Katherine's French Bakery & Cafe 728 S University Blvd Ste A
728 S University Blvd Ste A
Denver, CO 80209
Breakfast
Yogurt Parfait
Homemade vanilla granola with organic yogurt and fresh berries.
Croissant Sandwich
Freshly baked butter croissant filled with scrambled eggs and cheese (Swiss, provolone or cheddar). Served with a small side of fruit.
Sweet Potato Hash with Eggs and Bacon
Our homemade rosemary-garlic sweet potato hash with two eggs of any style. Served with toast and a small side of fruit. May substitute egg whites only.
Traditional
Challah bread hand-dipped in an egg and cream batter, served with maple syrup, fresh berries and sifted confestioner's sugar.
Amaretto Strawberries
Challah bread hand-dipped in an egg and cream batter.
Rum-Caramelized Bananas
Apple-Pecan Compote
2 Eggs
Two eggs poached to your preference. Served with toast and a small side of fruit.
3 Eggs
Two eggs poached to your preference. Served with toast and a small side of fruit.
4 Eggs
Omelette - Build Your Own
Three eggs and cheese of your choice, served with toast and a small side of fruit. May substitute egg whites only.
Omelette - Hash Brown
Three egg omelette with hash browns mixed in. Served with toast and a small side of fruit. May substitute egg whites only.
Omelette - Farmer's Market
Three egg omelette with mushrooms, yellow squash, zucchini, red bell peppers, and Parmesan cheese. Served with toast and a small side of fruit.
Omelette - Apple and Brie
Three egg omelette with sauteed apples and brie cheese. Served with toast and a small side of fruit.
Omelette - Crab
Three egg omelette with crab. Served with toast and small side of fruit.
Eggs Benedict - Classic
Two poached eggs and Canadian bacon, served on an English muffin with house-made Hollandaise sauce. Served with a small side of fruit.
Eggs Benedict - Florentine
Two poached eggs and sauteed spinach, served on an English muffin with house-made Hollandaise sauce. Served with a small side of fruit.
Eggs Benedict - Combination
Two poached eggs, sauteed spinach and Canadian bacon, served on an English muffin with house-made Hollandaise sauce. Served with a small side of fruit.
Eggs Benedict - California
Two poached eggs, tomato slices, avocado, fresh spinach, served on an English muffin with house-made Hollandaise sauce. Served with a small side of fruit.
Eggs Benedict - Smoked Salmon
Two poached eggs and smoked salmon, served on toasted Challah bread with house-made Hollandaise sauce and caper garnish. Served with a small side of fruit.
Eggs Benedict - Crab
Two poached eggs and crab, served on toasted Challah bread with house-made Hollandaise sauce and caper garnish. Served with a small side of fruit.
Frittata - Leek and Goat Cheese
Three eggs mixed with fresh sauteed leeks, shredded potatoes, Haystack goat cheese and seasonings. Served with a small side of fruit.
Frittata - Corn, Scallion and Potato
Eggs mixed with corn, scallions and shredded potatoes. Served with a small side of fruit.
Frittata - Artichoke and Smoked Mozzarella
Eggs mixed with artichoke hearts, smoked mozzarella, shredded potatoes, yellow onion, and parsley. Served with a small side of fruit.
Frittata - Vegetables
Eggs mixed with shredded potatoes, spinach, red peppers and onions. Served with a small side of fruit.
Frittata - Ham and Asparagus
Eggs mixed with shredded potatoes, ham, asparagus, red peppers and onions. Served with a small side of fruit.
Frittata - Smoked Salmon
Eggs mixed with smoked salmon, shredded potatoes, goat cheese, scallions, and dill. Served with a small side of fruit.
Side - 2 Eggs
Two eggs cooked your way.
Side - Hash Browns
Side of hash browns.
Side - Sausage Patty
Side of sausage patty.
Side - Granola
Side of housemade granola.
Side - Bacon
Side of bacon.
Side - Ham
Side of ham.
Side - Salsa
Side of salsa.
Side - Real Maple Syrup
Side of syrup.
Side - Hollandaise
Side of Hollandaise sauce.
Side - Yogurt
Side of unsweetened Greek yogurt.
Side - Sweet Potato Hash
Side of sweet potato hash.
Side - Avocado
Side of fresh avocado.
Side - Smoked Salmon
Side of smoked salmon.
Side - Sour Cream
Side of sour cream.
Side - Canadian Bacon
Side of Canadian bacon.
Side - Capers
Side of capers.
Side - Toast - Marble Ryle
Side - Toast - Wheat
Side - Toast - Multigrain
Side - Toast - Sourdough
Side - English Muffin
Side - Butter Croissant
Sandwiches Classic
Turkey & Provolone Sandwich
Ham & Swiss Sandwich
Black Forest ham and Swiss cheese.
Tuna Salad Sandwich
Tuna mixed with mayonnaise, sour cream, chopped pickles, diced onions, salt and pepper.
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Chicken mixed with mayonnaise, sour cream, chopped celery, diced onions, salt and pepper.
Egg Salad Sandwich
Hard-boiled eggs mixed with mayonnaise. You may choose curry or no curry.
Peanut Butter & Jelly Sandwich
Smooth peanut butter and strawberry jelly.
Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Sandwiches Premium
BLTA Sandwich
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, fresh avocado, mayonnaise, toasted bread.
Turkey, Brie and Pear Butter Sandwich
Comfort food at its best! Brie cheese, turkey breast and our homemade pear butter.
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled chicken breast, romaine lettuce, roasted red pepper, provolone cheese, Kalamata olives, Caesar dressing.
Chicken Wrap with Mango and Curried Mayo
Grilled chicken breast, lettuce, cucumbers, mango-cilantro salsa, avocado, curry mayonnaise.
Classic Club Sandwich
Smoked turkey, ham, swiss and cheddar cheeses, bacon, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, toasted bread.
Cobb Club Wrap
Grilled chicken breast, bacon, blue cheese, lettuce, tomato, avocado.
Hummus and Vegetable Wrap
Hummus, cucumber, carrots, spinach, tomato.
Seared Ahi Tuna Wrap
Ahi tuna cooked to order and served with green leaf lettuce, avocado, red onions, bell peppers, and Asian sesame vinaigrette.
Southwestern Club Sandwich
Smoked turkey, avocado, bacon, chipotle mayonnaise, lettuce and tomato on toasted bread.
Turkey Wrap with Mango and Curried Mayo
Smoked turkey, lettuce, cucumbers, mango-cilantro salsa, avocado, curry mayonnaise.
Salads
Garden Salad
Organic mixed greens, tomato, cucumbers, carrots, and croutons.
Greek Salad
Romaine lettuce, feta cheese, cucumber, red onion, tomato, Kalamata olives, oil and red wine vinegar.
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, cucumber, tomato, croutons, Parmesan cheese and Chef Mario's, homemade Caesar dressing.
Spinach and Berries Salad
Spinach, grilled chicken breast, seasonal berries, Haystack goat cheese, spiced pecans, balsamic vinaigrette.
Pear, Blue Cheese and Spinach Salad
Grilled chicken breast, spinach, pears, blue cheese, caramelized walnuts, balsamic vinaigrette.
Nicoise Salad
Green beans, chickpeas, tuna, hard-boiled egg, mixed greens, sliced cucumber, tomato, oil & vinegar.
Cobb Salad
Mixed greens with diced ham, hard-boiled eggs, olives, capers, tomatoes, chicken, cucumbers, crumbled blue cheese. avocado, bacon, Italian dressing.
Salmon Filet Salad
Grilled salmon over field greens with tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, lime vinaigrette. Please indicate for salmon: rare, medium-rare, medium, medium-well or well done.
Seared Ahi Tuna Salad
Seared ahi tuna over field greens with tomatoes, croutons, avocado, lime vinaigrette. Please indicate for ahi tune: rare, medium-rare, medium, medium-well or well done.
Smoked Salmon Salad
Mixed greens, smoked salmon, hard-boiled egg, capers, cucumbers, tomatoes, avocado. lemon-caper vinaigrette.
Salads HALF
Soup and Sides
Soup
Soup & Half Sandwich
Soup & Side of Greens
Greens & Half Sandwich
Side Salad Greens
Side Mixed Fruit
Side Potato Chips
Side Coleslaw 4 oz.
Side Coleslaw 12 oz.
Side Pasta 4 oz.
Side Pasta 12 oz.
Side Potato Salad 4 oz.
Side Chicken Salad 12 oz.
Side Tuna Salad 12 oz.
Side Fruit Salad 4 oz.
Side Fruit Salad 12 oz.
Side Fruit Salad Berries Only 4 oz.
Side Fruit Salad Berries Only 12 oz.
