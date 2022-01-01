Restaurant header imageView gallery

Katana Sushi

2,703 Reviews

$$

2818 Hewitt Ave

Everett, WA 98201

Order Again

Popular Items

California Roll
Katana Roll*
Spicy Tuna Roll

Board Specials

Eyes of the Bull

$15.00Out of stock

Spicy tuna, tempura shrimp and avocado. Topped with seared salmon, tobiko, spicy mayo, eel sauce, and garlic mayo.

Full Moon

$14.00Out of stock

Crab mix, spicy tuna, cucumber. Topped with seared albacore, avocado, kewpie mayo, eel sauce, sriracha and green onions.

Lion King

$15.50Out of stock

Spicy snow crab, avocado, tobiko. Topped with seared king salmon, kewpie mayo, eel sauce and crushed cashews

Voyager 2

$10.00Out of stock

Yam fries, tempura green beans, cucumber. Topped with avocado and spicy mayo.

Dumpling Soup

$7.00Out of stock

Appetizers

Agedashi Tofu

Agedashi Tofu

$7.00

Fried tofu with savory broth

Chicken Karaage

$8.50

Japanese fried chicken bites with spicy mayo

Edamame

Edamame

$4.50

Boiled soy beans with sea salt

Fried Calamari

$9.25

Served with house cilantro pesto sauce

Grilled Shishito Pepper

$5.00
Gyoza

Gyoza

$8.00

Pan fried. Choice of pork or veggie

Hamachi Collar

$13.00Out of stock

Grilled Hamachi (yellowtail) collar served with ponzu sauce and lemon

Hamachi Jalapeno

$14.00

Thinly sliced hamachi sashimi, topped with jalapeño-ginger salsa and ponzu sauce.

Heart Attack

$8.50

Fried jalapeños stuffed with spicy tuna and cream cheese.

House Salad

$7.00

Iceberg lettuce, mixed field greens, cucumber, tomatoes, carrot-ginger or miso dressing.

Kaiso Salad

Kaiso Salad

$6.00

Chilled assorted seaweed

Kake Fry

$10.50Out of stock

Panko crusted fried oysters

Miso Soup

$2.00

Oshitashi

$8.00Out of stock

Panko Crusted Shoft Shell Crab

$9.50

with greens and tomatoes - mustard soy dressing

Poke

$11.50

Tobiko, togarashi, cucumber, green onions, sesame seeds. Choice of tuna or salmon

Potato Croquette

$7.00

Panko crusted fried potato cakes. Served with tonkatsu sauce

Salmon Collar

$11.00Out of stock

Grilled Salmon Collar served with ponzu sauce and lemon

Shrimp Tempura Platter

$9.00

Lightly battered shrimp.

Side Salad

$4.00

Iceberg lettuce, mixed field greens, cucumber, tomatoes, carrot-ginger or miso dressing.

Spicy Wings

$9.50Out of stock

Glazed with sweet sambal chili sauce

Sunomono

$7.00

Seaweed and cucumber with ebi or tako

Takoyaki

$9.50

Tempura Platter

$12.00

Lightly battered shrimp & veggies

Veggie Tempura Platter

$8.00

Lightly battered assorted veggies.

Yam Fries

$7.50

Served with spicy mayo.

Combos/Bentos

10 PC Sashimi Set

$30.00

2pc Tuna, 2pc Salmon, 2pc Hamachi, 1pc Wild Sockeye Salmon, 1pc Tako, 1pc Izumidai.

Nagoya Sushi Combo

$32.00

5pc Nigiri and 6pc Sashimi with CHOCIE of Rainbow Roll or Spider Roll. Served with miso soup

Osaka Sushi Combo

$28.00

CHOICE of Rainbow or Spider Roll, and 7pc Nigiri. Served with miso soup

Tokyo Sushi Combo

$23.00

CHOICE of California Roll or Spicy Tuna Roll, and 6pc Nigiri. Served with miso soup

Kitchen

Miso marinated grilled salmon

Avocado Rice Bowl

$15.50

With shrimp, avocado, spring mix, tobiko. Topped with fried egg.

Beef Sukiyaki

$16.00

Thinly sliced beef, onions, tofu, nappa, yam noodles simmered in soy-dash broth.

Bibimbop

$18.00

Thinly sliced beef, carrots, zucchini, mushroom, spinach, sprouts and gochujang sauce.

Chicken Katsu

$14.50

Panko crusted cutlet with rice and salad

Chicken Teriyaki

$16.00

Served with rice, steamed veggies and side salad

Chirashi Don

$23.00

Assorted sashimi served over rice

Mega Poke Bowl

$26.00

Assorted fish, edamame, avocado, tobiko, seaweed salad, cucumber, crab salad. Choice of sushi rice or spring mix.

Saba Shioyaki

$18.50

Salmon Teriyaki

$19.00

Soft Shell Crab Sliders

$17.00

Steamed Veggies

$5.00

Steamed assorted veggies

Udon

$11.00

Clear broth noodle soup of mushrooms, carrots, onions and scallions

Yakisoba

$13.00

Stir fried noodles, cabbage, onions. carrots. broccoli and topped with seaweed

Nigiri

Albacore - Nigiri

$6.00

White Tuna

Beni Sake - Nigiri

$7.00

Wild Sockeye Salmon

Ebi - Nigiri

$5.50

Shrimp

Escolar - Nigiri

$6.50

Butter Fish

Hamachi - Nigiri

$7.00

Yellowtail

Hotate - Nigiri

$8.50

Scallop

Ikura - Nigiri

$8.50

Salmon Roe

Stripped bass - Nigiri

$5.50

Tilapia

Maguro - Nigiri

$7.50

Tuna

Saba - Nigiri

$5.50Out of stock

Mackerel

Sake- Nigiri

$6.50

Salmon

Tako - Nigiri

$7.50

Octopus

Tamago - Nigiri

$4.50

Egg Omlet

Tobiko - Nigiri

$5.50

Flying Fish Roe

Unagi - Nigiri

$8.00

Fresh Water Eel

Inari - Nigri

$4.00

Sushi rice stuffed in seasoned tofu pockets

Sashimi

Albacore - Sashimi

$12.00

White Tuna

Beni Sake - Sashimi

$14.00

Ebi - Sashimi

$9.00

Shrimp

Escolar - Sashimi

$13.00

Butter Fish

Hamachi - Sashimi

$14.00

Yellowtail

Hotate- Sashimi

$17.00

Scallop

Ikura - Sashimi

$17.00

Salmon Roe

Maguro - Sashimi

$15.00

Tuna

Saba - Sashimi

$11.00

Mackerel

Sake - Sashimi

Sake - Sashimi

$13.00

Salmon

Stripped Bass - Sashimi

$11.00

Tilapia

Tako - Sashimi

$15.00

Octopus

Tobiko - Sashimi

$11.00

Flying Fish Roe

Unagi - Sashimi

$16.00

Fresh Water Eel

Classic Roll

Avocado Roll

Avocado Roll

$5.50

California Roll

$7.00

Crab mix, cucumber, avocado and sesame seeds

Scallop Roll

$9.00

diced scallop, tobiko, cucumber, avocado and kewpie mayo

Kappa Roll

Kappa Roll

$4.50

Cucumber roll - Vegetarian/vegan

Negihama Roll

$6.50

Hamachi (yellowtail) diced with green onions

Philadelphia Roll

$9.00

Salmon, cream cheese and avocado

Rainbow Roll

Rainbow Roll

$12.00

Crab mix, and cucumber. Topped with assorted fish and avocado

Salmon Roll

$6.00

Salmon Skin Roll

$7.50

Crispy Salmon Skin, tobiko, cucumber and avocado. Topped with eel sauce

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$8.00

Shrimp Tempura, crab mix, tobiko, cucumber, avocado, Topped with eel sauce.

Spicy Salmon Roll

$8.00

Spicy Tuna Roll

$8.00

Spider Roll

$10.00Out of stock

Deep fried soft shell crab, crab mix, tobiko, cucumber and avocado. Topped with eel sauce.

