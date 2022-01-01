Katama Kitchen 12 Mattakesett Way
6 Reviews
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
A family restaurant located at the Katama Airfield!
Location
12 Mattakesett Way, Edgartown, MA 02539
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Great Harbor Market - 199 Upper Main Street
3.0 • 2
199 Upper Main Street Edgartown, MA 02539
View restaurant
Town Bar and Grill MV & Sushi - Edgartown
4.0 • 273
227 Upper Main St Edgartown, MA 02539
View restaurant
The Seafood Shanty - 31 Dock Street #3450
No Reviews
31 Dock Street Edgartown, MA 02539
View restaurant