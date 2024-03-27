KATANA SUSHI
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Experience the delights of Katana Sushi, offering a diverse menu that includes Sashimi, Rolls, Ramen, Hand Crafted Cocktails, and more! Join us for an incredible dinner at our 218 Columbia Street location in the charming neighborhood of Brooklyn.
Location
218 Columbia Street, Brooklyn, NY 11231
