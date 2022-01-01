- Home
Kata Robata
No reviews yet
3600 Kirby Drive
Houston, TX 77098
Popular Items
Specials from Kitchen
Philly Cheesesteak Sando
texas wagyu, Houston dairymaids cheese, yuzukosho mayo, onion, oyster mushroom, Japanese style milk bread
Branzino Karaage
Wagyu Tsukune
A5 wagyu, pork, egg, onion, garlic, ginger, panko
Pan Seared U 10 Scallop
pan seared U-10 scallop with butternut squash sauce, oyster mushroom, foie gras & onion foam, balsamic reduction.
Sushi Bar
Chirashi
11 types of fresh sashimi over sushi rice
Sushi Platter
Chef's choice of ten pieces of nigiri sushi & choice of tuna roll or salmon roll
Premium Sashimi for 4
Chef's Choice of nine kind of Sashimi. Includes high quality ingredients such as Toro, a great variety of Japanese sashimi for 4 people to enjoy!
Signature Rolls for 4
A variety of house signature rolls for a party of 4 people to bring home and enjoy!
Starters
Pork Belly & Fresh Papaya Salad
grilled pork belly, cabbage, micro cilantro, garlic chili oil, arugula, fresh papaya, pine nuts, citrus soy vinaigrette
Miso Soup
Edamame
Kata’s House Salad
fresh seasonal greens, pickled tomato, red radish, walnuts, cabbage, taro crunch with choice of creamy miso, sherry vinaigrette, or soy vinaigrette dressing
Robata
Texas Kobe Beef Skewer
72 hour sous vide, teriyaki sauce, sesame seeds
Hamachi Kama
yellow tail collar, sea salt, yamamomo, daikon
Grilled Oyster Mushrooms
ponzu sauce, bonito flakes
Chicken Skewers Three Ways
spicy mentaiko, teriyaki, Osaka style
Grilled Shishito Peppers with Kimchi Aioli
Vegetarian
Vegan Soba Salad
brussels sprouts, cilantro, taro, cabbage, kimchi powder, kimchi vinaigrette, nori
Miso Eggplant w/Grilled Sushi Rice
sweet miso sauce, togarashi, shiitake, garlic
Fried Green Tomato with Kimchi Aioli
fried green tomato with kimchi aioli, kimchi powder, young gouda cheese, pickled cucumber.
Noodles
Nagasaki Chanpon Ramen
clam, shrimp, cabbage, pork, onion ginger
Foie Gras & Duck Cold Soba
duck breast, buckwheat noodle, green onions, asian vinaigrette
Spicy Soy Ramen
braised ground pork, chili oil, soy milk, soft boiled egg, wakame, green onions, micro cilantro
Lobster Ramen
lobster, crab meat, pork, egg noodle, tomato, sesame, garlic, micro cilantro
Cold
Hot
Wagyu Katsu Sando
Katsu sando, panko, tonkatsu, Japanese milk bread, Texas wagyu
Grilled Octopus w/Yuzukosho Vinaigrette
oyster mushroom, arugula
Iberico Shumai
Iberico pork, shrimp, garlic chili oil, ponzu
Heritage Pork Miso Gyoza
house made pork dumpling, kimchi powder, edamame, shishito pepper
Miso Lobster Macaroni & Cheese
Houston Dairymaids parmesan cheese, Marieke gouda, Veldhuizen cheddar, panko, miso
Miso Marinated Black Cod
grilled miso marinated Alaskan black cod
Mac & Cheese
Houston Dairymaids parmesan cheese, Marieke gouda, Veldhuizen cheddar, panko, miso
Shrimp & Vegetable Tempura
seasonal vegetables, tempura sauce
Kakuni Pork Belly
24 hours sous vide pork belly, sweet soy reduction, butter spinach, pine nuts, 62c egg
Texas Kobe Beef Yakiniku Don
grilled TX kobe beef, shiitake, shishito, poached egg, with yakiniku sauce over rice.
Sushi (1 piece per order)
Akamutsu
Japanese Sea Perch
Tuna
lean tuna
Salmon
Faroe Island Salmon
New Zealand Salmon
New Zealand Ora king salmon
Hamachi
Japanese yellow tail
O Toro
premium fatty tuna
Chu Toro
medium fatty tuna
Madai
Japanese sea bream
Kampachi
amberjack
Kinmedai
Japanese golden eye snapper
Japanese Uni
Japanese Sea Urchin
Unagi
Japanese style BBQ eel
Anago
house made braised Japanese sea eel
Ikura
salmon roe
Spot Prawn
Masaba
marinated Japanese mackerel with pickled kelp
Kohada
marinated Japanese gizzard shad
Ebi
boiled Shrimp
Foie Gras
pan seared foie gras sushi
Foie Gras and Scallop (2 pc)
pan seared foie gras with seared scallop sushi
Peppercorn Salmon
Peppercorn Tuna
Seared Toro with Wasabi Vinaigrette
seared blue fin tuna belly with wasabi vinaigrette
Spicy Chopped Scallop
Hokkaido Scallop
Japanese fresh scallop
Tamago
house made Japanese style egg omelet
Tako
house made octopus
Tamago Castella (2pc)
tokyo style egg omelet sushi (2 ps)
Tennen Aji
line caught Japanese horse mackerel
Toro Uni Caviar Sushi
premium blue fin tuna + sea urchin + caviar
Madai With Caviar
Japanese sea bream with caviar
Wagyu A5
highest grade of Imported Japanese beef. A5 New York Strip
Hirame
Japanese Flounder with Konbu Powder
Sawara
Seared Japanese Seer Fish
Unagi Shirayaki
Japanese grilled eel with salt and lemon juice
Shima Aji
Japanese striped jack
Butter Fish
Kamasu
Japanese red barracuda
Sashimi (2 pieces per order)
Akamutsu Sashimi
Japanese Sea Perch
Tuna Sashimi
lean tuna
Salmon Sashimi
Faroe Island salmon
NZ Salmon Sashimi
New Zealand Ora King salmon
Hamachi Sashimi
Japanese yellow tail
O Toro Sashimi
premium fatty tuna
Chu Toro Sashimi
medium fatty tuna
Madai Sashimi
Japanese sea bream
Kampachi Sashimi
amberjack
Kinmedai Sashimi
Japanese golden eye snapper
Japanese Uni Sashimi
Japanese Sea Urchin
Unagi Sashimi (1 piece per order)
Japanese style BBQ eel
Anago Sashimi (1 piece per order)
house made braised Japanese sea eel
Ikura Sashimi (1 portion per order)
salmon roe
Spot Prawn Sashimi (1 piece per order)
Masaba Sashimi
marinated Japanese mackerel.
Hokkaido Scallop Sashimi
Japanese scallop
Kohada Sashimi
marinated Japanese gizzard shad
Ebi Sashimi (1 piece per order)
boiled shrimp
Peppercorn Salmon Sashimi
Peppercorn Tuna Sashimi
Spicy Chopped Scallop Sashimi (1 portion per order)
Tako Sashimi
house made octopus
Tamago Castella Sashimi
tokyo style egg omelet
Tamago Sashimi
house made Japanese style egg omelet
Tennen Aji Sashimi
line caught Japanese horse mackerel
Shima Aji Sashimi
Japanese striped jack
Unagi Shirayaki Sashimi
Japanese grilled eel with salt and lemon juice
Sawara Sashimi
Japanese Seer Fish
Butter Fish Sashimi
Kamasu Sashimi
Japanese red barracuda
Signature Rolls
Tropical Spicy Tuna Roll
spicy tuna, salmon, mango avocado, tobiko, wasabi vinaigrette
Longhorn Roll
fried shrimp, freshwater eel, avocado, spicy mayo, three kinds of tobiko, unagi sauce
Ocean Picante Roll
asparagus tempura, spicy tuna, peppercorn salmon, jalapenos, garlic chili oil, ponzu
Toro & Ikura Roll
chopped toro, salmon roe, shiso, takuan
Rising Sun Roll
yellowtail, avocado, peppercorn tuna, truffle vinaigrette
Texas Hamachi Roll
yellowtail, spicy tuna, freshwater eel, fried shrimp, yuzu juice, jalapenos, sea salt
Caribbean Roll
fried lobster, spicy tuna, mango, avocado, unagi sauce, tobiko
Rolls
Salmon Roll
salmon, wasabi
Negitoro Roll
fatty tuna, green onion
Avocado Roll
avocado, sesame
Crunchy Eel Roll
Unagi, tempura crunch, 3 kinds tobiko, sesame
Houston Roll
tuna, salmon, yellow tail, avocado, masago
Tuna Roll
tuna, wasabi
Sp Tuna Roll
tuna, avocado, jalapeños, chili oil, chili pepper, sesame, masago
Spider Roll
soft shell crab, cucumber, spicy mayonnaise, masago
RICE/NOODLES
SAUCES
Sake
Ryujin "Dragon God" Kakushi Namazume Genshu Ginjo 720ml
This ginjo is pasteurized once instead of twice (namachozo). Although it is undiluted (genshu), it is still light on its feet with a 17% ABV. Fresh and fruit-forward with a plush, cream-like mouthfeel, it features a ton of lychee, tropical fruit and white peach flavors. It is available exclusively to restaurants.
