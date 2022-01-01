Kata Robata

Restaurant header imageView gallery
Popular Items

Salmon
Hamachi
New Zealand Salmon

Specials from Kitchen

Philly Cheesesteak Sando

Philly Cheesesteak Sando

$15.00

texas wagyu, Houston dairymaids cheese, yuzukosho mayo, onion, oyster mushroom, Japanese style milk bread

Branzino Karaage

Branzino Karaage

$21.00Out of stock
Wagyu Tsukune

Wagyu Tsukune

$16.00

A5 wagyu, pork, egg, onion, garlic, ginger, panko

Pan Seared U 10 Scallop

Pan Seared U 10 Scallop

$25.00Out of stock

pan seared U-10 scallop with butternut squash sauce, oyster mushroom, foie gras & onion foam, balsamic reduction.

Sushi Bar

Chirashi

Chirashi

$45.00

11 types of fresh sashimi over sushi rice

Sushi Platter

Sushi Platter

$44.00

Chef's choice of ten pieces of nigiri sushi & choice of tuna roll or salmon roll

Premium Sashimi for 4

Premium Sashimi for 4

$190.00

Chef's Choice of nine kind of Sashimi. Includes high quality ingredients such as Toro, a great variety of Japanese sashimi for 4 people to enjoy!

Signature Rolls for 4

Signature Rolls for 4

$125.00

A variety of house signature rolls for a party of 4 people to bring home and enjoy!

Starters

Pork Belly & Fresh Papaya Salad

Pork Belly & Fresh Papaya Salad

$11.00

grilled pork belly, cabbage, micro cilantro, garlic chili oil, arugula, fresh papaya, pine nuts, citrus soy vinaigrette

Miso Soup

Miso Soup

$4.00
Edamame

Edamame

$5.00
Kata’s House Salad

Kata’s House Salad

$9.00

fresh seasonal greens, pickled tomato, red radish, walnuts, cabbage, taro crunch with choice of creamy miso, sherry vinaigrette, or soy vinaigrette dressing

Robata

Texas Kobe Beef Skewer

Texas Kobe Beef Skewer

$20.00

72 hour sous vide, teriyaki sauce, sesame seeds

Hamachi Kama

Hamachi Kama

$22.00

yellow tail collar, sea salt, yamamomo, daikon

Grilled Oyster Mushrooms

Grilled Oyster Mushrooms

$9.00

ponzu sauce, bonito flakes

Chicken Skewers Three Ways

Chicken Skewers Three Ways

$12.00

spicy mentaiko, teriyaki, Osaka style

Grilled Shishito Peppers with Kimchi Aioli

Grilled Shishito Peppers with Kimchi Aioli

$9.00

Vegetarian

Vegan Soba Salad

Vegan Soba Salad

$13.00

brussels sprouts, cilantro, taro, cabbage, kimchi powder, kimchi vinaigrette, nori

Miso Eggplant w/Grilled Sushi Rice

Miso Eggplant w/Grilled Sushi Rice

$13.00

sweet miso sauce, togarashi, shiitake, garlic

Fried Green Tomato with Kimchi Aioli

Fried Green Tomato with Kimchi Aioli

$14.00

fried green tomato with kimchi aioli, kimchi powder, young gouda cheese, pickled cucumber.

Noodles

Nagasaki Chanpon Ramen

Nagasaki Chanpon Ramen

$17.00

clam, shrimp, cabbage, pork, onion ginger

Foie Gras & Duck Cold Soba

Foie Gras & Duck Cold Soba

$22.00

duck breast, buckwheat noodle, green onions, asian vinaigrette

Spicy Soy Ramen

Spicy Soy Ramen

$16.00

braised ground pork, chili oil, soy milk, soft boiled egg, wakame, green onions, micro cilantro

Lobster Ramen

Lobster Ramen

$26.00

lobster, crab meat, pork, egg noodle, tomato, sesame, garlic, micro cilantro

Cold

Yuzu Marinated Salmon Sashimi

Yuzu Marinated Salmon Sashimi

$18.00

yuzu juice, olive oil, dash vinaigrette, roasted cauliflower mousse, frisee, taro

Hamachi & Jalapeño Sashimi

Hamachi & Jalapeño Sashimi

$18.00

thinly sliced yellowtail sashimi, sliced jalapenos, yuzu olive oil sauce

Uni & King Crab Spoon

Uni & King Crab Spoon

$16.00

dashi vinaigrette, fresh sea urchin, tobiko

Hot

Wagyu Katsu Sando

Wagyu Katsu Sando

$20.00

Katsu sando, panko, tonkatsu, Japanese milk bread, Texas wagyu

Grilled Octopus w/Yuzukosho Vinaigrette

Grilled Octopus w/Yuzukosho Vinaigrette

$18.00

oyster mushroom, arugula

Iberico Shumai

Iberico Shumai

$9.00

Iberico pork, shrimp, garlic chili oil, ponzu

Heritage Pork Miso Gyoza

Heritage Pork Miso Gyoza

$11.00

house made pork dumpling, kimchi powder, edamame, shishito pepper

Miso Lobster Macaroni & Cheese

Miso Lobster Macaroni & Cheese

$23.00

Houston Dairymaids parmesan cheese, Marieke gouda, Veldhuizen cheddar, panko, miso

Miso Marinated Black Cod

Miso Marinated Black Cod

$21.00

grilled miso marinated Alaskan black cod

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$10.00

Houston Dairymaids parmesan cheese, Marieke gouda, Veldhuizen cheddar, panko, miso

Shrimp & Vegetable Tempura

Shrimp & Vegetable Tempura

$16.00

seasonal vegetables, tempura sauce

Kakuni Pork Belly

Kakuni Pork Belly

$18.00

24 hours sous vide pork belly, sweet soy reduction, butter spinach, pine nuts, 62c egg

Texas Kobe Beef Yakiniku Don

Texas Kobe Beef Yakiniku Don

$18.00

grilled TX kobe beef, shiitake, shishito, poached egg, with yakiniku sauce over rice.

Sushi (1 piece per order)

Akamutsu

Akamutsu

$11.00

Japanese Sea Perch

Tuna

Tuna

$5.00

lean tuna

Salmon

Salmon

$5.00

Faroe Island Salmon

New Zealand Salmon

New Zealand Salmon

$6.00

New Zealand Ora king salmon

Hamachi

Hamachi

$5.00

Japanese yellow tail

O Toro

O Toro

$14.00

premium fatty tuna

Chu Toro

Chu Toro

$12.00

medium fatty tuna

Madai

Madai

$6.00

Japanese sea bream

Kampachi

Kampachi

$6.00

amberjack

Kinmedai

Kinmedai

$8.00

Japanese golden eye snapper

Japanese Uni

Japanese Uni

$16.00

Japanese Sea Urchin

Unagi

Unagi

$5.00

Japanese style BBQ eel

Anago

Anago

$8.00

house made braised Japanese sea eel

Ikura

Ikura

$6.00

salmon roe

Spot Prawn

Spot Prawn

$8.00
Masaba

Masaba

$6.00

marinated Japanese mackerel with pickled kelp

Kohada

Kohada

$6.00Out of stock

marinated Japanese gizzard shad

Ebi

Ebi

$4.00

boiled Shrimp

Foie Gras

Foie Gras

$12.00

pan seared foie gras sushi

Foie Gras and Scallop (2 pc)

Foie Gras and Scallop (2 pc)

$18.00

pan seared foie gras with seared scallop sushi

Peppercorn Salmon

Peppercorn Salmon

$5.00
Peppercorn Tuna

Peppercorn Tuna

$5.00
Seared Toro with Wasabi Vinaigrette

Seared Toro with Wasabi Vinaigrette

$14.00

seared blue fin tuna belly with wasabi vinaigrette

Spicy Chopped Scallop

Spicy Chopped Scallop

$4.00
Hokkaido Scallop

Hokkaido Scallop

$7.00

Japanese fresh scallop

Tamago

Tamago

$2.50

house made Japanese style egg omelet

Tako

Tako

$4.00

house made octopus

Tamago Castella (2pc)

Tamago Castella (2pc)

$5.00

tokyo style egg omelet sushi (2 ps)

Tennen Aji

Tennen Aji

$7.00Out of stock

line caught Japanese horse mackerel

Toro Uni Caviar Sushi

Toro Uni Caviar Sushi

$26.00

premium blue fin tuna + sea urchin + caviar

Madai With Caviar

Madai With Caviar

$12.00

Japanese sea bream with caviar

Wagyu A5

Wagyu A5

$15.00

highest grade of Imported Japanese beef. A5 New York Strip

Hirame

Hirame

$7.00Out of stock

Japanese Flounder with Konbu Powder

Sawara

Sawara

$8.00

Seared Japanese Seer Fish

Unagi Shirayaki

Unagi Shirayaki

$7.00

Japanese grilled eel with salt and lemon juice

Shima Aji

Shima Aji

$7.00

Japanese striped jack

Butter Fish

$8.00Out of stock
Kamasu

Kamasu

$8.00Out of stock

Japanese red barracuda

Sashimi (2 pieces per order)

Akamutsu Sashimi

Akamutsu Sashimi

$11.00

Japanese Sea Perch

Tuna Sashimi

Tuna Sashimi

$5.00

lean tuna

Salmon Sashimi

Salmon Sashimi

$5.00

Faroe Island salmon

NZ Salmon Sashimi

NZ Salmon Sashimi

$6.00

New Zealand Ora King salmon

Hamachi Sashimi

Hamachi Sashimi

$5.00

Japanese yellow tail

O Toro Sashimi

O Toro Sashimi

$14.00

premium fatty tuna

Chu Toro Sashimi

Chu Toro Sashimi

$12.00

medium fatty tuna

Madai Sashimi

Madai Sashimi

$6.00

Japanese sea bream

Kampachi Sashimi

Kampachi Sashimi

$6.00

amberjack

Kinmedai Sashimi

Kinmedai Sashimi

$8.00

Japanese golden eye snapper

Japanese Uni Sashimi

Japanese Uni Sashimi

$16.00

Japanese Sea Urchin

Unagi Sashimi (1 piece per order)

Unagi Sashimi (1 piece per order)

$5.00

Japanese style BBQ eel

Anago Sashimi (1 piece per order)

Anago Sashimi (1 piece per order)

$8.00

house made braised Japanese sea eel

Ikura Sashimi (1 portion per order)

Ikura Sashimi (1 portion per order)

$6.00

salmon roe

Spot Prawn Sashimi (1 piece per order)

Spot Prawn Sashimi (1 piece per order)

$8.00
Masaba Sashimi

Masaba Sashimi

$6.00

marinated Japanese mackerel.

Hokkaido Scallop Sashimi

Hokkaido Scallop Sashimi

$7.00

Japanese scallop

Kohada Sashimi

Kohada Sashimi

$6.00Out of stock

marinated Japanese gizzard shad

Ebi Sashimi (1 piece per order)

Ebi Sashimi (1 piece per order)

$4.00

boiled shrimp

Peppercorn Salmon Sashimi

Peppercorn Salmon Sashimi

$5.00
Peppercorn Tuna Sashimi

Peppercorn Tuna Sashimi

$5.00
Spicy Chopped Scallop Sashimi (1 portion per order)

Spicy Chopped Scallop Sashimi (1 portion per order)

$4.00
Tako Sashimi

Tako Sashimi

$4.00

house made octopus

Tamago Castella Sashimi

Tamago Castella Sashimi

$5.00

tokyo style egg omelet

Tamago Sashimi

Tamago Sashimi

$2.50

house made Japanese style egg omelet

Tennen Aji Sashimi

Tennen Aji Sashimi

$7.00Out of stock

line caught Japanese horse mackerel

Shima Aji Sashimi

Shima Aji Sashimi

$7.00

Japanese striped jack

Unagi Shirayaki Sashimi

Unagi Shirayaki Sashimi

$7.00

Japanese grilled eel with salt and lemon juice

Sawara Sashimi

Sawara Sashimi

$8.00

Japanese Seer Fish

Butter Fish Sashimi

$8.00Out of stock
Kamasu Sashimi

Kamasu Sashimi

$8.00Out of stock

Japanese red barracuda

Signature Rolls

Tropical Spicy Tuna Roll

Tropical Spicy Tuna Roll

$18.00

spicy tuna, salmon, mango avocado, tobiko, wasabi vinaigrette

Longhorn Roll

Longhorn Roll

$17.00

fried shrimp, freshwater eel, avocado, spicy mayo, three kinds of tobiko, unagi sauce

Ocean Picante Roll

Ocean Picante Roll

$19.00

asparagus tempura, spicy tuna, peppercorn salmon, jalapenos, garlic chili oil, ponzu

Toro & Ikura Roll

Toro & Ikura Roll

$17.00

chopped toro, salmon roe, shiso, takuan

Rising Sun Roll

Rising Sun Roll

$19.00

yellowtail, avocado, peppercorn tuna, truffle vinaigrette

Texas Hamachi Roll

Texas Hamachi Roll

$19.00

yellowtail, spicy tuna, freshwater eel, fried shrimp, yuzu juice, jalapenos, sea salt

Caribbean Roll

Caribbean Roll

$19.00

fried lobster, spicy tuna, mango, avocado, unagi sauce, tobiko

Rolls

Salmon Roll

Salmon Roll

$9.00

salmon, wasabi

Negitoro Roll

Negitoro Roll

$10.00

fatty tuna, green onion

Avocado Roll

Avocado Roll

$7.00

avocado, sesame

Crunchy Eel Roll

Crunchy Eel Roll

$12.00

Unagi, tempura crunch, 3 kinds tobiko, sesame

Houston Roll

Houston Roll

$14.00

tuna, salmon, yellow tail, avocado, masago

Tuna Roll

Tuna Roll

$9.00

tuna, wasabi

Sp Tuna Roll

Sp Tuna Roll

$13.00

tuna, avocado, jalapeños, chili oil, chili pepper, sesame, masago

Spider Roll

Spider Roll

$12.00

soft shell crab, cucumber, spicy mayonnaise, masago

RICE/NOODLES

Side Steamed Rice

Side Steamed Rice

$2.00
Side Sushi Rice

Side Sushi Rice

$2.00

rice vinegar, salt, mirin, sugar

Side Grilled Rice

Side Grilled Rice

$7.00

sushi rice, shitake, garlic, green onion

Side Ramen Noodle

Side Ramen Noodle

$4.00

SAUCES

Garlic Chili

Garlic Chili

$1.50
Kimchi Sauce

Kimchi Sauce

$1.00
Ponzu

Ponzu

$1.00
Spicy Mayo

Spicy Mayo

$1.00
Spicy Ponzu

Spicy Ponzu

$1.00
Tempura Crunch

Tempura Crunch

$0.50
Tempura Sauce

Tempura Sauce

$0.50
Teriyaki

Teriyaki

$1.00
Unagi Sauce

Unagi Sauce

$1.00
Yuzu Juice

Yuzu Juice

$3.00
Yuzukosho

Yuzukosho

$1.00

Sake

Ryujin "Dragon God" Kakushi Namazume Genshu Ginjo 720ml

Ryujin "Dragon God" Kakushi Namazume Genshu Ginjo 720ml

$80.00

This ginjo is pasteurized once instead of twice (namachozo). Although it is undiluted (genshu), it is still light on its feet with a 17% ABV. Fresh and fruit-forward with a plush, cream-like mouthfeel, it features a ton of lychee, tropical fruit and white peach flavors. It is available exclusively to restaurants.

Born Tokusen Junmai Daiginjo 720ml

Born Tokusen Junmai Daiginjo 720ml

$130.00

Born Tokusen represents the epitome of the junmai daiginjo style of sake. It is beautiful and elegant on the palate with notes of poached pear and vanilla. It is incredibly smooth, nuanced and delicate. Save it for a special occasion or just treat yo self.

Dassai "23" Junmai Daiginjo 720ml

Dassai "23" Junmai Daiginjo 720ml

$199.00

One of Japan's most esteemed sake breweries, Dassai names each of their sakes by the percentage of rice grain that remains on the kernels after polishing (seimaibuai - rice police ratio). The rice used in this junmai daiginjo has been polished down to 23% (77% has been removed). As sake rice is polished, fat and protein are removed from the kernels leaving starch which contributes to the flavors of sake. As more rice is removed, the flavors become more refined, defined and elegant. Dassai 23 has a nose of grapes, flowers, strawberries and mineral water. The flavor is as luscious as the aroma.

Dassai "39" Junmai Daiginjo 720ml

Dassai "39" Junmai Daiginjo 720ml

$100.00

One of Japan's most esteemed sake breweries, Dassai names each of their sakes by the percentage of rice grain that remains on the kernels after polishing (seimaibuai - rice police ratio). The rice used in this junmai daiginjo has been polished down to 39% (61% has been removed). As sake rice is polished, fat and protein are removed from the kernels leaving starch which contributes to the flavors of sake. As more rice is removed, the flavors become more refined, defined and elegant. Dassai 39 has notes of ripe pineapples and mangos as well as delicate floral aromatics and a touch of earthiness. Enjoy it with our Handroll Kit for 2 for a true Kata at Home experience.

Ginga Shizuku "Divine Droplets" Shizuku Junmai Daiginjo

Ginga Shizuku "Divine Droplets" Shizuku Junmai Daiginjo

$146.00

This junmai daiginjo is made using the Shizuku method where the sake is pressed and individual droplets of sake fall drop by drop and are collected in a glass container below. It is refreshing and pure with notes of pineapple, white peach, tangerine, white flowers and a hint of white pepper. Have it on hot Houston summer nights when the AC just isn't cutting it.

