinner

$17.00

Soy sauce based chicken broth with bamboo shoots, egg, slice of Japanese braised fatty pork, wakame seaweed, slices of nori seaweed and green onions. Ramen noodles. Served with side of salad with ginger dressing.

Tanuki Soba Dinner

Tanuki Soba Dinner

$14.00

Fried tempura flakes, spinach, green onions and fish cake. Soba noodles. Served with side of salad with ginger dressing.

Tanuki Udon Dinner

$14.00

Fried tempura flakes, spinach, green onions and fish cake. Udon noodles. Served with side of salad with ginger dressing.

Tempura Soba Dinner

Tempura Soba Dinner

$17.00

Crispy tempura fried shrimp and vegetables, spinach, green onions and fish cake. Saba noodles. Served with side of salad with ginger dressing.

Tempura Udon Dinner

$17.00

Crispy tempura fried shrimp and vegetables, spinach, green onions and fish cake. Udon noodles. Served with side of salad with ginger dressing.

Yamakake Soba Dinner

$16.00

Soba noodle soup with raw grated Japanese yam, spinach, green onions and fish cake. Served with a salad with ginger dressing.

Yamakake Udon Dinner

$16.00

Udon noodle soup with raw grated Japanese yam, spinach, green onions and fish cake. Served with a salad with ginger dressing.

Zaru Soba Dinner

Zaru Soba Dinner

$15.00

Cold dry soba noodles topped with nori flakes and sweet dipping sauce on the side. Served with side of salad with ginger dressing.

Ten Zaru Soba

$19.00

Cold dry soba noodles topped with nori flakes and sweet dipping sauce on the side. Side of shrimp and vegetables tempura. Comes with side of salad with ginger dressing.

Zaru Udon Dinner

$15.00

Cold dry udon noodles topped with dry bonito flakes and sweet dipping sauce on the side. Served with side of salad with ginger dressing.

Ten Zaru Udon

$19.00

Cold dry udon noodles topped with dry bonito flakes and sweet dipping sauce on the side. Side of shrimp and vegetable tempura. Served with side of salad with ginger dressing.

Kake Udon Dinner

$11.00

Beverages

Diet Coke

$2.95

Sprite

$2.95

Dr. Pepper

$2.95

Ginger Ale

$2.95

Ramune - Original flavor

$2.00

Japanese marble cap carbonated soda

Ramune - Melon flavor

$2.00

Japanese marble cap carbonated soda. Melon flavor.

Calpico Non-Carbonated Soft Drink

$3.00

Oi Ocha - unsweetened green tea

$3.00

Tokucha

$5.00

Special Japanese imported unsweet green tea with great health benefits. 16.6oz

Ito En Golden Oolong Tea 16.9oz

$3.50

Unsweet Oolong tea

Santory Oolong Tea

$3.50Out of stock

Beer

Asahi Super Dry 12oz

$4.00

Asahi Super Dry 21.4oz

$7.00

Kirin Lite

$4.00Out of stock

Kirin Ichiban 12oz

$4.00

Kirin Ichiban 22oz

$7.00Out of stock

Sapporo 12oz

$4.00

Sapporo 22oz

$7.00

Sake

Karatamba

$24.00

Hana Lychee

$18.00

Hana Fuji Apple

$18.00

Ozeki Dry

$9.00

Nigori Cream

$15.00

Hana Awaka

$19.00

Tomio Hanaichirin

$24.00Out of stock

Tyku Black

$25.00

Tyku Coconut

$24.00Out of stock

Yamadanishiki

$27.00Out of stock

Dessert

Green Tea Cheesecake

$7.00

Homemade green tea cheesecake. Lovingly made by Kimie-san :-)

Creme Brûlée Cheesecake

$7.00

Moist and delicious cheesecake topped with layer of creme brûlée.

Tiramisu

$7.00

Made with coffee brandy soaked sponge cake, topped with light and soft mascarpone cream. Then finished with delicious sweet cocoa.

Ice Cream (3 scoops)

$6.00

Three scoops of your choice of green tea or red bean ice cream

House Dessert

$8.00

Fried pound cake topped with your choice of green tea or red bean ice cream, whipped cream and powdered sugar

Sakura Mochi

$6.00

Two sticky rice mochi covering red bean; wrapped in a sakura (cherry blossom) leaf

Attributes and Amenities
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy! Online Ordering Available: Monday-Saturday 11am-2pm, 5pm-8pm Sunday 5pm-8pm

Website

Location

309 Crossroads Blvd, CARY, NC 27518

Directions

Gallery
Kashin Japanese Restaurant image
Kashin Japanese Restaurant image
Kashin Japanese Restaurant image
Kashin Japanese Restaurant image

Similar restaurants in your area

Sushi Nine
orange starNo Reviews
3812 Western Blvd. Raleigh, NC 27606
View restaurantnext
kō•än Public Table - 2800 Renaissance Park Place
orange starNo Reviews
2800 Renaissance Park Place Cary, NC 27513
View restaurantnext
kō•mmunity hub
orange star4.6 • 305
2800 Renaissance Park Pl Cary, NC 27513
View restaurantnext
Thai's Noodles
orange starNo Reviews
4101 Grace Park Dr Morrisville, NC 27560
View restaurantnext
Tasu Asian Bistro - Brier Creek
orange star3.7 • 1,463
8919 Brier Creek Parkway Raleigh, NC 27617
View restaurantnext
Sushi at the Park
orange star4.2 • 583
1163 Parkside Main St Cary, NC 27519
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in CARY

La Farm Bakery
orange star4.5 • 4,435
4248 NW CARY PARKWAY Cary, NC 27513
View restaurantnext
La Farm Bakery - Bread Truck
orange star4.5 • 4,435
4248 NW Cary Parkway Cary, NC 27513
View restaurantnext
Tazza Kitchen - Stone Creek Village
orange star4.8 • 2,985
600 Ledgestone Way Cary, NC 27519
View restaurantnext
Tribeca Tavern
orange star4.1 • 2,540
500 Ledgestone Way, Cary, NC, USA Cary, NC 27519
View restaurantnext
Corbett's Burgers & Soda Bar
orange star4.6 • 2,528
126 Kilmayne Dr Cary, NC 27511
View restaurantnext
Academy Street Bistro
orange star4.8 • 2,267
200 S Academy St Cary, NC 27511
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near CARY
Morrisville
review star
Avg 4.6 (25 restaurants)
Apex
review star
Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)
Raleigh
review star
Avg 4.4 (219 restaurants)
Apex
review star
Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)
Raleigh
review star
Avg 4.4 (219 restaurants)
Holly Springs
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Garner
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Durham
review star
Avg 4.4 (132 restaurants)
Chapel Hill
review star
Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston