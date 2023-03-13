Restaurant header imageView gallery

KASHIWA MENU

Appetizers

Agedashi Tofu

$9.00

Crispy silken tofu in soy/dashi broth

Baked New Zealand Mussels

$9.00

Dynamite sauce

Black Cod Miso Yaki

$21.00

Grilled miso marinated black cod

Chawanmushi

$11.00

Steamed savory egg custard

Edamame Spicy Garlic

$7.50

Sauteed in garlic and spices

Edamame Steamed

$5.00

Lightly salted

Gyoza

$11.00

Pan fried chicken and vegetable dumplings

Hamachi Kama

$21.00

Grilled yellowtail collar

Nasu Miso

$9.00

Miso glazed Japanese eggplant

Popcorn Shrimp Tempura

$14.00

Tossed in a creamy spicy sauce

Sake Kama

$17.00

Grilled salmon collar

Shishito

$8.50

Sauteed Japanese twist peppers

Softshell Crab

$18.00

Sansho/caper ponzu

Spicy Tuna on Crispy Rice

$13.00

Pan grilled rice cubes topped with spicy tuna

Tempura Mixed

$12.00

Shrimp and vegetable

Tempura Shrimp

$11.00

Tempura Vegetables

$9.00

Tonkatsu (Kurobuta)

$14.00

Panko breaded pork cutlet

Tori Kara Age

$12.00

Crispy chicken in ginger/soy marinade

Sashimi Specials

Halibut Carpaccio

$19.00

Salmon with Crispy Spinach

$19.00

Lightly seared with crispy baby spinach

Smoked Octopus Carpaccio

$19.00

Lemon oil, yuzu pepper and spices

Yellowtail Sashimi with Jalapeno

$19.00

With zesty ponzu

Nigiri Sushi

Albacore Belly Sushi

$9.00

2pc

Albacore Sushi

$8.00

2pc

Amberjack Sushi (Kanpachi)

$12.00

2pc

Black Sea Bream Sushi (Kurodai)

$9.00

2pc

Bluefin Tuna Sushi (Hon-Maguro)

$11.00

2pc

Chutoro Sushi

$14.00

2pc

Eel - Fresh Water Sushi (Unagi)

$9.00

2pc

Eel - Salt Water (Anago)

$12.00

Eel - Shirayaki Sushi (Shirayaki Unagi)

$12.00Out of stock

2pc

Egg Sushi (Tamago)

$6.00

2pc

Golden Eye Snapper Sushi (Kinmedai)

$13.00

2pc

Halibut Fin Sushi (Engawa)

$9.00

2pc

Halibut Sushi (Hirame)

$10.00

2pc

Japanese Blue Mackerel Sushi (Saba)

$10.00

2pc

Jumbo Scallop Sushi (Hotate)

$10.00

2pc

Monkfish Liver Sushi (Ankimo)

$10.00

2pc

Negitoro Sushi

$15.00

2pc

NZ King Salmon Sushi

$14.00

2pc

Ocean Trout Sushi

$12.00

Octopus Sushi (Tako)

$8.00

2pc

Red Snapper Sushi (Madai)

$10.00

2pc

Rosy Sea Bass Sushi (Akamutsu)

$18.00Out of stock

2pc

Salmon Belly Sushi

$10.00

2pc

Salmon Roe Sushi (Ikura)

$10.00

2pc

Salmon Sushi

$9.00

2pc

Sea Urchin Sushi (Uni)

$18.00

2pc

Shrimp Sushi (Ebi)

$9.00

2pc

Smelt Roe Sushi (Masago)

$8.00

2pc

Smoked Salmon Sushi

$10.00Out of stock

Snow Crab Sushi

$14.00

2pc

Sockeye Salmon Sushi

$14.00Out of stock

2pc

Spanish Mackerel Sushi (Aji)

$10.00

2pc

Squid Sushi (Ika)

$7.00

2pc

Striped Jack Sushi (Shima Aji)

$10.00

2pc

Surf Clam Sushi (Hokkigai)

$9.00

Sweet Shrimp Sushi (Ama Ebi)

