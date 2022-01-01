  • Home
  • /
  • Denver
  • /
  • Katherine's French Bakery & Cafe - 728 S University Blvd Ste A
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Katherine's French Bakery & Cafe 728 S University Blvd Ste A

review star

No reviews yet

728 S University Blvd Ste A

Denver, CO 80209

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Breakfast

Yogurt Parfait

$10.50+

Homemade vanilla granola with organic yogurt and fresh berries.

Croissant Sandwich

Croissant Sandwich

$10.95+

Freshly baked butter croissant filled with scrambled eggs and cheese (Swiss, provolone or cheddar). Served with a small side of fruit.

Sweet Potato Hash with Eggs and Bacon

Sweet Potato Hash with Eggs and Bacon

$14.95+

Our homemade rosemary-garlic sweet potato hash with two eggs of any style. Served with toast and a small side of fruit. May substitute egg whites only.

Traditional

$11.95+

Challah bread hand-dipped in an egg and cream batter, served with maple syrup, fresh berries and sifted confestioner's sugar.

Amaretto Strawberries

$13.95+

Challah bread hand-dipped in an egg and cream batter.

Rum-Caramelized Bananas

$13.95+

Apple-Pecan Compote

$13.95+

2 Eggs

$10.95

Two eggs poached to your preference. Served with toast and a small side of fruit.

3 Eggs

$11.95

Two eggs poached to your preference. Served with toast and a small side of fruit.

4 Eggs

$12.95

Omelette - Build Your Own

$10.95+

Three eggs and cheese of your choice, served with toast and a small side of fruit. May substitute egg whites only.

Omelette - Hash Brown

$13.95+

Three egg omelette with hash browns mixed in. Served with toast and a small side of fruit. May substitute egg whites only.

Omelette - Farmer's Market

$14.95+

Three egg omelette with mushrooms, yellow squash, zucchini, red bell peppers, and Parmesan cheese. Served with toast and a small side of fruit.

Omelette - Apple and Brie

$14.95+

Three egg omelette with sauteed apples and brie cheese. Served with toast and a small side of fruit.

Omelette - Crab

$17.95+

Three egg omelette with crab. Served with toast and small side of fruit.

Eggs Benedict - Classic

$15.95+

Two poached eggs and Canadian bacon, served on an English muffin with house-made Hollandaise sauce. Served with a small side of fruit.

Eggs Benedict - Florentine

$14.95+

Two poached eggs and sauteed spinach, served on an English muffin with house-made Hollandaise sauce. Served with a small side of fruit.

Eggs Benedict - Combination

$16.95+

Two poached eggs, sauteed spinach and Canadian bacon, served on an English muffin with house-made Hollandaise sauce. Served with a small side of fruit.

Eggs Benedict - California

$16.95+

Two poached eggs, tomato slices, avocado, fresh spinach, served on an English muffin with house-made Hollandaise sauce. Served with a small side of fruit.

Eggs Benedict - Smoked Salmon

$17.95+

Two poached eggs and smoked salmon, served on toasted Challah bread with house-made Hollandaise sauce and caper garnish. Served with a small side of fruit.

Eggs Benedict - Crab

$17.95+

Two poached eggs and crab, served on toasted Challah bread with house-made Hollandaise sauce and caper garnish. Served with a small side of fruit.

Frittata - Leek and Goat Cheese

$14.95+

Three eggs mixed with fresh sauteed leeks, shredded potatoes, Haystack goat cheese and seasonings. Served with a small side of fruit.

Frittata - Corn, Scallion and Potato

$14.95+

Eggs mixed with corn, scallions and shredded potatoes. Served with a small side of fruit.

Frittata - Artichoke and Smoked Mozzarella

$15.95+

Eggs mixed with artichoke hearts, smoked mozzarella, shredded potatoes, yellow onion, and parsley. Served with a small side of fruit.

Frittata - Vegetables

$14.95+

Eggs mixed with shredded potatoes, spinach, red peppers and onions. Served with a small side of fruit.

