Indian

Kastoori Grill 94 Stewart St

3,300 Reviews

$$

94 Stewart St

Seattle, WA 98101

Order Again

Appetizers

Aloo Chaat

$5.99

Aloo Ko Achar

$6.99

Chat Papadi

$6.95

Chicken Chilly

$12.95

Chicken Pakora

$10.95

Curried Mussels

$12.95

Fish Chilly

$12.95

Gobi Manchurian

$8.99

Haku Choyela (Chicken)

$10.95

Paneer Chilly

$12.95

Paneer Pakoras

$10.99

Samosas Chaat

$5.99

Shrimp Chilly

$16.95

Vegetable Pakoras

$5.99

Vegetable Samosas

$5.99

Soups & Salads

Mulligatawny Soup

$5.99

Mushroom Soup

$5.99

Tomato Soup

$5.99

Daal Soup

$4.99

Indian Mixed Salad

$7.99

Romaine Green-Walnuts Salad

$9.99

Caesar Salad

$8.99

Mo:Mo & Chow Mein

(Steamed) MoMo Chicken

$12.99

Fried MoMo Chicken

$12.99

Fried MoMo Vegetable

$12.99

C-MoMo Chicken

$14.99

(Steamed) Vegetable MoMo

$12.99

Vegetable Chow Mein

$13.99

Chicken Chow Mein

$13.99

Egg Chow Mein

$13.99

Mixed Chow Mein

$15.99

C-Momo Vegetables

$14.99

Fried Rice (Chicken)

$15.99

Fried Rice (Veg)

$15.99

Fried Rice (Egg)

$15.99

Fried Rice (Mixed)

$16.95

Thukpa (Chicken)

$13.99

Thukpa (Veg)

$13.99

Nepali Special Menu

Aloo Bodi Tama

$14.99

Jhane Ko Daal

$14.99

Bhuteko Cauli Aloo

$14.99

Mismas Tarkari - Vegetarian

$14.99

Mismas Takari - Chicken

$16.99

Kukhura Ko Masu

$16.99

Khasi Ko Masu

$18.99

Goat Biryani

$19.99

Fried Rice (Chicken)

$15.99

Fried Rice (Veg)

$15.99

Fried Rice (Egg)

$15.99

Fried Rice (Mixed)

$16.95

Grill (Kastoori Specials)

Tandoori Chicken

$18.99

Chicken Tikka

$18.99

Tandoori Salmon

$19.99

Lamb Boti Kabob

$22.99

Mixed Grill

$24.95

Tandoori Prawn

$19.99

Paneer Tikka

$18.99

Reshami Kebab

$18.99

Naan Breads

Plain Naan

$2.99

Garlic Naan

$3.99

Stuffed Potato Naan

$4.99

Onion Kulcha

$4.99

Tandoor Roti

$2.99

Keema Naan

$4.99

Mushroom Naan

$4.99

Paneer Naan

$4.99

Saag Naan

$4.99

Bullet Naan

$4.99

Chicken Entrees

Chicken TIkka Masala

$16.99

Butter Chicken

$16.99

Chicken Vindaloo

$16.99

Chicken Coconut Delight

$16.99

Chicken Mango Curry

$16.99

Chicken Karahi

$16.99

Chicken Biryani

$16.99

Palak Chicken

$16.99

Chicken Korma

$16.99

Special Murgh Bahaar

$16.99

Daal Chicken

$16.99

Kastoori Chicken

$16.99

Ginger Special - Chicken

$16.99

Chicken Nehari

$16.99

Rogan Josh - Chicken

$16.99

Chicken Curry

$16.99

Lamb Entrees

Lamb Tikka Masala

$18.99

Lamb Vindaloo

$18.99

Lamb Coconut Delight

$18.99

Lamb Mango Curry

$18.99

Lamb Karahi

$18.99

Lamb Biryani

$18.99

Palak Lamb

$18.99

Lamb Korma

$18.99

Daal Lamb

$18.99

Kastoori Lamb

$18.99

Ginger Special - Lamb

$18.99

Lamb Nehari

$18.99

Rogan Josh - Lamb

$18.99

Lamb Curry

$18.99

Shrimp Entrees

Shrimp Tikka Masala

$19.99

Shrimp VIndaloo

$19.99

Shrimp Coconut Delight

$19.99

Shrimp Mango Curry

$19.99

Shrimp Kerahi

$19.99

Shrimp Biryani

$19.99

Palak Shrimp

$19.99

Shrimp Korma

$19.99

Daal Curry - Shrimp

$19.99

Kastoori - Shrimp

$19.99

Ginger Special - Shrimp

$19.99

Shrimp Nehari

$19.99

Rogan Josh - Shrimp

$19.99

Shrimp Curry

$19.99

Fish Entrees

Fish Tikka Masala

$18.99

Fish Vindaloo

$18.99

Fish Coconut Delight

$18.99

Fish Mango Curry

$18.99

Fish Karahi

$18.99

Fish Biryani

$18.99

Palak Fish

$18.99

Daal Curry - Fish

$18.99

Kastoori - Fish

$18.99

Ginger Special - Fish

$18.99

Fish Nehari

$18.99

Rogan Josh - Fish

$18.99

Fish Curry

$18.99

Vegetarian's Delight

Palak Paneer

$14.99

Mixed Vegtables Jal Farezi

$14.99

Chana Masala

$14.99

Mutter Paneer

$14.99

Bhindi Masala

$14.99

Kashmiri Kofta

$14.99

Gobi Aloo

$14.99

Aloo Mutter

$14.99

Aloo Saag

$14.99

Baingan Bharta

$14.99

Daal Makhani

$14.99

Yellow Taddka Daal

$14.99

Indian Pakora Curry

$14.99

Shahi Paneer

$14.99

Paneer Tikka Masala

$14.99

Vegetable Biryani

$14.99

Vegetable Korma

$14.99

Dessert

Gulab Jamun

$4.00

Rasmalai

$4.00

Rasgulla

$4.00

Mango Ice Cream

$6.00

Mango Mouse

$6.00

Mango Custard

$6.00

Rice Pudding

$5.00

Side Order

Basmati Rice

$3.00

Homemade Yogurt

$3.00

Raita

$3.00

Onion Chilli

$3.00

Papadums

$3.00

Mango Chutney

$3.00

Mixed Pickles

$3.00

Lunch Buffet

Lunch Buffet

$14.99

Soda

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Fanta

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.50

Ginger Beer

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Tonic Water

$3.50

Non-Alcoholic Beer

$3.50

Sparkling Water

$3.50

Juice

Apple

$3.50

Orange

$3.50

Guava

$3.50

Pineapple

$3.50

Lassi

Mango lassi

$4.50

Salty lassi

$4.50

Sweet lassi

$4.50

Chai/Coffee

Chai Tea

$4.00

Coffee

$4.00
check markUpscale
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markBuffet
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

WE ARE CASUAL RESTAURANT SPECIALIZING IN INDIAN & TIBETAN FARE WITH A LUNCH BUFFET & VEGETARIAN OPTIONS. Relax! Enjoy our wonderful hospitality, great ambiance, good music and our food art. We thank you for the opportunity of being part of our dining experience.

Website

Location

94 Stewart St, Seattle, WA 98101

Directions

