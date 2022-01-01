Restaurant header imageView gallery

Katama Kitchen 12 Mattakesett Way

6 Reviews

12 Mattakesett Way

Edgartown, MA 02539

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Dishes

Basic Breakfast

$16.00

2 Eggs, home fries or tater tots, choice of meat, toast

Breakfast Sandwich

$9.00

Tater Bowl

$16.00

Avo Toast

$12.00

Smoked Sam Scramble

$17.00

Aunt Terri's Granola

$12.00+

SPECIAL - CORNED BEEF HASH

$17.00

Open Food

Berry/Melon Bowl

$12.00

Vegan Hash

$17.00Out of stock

Crab Cake Benedict

$17.00Out of stock

Waffle Sammy

$20.00

Omelette

Veggie

$16.00

BKT

$17.00

Custom Omelette

$14.00

Benedicts

Old School

$16.00

Sardou

$17.00Out of stock

Crab Cake Benny

$17.00

Sides

Toast

$2.00

Bacon

$5.00

Sausage

$5.00

Canadian Bacon

$5.00

Egg

$3.00+

Side Hollandaise

$1.50

Side Tater Tots

$4.00

Side Homefries

$4.00

Plain Croissant

$6.00Out of stock

Almond Croissant

$8.00Out of stock

Bagel

$5.00

English Muffin

$3.00

Side Tomato

$1.00

Two Eggs

$6.00

Side Avocado

$4.00

Side Sausage Gravy

$8.00

Extra Maple Syrup

$0.50

Side Hash

$8.00

Pancakes

Two Pancakes

$9.00+

Three Pancakes

$12.00+

One Pancake

$6.00+

Pain Perdu

$18.00

Soup

New England Clam Chowder

$8.00+

Chowder\sausage tater bowl

$16.00

Kale

$8.00

Salads

House

$16.00

Mediterranean

$16.00

Avo Salad

$16.00

Sandwiches

Cubano

$17.00

Vermonter

$16.00

Reuben

$16.00

Cheesesteak

$16.00

Lobster Roll

$28.00

Cali

$15.00

BLT

$16.00

Ham Bacon Swiss Grilled Cheese

$15.00

Open Food

Vegan BLT

$14.00Out of stock

Vegan Mac And Cheese

$13.00

Halloumi

$14.00

Scallop Po Boy

$28.00

Burgers

Kitchen

$16.00

Vegan

$17.00

VEGGIE BURGER SPECIAL

$17.00Out of stock

Bison Burger

$16.00

Bison Burger

$17.00

Sides

Side Fries

$6.00

Side Tater Tots

$6.00

Side Grens

$7.00

Side Greens

$7.00

Appetizers

Chowder

$8.00+

Shrimp and Grits

$24.00

Lobster Corn

$16.00

Caesar

$16.00

Beets

$16.00

Halloumi Sticks

$18.00

Lobster Bisque

$8.00+

Soup of the Day

$8.00+

Burrata

$16.00

Polenta

$16.00

Butter Lettuce App Salad

$15.00

Entrees

Rib Eye

$74.00

Bolognese

$36.00

Chicken

$38.00

Surf and Turf

$56.00

Vegetable Milagro

$34.00

Fish of the Day

$46.00

Jambalaya

$38.00

Burger

$20.00

Scallop Risotto

$48.00

NY Strip

$45.00

Salmon

$42.00

Lobster Roll

$34.00

Pea Risotto

$32.00

Shrimp And Scallop Scampi

$48.00

Soda

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Gingerale

$2.50

Soda Water

$2.50

Bottled Water

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Ginger Beer

$6.00

Root Beer

$2.50

Virgin

$6.00

Juice/milk

Lemonade

$4.00

Orange Juice

$5.00

Cranberry

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Virgin Mary

$5.00

Chocolate Milk

$4.50

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Mocktail

$6.00

Coffee

Coffee

$3.00

Iced Coffee

$4.00

Flavored Iced Coffee

$5.00

Tea

Tea

$2.00

Iced Tea

$3.50

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Cocktails

Screwdriver

$10.00

Bloody Mary

$12.00

Aperol Spritz

$13.00

Mimosa

$12.00

Cape Codder

$12.00

Margarita

$12.00

Dark and Stormy

$15.00

Grapefruit Mimosa

$12.00

Katama Sunset

$12.00

Summer Drink

$12.00

Rum Punch

$14.00

Bellini

$14.00

Morning Fog

$12.00

Lobster Mary

$24.00

Cocktail List

$17.00

Open Liqour

$85.00

Mojito

$15.00

Long Island

$18.00

Wine

Chloe Prosecco

$10.00

Ruffino Pinot Grigio

$12.00

Kim Crawford Sav Blanc

$12.00

Sonoma Cutrer

$15.00

AIX Rose

$15.00

Meiomi Pinot Noir

$12.00

Josh Cab

$12.00

Simi Cabernet

$15.00

BTL Meomi

$48.00

BTL Simi Cab

$60.00

BTL Kim Crawford

$48.00

BTL Sonoma Cutrer

$60.00

BTL AlX

$60.00

BTL RUFFINO

$48.00

BTL Cote du Rhone

$48.00

BTL CHLOE

$40.00

Glass Cote du Rhone

$12.00

Cakebread Sauv Blanc

$17.00

Aqua Di Venus

$13.00

Beer

Sip of Sunshine

$10.00

Dominga

$7.00

Bud Light

$6.00

Sam Adams

$8.00

Heineken

$7.00

Heineken 00

$7.00

Seltzer

$6.00

Maya Mae

$10.00

Boy Meets Girl

$7.00

Cazadores Paloma

$8.00

Breakside Wanderlust IPA

$12.00

Breakside IPA

$12.00

Fiddlehead IPA

$9.00

Allagash

$8.00

Washashore Seltzer

$8.00

Stella Artois

$8.00

Spindrift Seltzer

$7.00

Topo Chico Hard Seltzer

$8.00

Pumpkin Head

$7.50

Ocktoberfest

$8.50

Liquor

Grey Goose

$14.00

Deep Eddy

$12.00

Deep Eddy Lime

$12.00

Deep Eddy Lemon

$12.00

Deep Eddy Ruby Red

$12.00

Tasmanian

$14.00

Stateside

$14.00

Espolon

$12.00

Casa Blanco

$13.00

Casa Anejo

$14.00

Casa Reposado

$14.00

Casa Anejo

$15.00

Clase Azul

$36.00

Komos Roja

$28.00

Komos Cristalino

$32.00

Nomans Dark

$12.00

Bacardi

$10.00

Aviation

$14.00

Jack Daniels

$10.00

Maker Mark

$12.00

Laphroaig

$16.00

Sazerac

$15.00

Eagle Rare

$16.00

Whistle Pig

$16.00

Aperol

$10.00

Party Drinks

Bud Light

Heineken

Sam Adams Summer

Chloe

Meiomi

Ruffino Pinot Grigio

AlX Rose

Kids Menu

Propeller Pasta

$10.00

Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Chicken Fingers

$10.00

Kids Mac

$11.00

Kid Burger

$10.00

T-Shirts

Small

$25.00

Medium

$25.00

Large

$25.00

X-Large

$25.00

XX-Large

$25.00

Kids Small

$25.00

Kids Medium

$25.00

Kids Large

$25.00

Water Bottle

$8.00

8 LB Ice

$5.00

Katama Cup

$6.00

Dessert

Ice Cream Scoop

$5.00

Pie

$12.00

Pie A La Mode

$14.00

Flourless Chocolate Torte

$12.00

Tiramisu

$12.00

Cherry Cheesecake

$9.00

Katama Brownie Sundae

$18.00

DISHES TAKE OUT

BASIC

$17.00

BREAKFAST SANDWICH

$10.00

TATER BOWL

$17.00

AVO TOAST

$13.00

SMOKED SALMON SCRAMBLE

$18.00

TERRIS GRANOLA

$13.00

MELON BOWL

$13.00

SPECIAL CORNED BEEF HASH

$18.00

PANCAKES TAKE OUT

2 PANCAKES

$10.00+

3 PANCAKES

$13.00+

SINGLE PANCAKE

$6.00+

PAIN PERDU

$19.00

OMELETTES TAKE OUT

VEGGIE

$17.00

BKT

$18.00

CUSTOM OMELETTE

$15.00

BENEDICTS TAKE OUT

OLD SCHOOL

$17.00

SARDOU

$18.00

SIDES TAKE OUT

TOAST

$2.50

EGG

$3.50+

BACON

$5.50

SAUSAGE

$5.50

CANADIAN BACON

$5.50

HOME FRIES

$4.50

BAGEL

$6.50

Side French Fries

$6.50

Side Tots

$6.50

BEVERAGES TAKE OUT

ICED COFFEE TO GO

$4.25

SMALL COFFEE TO GO

$3.25

ICED TEA TO GO

$3.75

TEA TO GO

$2.25

APPLE JUICE TO GO

$3.25

ORANGE JUICE TO GO

$5.25

CRANBERRY JUICE TO GO

$3.25

WATER TO GO

$3.00

MILK

$3.25

LEMONADE

$4.25

LARGE COFFEE

$3.75

SOFT DRINK TO GO

$2.75

ARNOLD PALMER

$4.00

Chocolate Milk

$5.00

Flavored Iced Coffee

$5.50

SANDWICHES TAKE OUT

MUFFULETTA

$16.00

CUBANO

$18.00

VERMONTER

$17.00

REUBEN

$17.00

CHEESESTEAK

$17.00

LOBSTER ROLL

$29.00

CALI

$16.00

BLT

$14.00

Vegan BLT

$15.00

SALADS TAKE OUT

HOUSE

$17.00

MEDITERRANEAN

$17.00

AVO SALAD

$17.00

BURGERS TAKE OUT

KITCHEN

$16.00

VEGAN

$17.00

SOUP TAKE OUT

CHOWDER

$9.00+

CHILDRENS MENU

GRILLED CHEESE

$11.00

CHICKEN FINGERS

$11.00

PROPELLER PASTA

$11.00

KIDS BURGER

$11.00

ICE

8 LBS BAG OF ICE

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

A family restaurant located at the Katama Airfield!

Location

12 Mattakesett Way, Edgartown, MA 02539

Directions

Gallery
Katama Kitchen image
Katama Kitchen image
Katama Kitchen image

Similar restaurants in your area

Great Harbor Market - 199 Upper Main Street
orange star3.0 • 2
199 Upper Main Street Edgartown, MA 02539
View restaurantnext
Town Bar and Grill MV & Sushi - Edgartown
orange star4.0 • 273
227 Upper Main St Edgartown, MA 02539
View restaurantnext
Atria - Martha's Vineyard
orange star4.1 • 846
137 Upper Main Street Edgartown, MA 02539
View restaurantnext
The Seafood Shanty - 31 Dock Street #3450
orange starNo Reviews
31 Dock Street Edgartown, MA 02539
View restaurantnext
19 Raw | 19 Prime
orange starNo Reviews
19 Church Street Edgartown, MA 02539
View restaurantnext
Behind the Bookstore
orange star4.3 • 981
46 Main St Edgartown, MA 02539
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Edgartown

Sharky’s Cantina Edgartown
orange star4.0 • 1,118
266 Upper Main St Edgartown, MA 02539
View restaurantnext
Behind the Bookstore
orange star4.3 • 981
46 Main St Edgartown, MA 02539
View restaurantnext
Atria - Martha's Vineyard
orange star4.1 • 846
137 Upper Main Street Edgartown, MA 02539
View restaurantnext
Town Bar and Grill MV & Sushi - Edgartown
orange star4.0 • 273
227 Upper Main St Edgartown, MA 02539
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Edgartown
Oak Bluffs
review star
Avg 4 (24 restaurants)
Vineyard Haven
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
Woods Hole
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
East Falmouth
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Falmouth
review star
Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)
Osterville
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Mashpee
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Hyannis
review star
Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)
West Yarmouth
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston