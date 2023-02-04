Restaurant header imageView gallery

Kasumi Sushi 151 N 8th Street

review star

No reviews yet

151 North 8th Street STE 100

Lincoln, NE 68508

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

MYO Seafood Combo

MYO Seafood Combo( Min. Two Items)

Seafood Boil Combo

Any meal comes with 2 corn & 2 red potato
Combo A

Combo A

$79.98

1 lb King Crab, Half lb shrimp(no head), half lb clam

Combo B

Combo B

$34.98

Half lb shrimp(no head), half lb ibsnow crab, half lb crawfish

Combo C

Combo C

$35.88

Half lb snow crab, half lb shrimp(no head)

Combo D

Combo D

$38.95

1 lb snow crab, Half lb shrimp(no head)

Combo E

Combo E

$40.95

1 Lobster, Half lb shrimp (no head), half lb snow crab

Combo F

Combo F

$35.88

Half lb shrimp, half lb green mussel, half lb clam, half lb sausage

Appetizer

Age Tofu

Age Tofu

$6.95

Japanese hot to fu. with special sauce ,bonito on the top

Crab Rangoon

Crab Rangoon

$6.95

4Pcs,Best Crab Rangoon in Lincoln!

Calamari Tempura

Calamari Tempura

$7.95

Fresh Calamari wrapped with tempura battier and panko. lightly deep fried, serives with chef's sweet chili sauce.

Chicken Karaage

Chicken Karaage

$7.50

Japanese style fried chicken , with tartated sauce.

Edamame

Edamame

$5.50

boiled Edmame with sea salt. classic Japanese cuisine.

Egg Roll(1PCS)

Egg Roll(1PCS)

$3.50

Deep Fried Pork Egg Roll With Sweet Chili Sauce.

French Fires

French Fires

$4.95

With Ketchup.

Fire Cracker

Fire Cracker

$8.95

Deep Fried Jalapeños, Spicy Tuna And Cream Cheese Topped Eel Sauce And Spicy Mayo Sauce.

Fried Rock Shrimp

Fried Rock Shrimp

$7.50

Deep Fried Rock Shrimp With Yum Yum Sauce.

Fried Gyoza

Fried Gyoza

$6.95

Deep Fried Japanese Pork Dumpling With Gyoza Sauce.

Fried Shumai

Fried Shumai

$6.95

8Pcs,Japanese Style Mini Shrimp And Vegetable Dim Sims

Hamachi Kama

Hamachi Kama

$13.95

Grilled Hamachi Kama With Special Sauce.

Salmon Kama

$8.95

3 Pcs,Grilled Salmon Kama With Special Sauce.

Spring Rolls

Spring Rolls

$3.50

2 Pcs,Deep Fried Veggie Spring Roll,Served With Sweet Chili Sauce.

Shrimp Tempura

Shrimp Tempura

$7.50

6Pcs,Deep Fried Lightly Battered Prawn, Served With Tempura Sauce.

Vegetable Tempura

Vegetable Tempura

$6.95

Deep Fried Lightly Battered Vegetables Served With Tempura Sauce.

Shrimp & Vegetable Tempura

$8.50

Served 2 Pcs Deep Fried Lightly Battered Prawn And Vegetables Served With Tempura Sauce.

Hamachi Jalapeno

Hamachi Jalapeno

$13.98

5 slices of hamachi(yellowtail),with house made ponzu sauce and jalapeño. juicy and flavorful .

Tuna Tower

Tuna Tower

$13.98

Sushi rice on the bottom ,avocado in the middle ,top with big eye tuna. with eel sauce, spicy mayo ,carrots and masago.

Soup/Salad

Miso Soup

$3.50

Traditional Miso Soup With Seaweed And Tofu.

Egg Drop Soup

$3.50

Kasumi House Salad

$5.00

Seaweed Salad

$6.95

Squid Salad

$7.50

Kani Salad

$6.95

Spicy Crab Topped With Spicy Mayo Sauce And Crunch.

Cucumber Salad

$5.00

Sliced Cucumber Topped With Ponzu Sauce And Sesame Seeds.

Salmon Skin Salad

$5.00

Grilled Salmon Skin Topped With Special Sauce.

Classic Rolls

Alaska

$9.00

Boston

$8.50

California

$8.50

Chicken Tempura

$8.50

Crab Stick

$7.00

Eel Avocado

$8.50

Eel Cucumber

$8.50

Philadelphia

$8.50

New York

$8.50

Salmon Tempura

$8.50

Shrimp Avocado

$7.50

Shrimp Tempura

$8.50

Spicy Crab

$7.50

Spicy Salmon

$7.50

Spicy Salmon Avocado

$7.88

Spicy Tuna

$7.50

Spicy Tuna Avocado

$7.88

Spicy Shrimp

$7.50

Veggie & Raw Maki Rolls

Avocado

$4.95

Cucumber Avocado

$5.50

Peanut Avocado

$5.95

Kappa (Cucumber)

$4.95

Oshinko

$4.95

Sweet Potato

$5.50

Hamachi Roll

$7.22

Hamachi Jalapeno Roll

$7.88

Salmon Roll

$7.22

Salmon Avocado Roll

$7.88

Tuna Roll

$7.22

Tuna Avocado Roll

$7.88

Entree

ANY ENTREE COMES & STEAMED RICE (ADD FRIED RICE $1 ,FRIED NOODLES $2.5)

Kasumi Favorite

$22.88

Steak, shrimp & in one tasty entree , succulent shrimp and juicy chicken breast.

Bushido

$21.88

Steak & Chicken. A tender steak paired with our boneless chicken breast

Land & Sea

$21.88

Steak & paired with our shrimp. A tender hand trimmed steak perfectly sweet and delectable hibachi shrimp.

Komasan

$29.88

Lobster Tail & shrimp. A juicy, flavorful Lobster paired with our delectable hibachi shrimp

Chicken Teriyaki

$15.95

Steak Teriyaki

$16.95

Shrimp Teriyaki

$16.95

Salmon Teriyaki

$18.95

Vegetable Delight Teriyaki

$13.95

Fried Rice/Noodles

Fried Rice

Fried Noodles

Mine Fried Rice

$4.00

Mini Fried Noodles

$4.00

Sushi Bar Combo

Maki Combo 1

$19.95

1 California roll, shrimp tempura, 1 eel avocado roll.

Maki Combo 2

$19.95

1 spicy shrimp avocado roll. 1 spicy tuna roll, 1 Alaska roll

Spicy Maki Combo

$19.95

1 spicy tuna roll. 1 spicy salmon roll, 1 spicy crab roll

Haymarket Combo

$24.95

Chef's choice of 5 pieces of sushi, 1 eel avocado roll, 1 spicy salmon roll

Sushi & Sashimi Combo

$26.95

5 pieces of sushi, 6 pieces of sashimi, 1 spicy salmon roll

Kasumi Special for 2

$36.95

14 pieces of sushi, 1 spicy tuna roll, 1 California roll

Love Boat For 2

$55.88

12 pieces of sushi, 12 pieces of sashimi, 1 spicy tuna roll, 1 Lincoln roll

Kasumi Party Boat

$95.98

15 pieces of sushi, 18 pieces of sashimi, 1 Kasumi roll, 1 Oishii roll, 1 spicy salmon maki roll

Master party Boat

$125.99

15 pieces of Torched sashimi,18 pieces of Torched sashimi, 2 Seafood Salad, 1 Gorilla Roll (Deep Fried)l, 1 Jimbo Shrimp roll,,1 Crunchy N.E.(Deep Fried),1 Salmon Delight

Dunburi

Unagi Don

$24.95

BROILED EEL, SEAWEED, AND PICKLE RADISH OVER SUSHI RICE

CHIRASHI

$21.95

ASSORTED FRESH FISH ON A BED OF SUSHI RICE.

KASUMI POKE BOWL

$18.99

BROILED RAW TUNA.MANGO.CUCUMBER. AVOCADO.CHEF SPECIAL SAUCE

Kids Menu

Ages 12 and Under

Kids Combo A

$8.50

Chicken Katsu, French Fries,Oranges

Kids Combo B

$8.50

Corn dog, Sicilian Pepperoni bites

Kids Combo C

$8.50

California roll,Crab Rangoon,Oranges

Sashimi/Nigiri (2Pcs/Order)

Crab stick

$4.50

EBl

$7.00

COOKED SHRIMP

Hamachi

$8.00

YELLOWTAIL

Inari

$6.00

SOY BEAN POCKET

Mackerel

$7.00

MACKEREL

Maguro (Tuna)

$8.00

TUNA

Masago

$6.00

SMELT RISH ROE

Salmon

$7.00

SALMON

Smoked salmon

$8.00

SMOKED SALMON

Tako (Octopus)

$6.50

OCTOPUS

Tamago

$4.50

SWEET OMELET

Tobiko

$7.00

FLYING FISH ROE

Unagi (Eel)

$8.00

FRESH WATER ELL

Soda

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Fanta

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Tea

Japanese Green Tea

$3.95

Unsweetened Ice Tea

$3.95

Juice

Apple Juice

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

151 North 8th Street STE 100, Lincoln, NE 68508

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Brewsky's Haymarket - 201 N 8th Street
orange star4.3 • 686
201 N 8th Street Lincoln, NE 68508
View restaurantnext
JTK Cuisine and Cocktails
orange star4.6 • 605
201 N 7th St Lincoln, NE 68508
View restaurantnext
Fleetwood Haymarket
orange starNo Reviews
801 O Street Suite 100 Lincoln, NE 68508
View restaurantnext
Screamers Family Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
803 Q St Ste 150 Lincoln, NE 68508
View restaurantnext
LeadBelly - Lincoln
orange star4.7 • 428
301 North 8th Street Lincoln, NE 68508
View restaurantnext
Tipsy Tina's Cantina - 800 Q St
orange starNo Reviews
800 Q St Lincoln, NE 68508
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Lincoln

PepperJax Grill - 15 - Lincoln 48th
orange starNo Reviews
2511 S. 48th Street Lincoln, NE 68506
View restaurantnext
Bison Witches Bar & Deli - Lincoln
orange star4.5 • 2,644
1320 P St,Ste 100 Lincoln, NE 68508
View restaurantnext
Greenfield's - Lincoln
orange star4.2 • 1,121
7900 S 87th St Lincoln, NE 68526
View restaurantnext
Mazatlan Mexican Restaurant
orange star4.4 • 984
211 N 70th Street Lincoln, NE 68505
View restaurantnext
MoMo Pizzeria & Ristorante
orange star4.6 • 944
7701 Pioneers Blvd Lincoln, NE 68506
View restaurantnext
PepperJax Grill - 35 - Lincoln Cornhusker
orange star4.0 • 910
3200 N 27th Street Lincoln, NE 68521
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Lincoln
Elkhorn
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
La Vista
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Bellevue
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Omaha
review star
Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)
Council Bluffs
review star
Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)
Norfolk
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Manhattan
review star
Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)
Manhattan
review star
Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)
Atchison
review star
Avg 3 (3 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston