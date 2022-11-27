Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers
Food Trucks
Dessert & Ice Cream

Kate's Food Truck

35 Reviews

$

261 VT route 15

Jericho, VT 05465

Order Again

Popular Items

Hand Cut French Fries
Single Burger
Double Burger

Soups and Sides

Broccoli Cheddar Soup GF

Broccoli Cheddar Soup GF

$3.50+Out of stock

Broccoli Cheddar Soup served with oyster crackers.

Potato Bacon Soup

$3.50+Out of stock

Creamy potato bacon soup. We are out of oyster crackers until 2023, sorry for the inconvenience.

Fry Specials

Vegan Nacho's !

Vegan Nacho's !

$13.39Out of stock

House made chips, refried beans, nacho "cheese" sauce, seasoned shredded jackfruit, black bean corn salsa, avocado "crema" and taco sauce! We made this for you Christine!

Burgers, Hot Dogs, Chicken, and BBQ Specials

Classic grilled cheese on 'million dollar' white bread

Classic grilled cheese on 'million dollar' white bread

$4.89Out of stock

Two slices of million dollar white bread with American cheese, a classic!

BURGERS, CHICKEN, BBQ

House seasoned smash burgers are cooked to medium well / well done.
Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$13.19Out of stock

1/2 LB of Vermont Country Farms buttermilk chicken tenders hand battered and fried to perfection served over hand cut fries.

House Burger

House Burger

$12.39

2 house seasoned patties grilled with onions and topped with lettuce, tomato, B-n-B pickles, cheddar cheese, bacon, fries (topped with fries) and house sauce

Single Burger

Single Burger

$7.89

Single house seasoned smash patty served on a butter toasted bun. Includes free toppings Add as many free, extra and premium toppings as you want. BYOB (burger)

Double Burger

Double Burger

$9.39

Two house seasoned smash patties served on a toasted bun. Includes free toppings Add as many free, extra and premium toppings as you want. BYOB (burger)

THE NEW KING BURGER

THE NEW KING BURGER

$14.89Out of stock

A NEW KING on the block! This burger is a triple stack of our house seasoned smash burgers, American, cheddar, grilled onions and bacon on every level. (other toppings at your request ;-)

Open Face Gravy Burger

Open Face Gravy Burger

$11.00

Open faced double stacked smash burger with cheddar cheese covered in Grandma’s Gravy. This burger is eaten with a knife and fork

Buffalo Blue Burger

Buffalo Blue Burger

$11.39Out of stock

Featuring our Pretzel bun!! Double patty burger topped with blue cheese, bacon, and buffalo sauce.

Grilled Chicken BLT Sandwich

Grilled Chicken BLT Sandwich

$9.39Out of stock

Chicken breast marinated in our own house made Italian dressing and cooked on the grill. Features our Honey mustard dressing, lettuce, tomatoes and bacon

Open Face Poutine Burger

Open Face Poutine Burger

$14.75Out of stock

2 seasoned smash patties stacked and topped with our hand cut fries, Maplebrook Farm cheese curds and grandmas beef gravy.

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$9.89Out of stock

Buttermilk hand battered chicken breast topped with our own buffalo sauce and served on a toasted roll with blue cheese. additional toppings at your request

Rodeo Burger

Rodeo Burger

$12.39Out of stock

House BBQ sauce, onion rings, lettuce, tomato, home made pickled jalapenos, oh yeah.... and a double burger with cheddar cheese!! you'll need to squish this down to eat it!!

Fried Chicken Sandwich

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$9.89Out of stock

Buttermilk fried Chicken sandwich, served with bread and butter pickles, additional toppings by request

KATE'S SPECIALTY FRIES

Hand Cut French Fries

Hand Cut French Fries

$3.00+

Handcut Fries cooked in Sunflower oil plant based friendly!

Gravy Fries

$6.89+

Chili Lime Fries W/ranch

$3.75+

Handcut Fries tossed in our custom chili lime seasoning served with ranch.

Garlic Herb Fries

Garlic Herb Fries

$6.25+Out of stock

Handcut fries tossed in Rosemary, Parsley, and Garlic

The Maple Fry

The Maple Fry

$10.75Out of stock

A quart of our fries surrounding a medium cup of vanilla creemee, drizzled in maple syrup and topped with bacon bits!! Its really good

Poutine

Poutine

$8.50+Out of stock

Hand cut Fries smothered in brown gravy and Maplebrook farms cheese curds

Kimchi Fries

Kimchi Fries

$8.50+Out of stock

House seasoned fries tossed in kimchi from Three Crows Farm, and Sriracha sauce. Add pulled pork (when available) to make it even better!

