Restaurant header imageView gallery

Kat's Breakfast & Lunch

review star

No reviews yet

701 E Franklin St

Richmond, VA 23219

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Regular Fries
Cajun Fries
Traditional Club Sandwich

Daily Specials

Breakfast Feature-

$8.50Out of stock

Corned Beef Country Bowl - Corned Beef, Hash Brown Potatoes, and a Fried Egg

Burger of the Week-

$10.00Out of stock

Gyro Burger - A grilled Beef Burger Patty topped with Gyro Meat, Tzatziki Sauce, Feta Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato on a delicious Butter Roll

Monday’s Feature-

$10.00Out of stock

Teriyaki Chicken Sandwich - Grilled Chicken, Teriyaki Glaze, Grilled Pineapple Slice, and Hawaiian Slaw on a golden Butter Roll

Tuesday's Special-

$9.00Out of stock

Shrimp Salad Wrap - Shrimp Salad, Lettuce, and Tomato wrapped in a Flour Tortilla

Wednesday’s Special-

$9.50Out of stock

Hot Italian Melt - Ham, Hot Capocollo, Hot Calabrese, Pepper Salami, and Provolone Cheese on Sourdough bread

Thursday’s Special-

$8.50Out of stock

Tuna Party Club - Tuna, Bacon, Cheddar, Lettuce and Tomato on a golden, buttery Croissant

Friday’s Special-

$12.00Out of stock

Creole Fish - Blackened Fish over Rice topped with Kat's famous Creole Sauce with a Veggie Side

Millionaire Bars

$7.00Out of stock

Do you love Twix cookie bars? Well now you don't have to choose between Left Twix or Right Twix. This Millionaire Bar is a shortbread base with homemade caramel and chocolate ganache topping.

White Chocolate Macadamia Cookie

$2.50Out of stock

Reese's Peanut Butter Cookie

$2.50Out of stock

Kats Big Brownie

$4.00Out of stock

Fruit Cup

$3.50Out of stock

Cheeze-its

$0.88Out of stock

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$2.50Out of stock

Spiced Cake

$4.50Out of stock

Cracker Jacks

$0.88Out of stock

Chef's Soup

$4.00Out of stock

Hot, creamy tomato soup for a chilly day.

Breakfast Plates

701 Combo

$7.75Out of stock

Half order sourdough French toast, bacon, spiced apples

Southside Combo

$7.75Out of stock

Scrambled eggs, bacon, and a buttermilk biscuit with sausage gravy

French Toast Platter

$6.50Out of stock

Two battered slices of sourdough topped with powdered sugar and a side of maple syrup

Avocado Toast

$7.50

Grilled sourdough, fried egg, avocado, feta

Good Grits & Gravy

$7.75Out of stock

A bowl of local cheddar grits, two fried eggs, homemade sausage gravy, bacon, cheddar cheese

Biscuits & Gravy

$7.00Out of stock

Kat's homemade sausage gravy with two buttermilk biscuits

Half Order Biscuits & Gravy

$4.00Out of stock

Kat's homemade sausage gravy with one buttermilk biscuit

Franklin Street Breakfast Plate

$8.50Out of stock

Make a selection from each category to build your own plate

Omelets

Three Cheese Omelet

$6.75Out of stock

Cheddar, Swiss, Provolone

Three Meat Omelet

$8.50Out of stock

Bacon, ham, sausage, cheddar

Vegetable Omelet

$8.00Out of stock

Tomato, mushroom, spinach, onions, Swiss

Western Omelet

$8.00Out of stock

Ham, onion, green peppers, cheddar

Breakfast Sandwiches

Build Your Own Sandwich

$4.00Out of stock

Build your own egg sandwich, choose additional toppings

Homemade Apple Butter Melt

$8.00Out of stock

Two fried eggs, grilled ham, cheddar, apple butter, grilled sourdough

Breakfast & Lunch Burger

$10.00Out of stock

Beef patty, bologna, fried egg, American cheese, lettuce, tomato

Maple Glazed Fried Chicken & Bacon Sandwich

$8.50Out of stock

Swiss cheese, toasted bagel

Fried Chicken on a Biscuit

$6.75Out of stock

Chicken will be made with Chicken Thighs. Option for Chicken Breast is available for a $.75 up-charge.

Sausage on a Biscuit

$4.25Out of stock

Grape jelly or honey on the side

Breakfast Torpedo

$7.50Out of stock

Bacon or Sausage with scrambled eggs, home fries, salsa & cheddar, wrapped in a flour tortilla with salsa on the side

Kat's Breakfast Cristo Sandwich

$8.00Out of stock

Fried egg, ham, turkey, Swiss, cheddar on French Toast with raspberry drizzle and powdered sugar

Breakfast Side Items

Cheddar Grits

$2.50

Home Fries

$3.00

Spiced Apples

$3.50Out of stock

Half French Toast

$3.25Out of stock

Bacon

$2.50Out of stock

Sausage Patty

$2.00

Buttermilk Biscuit

$2.25

Bagel with Cream Cheese

$2.75

Toast

$1.00

Egg (1)

$1.50

Signature Sandwiches

Cheeseburger

$8.50

1/3 pound burger on a toasted butter roll with lettuce, tomato, grilled onions and pickles

Double Cheeseburger

$12.00

Two 1/3 pound burgers on a toasted butter roll, with lettuce, tomato, grilled onions and pickles

Breakfast & Lunch Burger

$10.00Out of stock

Beef patty, bologna, fried egg, American cheese, lettuce, tomato

Fried Chicken BLT

$8.75

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, butter roll

Shrimp Po Boy

$10.00

Eight spiced shrimp on a hoagie roll with lettuce, tomato, and sweet chili mayo

Grilled Pork Chop Sandwich

$8.50

Grilled pork chops, Alabama BBQ sauce, pickles, grilled onions, butter roll

Greek Gyro

$8.00

Grilled lamb, tzatziki, feta, lettuce, tomato

Half Bologna Burger

$6.50

One slice of grilled bologna, American, brown mustard, lettuce, tomato, grilled onions, butter roll

Double Bologna Burger

$9.00

Two slices of grilled bologna, American, brown mustard, lettuce, tomato, grilled onions, butter roll

Hot Sandwiches

Pesto Chicken on A Ciabatta

$8.50

Grilled chicken, basil pesto, provolone, baby spinach, tomato

Nashville Hot Chicken

$8.25

Fried chicken, KAT'S Nashville hot sauce, pickles, mayo, butter roll

Blackened Chicken Sandwich

$8.25

Grilled blackened chicken, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, butter roll, mayonnaise

Southwest Chicken Gyro

$9.25

Grilled chicken, avocado, roasted tomato ranch, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, pita bread

Turkey, Brie and Apple Butter Melt

$7.50

Turkey, brie, apple butter on grilled sourdough

Big Grilled Cheese

$4.00

You pick the bread and cheese! Add stuff to make it even better!

Fried Chicken Sandwich, Lettuce & Tomato

$8.25

Grilled Chicken Sandwich, Lettuce & Tomato

$8.25

Deli Sandwiches

Traditional Club Sandwich

$8.50

Turkey, ham, bacon, Swiss, cheddar, lettuce, tomato - choice of mayo or honey mustard

Bunch O' Bacon BLT Sandwich

$7.25

Bacon. lettuce, tomato, mayo on choice of bread

Creamy Chicken Salad Sandwich

$7.50

Creamy chicken salad with lettuce and tomato on your choice of bread

California Club

$8.50

Turkey, bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato and honey mustard on your choice of bread

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$7.50Out of stock

Salads

Fresh Garden Salad

$7.00

Tomato, cucumbers, carrots, romaine with your choice of dressing

Fresh Garden Salad with Chicken

$10.50

Grilled chicken, tomato, cucumber, carrots, romaine with your choice of dressing.

Fresh Garden Salad with Shrimp

$12.00

Grilled shrimp, tomato, cucumber, carrots, romaine with your choice of dressing.

Caesar Salad with Chicken

$10.50

Grilled chicken, parmesan, croutons, romaine, with your choice of dressing

Caesar Salad with Shrimp

$12.00

Grilled shrimp, parmesan, croutons, romaine, with your choice of dressing

Chicken Taco Salad

$10.50

Southwestern chicken, black bean and corn salsa, tomatoes, cheddar, tortilla strips and roasted tomato cream over iceberg with your choice of dressing.

Chopped Deli Salad

$9.25

Turkey, ham, bacon, Swiss, cheddar, tomatoes, iceberg with your choice of dressing

Lunch Side Items

Sea Salt Kettle Chips

$2.25

BBQ Kettle Chips

$2.25

Sour Cream And Onion

$2.25

Salt And Vinegar Chips

$2.25

Mini Garden Salad

$3.50

Mini Caesar Salad

$3.50

Regular Fries

$3.25

Cajun Fries

$3.25

Salt And Vinegar Chips

$2.25Out of stock

Drinks

Coffee

$2.00

Bottled Drink

$2.50

Includes all bottled drinks except Dunkin Donuts Iced Coffee

Dunkin Donuts French Vanilla Iced Coffee

$3.50

Dunkin Donuts Mocha

$3.50

Sweet Tea

$2.00

Sweet Tea with Lemon

$2.00

Unsweet Tea

$2.00

Unsweet Tea with Lemon

$2.00

Half & Half Tea

$2.00

Half & Half Tea with Lemon

$2.00

Cup Of Water

All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

701 E Franklin St, Richmond, VA 23219

Directions

Gallery
Kat's Breakfast & Lunch image
Kat's Breakfast & Lunch image

Similar restaurants in your area

521 Biscuits & Waffles
orange star4.3 • 716
521 E Main St Richmond, VA 23219
View restaurantnext
Irie Ting
orange star4.3 • 2,025
100 E Cary St Richmond, VA 23219
View restaurantnext
Grilled Meats & Treats Restaurant - 200 E. Main Street
orange starNo Reviews
200 E. Main Street Richmond, VA 23219
View restaurantnext
Buttermilk and Honey on Grace - 415 East Grace Street
orange starNo Reviews
415 East Grace Street Richmond, VA 23219
View restaurantnext
Lillie Pearl - 416 East Grace Street
orange starNo Reviews
416 East Grace Street Richmond, VA 23219
View restaurantnext
Wong Gonzalez
orange star4.5 • 1,980
412 E. Grace Street Richmond, VA 23219
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Richmond

Tarrant's Cafe Downtown
orange star4.3 • 7,166
1 West Broad St. Richmond, VA 23220
View restaurantnext
Max's on Broad - 305 Brook Rd
orange star4.4 • 3,886
305 Brook Rd Richmond, VA 23220
View restaurantnext
The Hard Shell - Downtown
orange star4.3 • 2,324
1411 E Cary St Richmond, VA 23219
View restaurantnext
Irie Ting
orange star4.3 • 2,025
100 E Cary St Richmond, VA 23219
View restaurantnext
Wong Gonzalez
orange star4.5 • 1,980
412 E. Grace Street Richmond, VA 23219
View restaurantnext
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Downtown Richmond
orange star4.7 • 1,417
901 E Cary St Richmond, VA 23219
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Richmond
Shockoe Bottom
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Scott's Addition
review star
Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)
Carytown
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Southern Fan
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
The Fan
review star
Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)
Church Hill
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston