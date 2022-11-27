Kate's Food Truck
35 Reviews
$
261 VT route 15
Jericho, VT 05465
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Soups and Sides
Fry Specials
Burgers, Hot Dogs, Chicken, and BBQ Specials
BURGERS, CHICKEN, BBQ
Chicken Tenders
1/2 LB of Vermont Country Farms buttermilk chicken tenders hand battered and fried to perfection served over hand cut fries.
House Burger
2 house seasoned patties grilled with onions and topped with lettuce, tomato, B-n-B pickles, cheddar cheese, bacon, fries (topped with fries) and house sauce
Single Burger
Single house seasoned smash patty served on a butter toasted bun. Includes free toppings Add as many free, extra and premium toppings as you want. BYOB (burger)
Double Burger
Two house seasoned smash patties served on a toasted bun. Includes free toppings Add as many free, extra and premium toppings as you want. BYOB (burger)
THE NEW KING BURGER
A NEW KING on the block! This burger is a triple stack of our house seasoned smash burgers, American, cheddar, grilled onions and bacon on every level. (other toppings at your request ;-)
Open Face Gravy Burger
Open faced double stacked smash burger with cheddar cheese covered in Grandma’s Gravy. This burger is eaten with a knife and fork
Buffalo Blue Burger
Featuring our Pretzel bun!! Double patty burger topped with blue cheese, bacon, and buffalo sauce.
Grilled Chicken BLT Sandwich
Chicken breast marinated in our own house made Italian dressing and cooked on the grill. Features our Honey mustard dressing, lettuce, tomatoes and bacon
Open Face Poutine Burger
2 seasoned smash patties stacked and topped with our hand cut fries, Maplebrook Farm cheese curds and grandmas beef gravy.
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Buttermilk hand battered chicken breast topped with our own buffalo sauce and served on a toasted roll with blue cheese. additional toppings at your request
Rodeo Burger
House BBQ sauce, onion rings, lettuce, tomato, home made pickled jalapenos, oh yeah.... and a double burger with cheddar cheese!! you'll need to squish this down to eat it!!
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Buttermilk fried Chicken sandwich, served with bread and butter pickles, additional toppings by request
KATE'S SPECIALTY FRIES
Hand Cut French Fries
Handcut Fries cooked in Sunflower oil plant based friendly!
Gravy Fries
Chili Lime Fries W/ranch
Handcut Fries tossed in our custom chili lime seasoning served with ranch.
Garlic Herb Fries
Handcut fries tossed in Rosemary, Parsley, and Garlic
The Maple Fry
A quart of our fries surrounding a medium cup of vanilla creemee, drizzled in maple syrup and topped with bacon bits!! Its really good
Poutine
Hand cut Fries smothered in brown gravy and Maplebrook farms cheese curds
Kimchi Fries
House seasoned fries tossed in kimchi from Three Crows Farm, and Sriracha sauce. Add pulled pork (when available) to make it even better!
Parmesan Truffle Fries
Tossed in truffle oil and parmesan cheese
HOT DOGS
Hot Dog, B.Y.O.
Build your own hot dog using any or all of our ingredients. Get creative!
Ballpark Hot Dog
A classic combination of BnB pickles, onion, and mustard.
Kimchi Dog
A McKenzie all beef hot dog served in a New England style toasted bun with Sriracha sauce and topped with Three Crows Farm kimchi.
Vegan Hot Dog
A Field Roast plant based hot dog cooked on the char grill served in a toasted hot dog bun with your choice of toppings.
SIDES & APPS
Bread and Butter Pickles
Dill Pickles
In house made, local cucumbers when available!
Brown Beef Gravy
House-made brown beef gravy.
Side ketchup
Side vegan mayo
Side mustard
Side house-made ranch
Side house sauce
Side house-made honey mustard
Side house-made BBQ sauce
Side house-made maple chipotle ketchup
Side Mikes Hot Honey
Side house-made vegan "honey" mustard
Side sour cream
Side mayo
Burger Patty Plain
Fried Chicken Breast Plain
Onion Rings
Beer battered onion rings
Side house-made buffalo Sauce
Side house-made zesty sauce
Black Bean Burger Patty
Beef Chili
House- made beef chili with onions, pinto beans and seasonings. Add cheese and sour cream by request.
Cheese Sauce
House-made cheese sauce.
ICE CREAM
MILKSHAKES
Peppermint Milkshake
Peppermint creemee blended together with whole milk. Topped with whipped cream.
Peppermint Chocolate Milkshake
Peppermint and chocolate creemee blended together with whole milk. Served in a chocolate drizzled cup and topped with whipped cream.
Peanut Butter and Jelly Milkshake
Vanilla creemee blended together with whole milk and strawberry topping served in a peanut butter drizzled cup and topped with whipped cream.
Vanilla Milkshake
Made thick with vanilla creemee blended together with whole milk. Topped with whipped cream.
Chocolate Milkshake
Chocolate creemee blended together with chocolate milk served in a chocolate drizzled cup. Topped with whipped cream.
Vanilla Heath Bar Milkshake
Vanilla creemee blended together with whole milk and Heath Bar served in a chocolate drizzled cup. Topped with whipped cream.
Chocolate Heath Bar Milkshake
Chocolate creemee blended together with Heath Bar candy and chocolate milk. Served in a chocolate drizzled cup and topped with whipped cream.
VT Maple Milkshake
Maple creemee blended together with real Vermont Maple Syrup and whole milk. Topped with whipped cream.
Maple Bacon Milkshake
Maple creemee blended together with real Vermont maple syrup, whole milk and bacon bits. Topped with whipped cream.
Maple Cinnamon Roll Milkshake
Maple creemee blended together with real Vermont maple syrup, whole milk and cinnamon roll seasoning. Topped with whipped cream.
Cinnamon Roll Milkshake
Vanilla creemee blended together with cinnamon roll seasoning and whole milk. Topped with whipped cream.
Cookie Dough Milkshake
Chocolate Cookie Dough Milkshake
Chocolate creemee blended together with cookie dough and chocolate milk. Served in a chocolate drizzled cup and topped with whipped cream.
Maple/Vanilla Milkshake
Vanilla/Chocolate Milkshake
Stainless steel straw - request color in messages
Chocolate Oreo Milkshake
Chocolate creemee blended together with Oreo cookies and chocolate milk. Served in a chocolate drizzled cup and topped with whipped cream.
Cookies And Cream Milkshake
Vanilla creemee blended together with Oreo cookies and whole milk. Topped with whipped cream.
FLOATS
DOGGIE DELIGHT
SUNDAES
T-shirts
Small rainbow tie-dye T-shirt
Medium rainbow tie-dye T-shirt
Large rainbow tie-dye T-shirt
XL rainbow tie-dye T-shirt
Small ice pattern T-shirt
Medium ice pattern T-shirt
Large ice pattern T-shirt
XL ice pattern T-shirt
Small Pink Swirl Tshirt
Long sleeve
Sweat shirts / Hoodies
Stainless steel straws
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Kate's Food Truck is a large scale food truck that serves all kinds of poutines. We also have burgers, hotdogs, chicken and BBQ. We also have milkshakes, soft serve, and hard scoop ice cream. Weekly and in-season specials.
261 VT route 15, Jericho, VT 05465