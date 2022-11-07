Restaurant header imageView gallery

Kasian Bros 1360 GA HIGHWAY 85 STE B

1360 Georgia Highway 85

Fayetteville, GA 30214

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Starters

Fries w/Ranch

Fries w/Ranch

$6.00

w/Ranch

Fried Okra w/Ranch

Fried Okra w/Ranch

$6.50

w/Ranch

Cheese Bites w/S n' S

Cheese Bites w/S n' S

$6.50

w/S n'S

Sweet Potato Fries w/Ranch

Sweet Potato Fries w/Ranch

$6.50

w/Ranch

Fried Pickle Chips

$6.50

Seafood Boil

Boiled Calamari

Boiled Calamari

$20.00+
Dungeness Crabs

Dungeness Crabs

$30.00+

One cluster per order.

Green Mussels

Green Mussels

$16.00+

Green mussels on the half shell

King Crabs

King Crabs

$50.00

1 Lb

Lobster Tail

Lobster Tail

$35.00

Shell on lobster tail

Naked Shrimp

Naked Shrimp

$12.00+

Ready to eat jumbo white shrimp with baby corn, 8 pcs shrimp with 5 pcs baby corn in 1/2 order, 16 pcs shrimp with 10 pcs baby corn in full order

Pork Sausage

Pork Sausage

$8.00+

2 inch link sausage

Snow Crab

Snow Crab

$30.00+

1 cluster per order

The Work

The Work

$6.00

1 Corn, 2 Potatos, 2 Sausages

Traditional Shrimp

Traditional Shrimp

$10.00+

Large white shrimp with shell and head on, approx. 8 pcs in 1/2 order, 16 pcs in full order

Vegetable Bag

Vegetable Bag

$6.00

2 okra, 1/2 corn on the cub, 2 broccoli, 5 baby corn, 1 potato

White Clams

White Clams

$13.00+

1 lb per order

Baskets

Baskets are served with KAsian Fries. (+$1 for Fried Okra, Sweet Potato Fries, or Cheese Bites, Pickle Chips substitutions.)
Chicken Wing Basket w/Ranch+Sn'S

Chicken Wing Basket w/Ranch+Sn'S

$14.00+

Come with an order of KAsian Fries, ranch and sweet n' sour sauce. Substitute for Sweet Potato Fries (+$1), Fried Okra (+$1), Cheese Bites (+$1), or Pickle Chips (+$1), extra side of sauce (+$0.25)

Oysters Basket w/Cusabi+Cocktail

$17.00

8 pcs fried oysters come with an order of KAsian Fries, sauce of cusabi and cocktail. Substitute for Sweet Potato Fries (+$1), Fried Okra (+$1), Cheese Bites (+$1), or Pickle Chips (+$1), extra side of sauce (+$0.25)

Catfish Basket w/Cusabi+Tarter

Catfish Basket w/Cusabi+Tarter

$16.00

2 pcs fried catfish come with an order of KAsian Fries, cusabi and tarter sauce. Substitute for Sweet Potato Fries (+$1), Fried Okra (+$1), Cheese Bites (+$1), or Pickle Chips (+$1), extra side of sauce (+$0.25)

Shrimp Basket w/Cusabi+Sn'S

Shrimp Basket w/Cusabi+Sn'S

$16.00

10 pcs fried shrimp come with an order of KAsian Fries, cusabi and sweet n' sour sauce. Substitute for Sweet Potato Fries (+$1), Fried Okra (+$1), Cheese Bites (+$1), or Pickle Chips (+$1), extra side of sauce (+$0.25)

Softshell Crab Basket w/Cusabi+YumYum

Softshell Crab Basket w/Cusabi+YumYum

$20.00

Come with an order of KAsian Fries, cusabi and YumYum sauce. Substitute for Sweet Potato Fries (+$1), Fried Okra (+$1), Cheese Bites (+$1), or Pickle Chips (+$1), extra side of sauce (+$0.25)

Chicken Tender Basket w/Ranch+BBQ

Chicken Tender Basket w/Ranch+BBQ

$14.00

4-5 pcs fried tenders come with an order of KAsian Fries, ranch and BBQ sauce. Substitute for Sweet Potato Fries (+$1), Fried Okra (+$1), Cheese Bites (+$1), or Pickle Chips (+$1), extra side of sauce (+$0.25)

Calamari Basket w/Cocktail+Tarter

Calamari Basket w/Cocktail+Tarter

$16.00

Come with an order of KAsian Fries, cocktail and tarter sauce Substitute for Sweet Potato Fries (+$1), Fried Okra (+$1), Cheese Bites (+$1), or Pickle Chips (+$1), extra side of sauce (+$0.25)

A La Cart

Fried Shrimp w/Cusabi+Sn'S

Fried Shrimp w/Cusabi+Sn'S

$12.00

10 pcs freshly battered shrimp without fries

Fried Calamari w/Cocktail+Tarter

Fried Calamari w/Cocktail+Tarter

$12.00

freshly battered calamari without fries

Fried Softshell Crab w/Cusabi+YumYum

Fried Softshell Crab w/Cusabi+YumYum

$16.00

3 freshly battered jumbo sized pieces without fries

Fried Catfish w/Cusabi+Tarter

Fried Catfish w/Cusabi+Tarter

$12.00

2 large sized filet of fish, no fries

Fried Oyster w/Cusabi+Cocktail

Fried Oyster w/Cusabi+Cocktail

$13.00

8 pcs freshly battered without fries

Fried Chicken Tenders w/Ranch+BBQ

Fried Chicken Tenders w/Ranch+BBQ

$10.00

4-5 pcs without fries

Fried Chicken Wings w/Ranch+Sn'S

Fried Chicken Wings w/Ranch+Sn'S

$10.00+

Crispy chicken wings, no fries

Add-Ons

1 bowl rice

1 bowl rice

$2.00
3 pcs potatoes

3 pcs potatoes

$2.50
1 egg

1 egg

$1.00
10 pcs baby corn

10 pcs baby corn

$2.00
5 pcs okra

5 pcs okra

$2.00
5 pcs broccoli

5 pcs broccoli

$2.00

1/2 cob corn

$1.00

Bottle Drink

Coke

$2.50

20oz

Diet Coke

$2.50

20oz

Sprite

$2.50

20oz

Fanta Grape

$2.50

20oz

Lemonade

$2.50

20oz

Dasani Water

$2.00

20oz

Monster

$3.00

16oz

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Cajun with an Asian twist

1360 Georgia Highway 85, Fayetteville, GA 30214

Directions

