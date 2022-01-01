Kasian Boii
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Austin's favorite Seafood Boil restaurant. Serving Cajun-Asian style Crawfish, Crab, Shrimp Boils tossed with seasoned butters! Dine-in, Drive-Thru, or Delivery through our website!
Location
13717 BURNET RD STE 250, AUSTIN, TX 78727
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Spinners Bar & Grill - 14106 North Interstate 35 Frontage Road
No Reviews
14106 North Interstate 35 Frontage Road Austin, TX 78728
View restaurant
Aviator Pizza & Drafthouse - Parmer Lane
No Reviews
4005 W Parmer Ln, Suite E Austin, TX 78727
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in AUSTIN
Moonshine Patio Bar and Grill - Downtown - Downtown
4.5 • 9,859
303 Red River Austin, TX 78701
View restaurant