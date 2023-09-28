Food

Starters

Miso Soup

$6.00

Shishito Peppers

$8.00

Edamame

$8.00

Spicy Edamame

$9.00

Seaweed Salad

$9.00

Sashimi Salad

$16.00

Crab Spring Roll

$12.00Out of stock

Spicy Tuna Crispy Rice

$14.00Out of stock

Uni Toast

$26.00

Toro Tartare With Caviar

$28.00

Kumamoto Oysters

Signature Sashimi

Akami Onion Salsa w/ Spc Ponzu

$18.00

Kanpachi (Zuke)

$18.00

Hamachi Yuzu Ponzu w/ Serrano

$19.00

Madai Yuzu Ponzu w/ Serrano

$19.00

Spicy Hotate

$19.00

Albacore Yuzu Ponzu w/ Serrano

$20.00

Seared Salmon

$20.00

Albacore Onion Salsa w/ Spc Ponzu

$21.00

Otoro Onion Salsa w/ Spc Ponzu

$32.00

Seared Wagyu Sashimi

$38.00

Entrees

Miso Cod

$32.00

Katsu Sando

$44.00

4 Oz A5 Wagyu Steak

$80.00

8 Oz A5 Wagyu Steak

$160.00

Nigiri Tasting Plater

$40.00

Nigiri/Sashimi (2pcs)

Akami

Chutoro

Out of stock

Otoro

Uni

Aji

Ama Ebi

Hamachi

Madai

Salmon

Golden Eye Snapper

Out of stock

A5 Wagyu

Out of stock

Special Wagyu Nigiri

$19.00Out of stock

Nigiri plater

$40.00

Hoso Maki (cut roll)

Negi Toro (Cutroll)

$16.00

Mentaiko (Cutroll)

$14.00

Kid Cucumber Roll

$6.00

Kid Avocado Roll

$7.00

Special Rolls

Spicy Tuna

$16.00

Avocado Roll

$16.00

Salmon Wasabi

$17.00

Avocado Crunch

$17.00

Shrimp Roll

$17.00

Spicy Tuna Crunch Roll

$18.00

Salmon Crunch

$19.00

Unagi Roll (Eel)

$19.00

Albacore Lemon (Hamachi)

$21.00

Crispy Onion Albacore

$22.00

Dynamite Roll

$24.00

Katsu-Moto Roll

$44.00

Handrolls

Salmon Aioli (Handroll)

$8.00

Spicy Tuna (Handroll)

$9.00

Baked Crab Meat (Handroll)

$11.00

Toro (Handroll)