Tekka Roll

$6.50

Unagi Roll

$12.50

Fresh water eel, cucumber and avocado

Veggie Roll

$7.50

Hand Rolls

Avocado Handroll

$4.50

California Handroll

$6.00

Kappa Handroll

$3.50

Negihama Handroll

$5.50

Salmon Handroll

$5.00

Salmon Skin Handroll

$6.50

Scallop Handroll

$8.00

Spicy Hamachi Handroll

$7.50

Spicy Salmon Handroll

$7.00

Spicy Tuna Handroll

$7.00

Spider Handroll

$9.00

Tekka Handroll

$5.50

Unagi Handroll

$9.00

Specialty Rolls

Menu Items with an * contains raw ingredients. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness.

12th Man Roll

$13.50

Shrimp Tempura, tobiko, cucumber. Top: avocado, ginger salsa & ponzu sauce

Angry Tiger *

$16.50

Snow crab, cucumber, avocado. Top: spicy tuna, ebi, jalapeno, garlic mayo & eel sauce.

Coco Roll *

$14.50

Shrimp tempura, cream cheese. Top: salmon, avocado, pineapple sauce & coconut flakes

Crispy Firecracker *

$16.00Out of stock

Spicy salmon, garlic mayo, eel sauce, tobiko & green onion on crispy rice

Deadliest Catch *

$15.00

Maguro tuna, crab salad, tobiko. Top: Kaiso salad and spicy tuna.

E-Town Roll

$14.50

Unagi, salmon, cream cheese, avocado. Deep Fried. Top: savory sauce.

Fair Maiden *

$13.50

Avocado, cucumber, tobiko. Top: hamachi and lemon.

Farmers Market

$12.50

Cucumber, yamagobo, oshingo, seaweed. Top: inari (bean curd)

Geisha Girl *

$17.00

Scallop, cucumber, tobiko. Top: salmon, mayo & green onion.

Godzilla Roll

$16.50

Shrimp tempura, cucumber, tobiko. Top: unagi, avocado & savory sauce.

Katana Roll*

$15.50

Salmon, avocado, tuna, cucumber, tobiko. Top: escolar, green onion & spicy mayo.

Phoenix Rising *

$16.50

Scallop, crab salad, tobiko. Top: salmon, avocado.

Sunrise Roll *

$17.00

Shrimp tempura & crab salad. Top: salmon (torched), tobiko, spicy mayo & eel sauce

Super Rainbow *

$17.00

Shrimp tempura, crab salad. Top: tuna, salmon, white fish, albacore, ebi, garlic mayo, eel sauce, tempura flakes, tobiko.

Volcano Roll

$15.50

Spicy snow crab, cream cheese, avocado. Deep fried. Top: eel sauce & spicy mayo.

Desserts

Mango Mousse Cake

$6.50Out of stock

Sides/Sauces

Calamari Sauce

$0.50

Eel Sauce

$0.75

Garlic Mayo

$0.50

Katsu Sauce

$0.50

Ponzu

$0.50

Rice

$2.00

Spicy Mayo

$0.50

Sriracha

$0.50

Steamed Veggies

$5.00

Sushi Rice

$2.00

Teriyaki Sauce

$0.50

Tobiko - side

$1.50

Wasabi - Fresh

$2.00

Wasabi - Kizami

$2.00

Yamagobo

$0.75

Sake Bottles To Go

Akitabare Spring Snow

$40.00

Homare Strawberry

$28.00

Homare Yuzu

$34.00

Horin Good Fortune

$58.00

Hoyo Fair Maiden

$58.00

Kamoizumi Autumn Elixir

$56.00

Katana Extra Dry

$54.00

Kizakura Nigori Matcha

$18.00

Kokuryu Black Dragon

$48.00

Masumi Mirror of Truth

$38.00Out of stock

Momokawa Pearl

$32.00

Sayuri Nigori

$36.00

Suzaku Vermillion Bird

$48.00

Tyku Coconut

$32.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

2818 Hewitt Ave, Everett, WA 98201

Directions