Frittata - Ham and Asparagus

$16.95+

Eggs mixed with shredded potatoes, ham, asparagus, red peppers and onions. Served with a small side of fruit.

Frittata - Smoked Salmon

$17.95+

Eggs mixed with smoked salmon, shredded potatoes, goat cheese, scallions, and dill. Served with a small side of fruit.

Side - 2 Eggs

$4.25

Two eggs cooked your way.

Side - Hash Browns

$2.75

Side of hash browns.

Side - Sausage Patty

$2.50

Side of sausage patty.

Side - Granola

$3.00

Side of housemade granola.

Side - Bacon

$2.50

Side of bacon.

Side - Ham

$2.50

Side of ham.

Side - Salsa

$1.50

Side of salsa.

Side - Real Maple Syrup

$2.00

Side of syrup.

Side - Hollandaise

$1.50

Side of Hollandaise sauce.

Side - Yogurt

$1.50

Side of unsweetened Greek yogurt.

Side - Sweet Potato Hash

$3.25

Side of sweet potato hash.

Side - Avocado

$2.00

Side of fresh avocado.

Side - Smoked Salmon

$4.50

Side of smoked salmon.

Side - Sour Cream

$1.50

Side of sour cream.

Side - Canadian Bacon

$2.50

Side of Canadian bacon.

Side - Capers

$1.25

Side of capers.

Side - Toast - Marble Ryle

$1.75

Side - Toast - Wheat

$1.75

Side - Toast - Multigrain

$1.75

Side - Toast - Sourdough

$1.75

Side - English Muffin

$1.25

Side - Butter Croissant

$3.00

Sandwiches Classic

Turkey & Provolone Sandwich

$11.00+

Ham & Swiss Sandwich

$11.00+

Black Forest ham and Swiss cheese.

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$10.00+

Tuna mixed with mayonnaise, sour cream, chopped pickles, diced onions, salt and pepper.

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$10.00+

Chicken mixed with mayonnaise, sour cream, chopped celery, diced onions, salt and pepper.

Egg Salad Sandwich

$10.00+

Hard-boiled eggs mixed with mayonnaise. You may choose curry or no curry.

Peanut Butter & Jelly Sandwich

$9.00+

Smooth peanut butter and strawberry jelly.

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$9.00+

Sandwiches Premium

BLTA Sandwich

$11.95+

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, fresh avocado, mayonnaise, toasted bread.

Turkey, Brie and Pear Butter Sandwich

$12.95+

Comfort food at its best! Brie cheese, turkey breast and our homemade pear butter.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$12.95+

Grilled chicken breast, romaine lettuce, roasted red pepper, provolone cheese, Kalamata olives, Caesar dressing.

Chicken Wrap with Mango and Curried Mayo

$13.95+

Grilled chicken breast, lettuce, cucumbers, mango-cilantro salsa, avocado, curry mayonnaise.

Classic Club Sandwich

$13.95+

Smoked turkey, ham, swiss and cheddar cheeses, bacon, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, toasted bread.

Cobb Club Wrap

$13.95+

Grilled chicken breast, bacon, blue cheese, lettuce, tomato, avocado.

Hummus and Vegetable Wrap

$12.95+

Hummus, cucumber, carrots, spinach, tomato.

Seared Ahi Tuna Wrap

$14.95+

Ahi tuna cooked to order and served with green leaf lettuce, avocado, red onions, bell peppers, and Asian sesame vinaigrette.

Southwestern Club Sandwich

$13.95+

Smoked turkey, avocado, bacon, chipotle mayonnaise, lettuce and tomato on toasted bread.

Turkey Wrap with Mango and Curried Mayo

$13.05+

Smoked turkey, lettuce, cucumbers, mango-cilantro salsa, avocado, curry mayonnaise.

Salads

Garden Salad

$9.95

Organic mixed greens, tomato, cucumbers, carrots, and croutons.

Greek Salad

$9.95

Romaine lettuce, feta cheese, cucumber, red onion, tomato, Kalamata olives, oil and red wine vinegar.

Caesar Salad

$9.95

Romaine lettuce, cucumber, tomato, croutons, Parmesan cheese and Chef Mario's, homemade Caesar dressing.

Spinach and Berries Salad

$13.95

Spinach, grilled chicken breast, seasonal berries, Haystack goat cheese, spiced pecans, balsamic vinaigrette.

Pear, Blue Cheese and Spinach Salad

$13.95

Grilled chicken breast, spinach, pears, blue cheese, caramelized walnuts, balsamic vinaigrette.

Nicoise Salad

$13.95

Green beans, chickpeas, tuna, hard-boiled egg, mixed greens, sliced cucumber, tomato, oil & vinegar.

Cobb Salad

$14.95

Mixed greens with diced ham, hard-boiled eggs, olives, capers, tomatoes, chicken, cucumbers, crumbled blue cheese. avocado, bacon, Italian dressing.

Salmon Filet Salad

$14.95

Grilled salmon over field greens with tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, lime vinaigrette. Please indicate for salmon: rare, medium-rare, medium, medium-well or well done.

Seared Ahi Tuna Salad

$15.95

Seared ahi tuna over field greens with tomatoes, croutons, avocado, lime vinaigrette. Please indicate for ahi tune: rare, medium-rare, medium, medium-well or well done.

Smoked Salmon Salad

$16.95

Mixed greens, smoked salmon, hard-boiled egg, capers, cucumbers, tomatoes, avocado. lemon-caper vinaigrette.

Salads HALF

Half Caesar Salad

$6.50

Half Cobb Salad

$9.00

Half Garden Salad

$6.50

Half Greek Salad

$6.50

Half Nicoise Salad

$8.50

Half Pear, Blue Cheese & Spinach Salad

$8.50

Half Salad Smoked Salmon Salad

$10.00

Half Salmon Filet Salad

$9.00

Half Seared Ahi Tuna Salad

$9.50

Half Spinach & Berries Salad

$8.50

Soup and Sides

Soup

$7.50

Soup & Half Sandwich

Soup & Side of Greens

$10.50

Greens & Half Sandwich

$11.95

Side Salad Greens

$7.00

Side Mixed Fruit

$7.00

Side Potato Chips

$1.75

Side Coleslaw 4 oz.

$2.50

Side Coleslaw 12 oz.

$5.50

Side Pasta 4 oz.

$2.50

Side Pasta 12 oz.

$5.50

Side Potato Salad 4 oz.

$2.50

Side Potato Salad 4 oz.

$5.50

Side Chicken Salad 12 oz.

$7.00

Side Tuna Salad 12 oz.

$7.00

Side Fruit Salad 4 oz.

$2.50

Side Fruit Salad 12 oz.

$5.50

Side Fruit Salad Berries Only 4 oz.

$3.50

Side Fruit Salad Berries Only 12 oz.

$7.50

Side Bacon

$2.50

Side Hash Browns

$3.50

Side Bread/Toast

$1.75

Side Salad Greens

$7.00

Side Mixed Fruit

$7.00

Potato Chips

$1.75

Side Coleslaw 4oz

$2.50

Side Coleslaw 12oz

$5.50

Side Pasta 4oz

$2.50

Side Pasta 12oz

$5.50

Side Potato 4oz

$2.50

Side Potato 12oz

$5.50

Side CHX Salad 12oz

$7.00

Side Tuna Salad

$7.00

Side Fruit 4oz

$2.50

Side Fruit 12oz

$5.50

Side Berries 4oz

$3.50

Side Berries 12oz

$7.50

Side Bacon

$2.50

Side Toast

$1.75

Quiche - Combos & Slices

Quiche & Greens

$12.95

Quiche slice of your choice (as available) with a side salad containing mixed greens, cucumbers, carrots and tomatoes.

Quiche & Fruit

$13.95

Quiche slice of your choice (as available) with a side of mixed fruit.

Quiche Slice

$6.00

Savory Galettes - Crêpes Salées

Galette - Smoked Salmon

$14.95+

Delicious smoked salmon served with dill cream sauce.

Galette - Chicken Florentine

$14.95+

Grilled chicken, spinach, caramelized onions, roasted red peppers, feta cheese, Béchamel sauce, pesto, red pepper mayo.

Galette - Boulder

$13.95+

Sauteed mushrooms, caramelized onions, spinach, Haystack goat cheese, sun-dried tomato garnish, red pepper mayo.

Galette - Black Forest

$14.95+

Ham and Swiss topped with our own Béchamel sauce and fresh asparagus, pesto-mayo garnish.

Galette - Classic

$13.95+

Ham, Gruyère cheese and Dijon mustard.

Galette - West Coast

$13.95+

Bacon, avocado, tomato, and sour cream.

Galette - Ched-Mato

$12.95+

Chedder cheese and tomato.

Galette - Breakfast

$12.95+

Bacon, egg, and cheese.

Make Your Own Savory Crepe

$7.50

Sweet Crêpes - Crêpes Sucrées

Crêpe - Fresh Fruit

$13.95+

Cream cheese-filled crepe with seasonal fruit sprinkled with powdered sugar and toasted almonds. Whipped cream on the side.

Crêpe - Chocolate & Strawberries

$13.95+

Fresh strawberries sauteed in amaretto, with dark chocolate ganache. Whipped cream served on the side.

Crêpe - Nutella Banana

$12.95+

Hazelnut chocolate with slices of banana, topped with powdered sugar. Whipped cream served on the side.

Crêpe - Nutella Strawberry

$12.95+

Hazelnut chocolate with slices of strawberry, topped with powdered sugar. Whipped cream served on the side.

Crêpe - Lemon-Sugar

$10.95+

Fresh lemon juice, sugar, and butter, topped with powdered sugar. Whipped cream served on the side.

Crêpe - Plain Jane

$9.95+

Warm buttered crepe with your choice of cinnamon sugar, brown sugar or granulated sugar.

Make Your Own Sweet Crepe

$6.00

Specials

Crepe Apple & Cinnamon

$14.95

Salad Apple Cranberry Walnut

$14.95

Coffee, Tea & More

Drip Coffee

$3.00+

Espresso

$2.35+

Cappuccino

$3.95+

Cafe Americano

$3.15+

Cafe Latte

$3.95+

Cafe Macchiato (espresso, foam) (12 ounce only)

$4.00

Cafe Mocha

$4.75+

Cafe au Lait

$2.65+

Cortado (espresso/warm milk/foam) - 12 ounce only

$4.00

Chai Latte

$4.05+

Dirty Chai Latte

$5.05+

Cambric Tea (brewed tea, steamed milk)

$3.95+

Hot Tea - English Breakfast

$2.45+

Hot Tea - African Rooibois

$2.45+

Hot Tea - Herbal Chai

$2.45+

Hot Tea - Hibiscus Warmer

$2.45+

Hot Tea - Earl Grey

$2.45+

Hot Tea - Tangerine Green

$2.45+

Hot Tea - Mango Ceylon

$2.45+

Hot Chocolate

$3.35+

Steamer (steamed milk)

$2.65+

Soda, Juice & More

Chocolate Milk - Glass

$2.50

Coke (can)

$2.75

The classic!

Coke Zero (can)

$2.75

Diet Coke (can)

$2.75

The diet classic.

Everfresh Apple

$3.50

Delicious and nutritious, refreshing and thirst quenching!

Everfresh Cranberry

$3.50

Delicious and nutritious, refreshing and thirst quenching!

Everfresh Lemonade

$3.50

Delicious and nutritious, refreshing and thirst quenching!

Everfresh Orange

$3.50

Delicious and nutritious, refreshing and thirst quenching!

Grapefruit Juice

$3.50

Iced Arnold Parlmer

$3.00

Iced Tea Hibiscus

$3.00

Iced Tea Mango Ceylon

$3.00

Iced Tea Tangerine Green

$3.00

Katherine’s Artesian Water

$2.25

Refreshing!

Martinelli's Sparkling Apple Juice

$3.00

Lightly carbonated 100% juice from U.S. grown fresh apples, not from concentrate, with no added sweeteners or chemical preservatives. Vitamin C added to maintain color.

Perrier Carbonated Water

$3.00

Perrier is a French brand of natural bottled mineral water captured at the source in Vergèze, located in the Gard département. Perrier is best known for its naturally occurring carbonation, distinctive green bottle, and higher levels of carbonation than its peers.

Regular Milk - Glass

$2.25

San Pellegrino Sparkling Mineral Water

$3.00

S.Pellegrino is a fine quality natural mineral water that flows from natural springs in Val Brembana in the San Pellegrino Terme area, at the foothills of the Italian Alps near Bergamo (Lombardy).

San Pellegrino Sparkling Blood Orange

$2.75

Deliciously refreshing with an abundance of orange zest, Sanpellegrino Aranciata Rossa (Blood Orange) Sparkling Fruit Beverage delights your taste buds with the sun-ripened blood orange flavor. This traditional Italian beverage is made with an invigorating blend of blood orange juice and sparkling water.

V8 Original Vegetable Juice

$2.75

V8 is considered an excellent source of vitamins A and C.

Coffee Beans

Sonata - Package

$16.50

Columbian - Package

$16.50

Forte - Package

$16.50

Cantata - Package

$16.50

Monserrate - Package

$16.50

Decaf. - Package

$16.50

Granola

One Pound

$12.50

Half Pound

$7.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

728 S University Blvd Ste A, Denver, CO 80209

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Max Gill & Grill
orange star4.4 • 4,227
1052 S Gaylord St Denver, CO 80209
View restaurantnext
Homegrown Tap & Dough - Wash Park
orange star4.5 • 2,475
1001 S Gaylord St Denver, CO 80209
View restaurantnext
Ni Tuyo - 730 South University Boulevard
orange starNo Reviews
730 South University Boulevard Denver, CO 80209
View restaurantnext
Wash Park Grille - Denver, Colorado
orange star4.1 • 1,549
1096 S Gaylord St Denver, CO 80209
View restaurantnext
Agave Taco Bar - Hand Crafted Tortillas, Tacos & Margs
orange star3.9 • 584
2217 E Mississippi Ave Denver, CO 80210
View restaurantnext
Perdida - Perdida WP
orange starNo Reviews
1066 S. Gaylord Denver, CO 80210
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Denver

Steuben's Uptown - 523 E. 17th Ave.
orange star4.4 • 17,566
523 E. 17th Ave. Denver, CO 80203
View restaurantnext
Fat Shack - DU
orange star4.4 • 9,440
2041 S University Blvd Denver, CO 80210
View restaurantnext
Park Burger - Platt Park
orange star4.5 • 4,554
1890 S Pearl St Denver, CO 80210
View restaurantnext
ViewHouse Ballpark - 2015 Market St. Denver, CO
orange star4.6 • 4,436
2015 Market St Denver, CO 80205
View restaurantnext
Happy Camper- Denver
orange star4.5 • 4,405
3211 N Pecos Denver, CO 80211
View restaurantnext
Max Gill & Grill
orange star4.4 • 4,227
1052 S Gaylord St Denver, CO 80209
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Denver
Aurora
review star
Avg 4.3 (69 restaurants)
Englewood
review star
Avg 4.2 (45 restaurants)
Wheat Ridge
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Westminster
review star
Avg 4 (8 restaurants)
Arvada
review star
Avg 4.6 (31 restaurants)
Lone Tree
review star
Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)
Brighton
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Littleton
review star
Avg 4.2 (55 restaurants)
Broomfield
review star
Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston