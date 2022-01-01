Kathmandu Momo Station
104 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Owners Aagya Subedi, Rocky Shrestha, and Sagar Gurung bring authentic Nepalese street cuisine and Burmese ramen to Inner Rail Food Hall via Kathmandu Momo Station.
Location
1911 South 67th Street, Omaha, NE 68106
Gallery