$14.00

2pc

Live Sweet Shrimp Sushi

$24.00

Toro Sushi

$16.00

2pc

Tuna Tataki Sushi

$12.00

Yellowtail Belly Sushi

$10.00

2pc

Yellowtail Sushi (Hamachi)

$9.00

2pc

OMAKASE

$78.00

CHIRASHI

$48.00

Sashimi

Albacore Belly Sashimi

$19.00

Albacore Sashimi

$20.00

Amberjack Sashimi (Kanpachi)

$28.00

Black Sea Bream Sashimi (Kurodai)

$23.00

Bluefin Tuna Sashimi (Hon Maguro)

$27.00

Chutoro Sashimi

$35.00

Eel - Fresh Water Sashimi (Unagi)

$20.00

Eel - Shirayaki Sashimi (Shirayaki Unagi)

$28.00Out of stock

Egg Sashimi (Tamago)

$6.00

Golden Eye Snapper Sashimi (Kinmedai)

$29.00

Halibut Fin Sashimi (Engawa)

$23.00

Halibut Sashimi (Hirame)

$25.00

Japanese Blue Mackerel Sashimi (Saba)

$25.00

Jumbo Scallop Sashimi (Hotate)

$25.00

Monkfish Liver Sashimi (Ankimo)

$25.00

NZ King Salmon Sashimi

$32.00

Ocean Trout Sashimi

$28.00

Octopus Sashimi (Tako)

$20.00

Red Snapper Sashimi (Madai)

$25.00

Rosy Sea Bass Sashimi (Akamutsu)

$39.00Out of stock

Salmon Belly Sashimi

$25.00

Salmon Roe Sashimi (Ikura)

$20.00

Salmon Sashimi

$23.00

Sea Urchin Sashimi (Uni)

$32.00

Shrimp Sashimi (Ebi)

$23.00

Spanish Mackerel Sashimi (Aji)

$25.00

Squid Sashimi (Ika)

$17.00

Striped Jack Sashimi (Shima Aji)

$25.00

Tuna Tataki Sashimi

$28.00

Yellowtail Belly Sashimi

$25.00

Yellowtail Sashimi (Hamachi)

$23.00

Hosomaki

Kampyo-maki

$9.00

Kappa-maki

$7.00

KarashiMentaiko-maki

$13.00

Natto-maki

$9.00

Negitoro-maki

$15.00

Oshinko-maki

$8.00

Salmon-maki

$9.00

Tekka-maki

$13.00

Torotaku-maki

$15.00

Umekyu-maki

$9.00

Umeshiso-maki

$9.00

Specialty Rolls

Albacore Cut Roll

$10.00

Albacore, cucumber.

Avocado Cut Roll

$8.00

California Cut Roll

$13.00

Imitation crab, avocado, cucumber.

California Snow Crab Cut Roll

$21.00

Snow crab, avocado, cucumber.

Caterpillar Roll

$19.00

Freshwater eel, cucumber, topped with avocado and sweet sauce.

Crunchy Roll

$16.00

Shrimp Tempura, asparagus, avocado topped with tempura flakes and sweet sauce.

Dragon Roll

$19.00

California roll topped with freshwater eel, avocado and sweet sauce.

Eel / Cucumber Cut Roll

$16.00

Freshwater eel, cucumber.

Futomaki

$21.00

Egg, freshwater eel, kanpyo, cucumber, masago, shrimp.

Jumbo Scallop Cut Roll

$18.00

Negihama Cut Roll

$15.00

Orange Cut Roll

$17.00

Philadelphia Cut Roll

$14.00

Salmon, cream cheese, cucumber.

Rainbow Roll

$19.00

Tuna, yellowtail, salmon, whitefish, shrimp, avocado on California roll.

Salmon Skin Cut Roll

$13.00

Crispy salmon skin strips, daikon sprouts, pickled burdock root, cucumber, bonito flakes.

Shrimp Tempura Cut Roll

$13.00

Shrimp tempura, asparagus, avocado.

Spicy Rainbow Roll

$21.00

Tuna, yellowtail, salmon, whitefish, shrimp, avocado on California roll.