Born Tokusen Junmai Daiginjo 720ml
Born Tokusen represents the epitome of the junmai daiginjo style of sake. It is beautiful and elegant on the palate with notes of poached pear and vanilla. It is incredibly smooth, nuanced and delicate. Save it for a special occasion or just treat yo self.
Dassai "23" Junmai Daiginjo 720ml
One of Japan's most esteemed sake breweries, Dassai names each of their sakes by the percentage of rice grain that remains on the kernels after polishing (seimaibuai - rice police ratio). The rice used in this junmai daiginjo has been polished down to 23% (77% has been removed). As sake rice is polished, fat and protein are removed from the kernels leaving starch which contributes to the flavors of sake. As more rice is removed, the flavors become more refined, defined and elegant. Dassai 23 has a nose of grapes, flowers, strawberries and mineral water. The flavor is as luscious as the aroma.
Dassai "39" Junmai Daiginjo 720ml
One of Japan's most esteemed sake breweries, Dassai names each of their sakes by the percentage of rice grain that remains on the kernels after polishing (seimaibuai - rice police ratio). The rice used in this junmai daiginjo has been polished down to 39% (61% has been removed). As sake rice is polished, fat and protein are removed from the kernels leaving starch which contributes to the flavors of sake. As more rice is removed, the flavors become more refined, defined and elegant. Dassai 39 has notes of ripe pineapples and mangos as well as delicate floral aromatics and a touch of earthiness. Enjoy it with our Handroll Kit for 2 for a true Kata at Home experience.
Ginga Shizuku "Divine Droplets" Shizuku Junmai Daiginjo
This junmai daiginjo is made using the Shizuku method where the sake is pressed and individual droplets of sake fall drop by drop and are collected in a glass container below. It is refreshing and pure with notes of pineapple, white peach, tangerine, white flowers and a hint of white pepper. Have it on hot Houston summer nights when the AC just isn't cutting it.
Ryujin "Dragon God" Junmai Daiginjo Namazume 720ml
This junmai daiginjo is only pasteurized once (namazume) resulting in a crisp and light sake with a hint of effervescence. It has bright citrus aromas and a clean finish. It's the perfect sake for beer drinkers, especially those who love juicy IPAs. Try it with our chicken karaage or any of our robata items.
Hakkaisan Tokubetsu Junmai 720ml
This tokubetsu junmai (special sake brewed without distilled alcohol) has honeysuckle, melon, pineapple and sugar aromas with a rounded flavor and soft mouth-feel balanced by acidity. It is well-balanced and expands on the palate with sweet umami.
Hakutsuru "Sho-Une" Junmai Diaginjo 720ml
Made from Miyamizu water, one of Japan's three most famous water sources, this sake is full-bodied and velvety smooth with aromas of white peach, pear and apple. "Sho-Une" translates to soaring clouds. Pair this rich sake with otoro, foie gras or uni pasta.
Hamada KOJO Miyamanishiki
Houraisen "Wa" Junmai Ginjo 720ml
Kamotsuru "Sokaku" Daiginjo 720ml
Kata Robata is the first establishment in Texas to offer this sake. Since the naming of the brand Kamotsuru in 1873, this brewery has been at the forefront of rice polishing technology, and since the Meiji era has pulled the industry forward as a sake pioneer. In the Taisho era they were the first to receive an honor for their work. And again, 50 years ago, they were the first to sell Daiginjo-grade sake to the public. This sake has a nose of white flowers, dried orange rind, tropical fruits, and wet stones. In the mouth it is ever-so-smooth, with clear stony, rainwater and floral qualities wrapped in a slightly creamy, melted vanilla ice cream jacket with hints of wet cedar on the finish. The sake conveys a purity that marks the best daiginjo sakes along with a silky weight on the tongue that entices sipping again and again.
Katsuyama "Ken" Junmai Ginjo 720ml
Established in 1688, Katsuyama is a sake brewery with traditions lasting well over three centuries. They were established to brew the upscale sake enjoyed exclusively by the feudal lords of the Sendai domain, founded by Japan's Most famous samurai & military commander Date Masamune, the inspiration for Darth Vader. To this day, Katsuyama carries on the reputation and tradition of its origins as a brewery for the lords. "Ken" is semi-dry, fragrant and light. It's softer and less rice-y than most junmai ginjos.
Kubota Manjyu Junmai Daiginjo 720ml
This junmai daiginjo (the most premium category of sake) has a plush, creamy texture, and several layers of complex flavor and umami. Made from Gohyakumangoku rice, it is airy, clean, semi-dry and fragrant with hints of fuji apple and tart pear.
Nanbu Bijin "Southern Beauty" Daiginjo 720ml
"Southern Beauty" has a flavor reminiscent of seasoned fruits. It has a delicate floral aroma and an exceptionally clean taste. It is both dry and juicy and full of umami.
Sawahime Junmai Daiginjyo 720 ml
delightful aromas of cantaloupe raspberry and sassafras compimented by minerality and flavor of citrus, vanilla custard melon and dry finish
Senshin Junmai Daiginjo 720ml
The rice used is specifically contracted by the farmer, and is polished to 28% of the original grain's size. Senshin is then aged “quietly” for over a year. The nose is laced with young cantaloupe and honey. This supreme sake borders more on a traditional flavor profile that is not afraid to use acidity to balance out the cantaloupe and citrus flavors.
Wakatake "Onikoroshi" Junmai Daiginjo 720ml
Established in 1832, the original Onikoroshi, meaning "Demon Slayer," is flavorful, round and alluring with the texture of raw silk. It is well-balanced with a slight sweetness, elegant aroma and moderate dryness. Its classic junmai daiginjo flavors pair well with traditional nigiri pieces like madai and otoro but also try it with our hamachi and quail egg or foie gras and scallop.
Chiyonosono "Sacred Power" Junmai Ginjo 300ml
Made with the heirloom rice Kumamoto Shinriki which was revitalized after being out of use for 50-100 years. Chiyonosono is among the very few breweries who have revived rice strains after being out of use. Shinriki literally means “Sacred Power” in Japanese and represents the bold, briny ocean flavors present in the sake. This is a rich, full flavored sake with fresh-cut green grass aromas and hints of tropical fruits. The mouth feel is silky with suggestions of briny and umami flavors. It finishes with excellent acidity.
Kubota Junmai Daiginjyo 300 ml
Manotsuru "Demon Slayer" Tokubetsu Honjozo 300ml
This is an Onikoroshi ("Demon Slayer") sake, which means it is very dry. Medium-bodied sake with tantalizing fruit flavors and a pleasant nuttiness on the mid-palate. Hints of mineral on the very dry finish. Best served slightly chilled and is wonderful with all types of meat.
Takatenjin "Sword Of The Sun" Tokubetsu Honjozo 300ml
Bright and refreshing, this sake is the perfect choice for daytime drinking and is the brewery employees’ drink of choice. The juniper botanicals and cucumber notes make it the perfect gin lover’s sake. It is named after the brewery founder who fought many battles near the ruins of Takatenjin Castle.
Tatsuriki Komeno Sasayaki Daiginjo 300ml
This sake is a full-body type daiginjo with a very rich aromas of ripe melon. Initially, it is very soft on the palate followed by complex layers of sweetness and richness. It has nice acidity on the finish. It is semi-dry and fragrant. Try it with our mac and cheese which features three different types of craft cheeses from Houston Dairymaids.
Yoshinogawa "Winter Warrior"
Yuki No Bosha Limited Release Junmai Ginjo 300ml
This fruit-forward junmai ginjo has hints of anise on the nose, mango and strawberry on the palate and white pepper on the finish. Great for lovers of nigori or aromatic white wines like riesling and gewürztraminer.
Murai Family Nigori Genshu 720ml
Not for the faint of heart, this sake is both coarsely filtered (nigori) and undiluted (genshu). The result is a robust and bold sake with notes of coconut, currant, cream and spice.
Tozai "Blossom Of Peace" Plum Sake 720ml
Local, all-natural aodani plums are soaked in Tozai sake for over three months resulting in an incredibly balanced sake with tart, juicy acidity on the finish. Plum blossoms are known as "The Flowers of Peace" in Japan and symbolize growth, renewal, and awakening. This sake has notes of almond and marzipan followed by apricot and cherry resulting in a tart yet still sweet finish.
Tozai "Snow Maiden" Nigori 720ml
This coarsely filtered sake also known as a nigori has a creamy texture and a full body. It features notes of honeydew, radish, and banana. It's a great introductory sake or for those who like their sake on the sweet side.
Joto "The Blue One" Nigori
Senkin Snowman
Afuri Rosy Junmai Kasumi
Hamafukutsuru Bizen Omachi Daiginjo
Aimachi 59 "III" Junmai Ginjo Nama
Fukucho Seaside Sparkling 500 mL
UKA Sparkling Junmai Daiginjo 300 mL
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
3600 Kirby Drive, Houston, TX 77098