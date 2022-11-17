- Home
Kashin Japanese Restaurant
1,866 Reviews
$$
309 Crossroads Blvd
CARY, NC 27518
Popular Items
Sides
Agedashi
Beef Tataki
Calamari
Tempura calamari. Served with tempura sauce
Edamame
Fried Chicken
Fried Oyster
Goma-Ae
Pork Gyoza
Five steamed then pan fried pork dumplings, served with a ponzu dipping sauce.
Hamachikama
Grilled yellowtail cheek. Garnished with grated radish,pickled jumbo onion and carrot mix, and wasabi yuzu sauce.
Hiyayako
Ika Sansai Salad
Ika-Butter
Ikura Oroshi-Ae
Salmon egg with raw grated radish, sprinkled with nori (dried seaweed)
Ikurachazuke
Homemade fish broth in white rice topped with salmon roe, green onions, nori (dried seaweed) and wasabi.
Mackerel Shioyaki
side of lightly salted char-broiled mackerel fillet.
Maguro Yamakake
Magurochazuke
Mentai Oroshi-Ae
Miso Soup
Negimaki
Ohitashi
Assorted Oshinko
Ponzu-Ae
Salad with Ginger Dressing
White Steamed Rice
Salmon Shioyaki
Salmon Teriyaki
Seaweed Salad
Sengiri
Shakechazuke
Shirasu Oroshi-Ae
Shishito
Shrimp Shumai
Shrimp Tempura Appetizer
Tempura deep fried shrimp and vegetables
Soft Shell Crab
Sushi Rice
sprinkled with sesame seeds
Takoyaki
Octopus dumpling balls with takoyaki sauce and mayonnaise, and then sprinkled with green laver (aonori) and shavings of dried bonito (katsuobushi).
Tororo
Umechazuke
Vegetable Tempura Appetizer
Yakitori
Yu-Tofu
Zousui with Crab
Zousui with Egg
Chicken Gyoza
Five steamed then pan fried chicken dumplings, served with a ponzu dipping sauce.
Bottle salad dressing
Sushi a la carte
Aburi Salmon (2p)
Codfish Roes (2p)
Conch Clam (2p)
Crabstick (2p)
Extra Ginger
Extra Wasabi
Fatty Escolar (2p)
Fatty Tuna (1p)
Flying Fish Roes (2p)
Freshwater Eel (2p)
Kizami wasabi
Inari (2p)
Mackerel (2p)
Octopus (2p)
Omelet (2p)
Salmon (2p)
Salmon Roes (2p)
Scallop (2p)
Scallop Special
Chopped scallop and scallions mixed in a spicy mayo and masago sauce.
Sea Urchin (1p)
Shrimp (2p)
Smelt Roes (2p)
Snapper (2p)
Squid (2p)
Stripe Bass (2p)
Surf Clam (2p)
Sweet Shrimp (1p)
Tuna (2p)
Whelk Clam (2p)
White Tuna (2p)
Yellowtail (2p)
Sushi Rolls
#10 Roll
Shrimp tempura & fresh water eel inside layered with avocado with sweet eel
#11 Roll
Spicy tuna, cucumber & cream cheese covered with smelt roes.
#8 Roll
Shrimp tempura & tempura fried sweet potato topped with sweet sesame sauce.
#9 Roll
Shrimp tempura topped with cream cheese, tuna slices, sesame seed & spicy
Aburi Salmon Roll
Shrimp temp with cucumber or crabstick inside. Salmon with sweet creamy sauce outside. Torched to caramelize.
Alaska Roll
Crab & cucumber wrapped with salmon, scallions & thin slices of lemon.
Avocado Roll
avocado
Big Roll (10p)
Traditional wrap with smelt roes, cucumber, crab, spinach, egg omelet & kanpyo.
Big Roll (5p)
Traditional wrap with smelt roes, cucumber, crab, spinach, egg omelet & kanpyo.
California Roll
Avocado and crabstick with sesame seeds on outside
Codfish Roes Roll
codfish roes and cucumber
Crabstick Roll
Crunchy Roll
Spicy tempura crunchy bits wrapped with shrimp and smelt roes on the outside.
Cucumber Roll
cucumber with sesame seeds
Dragon Roll
Crab, cucumber & shiso wrapped with fresh water eel, avocado, sweet eel sauce & sesame
Dynamite Roll
California roll smothered with cubed tuna, smelt roes, spicy sesame oil and spicy sauce.
Escolar Roll
Fatty Tuna Roll
fatty tuna and green onion
Fresh Water Eel Roll
freshwater eel and cucumber
Kanpyo Roll
marinated gourde
Kashin Roll
Freshwater eel, egg omelet, japanese basil leaf & smelt roes topped off with sweet eel sauce.
Lobster Roll
Creamy lobster salad & cucumber inside covered with shrimp & avocado outside.
Natto Roll
fermented soybean and green onion
Omelet (tamago) Roll
Sushi omelet rolled inside-out sprinkled with sesame seeds.
Oshinko Roll
takuan pickle
Philly Roll
Salmon, avocado & cream cheese.
Plum & Shiso Roll
sour plum, cucumber, sesame seeds and shiso leaf
Rainbow Roll
Crab & cucumber wrapped with slices of salmon, tuna, shrimp, yellow tail & avocado.
Salmon Roll
salmon
Salmon Skin Roll
grilled salmon skin, gobo, and sprouts
Scallop Special
Chopped scallop and green onions mixed in a spicy mayo and masago sauce. Rolled inside out.
Shrimp Roll
shrimp and spicy mayo
Shrimp Tempura Roll
Shrimp tempura and spicy mayo
Special California Roll
Avocado and crabstick with smelt roe on outside
Spicy Tuna Roll
Spicy tuna and sprouts
Spider Roll
Fried softshell crab, smelt roes & spicy mayonnaise.
Tuna Roll
tuna
Typhoon Roll
Spicy tuna, cream cheese & avocado topped with tempura crunchy bits.
Yellow jacket Roll
Tempura fried california roll dotted with spicy mayonnaise.
Yellowtail Roll
yellowtail and green onion
Yokohama Roll
Crab & cream cheese wrapped with salmon, shrimp & avocado.
Yummy Yummy Roll
Marinated tuna & spices wrapped in seaweed & fried, wrapped with smelt roes & sesame seeds.
Extra Ginger
Extra Wasabi
Sashimi
Chef's Choice - three selection (9p)
chef's choice 3 kinds fish, 3 pc each
Chefs Choice - five selection (15p)
chef's choice 5 kinds fish, 3 pc each
Fatty Escolor Sashimi (5p)
Octopus Sashimi (5p)
Salmon Sashimi (5p)
Scallop Sashimi (5p)
Snapper Sashimi (5p)
Squid Sashimi (5p)
Tuna Sashimi (5p)
White Tuna Sashimi (5p)
Yellowtail Sashimi (5p)
Sunomono
Dinner Entrees
Assorted Deluxe Sushi Dinner
10 pieces chef's choice nigiri sushi with a choice of tuna roll or cali roll on the side. Served with miso soup and salad with ginger dressing.
Assorted Special Sushi Dinner
8 pieces chef's choice nigiri sushi with a tuna roll on the side. Served with miso soup and salad with ginger dressing.
Assorted Tempura Dinner
Crispy fried shrimp, scallop, crab, fish, chicken and vegetables with tempura sauce. Served with side of miso soup, a salad with ginger dressing and steamed white rice.
Beef Teriyaki Dinner
Grilled ribeye steak with teriyaki sauce served with cooked vegetables and yakisoba. Served with side of miso soup, a salad with ginger dressing and steamed white rice.
Chicken Cutlet Dinner
Deep fried breaded chicken with special sauce. Served with side of miso soup, a salad with ginger dressing and steamed white rice.
Chicken Tempura Dinner
Crispy fried chicken and vegetables with tempura sauce. Served with miso soup, a salad with ginger dressing and steamed white rice.
Chicken Teriyaki Dinner
Grilled chicken with teriyaki sauce served with cooked vegetables and yakisoba. Served with side of miso soup, a salad with ginger dressing and steamed white rice.
Pork Cutlet Dinner
Deep fried breaded pork loin with special sauce. Served with a side of miso soup, a salad with ginger dressing and steamed white rice.
Seafood Teriyaki Dinner
Grilled fish, shrimp and scallop with seafood teriyaki sauce served with cooked vegetables and yakisoba. Served with side of miso soup, a salad with ginger dressing and steamed white rice.
Sushi and Sashimi Dinner
Chef’s choice four pieces assorted nigiri sushi, eight pieces assorted sashimi and eight pieces California roll. Served with side of miso soup, a salad with ginger dressing and steamed white rice.
Sushi and Seafood Tempura Dinner
Chef’s choice four pieces assorted nigiri sushi, four pieces California roll and deep fried shrimp, scallop, crab and mixed vegetables. Served with side of miso soup, a salad with ginger dressing and steamed white rice.
Vegetable Tempura Dinner
Tempura deep fried assortment of vegetables with tempura sauce. Served with side of miso soup, a salad with ginger dressing and steamed white rice.
Donburi Dinner
Bluefin Toro-Don
Slices of delicious bluefin fatty tuna on a bed of sushi rice with radish, seaweed salad and ginger. Topped with light drizzle of sweet eel sauce. Served with side of miso soup and salad with ginger dressing.
Chirashi-Don Dinner
Various sliced sushi fish served over sushi rice. Served with side of miso soup and salad with ginger dressing .
Katsu-Don Dinner
Pork cutlet cooked with sweet sauce, onions and egg served on white rice. Served with side of miso soup and salad with ginger dressing.
Oyako-Don Dinner
Diced chicken cooked with sweet sauce, onions and egg served on white rice. Served with side of miso soup and salad with ginger dressing.
Tekka-Don Dinner
Sliced raw tuna with seaweed and ginger served over sushi rice. Served with side of miso soup and salad with ginger dressing.
Ten-Don Dinner
Shrimp, crab and vegetable tempura sautéed in sauce served over rice. Served with side of miso soup and salad with ginger dressing.
Una-Don Dinner
Sliced barbeque eel with sauce on white rice. Served with side of miso soup and salad with ginger dressing.
Unatama Don
Sliced freshwater eel cooked with egg and served over white rice. Served with side of miso soup and salad with ginger dressing
Noodle Soup Dinner
Kitsune Soba Dinner
Fried tofu skin, spinach, green onions and fish cake. Soba noodles. Served with side of salad with ginger dressing.
Kitsune Udon Dinner
Fried tofu skin, spinach, green onions and fish cake. Udon noodles. Served with side of salad with ginger dressing.
Miso Ramen Dinner
Miso based chicken broth with stir fried chicken and jumbo onions, wakame seaweed, corn and green onions. Ramen noodles. Served with side of salad with ginger dressing.
Nabeyaki Udon Dinner
Udon noodle soup with shrimp tempura, shiitake mushrooms, chicken, medium raw egg, spinach, green onions and fish cake. Served with side of salad with ginger dressing.
Nagasaki Chanpon
Octopus, squid, shrimp, green onions, kombu kelp and pork. Chanpon noodles. Served with side of salad with ginger dressing.
Shoyu Ramen Dinner
Soy sauce based chicken broth with bamboo shoots, egg, slice of Japanese braised fatty pork, wakame seaweed, slices of nori seaweed and green onions. Ramen noodles. Served with side of salad with ginger dressing.
Tanuki Soba Dinner
Fried tempura flakes, spinach, green onions and fish cake. Soba noodles. Served with side of salad with ginger dressing.
Tanuki Udon Dinner
Fried tempura flakes, spinach, green onions and fish cake. Udon noodles. Served with side of salad with ginger dressing.
Tempura Soba Dinner
Crispy tempura fried shrimp and vegetables, spinach, green onions and fish cake. Saba noodles. Served with side of salad with ginger dressing.
Tempura Udon Dinner
Crispy tempura fried shrimp and vegetables, spinach, green onions and fish cake. Udon noodles. Served with side of salad with ginger dressing.
Yamakake Soba Dinner
Soba noodle soup with raw grated Japanese yam, spinach, green onions and fish cake. Served with a salad with ginger dressing.
Yamakake Udon Dinner
Udon noodle soup with raw grated Japanese yam, spinach, green onions and fish cake. Served with a salad with ginger dressing.
Zaru Soba Dinner
Cold dry soba noodles topped with nori flakes and sweet dipping sauce on the side. Served with side of salad with ginger dressing.
Ten Zaru Soba
Cold dry soba noodles topped with nori flakes and sweet dipping sauce on the side. Side of shrimp and vegetables tempura. Comes with side of salad with ginger dressing.
Zaru Udon Dinner
Cold dry udon noodles topped with dry bonito flakes and sweet dipping sauce on the side. Served with side of salad with ginger dressing.
Ten Zaru Udon
Cold dry udon noodles topped with dry bonito flakes and sweet dipping sauce on the side. Side of shrimp and vegetable tempura. Served with side of salad with ginger dressing.
Kake Udon Dinner
Beverages
Diet Coke
Sprite
Dr. Pepper
Ginger Ale
Ramune - Original flavor
Japanese marble cap carbonated soda
Ramune - Melon flavor
Japanese marble cap carbonated soda. Melon flavor.
Calpico Non-Carbonated Soft Drink
Oi Ocha - unsweetened green tea
Tokucha
Special Japanese imported unsweet green tea with great health benefits. 16.6oz
Ito En Golden Oolong Tea 16.9oz
Unsweet Oolong tea
Santory Oolong Tea
Beer
Sake
Dessert
Green Tea Cheesecake
Homemade green tea cheesecake. Lovingly made by Kimie-san :-)
Creme Brûlée Cheesecake
Moist and delicious cheesecake topped with layer of creme brûlée.
Tiramisu
Made with coffee brandy soaked sponge cake, topped with light and soft mascarpone cream. Then finished with delicious sweet cocoa.
Ice Cream (3 scoops)
Three scoops of your choice of green tea or red bean ice cream
House Dessert
Fried pound cake topped with your choice of green tea or red bean ice cream, whipped cream and powdered sugar
Sakura Mochi
Two sticky rice mochi covering red bean; wrapped in a sakura (cherry blossom) leaf
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy! Online Ordering Available: Monday-Saturday 11am-2pm, 5pm-8pm Sunday 5pm-8pm
309 Crossroads Blvd, CARY, NC 27518