Quiche - Combos & Slices
Savory Galettes - Crêpes Salées
Galette - Smoked Salmon
Delicious smoked salmon served with dill cream sauce.
Galette - Chicken Florentine
Grilled chicken, spinach, caramelized onions, roasted red peppers, feta cheese, Béchamel sauce, pesto, red pepper mayo.
Galette - Boulder
Sauteed mushrooms, caramelized onions, spinach, Haystack goat cheese, sun-dried tomato garnish, red pepper mayo.
Galette - Black Forest
Ham and Swiss topped with our own Béchamel sauce and fresh asparagus, pesto-mayo garnish.
Galette - Classic
Ham, Gruyère cheese and Dijon mustard.
Galette - West Coast
Bacon, avocado, tomato, and sour cream.
Galette - Ched-Mato
Chedder cheese and tomato.
Galette - Breakfast
Bacon, egg, and cheese.
Make Your Own Savory Crepe
Sweet Crêpes - Crêpes Sucrées
Crêpe - Fresh Fruit
Cream cheese-filled crepe with seasonal fruit sprinkled with powdered sugar and toasted almonds. Whipped cream on the side.
Crêpe - Chocolate & Strawberries
Fresh strawberries sauteed in amaretto, with dark chocolate ganache. Whipped cream served on the side.
Crêpe - Nutella Banana
Hazelnut chocolate with slices of banana, topped with powdered sugar. Whipped cream served on the side.
Crêpe - Nutella Strawberry
Hazelnut chocolate with slices of strawberry, topped with powdered sugar. Whipped cream served on the side.
Crêpe - Lemon-Sugar
Fresh lemon juice, sugar, and butter, topped with powdered sugar. Whipped cream served on the side.
Crêpe - Plain Jane
Warm buttered crepe with your choice of cinnamon sugar, brown sugar or granulated sugar.
Make Your Own Sweet Crepe
Coffee, Tea & More
Drip Coffee
Espresso
Cappuccino
Cafe Americano
Cafe Latte
Cafe Macchiato (espresso, foam) (12 ounce only)
Cafe Mocha
Cafe au Lait
Cortado (espresso/warm milk/foam) - 12 ounce only
Chai Latte
Dirty Chai Latte
Cambric Tea (brewed tea, steamed milk)
Hot Tea - English Breakfast
Hot Tea - African Rooibois
Hot Tea - Herbal Chai
Hot Tea - Hibiscus Warmer
Hot Tea - Earl Grey
Hot Tea - Tangerine Green
Hot Tea - Mango Ceylon
Hot Chocolate
Steamer (steamed milk)
Soda, Juice & More
Chocolate Milk - Glass
Coke (can)
The classic!
Coke Zero (can)
Diet Coke (can)
The diet classic.
Everfresh Apple
Delicious and nutritious, refreshing and thirst quenching!
Everfresh Cranberry
Delicious and nutritious, refreshing and thirst quenching!
Everfresh Lemonade
Delicious and nutritious, refreshing and thirst quenching!
Everfresh Orange
Delicious and nutritious, refreshing and thirst quenching!
Grapefruit Juice
Iced Arnold Parlmer
Iced Tea Hibiscus
Iced Tea Mango Ceylon
Iced Tea Tangerine Green
Katherine’s Artesian Water
Refreshing!
Martinelli's Sparkling Apple Juice
Lightly carbonated 100% juice from U.S. grown fresh apples, not from concentrate, with no added sweeteners or chemical preservatives. Vitamin C added to maintain color.
Perrier Carbonated Water
Perrier is a French brand of natural bottled mineral water captured at the source in Vergèze, located in the Gard département. Perrier is best known for its naturally occurring carbonation, distinctive green bottle, and higher levels of carbonation than its peers.
Regular Milk - Glass
San Pellegrino Sparkling Mineral Water
S.Pellegrino is a fine quality natural mineral water that flows from natural springs in Val Brembana in the San Pellegrino Terme area, at the foothills of the Italian Alps near Bergamo (Lombardy).
San Pellegrino Sparkling Blood Orange
Deliciously refreshing with an abundance of orange zest, Sanpellegrino Aranciata Rossa (Blood Orange) Sparkling Fruit Beverage delights your taste buds with the sun-ripened blood orange flavor. This traditional Italian beverage is made with an invigorating blend of blood orange juice and sparkling water.
V8 Original Vegetable Juice
V8 is considered an excellent source of vitamins A and C.
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
