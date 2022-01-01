Restaurant header imageView gallery

Kasian Boii

review star

No reviews yet

13717 BURNET RD STE 250

AUSTIN, TX 78727

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Crawfish
3 for $43 Deal
Crab & Shrimp Plate - 1/2lb of Snow Crab Clusters, 10 Shrimp, 1 Corn, 1 Egg & 2 Potatoes

Appetizers

Hush Puppies (6)

Hush Puppies (6)

$4.50

Served w/ "Magic Sauce" or Ranch

Chicken Egg Rolls (2)

Chicken Egg Rolls (2)

$4.50

Cabbage, carrots, green onions and veggies fried in a crispy wonton wrapper.

Veggie Egg Rolls (2)

Veggie Egg Rolls (2)

$4.50

Cabbage, carrots, green onions and veggies fried in a crispy wonton wrapper.

Crawfish Fries

Crawfish Fries

$8.50

Crawfish tails smothered in Cajun seasoned fries topped with our house magic sauce and cilantro!

Fries

$5.50
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$7.50

Generous Serving of Beer Battered Jumbo Onion Rings

Fried Dumplings

Fried Dumplings

$6.50

Pork or Veggie fried dumplings.

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$7.50
Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.50

Creamy Mozzarella Cheese Battered and Deep Fried. Served with Ranch or Marinara.

Calamari

$6.95

Seafood Boil

Crawfish

Crawfish

$13.50

Freshly boiled Crawfish Sold by the pound.

Snow Crab

Snow Crab

$35.00

Steamed Crab Legs Sold by the pound.

King Crab

King Crab

$119.00

King Crab Legs sold by the pound.

Mussells

Mussells

$14.00

Delicious succulent mussels sold by the pound.

Shrimp (No Head)

Shrimp (No Head)

$28.00

'Kasian' Shrimp Boil sold by the pound.

Shrimp (Head On)

$30.00Out of stock
Turkey Necks

Turkey Necks

$9.00

Cajun Style Smoked Turkey Necks sold by the pound.

Lobster Tail

Lobster Tail

$25.00

Whole lobster tails perfectly cooked & seasoned to perfection. Your choice of boiled or deep fried.

Shrimp (No Head) 1/2 lb

$14.00

Blue Crab 2

$15.00

Gumbo

Crawfish Etoufee

Crawfish Etoufee

$9.50

Crawfish tails smothered in a buttery blend of onion, celery, bell pepper and garlic over white rice

Chicken & Sausage Gumbo

Chicken & Sausage Gumbo

$9.50

Bowl of our home-made chicken & sausage gumbo!

Crawfish Mac and Cheese

$9.50

Combos

Crawfish & Shrimp Plate - 1lb craw, 12 shrimp, 1 corn, 1egg, 2pot

Crawfish & Shrimp Plate - 1lb craw, 12 shrimp, 1 corn, 1egg, 2pot

$33.00

1lb craw, 12 shrimp, 1 corn, 1egg, 2pot

Shrimp Lovers Plate - 1lb shrimp, 1 corn, 1 egg and 2 potatoes

Shrimp Lovers Plate - 1lb shrimp, 1 corn, 1 egg and 2 potatoes

$29.00

1lb shrimp, 1 corn, 1 egg and 2 potatoes

Crab & Shrimp Plate - 1/2lb of Snow Crab Clusters, 10 Shrimp, 1 Corn, 1 Egg & 2 Potatoes

Crab & Shrimp Plate - 1/2lb of Snow Crab Clusters, 10 Shrimp, 1 Corn, 1 Egg & 2 Potatoes

$46.00

1/2lb of Snow Crab Clusters, 10 Shrimp, 1 Corn, 1 Egg & 2 Potatoes

Kasian Sampler Plate - 1lb snow, 1lb crawfish, 1/2lb shrimp, 2corn, 2egg & 2 potato

Kasian Sampler Plate - 1lb snow, 1lb crawfish, 1/2lb shrimp, 2corn, 2egg & 2 potato

$70.00

1lb snow, 1lb crawfish, 1/2lb shrimp, 2corn, 2egg & 2 potato

Crawfish & Turkey Neck Bag - 1lb Crawfish, 1lb Turkey Neck, 1 Corn, 2 potatoes with you choice of butter.

Crawfish & Turkey Neck Bag - 1lb Crawfish, 1lb Turkey Neck, 1 Corn, 2 potatoes with you choice of butter.

$26.00

1lb Crawfish, 1lb Turkey Neck, 1 Corn, 2 potatoes with you choice of butter.

Crab Lovers Plate - 1.5 lbs Snow Crab Clusters , 2 Corn, 1 Egg and 2 Potatoes (Copy)

Crab Lovers Plate - 1.5 lbs Snow Crab Clusters , 2 Corn, 1 Egg and 2 Potatoes (Copy)

$60.00

1.5 lbs Snow Crab Clusters , 2 Corn, 1 Egg and 2 Potatoes

Crawfish & Snow Combo - 1lb Snow Crab Clusters, 1lb Crawfish, 1 Corn, 2 potatoes (Copy)

Crawfish & Snow Combo - 1lb Snow Crab Clusters, 1lb Crawfish, 1 Corn, 2 potatoes (Copy)

$56.00

1lb Snow Crab Clusters, 1lb Crawfish, 1 Corn, 2 potatoes

Rice Platters

Shrimp Fried Rice

Shrimp Fried Rice

$15.00

Shrimp Fried Rice

Crawfish Fried Rice

Crawfish Fried Rice

$15.00
Shrimp Rice Bowl

Shrimp Rice Bowl

$10.00

Jasmine rice with Shrimp, Cilantro, and your choice of butter sauce.

