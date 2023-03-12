Kathy's 705 Greenville ave

Restaurant header imageView gallery

BREAKFAST ONLINE ORDERING

-BIG BREAKFAST-

Biscuits, Gravy, Sausage, and Eggs

$11.25

Buttermilk Biscuits, Delicious Sausage Gravy, Served with Three Sausage Links, Two Eggs, and Home Fries

Big Mikes

$13.25

2 Eggs, Sausage Gravy, Biscuit, Grits, Home Fried Potatoes, One Piece of Each Country Ham, Bacon, and Sausage

-BREAKFAST MEATS & EGGS-

Bacon & Eggs

$8.95

Three Strips of Bacon and Two Fresh Eggs

Sausage & Eggs

$8.95

Pork Sausage and Two Eggs

Cakes & Eggs

$7.95

Three Buttermilk Pancakes with Two Country Fresh Eggs

Ham & Eggs

$8.95

Tender Hickory Ham and Two Eggs

Corned Beef Hash & Eggs

$10.90

Old Favorite, Served with Two Eggs

Steak & Eggs

$22.95

10 oz. Ribeye Steak and Two Eggs, Home Fried Potatoes, with Choice of Pancake or Toast

Pork Tenderloin & Eggs

$13.95

Two Eggs & Biscuits & Baked Apples

-BREAKFAST SANDWICHES-

Bacon Egg & Cheese

$9.00

Hickory Ham Egg & Cheese

$9.00

Sausage Egg & Cheese

$9.00

Turkey Sausage Egg & Cheese

$9.00

Country Ham Egg & Cheese

$10.00

-FRENCH TOAST-

French Toast

$7.95

3 Slices of Hearty Bread Diped in Special Batter and Fried Golden Brown. Topped With Powdered Sugar and Whipped Butter

Viva French Toast

$10.49

With One Egg and choice of two bacon strips or one sausage patty

-GRAVY-

Full Chip Beef Gravy

$8.25

Creamy Chipped Beef Gravy Over Biscuits

1/2 Chip Beef Gravy

$7.25

Creamy Chipped Beef Over One Biscuit

Full Sausage Gravy

$8.25

Sausage Gravy Over Biscuits

1/2 Sausage Gravy

$7.25

Sausage Gravy Over One Biscuit

Cup Sausage Gravy

$4.50

Cup Chip Beef Gravy

$4.50

-KATHY'S SPECIALS-

Benedict's Cousin

$11.75

Two Country-Style Sausage Patties and Two Fresh Eggs on a Flaky Biscuit Smothered in Delicious Sausage Gravy Served with Home Fries

Country Ham & Eggs

$14.95

Tender Sliced Country Ham – Two Country Fresh Eggs Home Fries – Biscuits – Grits – Butter

Eggs Benedict

$11.50

Two Fresh Poached Egg, Lean Smoked Ham, Toasted English Muffin with Hollandaise Sauce served with Home Fries – A Favorite Dish

-OMELETTES-

Bacon Omelette

$8.95

The Delightful Crisp Taste of Chopped Bacon

Corned Beef Hash Omelette

$10.95

Corned Beef with Onions & Cheese

Country Club Omelette

$10.95

Oven Roasted Turkey Breast, Bacon, Red Peppers, Cheese, Onions, and Fresh Tomato in covered in Hollandaise sauce

Country Morning Omelette

$11.50

Create the Aroma of the Country. Sausage, Green Peppers, Potatoes, Onion, and Cheese beneath and betwixt a ladle of sausage gravy

Everything Omelette

$10.95

Ham, Cheese, Mushrooms, Diced Green Pepper, and Tomato. All Combined for a Great Flavor

Ham Omelette

$7.95

A Large Portion of Chopped Smoked Ham

Mushroom Broccoli Cheese Omelette

$9.25

Mushroom, Broccoli, and Cheese of Your Choice

Mushroom Cheese Omelette

$8.75

The Tempting Taste of Mushrooms and Cheese

Sausage Omelette

$7.95

Delicious Pork Sausage

Spanish Omelette

$8.25

Onions and peppers and Zesty Sauce

Ultimate Steak Omelette

$11.95

Thinly Sliced Steak, Home Fries, Green Peppers, Onions, Mushroom, Tomatoes and Cheddar Cheese

Waist Watchers Omelette

$8.95

Mushrooms, Broccoli, Green Pepper and Onion, with Egg Beaters

-PANCAKES-

(5) Buttermilk Pancakes

$9.95

(3) Apple Pancakes

$8.95

Light and Tender Buttermilk Pancakes, topped with Baked Apples

(3) Bacon Pancakes

$8.95

Buttermilk Pancakes with Bacon inside

(3) Blueberry Pancakes

$9.25

Buttermilk Pancakes with Tender, Sweet Blueberries

(3) Buckwheat Pancakes

$8.95

Hearty Buckwheats, A Full Distinctive Taste

(3) Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$8.95

Tender and Light, Chock Full of Chocolate Chips

(3) Ham Pancakes

$8.95

Buttermilk Pancakes with Western Ham inside

(3) Lemon-Blueberry Pancakes

$9.95

ShortStack

$7.95

Three Tender and Light Buttermilk Pancakes

(3) Strawberry Pancakes

$8.95

Feather-light Buttermilk Pancakes, topped with Strawberries

(3) Pigs In a Blanket

$8.95

Three Sausage Links Individually Wrapped in a Buttermilk Pancake

(2) Pancakes

$5.25

(1) Pancake

$2.75

-ROLLUPS-

(3) Apple Rollups

$8.95

Three Buttermilk Rollups Topped with Baked Apples

(3) Banana Nut Rollups

$9.75

Thin and Delicate Pancakes with Pecans, Wrapped Around Slices of Ripe Bananas

(3) Blueberry Rollups

$9.25

Sweet Blueberry Roll-Ups

(3) Pecan Rollups

$8.95

Thin and Delicate Pancakes with Pecans

(3) Strawberry Rollups

$8.95

Cooked Delicately Thin, and Served with a Generous Amount of Strawberries

-SIDE ORDERS-

1 Egg And Toast

$3.95

2 Eggs & Toast

$5.95

Toast

$2.50

English Muffin

$2.50

Danish

$2.95

1 Egg

$1.85

2 Eggs

$3.70

3 Eggs

$5.55

4 Eggs

$7.40

(3) Strips of Bacon

$3.25

(2) Strips of Bacon

$2.15

(1) Strip of Bacon

$1.10

(2) Sausage Patties

$3.25

(1) Sausage Patty

$1.60

(3) Sausage Links

$3.25

(2) Sausage Links

$2.15

(1) Sausage Link

$1.10

Turkey Sausage

$3.25

Hickory Ham

$3.50

(1) Slice of Hickory Ham

$1.75

Hash

$4.95

Ponhoss

$4.95

(2) Country Ham Biscuits

$6.95

(1) Country Ham Biscuit

$3.50

(2) Sausage Biscuits

$5.95

(1) Sausage Biscuit

$2.95

(2) Bacon Biscuits

$5.95

(1) Bacon Biscuit

$2.95

(2) Hickory Ham Biscuits

$5.95

(1) Hickory Ham Biscuit

$2.95

Grits

$2.50

Bowl Of Grits

$4.95

Home Fried Potatoes

$3.95

Country Ham Steak

$7.95

Muffin

$0.95

(2) Biscuits

$2.50

(1) Biscuit

$1.25

-WAFFLES-

Apple Waffle

$8.15

Warm Apple Compote, Whipped Cream

Bacon Waffle

$8.50

Waffle with Bacon inside, Served with Applesauce

Blueberry Waffle

$8.75

Served with Warm Blueberries

Chicken & Waffle

$12.95

Pecan Waffles covered in Sausage Gravy with 2 Chrispy Chicken Tenders

Chocolate Chip Waffle

$8.50

Waffle With Chocolate Chips Inside

Ham Wafffle

$8.50

Waffle with Ham inside, Served with Applesauce

Plain Waffle

$7.25

Served with Whipped Butter

Strawberry Waffle

$8.75

Served with Sweet Strawberries

LUNCH/DINNER ONLINE ORDERING

-APPETIZERS-

Basket Of Chips

$7.95

Basket Onion Rings

$7.95

Basket Tenders

$9.95

Basket Wing Dings

$11.95

Bowl Soup

$5.35

Cup Soup

$4.95

Fried Cauliflower

$6.95

Cheese Sticks

$6.95

-BURGERS&MORE-

1/4 Pound Hot Dog

$8.50

Bacon Cheeseburger

$11.95

6 oz. on toasted bun, with sliced tomato, lettuce, bacon, & cheese

Cheeseburger

$10.60

6 oz. on toasted bun, with sliced tomato, lettuce, & cheese

Hamburger

$10.60

6 oz. on toasted bun, with sliced tomato, & lettuce

Hot Dog

$6.50

Patty Melt

$10.95

Fresh lean burger with sautéed onions, smothered with American cheese, and served on grilled rye

Rajun Cajun

$10.95

Fresh lean burger topped with pepper jack cheese, zesty sauce, jalapeno peppers, and topped with sour cream

Swiss Kiss

$10.95

Grilled hamburger on rye with melted Swiss cheese

-ENTREES-

8oz Hamburger Steak

$11.95

12oz Hamburger Steak

$14.95

10oz Rib Eye

$22.95

Chicken Breast

$10.95

Chicken Tenders

$11.50

Country Ham Dinner

$14.95

Liver & Onions

$11.95

Pork Tenderlion

$13.50

Wing Ding Dinner

$12.50

Spaghetti

$11.75

`

-SANDWICH-

Aunt Joyce's

$9.95

Grilled Pimento Cheese with sliced corned beef on Pumpernickel

BLT Sandwich

$8.95

BLT&EGG Croissant

$11.75

Crisp bacon, fresh lettuce, mayonnaise, and sliced tomatoes, topped with two fried eggs. Served with your choice of home fries or French fries

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$7.95

Club

$11.25

Includes turkey, ham, bacon, cheese, lettuce, and tomato

Egg Salad Sandwich

$8.95

Grilled Cheese

$7.50

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$8.95

Hot Sicilian

$11.75

Thinly sliced grilled ham and pepperoni piled high on a hoagie roll with crisp bacon lettuce, and tomato, topped with melted provolone cheese and Italian dressing

Rueben

$10.95

A favorite combination of sliced corned beef, sauerkraut, and melted Swiss Cheese, served with thousand island dressing on the side

SMO

$8.95

Grilled Swiss cheese, mushrooms, and onions on rye bread

Steak & Cheese

$11.75

Tender sliced beef with sautéed onions, green peppers & mushrooms. Topped with melted Swiss cheese

Super Chicken

$11.25

Boneless filet of chicken breast with bacon, a tender slice of ham, and melted cheese

Tuna Melt

$10.95

Our own special tuna salad with Swiss cheese, served on grilled rye bread

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$8.95

Turkey Sandwich

$8.25

-KIDS MENU-

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.95

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.95

Kids Hamburger

$6.95

Kids Hamburger Steak

$6.95

Kids Hot Dog

$6.95

Kids Spaghetti

$6.95

Kids Tenders

$6.95

Kids Wing Dings

$6.95

-SALADS-

Side Salad

$4.50

Charbroiled Chicken Salad

$10.95

Charbroiled Chicken Breast or atop salad greens with cheese, tomatoes, and hard-boiled eggs

Chicken Tender Salad

$10.95

Chicken tenders atop salad greens with cheese, tomatoes, and hard-boiled eggs

Chef Salad

$11.25

Your favorite salad topped with egg, cheese, bacon, turkey, and ham, served with a muffin

Chicken Salad Cold Plate

$11.25

Chicken salad on crisp greens, served with fruit cup and muffin

Tuna Salad Cold Plate

$11.25

Tuna salad on crisp greens, served with fruit cup and muffin

ONLINE ORDERING DRINKS

Drink

Soft Drinks

Milk

Tea

Hot Chocolate

Juice

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

705 Greenville ave, staunton, VA 24401

Directions

Gallery
Kathy's image
Kathy's image
Kathy's image

Map