$15.00

Dessert

Sticky Toffee Cake

$12.00

Creme Brûlée

$11.00

Chocolate Lava Cake

$12.00

Frigola de la Creme

$12.00

Sauce\ sides

Spicy Mayo Side

$1.50

Ponzu Side

$2.50

Eel Sauce

$2.00

Serrano

Bar

Japanese Cocktails

Katsu-Moto

$19.00

Good Conversation

$19.00

Last Samurai

$17.00

Sakura Blossom

$18.00

Lychee Martini

$17.00Out of stock

Tokyo Drift

$17.00

White Lotus

$18.00

Spirits

Ketle One

$12.00

Grey Goose

$14.00

Stolichnaya Elit

$16.00

Titos

$12.00

Ketel One Double

$24.00

Grey Goose Double

$28.00

Stolichnaya Elit Double

$32.00

Titos Double

$24.00

Captain Morgan

$12.00

Malibu

$12.00

Ron Zacapa 23

$16.00Out of stock

Captain Morgan Double

$24.00

Malibu Double

$24.00

Ron Zacapa 23 Double

$32.00

Beefeater

$12.00

Bombay Sapphire

$12.00

Hendricks

$13.00

Empress 1908

$14.00

Bombay Sapphire Double

$24.00

Hendricks Double

$26.00

Empress 1908 Double

$28.00

Don Julio Blanco

$17.00

Don Julio Reposado

$19.00

Don Julio Anejos

$21.00

Casamigos Blanco

$17.00

Casamigos Reposado

$19.00Out of stock

Casamigos Mezcal

$19.00

Casamigos Anejo

$21.00

Avion 44

$34.00

Clase Azul

$34.00

Don Julio 1942

$34.00

Blanco Double

$34.00

Reposado Double

$38.00

Anejo Double

$42.00

Avion 44 Double

$68.00

Clase Azul Double

$68.00

Don Julio 1942 Double

$68.00

Jack Daniels

$12.00

Maker's Mark

$14.00

Woodford Reserve

$18.00

Blanton's

$24.00

Jack Daniels Double

$24.00

Maker's Mark Double

$28.00

Woodford Reserve Double

$28.00

Blanton's Double

$48.00

Jameson

$12.00

Dewar's

$12.00

Chivas 12

$12.00

Walker Black

$12.00

Walker Gold

$15.00

Walker Blue

$42.00Out of stock

Jameson Double

$24.00

Dewar's Double

$24.00

Chivas 12 Double

$24.00

Walker Black Double

$24.00

Walker Gold Double

$30.00

Walker Blue Double

$84.00

Glenlivet 12

$14.00

Glenfiddich 12

$14.00

Balvenie 12

$15.00

Macallan 12

$18.00

Dalmore 12

$15.00Out of stock

Lagavulin 16

$22.00

Dalmore 15

$25.00Out of stock

Balvenie 15

$25.00

Macallan 15

$30.00

Balvenie 17

$25.00

Macallan 18

$60.00Out of stock

Macallan 25

$245.00Out of stock

Dalmore 18

$55.00

Glenlivet 12 Double

$28.00

Glenfiddich 12 Double

$28.00

Balvenie 12 Double

$30.00

Macallan 12 Double

$36.00

Dalmore 12 Double

$30.00

Lagavulin 16 Double

$44.00

Dalmore 15 Double

$30.00

Macallan 15 Double

$60.00

Balvenie 17 Double

$50.00

Macallan 18 Double

$120.00

Dalmore 18 Double

$110.00

Hennessy VS

$14.00

Remy Martin VSOP

$16.00Out of stock

Martell Blue Swift

$16.00Out of stock

Hennessy VSOP

$18.00Out of stock

Remy Martin 1738

$18.00Out of stock

Hennessy XO

$42.00Out of stock

Martell Cordon Blue

$42.00Out of stock

Hennessy Paradis

$150.00Out of stock

Hennessy VS Double

$28.00

Remy Martin VSOP Double

$32.00

Martell Blue Swift Double

$32.00

Hennessy VSOP Double

$36.00

Remy Martin 1738 Double

$36.00

Hennessy XO Double

$84.00

Martell Cordon Blue Double

$84.00

Hennessy Paradis Double

$300.00

Remy Martin Louis XIII

Out of stock

Sake

Nigori

$22.00

Junmai

$25.00

Shirakabegura Mio Sparkling

$47.00

Shirakabegura Tokubetsu Junmai

$52.00

Junmai Daiginjo

$99.00

Junmai Ginjo

$44.00

Junmai Daiginjo

$76.00

Kuramitsu Junmai Daiginjo

$325.00

Senjyu Junmai Ginjo

$44.00

Hekiyu Junmai Daiginjo

$95.00

Seppou Junmai Daiginjo

$149.00

Junmai Daiginjo

$58.00

Tokubetsu Honjozo

$62.00

Junmai Daiginjo Snow Yukimuro

$125.00

Wine

Cupcake Prosecco

$12.00

Cupcake Prosecco Bottle

$45.00

Moet Chandon Ice Imperial Brut

$200.00

Moet Chandon Ice Imperial Rose

$225.00

Veuve Clicquot Brut Bottle

$200.00

Veuve Clicquot Rose Bottle

$225.00

Dom Perignon Brut

$375.00

Krug Grand Cuvee Brut

$375.00

Louis Roederer Cristal

$525.00

Ace Of Spades Brut

$750.00

Baron Herzog Jeunessue Moscato

$12.00

Chateau Sainte Michelle Riesling

$12.00

Josh Cellars Pinot Grigio

$12.00

Beaumont Chenin Blanc

$14.00

Groth Sauvignon Blanc

$14.00

Butter Chardonnay

$14.00

Mer Soleil Chardonnay

$16.00

BTL Baron Herzog Jeunessue Moscato

$45.00

BTL Chateau Sainte Michelle Riesling

$45.00

BTL Josh Cellars

$45.00

BTL Beaumont Chenin

$52.00

BTL Butter Chardonnay

$45.00

BTL Groth Sauvignon Blanc

$52.00

BTL Mer Soleil Chardonnay

$60.00

BTL Far Niente Chardonnay

$155.00

Louis Jadot Beaujolais

$12.00

Juan Gil Jumilla Mourvedre

$16.00

Seghesio Zinfandel

$16.00

BTL Louis Jadot Beaujolais

$45.00

BTL Juan Gil Jumilla Mourvedre

$60.00

BTL Seghesio Zinfandel

$60.00

BTL Stag's Leap Artemis

$160.00

BTL Caymus Cabernet

$225.00

BTL Far Niente Cabernet

$350.00

Caymus Special Selection

$425.00

Opus One Cabernet

$555.00

Bottled Beer

Heineken

$8.00

Corona

$8.00

805

$8.00

Blue Moon

$8.00Out of stock

Modelo

$8.00Out of stock

Sapporo

$8.00

Asahi

$8.00

Kirin

$8.00

Orion

$8.00

Japanese Blends

Kikori

$14.00

Toki Suntory

$16.00

Hibiki Harmony

$18.00

Hibiki 12

$55.00

Hibiki 17

$85.00

Hakushu 12

$45.00

Hakushu 18

$85.00

Yamazaki 12

$45.00

Yamazaki 18

$85.00

Nikka 10

$25.00

Nikka 12

$45.00

Nikka 15

$65.00

Nikka 17

$85.00

Regular Cocktails

Old Fashion

$17.00

Vodka Martini

$16.00

Gin Martini

$16.00

Mule

$16.00

Margarita

$16.00

Vodka Soda

$16.00

Long Island

$19.00

Negroni

$17.00

Mojito

$17.00

Lemon Drop

$17.00

Whiskey Sour

$16.00

Sidecar

$17.00

Manhattan

$16.00

Cosmopolitan

$16.00

Mai Tai

$16.00

Aperol Spritz

$16.00

Penicillin

$19.00

Gin Tonic

$16.00

Mimosa Orange

$14.00

Craft Cocktails

Bermuda Love Triangle

$16.00

Tokyo Drift

$16.00

East of Eden

$16.00

Lychee Martini

$17.00

Surprise Me

$17.00

The Goddess

$17.00

Watermelon Fizz

$17.00

Trouble Maker

$17.00

Pump It Up

$16.00

Beverages

Acqua Panna

$8.00

S. Pellegrino

$8.00

Mexican Coke

$5.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Mexican Sprite

$5.00

Mexican Fanta

$5.00

Iced Tea

$6.00

Ramune Original

$5.00Out of stock

Ramune Lychee

$5.00Out of stock

Green Tea

$5.00

Red Bull

$8.00

Lemonade

$6.00

Custom

$5.00

Fountain Drink

$4.00