Crawfish Rice Bowl

Crawfish Rice Bowl

$10.50

Jasmine Rice & Sauteed Crawfish Tails topped with Cilantro and your choice of butter.

Snow & Shrimp Rice Box

Snow & Shrimp Rice Box

$42.00

10 Shrimp, 1 Snow Cluster over fried rice, 1 egg, 1 corn, 1 potato

Loaded Shrimp Box

Loaded Shrimp Box

$23.00

10 Shrimp over Fried Rice, 1 egg, 1 corn, 1 potato.

Turkey Neck & Rice Box

Turkey Neck & Rice Box

$16.00

1lb Kasian Turkey Necks over Fried Rice, 1 corn, 2 potatoes.

Fried Baskets

6 Piece Wings

$10.99

Fried Shrimp Basket

$16.50

Catfish Basket

$20.00

2 Catfish 6 Shrimp Basket

$19.99

Fried Soft Shell Crab Basket

$18.50

Kids Catfish

$13.50

Family Pack

Crawfish for the FAM

$90.00

Extra Sides

Corn Cobb (2)

$2.50

Sausage (1 Link)

$4.50

Potatoes (2)

$2.00

Egg (2)

$2.00

Steamed Rice (1)

$2.00

Large butter

$5.00

Small butter

$2.00

Fried Rice

$2.00

Specials

3 for $43 Deal

$43.00

3lb Fresh Crawfish, 1 Corn, 2 potatoes.

3 for $30 Deal

$30.00

Bottled Beer

Dos XX

$5.00

Modelo

$5.00

Budlight

$5.00

Blue Moon

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Corona

$5.00

New Belgium Trippel

$5.00

Fountain Drink

Lemonade

$2.50

Cucoomba

$2.50

Pink Drink

$2.50

Texas Red

$2.50

Doppelganger

$2.50

Diet Mexican Coke

$2.50

Mexican Coke

$2.50

Lemon-lime

$2.50

Frozen Daquiris

Mango

$8.50

Strawberry

$8.50

Peach

$8.50

Watermelon

$8.50

Water

Water

Wine

Chardonnay (White)

$7.00

Pinot Grigio (White)

$7.00

Merlot (Red)

$7.00

Cabarnet (Red)

$7.00

Margarita

Lime Margarita

$5.00+

Lime margarita on the rocks.

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Austin's favorite Seafood Boil restaurant. Serving Cajun-Asian style Crawfish, Crab, Shrimp Boils tossed with seasoned butters! Dine-in, Drive-Thru, or Delivery through our website!

Website

Location

13717 BURNET RD STE 250, AUSTIN, TX 78727

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Garbo's Lobster Truck #1
orange starNo Reviews
Roaming Food Truck Austin, TX 78727
View restaurantnext
Little Ola's Biscuits
orange starNo Reviews
14735 Bratton Lane, Suite 310 Austin, TX 78728
View restaurantnext
Crave Catering
orange starNo Reviews
14611 N MOPAC EXPY #104 AUSTIN, TX 78728
View restaurantnext
Spinners Bar & Grill - 14106 North Interstate 35 Frontage Road
orange starNo Reviews
14106 North Interstate 35 Frontage Road Austin, TX 78728
View restaurantnext
Aviator Pizza & Drafthouse - Parmer Lane
orange starNo Reviews
4005 W Parmer Ln, Suite E Austin, TX 78727
View restaurantnext
Carabao Express
orange star4.5 • 711
2309 W Parmer Ln Austin, TX 78727
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in AUSTIN

Odd Duck
orange star5.0 • 14,874
1201 S Lamar Blvd Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
Moonshine Patio Bar and Grill - Downtown - Downtown
orange star4.5 • 9,859
303 Red River Austin, TX 78701
View restaurantnext
Kemuri Tatsu-Ya
orange star4.5 • 9,444
2713 E 2nd St Austin, TX 78702
View restaurantnext
Home Slice Pizza - South Congress
orange star4.8 • 7,003
1415 South Congress Ave Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
Barley Swine - 6555 Burnet Rd.
orange star4.9 • 6,790
6555 Burnet Rd STE 400 Austin, TX 78757
View restaurantnext
Hula Hut
orange star4.1 • 6,624
3826 Lake Austin Blvd Austin, TX 78703
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near AUSTIN
Buda
review star
Avg 5 (16 restaurants)
Pflugerville
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
Cedar Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (58 restaurants)
Round Rock
review star
Avg 4.5 (66 restaurants)
Driftwood
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Kyle
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
Dripping Springs
review star
Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)
Leander
review star
Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)
Hutto
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston