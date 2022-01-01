Kamotsuru "Sokaku" Daiginjo 720ml

$210.00

Kata Robata is the first establishment in Texas to offer this sake. Since the naming of the brand Kamotsuru in 1873, this brewery has been at the forefront of rice polishing technology, and since the Meiji era has pulled the industry forward as a sake pioneer. In the Taisho era they were the first to receive an honor for their work. And again, 50 years ago, they were the first to sell Daiginjo-grade sake to the public. This sake has a nose of white flowers, dried orange rind, tropical fruits, and wet stones. In the mouth it is ever-so-smooth, with clear stony, rainwater and floral qualities wrapped in a slightly creamy, melted vanilla ice cream jacket with hints of wet cedar on the finish. The sake conveys a purity that marks the best daiginjo sakes along with a silky weight on the tongue that entices sipping again and again.