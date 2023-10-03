Kash Point Pittsburgh
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Kash Point is an innovative restaurant group encompassing three food truck establishments 9 Cafe, Sweet Toof, and Fat Vegan.
Location
Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh, PA 15221
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Fat Angelo's-North Versailles
No Reviews
600 E Pittsburgh McKeesport Blvd North Versailles, PA 15137
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Pittsburgh
Condado Tacos - Downtown Pittsburgh, PA
4.5 • 5,476
971 Liberty Ave Pittsburgh, PA 15222
View restaurant
Roots Natural Kitchen - 3610 Forbes Ave
4.8 • 3,407
3610 Forbes Ave Pittsburgh, PA 15213
View restaurant