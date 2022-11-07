Kasian Bros 1360 GA HIGHWAY 85 STE B
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Cajun with an Asian twist
Location
1360 Georgia Highway 85, Fayetteville, GA 30214
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Peach Cobbler Cafe Fayetteville - Fayetteville
No Reviews
405 Pavillion Parkway Fayetteville, GA 30214
View restaurant
Tropikal Bird Turkey Legs - 167 BANKS RD (BANKS STATION)
No Reviews
167 BANKS RD (BANKS STATION) FAYETTEVILLE, GA 30214
View restaurant
More near Fayetteville