Parmesan Truffle Fries

Parmesan Truffle Fries

$7.00+Out of stock

Tossed in truffle oil and parmesan cheese

HOT DOGS

McKenzie uncured, all natural, 100% beef hot dogs split and seared on our flat top grill. Then served on a New England style butter toasted bun.
Hot Dog, B.Y.O.

Hot Dog, B.Y.O.

$4.99

Build your own hot dog using any or all of our ingredients. Get creative!

Ballpark Hot Dog

Ballpark Hot Dog

$4.99

A classic combination of BnB pickles, onion, and mustard.

Kimchi Dog

Kimchi Dog

$6.99Out of stock

A McKenzie all beef hot dog served in a New England style toasted bun with Sriracha sauce and topped with Three Crows Farm kimchi.

Vegan Hot Dog

Vegan Hot Dog

$5.99Out of stock

A Field Roast plant based hot dog cooked on the char grill served in a toasted hot dog bun with your choice of toppings.

SIDES & APPS

Bread and Butter Pickles

$3.50+

Dill Pickles

$3.50+

In house made, local cucumbers when available!

Brown Beef Gravy

$3.00+

House-made brown beef gravy.

Side ketchup

$0.27

Side vegan mayo

$0.27

Side mustard

$0.27

Side house-made ranch

$0.27

Side house sauce

$0.27Out of stock

Side house-made honey mustard

$0.27

Side house-made BBQ sauce

$0.27

Side house-made maple chipotle ketchup

$0.27

Side Mikes Hot Honey

$0.27

Side house-made vegan "honey" mustard

$0.27

Side sour cream

$0.27

Side mayo

$0.27

Burger Patty Plain

$2.50

Fried Chicken Breast Plain

$4.00Out of stock
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$6.50+Out of stock

Beer battered onion rings

Side house-made buffalo Sauce

$0.50Out of stock

Side house-made zesty sauce

$0.27Out of stock

Black Bean Burger Patty

$3.00Out of stock
Beef Chili

Beef Chili

$5.50+Out of stock

House- made beef chili with onions, pinto beans and seasonings. Add cheese and sour cream by request.

Cheese Sauce

$5.00+Out of stock

House-made cheese sauce.

ICE CREAM

Served in a cup or a cone.

Pint Of Creemee

$6.79

MILKSHAKES

Made thick with your choice of ice cream and whole milk. Topped with whipped cream.

Peppermint Milkshake

$5.59

Peppermint creemee blended together with whole milk. Topped with whipped cream.

Peppermint Chocolate Milkshake

$5.59

Peppermint and chocolate creemee blended together with whole milk. Served in a chocolate drizzled cup and topped with whipped cream.

Peanut Butter and Jelly Milkshake

Peanut Butter and Jelly Milkshake

$6.59Out of stock

Vanilla creemee blended together with whole milk and strawberry topping served in a peanut butter drizzled cup and topped with whipped cream.

Vanilla Milkshake

$5.59

Made thick with vanilla creemee blended together with whole milk. Topped with whipped cream.

Chocolate Milkshake

$5.59

Chocolate creemee blended together with chocolate milk served in a chocolate drizzled cup. Topped with whipped cream.

Vanilla Heath Bar Milkshake

$6.29Out of stock

Vanilla creemee blended together with whole milk and Heath Bar served in a chocolate drizzled cup. Topped with whipped cream.

Chocolate Heath Bar Milkshake

$6.29Out of stock

Chocolate creemee blended together with Heath Bar candy and chocolate milk. Served in a chocolate drizzled cup and topped with whipped cream.

VT Maple Milkshake

$6.59Out of stock

Maple creemee blended together with real Vermont Maple Syrup and whole milk. Topped with whipped cream.

Maple Bacon Milkshake

$7.48Out of stock

Maple creemee blended together with real Vermont maple syrup, whole milk and bacon bits. Topped with whipped cream.

Maple Cinnamon Roll Milkshake

$6.79Out of stock

Maple creemee blended together with real Vermont maple syrup, whole milk and cinnamon roll seasoning. Topped with whipped cream.

Cinnamon Roll Milkshake

$6.29Out of stock

Vanilla creemee blended together with cinnamon roll seasoning and whole milk. Topped with whipped cream.

Cookie Dough Milkshake

$6.29Out of stock

Chocolate Cookie Dough Milkshake

$6.29

Chocolate creemee blended together with cookie dough and chocolate milk. Served in a chocolate drizzled cup and topped with whipped cream.

Maple/Vanilla Milkshake

$5.59Out of stock

Vanilla/Chocolate Milkshake

$5.59Out of stock
Stainless steel straw - request color in messages

Stainless steel straw - request color in messages

$2.00

Chocolate Oreo Milkshake

$6.29Out of stock

Chocolate creemee blended together with Oreo cookies and chocolate milk. Served in a chocolate drizzled cup and topped with whipped cream.

Cookies And Cream Milkshake

Cookies And Cream Milkshake

$6.29Out of stock

Vanilla creemee blended together with Oreo cookies and whole milk. Topped with whipped cream.

FLOATS

Made with vanilla creemee and your choice of Barq's Root Beer or Fanta Orange Soda.

Barqs Root Beer float

$4.79Out of stock

Vanilla creemee with Barqs Root Beer.

Fanta Orange Soda float

Fanta Orange Soda float

$4.79Out of stock

Vanilla creemee with orange soda.

DOGGIE DELIGHT

Vanilla creemee with a dog safe peanut butter treat and bacon bits. .25 of every Doggie Delight will be donated to an animal rescue at the end of every season.
DOGGIE DELIGHT

DOGGIE DELIGHT

$2.79

Vanilla creemee with a dog safe peanut butter treat and bacon bits. .25 of every Doggie Delight will be donated to an animal rescue at the end of every season.

SUNDAES

Cookie Dough Sundae

Cookie Dough Sundae

$6.59

Vanilla creemee surrounded by hot fudge topped with cookie dough bites, whipped cream, chocolate drizzle and a cherry.

Hot Fudge Sundae

$6.00

BEVERAGES

Smart water

$2.50

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Barqs

$2.50

Fanta

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50Out of stock

Setlzer

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Unsweet tea

$2.50

Peace Tea

$2.50

DG Water

$1.00Out of stock

T-shirts

Small rainbow tie-dye T-shirt

Small rainbow tie-dye T-shirt

$25.00Out of stock
Medium rainbow tie-dye T-shirt

Medium rainbow tie-dye T-shirt

$25.00Out of stock
Large rainbow tie-dye T-shirt

Large rainbow tie-dye T-shirt

$25.00Out of stock
XL rainbow tie-dye T-shirt

XL rainbow tie-dye T-shirt

$25.00Out of stock
Small ice pattern T-shirt

Small ice pattern T-shirt

$25.00Out of stock
Medium ice pattern T-shirt

Medium ice pattern T-shirt

$25.00Out of stock
Large ice pattern T-shirt

Large ice pattern T-shirt

$25.00Out of stock
XL ice pattern T-shirt

XL ice pattern T-shirt

$25.00Out of stock

Small Pink Swirl Tshirt

$25.00Out of stock

Long sleeve

Small kelley green long sleeve

Small kelley green long sleeve

$30.00Out of stock
Medium kelley green long sleeve

Medium kelley green long sleeve

$30.00
Large kelley green long sleeve

Large kelley green long sleeve

$30.00
XL kelley green long sleeve

XL kelley green long sleeve

$30.00

Sweat shirts / Hoodies

Small rainbow tie-dye hoodie

Small rainbow tie-dye hoodie

$45.00
Medium rainbow tie-dye hoodie

Medium rainbow tie-dye hoodie

$45.00
Large rainbow tie-dye hoodie

Large rainbow tie-dye hoodie

$45.00
XL rainbow tie-dye hoodie

XL rainbow tie-dye hoodie

$45.00Out of stock
Small black tie-dye hoodie

Small black tie-dye hoodie

$45.00
Medium black tie-dye hoodie

Medium black tie-dye hoodie

$45.00
Large black tie-dye hoodie

Large black tie-dye hoodie

$45.00
XL black tie-dye hoodie

XL black tie-dye hoodie

$45.00

Stainless steel straws

Silver

$2.00

Gold

$2.00

Blue

$2.00

Purple

$2.00Out of stock

Black

$2.00

Light Pink

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Kate's Food Truck is a large scale food truck that serves all kinds of poutines. We also have burgers, hotdogs, chicken and BBQ. We also have milkshakes, soft serve, and hard scoop ice cream. Weekly and in-season specials.

Location

261 VT route 15, Jericho, VT 05465

Directions