Spicy Tuna Cut Roll

$15.00

Spider Cut Roll

$17.00

Crispy soft-shell crab, avocado, cucumber.

Hand Rolls

California Hand Roll

$9.00

California Snow Crab Hand Roll

$14.00

Cucumber Hand Roll

$5.00

Eel / Cucumber Hand Roll

$9.00

Jumbo Scallop Hand Roll

$9.00

Kanpyo Hand Roll

$5.00

Negihama Hand Roll

$11.00

Negitoro Hand Roll

$15.00

Philadelphia Hand Roll

$9.00

Salmon Hand Roll

$9.00

Salmon Skin Hand Roll

$10.00

Shrimp Tempura Hand Roll

$9.00

Spicy Tuna Hand Roll

$11.00

Spider Hand Roll (2 pc)

$16.00

Tuna Hand Roll

$12.00

Salads

Cucumber Sunomono

$6.00

Octopus Sunomono

$12.00

Mixed Sunomono

$16.00

Seaweed Salad

$7.00

House Salad

$7.00

Mixed Poke Salad

$21.00

Baby Squid Salad

$12.00

Salmon Skin Salad

$17.00

Albacore Tataki Salad

$21.00

Seafood Salad

$25.00

Tuna Tataki Salad

$28.00

Soups

Miso Soup

$4.00

Mushroom Miso Soup

$7.00

Dessert

Matcha Ice Cream

$8.00

Lunch Specials

Beef Teriyaki / Tempura Lunch

$28.00

Chicken Teriyaki / Tempura Lunch

$25.00

Black Cod / Sashimi Lunch

$34.00

Tonkatsu / Sashimi Lunch

$29.00

Chicken Katsu / Sashimi Lunch

$27.00

Sushi Lunch

$28.00

Sashimi Lunch

$28.00

DRINK MENU

Beer

Asahi Small

$7.00

Coedo Kyara

$9.00

Kirin Small

$7.00

Orion Small

$9.00

Sapporo Small

$7.00

Sapporo Light

$7.00

Asahi Large

$11.00

Echigo Large

$13.00

Kirin Large

$11.00

Orion Large

$12.00

Sapporo Large

$11.00

Sapporo Half Pitcher (Draft)

$15.00

Wine - Bottle

Belle Glos Pinot Noir 750ml

$58.00

Groth Cabernet Sauvingnon 750ml

$130.00

Lanson Brut 375ml

$60.00

Les Sarrins Rose 750ml

$39.00

Lunardi Pinot Grigio 750ml

$28.00

Mondavi Cabernet Sauvingnon 750ml

$63.00

Moroki Sauvignon Blanc 750ml

$34.00

Prescription Chardonnay 750ml

$39.00

Riondo Prosecco 187ml

$11.00

Sanford Pinot Noir 750ml

$89.00

Schug Pinot Noir 750ml

$39.00

Tolosa Chardonnay 750ml

$36.00

Corkage Fee

$20.00

Sake - Bottle

Hakkaisan 300ml

$34.00

Kikusui 300ml

$25.00

Kikusui Perfect Snow Nigori 300ml

$18.00

Kikumasamune Nigori

$24.00

Kubota Manjyu 300ml

$58.00

Otokoyama 300ml

$32.00

Sugei Tokubetsu Junmai 300ml

$23.00

Wakatake Onikoroshi 300ml

$41.00

Hakkaisan 720ml

$68.00

Kikusui 720ml

$49.00

Kikusui Kuramitsu 750ml

$258.00

Kubota Manjyu 720ml

$144.00

Otokoyama 720ml

$63.00

Sugei Tokubetsu Junmai 720ml

$42.00

Wakatake Onikoroshi 720ml

$102.00

House Sake Large

$11.00

House Sake Small

$8.00

Shooters

Uni Shooter

$13.00

Oyster Shooter

$13.00

Quail Egg Shooter

$9.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Sushi and Izakaya

Website

Location

2201 Willow Street, Suite G, Signal Hill, CA 90755

Directions

