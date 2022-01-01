Katana Sushi
2,703 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
2818 Hewitt Ave, Everett, WA 98201
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Buck's American Cafe - 2901 Hewitt Avenue
No Reviews
2901 Hewitt Avenue Everett, WA 98201
View restaurant
Narrative Coffee - Wetmore Ave
No Reviews
2927 WETMORE AVE EVERETT, WA 98201 Everett, WA 98201
View restaurant