Ryujin "Dragon God" Junmai Daiginjo Namazume 720ml

Ryujin "Dragon God" Junmai Daiginjo Namazume 720ml

$95.00

This junmai daiginjo is only pasteurized once (namazume) resulting in a crisp and light sake with a hint of effervescence. It has bright citrus aromas and a clean finish. It's the perfect sake for beer drinkers, especially those who love juicy IPAs. Try it with our chicken karaage or any of our robata items.

Hakkaisan Tokubetsu Junmai 720ml

Hakkaisan Tokubetsu Junmai 720ml

$60.00

This tokubetsu junmai (special sake brewed without distilled alcohol) has honeysuckle, melon, pineapple and sugar aromas with a rounded flavor and soft mouth-feel balanced by acidity. It is well-balanced and expands on the palate with sweet umami.

Hakutsuru "Sho-Une" Junmai Diaginjo 720ml

Hakutsuru "Sho-Une" Junmai Diaginjo 720ml

$74.00Out of stock

Made from Miyamizu water, one of Japan's three most famous water sources, this sake is full-bodied and velvety smooth with aromas of white peach, pear and apple. "Sho-Une" translates to soaring clouds. Pair this rich sake with otoro, foie gras or uni pasta.

Hamada KOJO Miyamanishiki

$85.00
Houraisen "Wa" Junmai Ginjo 720ml

Houraisen "Wa" Junmai Ginjo 720ml

$94.00
Kamotsuru "Sokaku" Daiginjo 720ml

Kamotsuru "Sokaku" Daiginjo 720ml

$210.00

Kata Robata is the first establishment in Texas to offer this sake. Since the naming of the brand Kamotsuru in 1873, this brewery has been at the forefront of rice polishing technology, and since the Meiji era has pulled the industry forward as a sake pioneer. In the Taisho era they were the first to receive an honor for their work. And again, 50 years ago, they were the first to sell Daiginjo-grade sake to the public. This sake has a nose of white flowers, dried orange rind, tropical fruits, and wet stones. In the mouth it is ever-so-smooth, with clear stony, rainwater and floral qualities wrapped in a slightly creamy, melted vanilla ice cream jacket with hints of wet cedar on the finish. The sake conveys a purity that marks the best daiginjo sakes along with a silky weight on the tongue that entices sipping again and again.

Katsuyama "Ken" Junmai Ginjo 720ml

Katsuyama "Ken" Junmai Ginjo 720ml

$135.00

Established in 1688, Katsuyama is a sake brewery with traditions lasting well over three centuries. They were established to brew the upscale sake enjoyed exclusively by the feudal lords of the Sendai domain, founded by Japan's Most famous samurai & military commander Date Masamune, the inspiration for Darth Vader. To this day, Katsuyama carries on the reputation and tradition of its origins as a brewery for the lords. "Ken" is semi-dry, fragrant and light. It's softer and less rice-y than most junmai ginjos.

Kubota Manjyu Junmai Daiginjo 720ml

Kubota Manjyu Junmai Daiginjo 720ml

$160.00

This junmai daiginjo (the most premium category of sake) has a plush, creamy texture, and several layers of complex flavor and umami. Made from Gohyakumangoku rice, it is airy, clean, semi-dry and fragrant with hints of fuji apple and tart pear.

Nanbu Bijin "Southern Beauty" Daiginjo 720ml

Nanbu Bijin "Southern Beauty" Daiginjo 720ml

$170.00

"Southern Beauty" has a flavor reminiscent of seasoned fruits. It has a delicate floral aroma and an exceptionally clean taste. It is both dry and juicy and full of umami.

Sawahime Junmai Daiginjyo 720 ml

Sawahime Junmai Daiginjyo 720 ml

$180.00

delightful aromas of cantaloupe raspberry and sassafras compimented by minerality and flavor of citrus, vanilla custard melon and dry finish

Senshin Junmai Daiginjo 720ml

Senshin Junmai Daiginjo 720ml

$225.00

The rice used is specifically contracted by the farmer, and is polished to 28% of the original grain's size. Senshin is then aged “quietly” for over a year. The nose is laced with young cantaloupe and honey. This supreme sake borders more on a traditional flavor profile that is not afraid to use acidity to balance out the cantaloupe and citrus flavors.

Wakatake "Onikoroshi" Junmai Daiginjo 720ml

Wakatake "Onikoroshi" Junmai Daiginjo 720ml

$99.00

Established in 1832, the original Onikoroshi, meaning "Demon Slayer," is flavorful, round and alluring with the texture of raw silk. It is well-balanced with a slight sweetness, elegant aroma and moderate dryness. Its classic junmai daiginjo flavors pair well with traditional nigiri pieces like madai and otoro but also try it with our hamachi and quail egg or foie gras and scallop.

Chiyonosono "Sacred Power" Junmai Ginjo 300ml

Chiyonosono "Sacred Power" Junmai Ginjo 300ml

$36.00

Made with the heirloom rice Kumamoto Shinriki which was revitalized after being out of use for 50-100 years. Chiyonosono is among the very few breweries who have revived rice strains after being out of use. Shinriki literally means “Sacred Power” in Japanese and represents the bold, briny ocean flavors present in the sake. This is a rich, full flavored sake with fresh-cut green grass aromas and hints of tropical fruits. The mouth feel is silky with suggestions of briny and umami flavors. It finishes with excellent acidity.

Kubota Junmai Daiginjyo 300 ml

$38.00
Manotsuru "Demon Slayer" Tokubetsu Honjozo 300ml

Manotsuru "Demon Slayer" Tokubetsu Honjozo 300ml

$42.00

This is an Onikoroshi ("Demon Slayer") sake, which means it is very dry. Medium-bodied sake with tantalizing fruit flavors and a pleasant nuttiness on the mid-palate. Hints of mineral on the very dry finish. Best served slightly chilled and is wonderful with all types of meat.

Takatenjin "Sword Of The Sun" Tokubetsu Honjozo 300ml

Takatenjin "Sword Of The Sun" Tokubetsu Honjozo 300ml

$35.00

Bright and refreshing, this sake is the perfect choice for daytime drinking and is the brewery employees’ drink of choice. The juniper botanicals and cucumber notes make it the perfect gin lover’s sake. It is named after the brewery founder who fought many battles near the ruins of Takatenjin Castle.

Tatsuriki Komeno Sasayaki Daiginjo 300ml

Tatsuriki Komeno Sasayaki Daiginjo 300ml

$59.00

This sake is a full-body type daiginjo with a very rich aromas of ripe melon. Initially, it is very soft on the palate followed by complex layers of sweetness and richness. It has nice acidity on the finish. It is semi-dry and fragrant. Try it with our mac and cheese which features three different types of craft cheeses from Houston Dairymaids.

Yoshinogawa "Winter Warrior"

$27.00
Yuki No Bosha Limited Release Junmai Ginjo 300ml

Yuki No Bosha Limited Release Junmai Ginjo 300ml

$40.00

This fruit-forward junmai ginjo has hints of anise on the nose, mango and strawberry on the palate and white pepper on the finish. Great for lovers of nigori or aromatic white wines like riesling and gewürztraminer.

Murai Family Nigori Genshu 720ml

Murai Family Nigori Genshu 720ml

$60.00

Not for the faint of heart, this sake is both coarsely filtered (nigori) and undiluted (genshu). The result is a robust and bold sake with notes of coconut, currant, cream and spice.

Tozai "Blossom Of Peace" Plum Sake 720ml

Tozai "Blossom Of Peace" Plum Sake 720ml

$42.00

Local, all-natural aodani plums are soaked in Tozai sake for over three months resulting in an incredibly balanced sake with tart, juicy acidity on the finish. Plum blossoms are known as "The Flowers of Peace" in Japan and symbolize growth, renewal, and awakening. This sake has notes of almond and marzipan followed by apricot and cherry resulting in a tart yet still sweet finish.

Tozai "Snow Maiden" Nigori 720ml

Tozai "Snow Maiden" Nigori 720ml

$50.00

This coarsely filtered sake also known as a nigori has a creamy texture and a full body. It features notes of honeydew, radish, and banana. It's a great introductory sake or for those who like their sake on the sweet side.

Joto "The Blue One" Nigori

$35.00

Senkin Snowman

$35.00

Afuri Rosy Junmai Kasumi

$85.00

Hamafukutsuru Bizen Omachi Daiginjo

$115.00

Aimachi 59 "III" Junmai Ginjo Nama

$95.00

Fukucho Seaside Sparkling 500 mL

$70.00

UKA Sparkling Junmai Daiginjo 300 mL

$45.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

3600 Kirby Drive, Houston, TX 77098

Directions

Gallery
Kata Robata Sushi + Grill image
Kata Robata Sushi + Grill image
Kata Robata Sushi + Grill image
Kata Robata Sushi + Grill image

Map
