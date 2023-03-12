Kathy's 705 Greenville ave
705 Greenville ave
staunton, VA 24401
BREAKFAST ONLINE ORDERING
-BIG BREAKFAST-
-BREAKFAST MEATS & EGGS-
Bacon & Eggs
Three Strips of Bacon and Two Fresh Eggs
Sausage & Eggs
Pork Sausage and Two Eggs
Cakes & Eggs
Three Buttermilk Pancakes with Two Country Fresh Eggs
Ham & Eggs
Tender Hickory Ham and Two Eggs
Corned Beef Hash & Eggs
Old Favorite, Served with Two Eggs
Steak & Eggs
10 oz. Ribeye Steak and Two Eggs, Home Fried Potatoes, with Choice of Pancake or Toast
Pork Tenderloin & Eggs
Two Eggs & Biscuits & Baked Apples
-BREAKFAST SANDWICHES-
-FRENCH TOAST-
-GRAVY-
-KATHY'S SPECIALS-
Benedict's Cousin
Two Country-Style Sausage Patties and Two Fresh Eggs on a Flaky Biscuit Smothered in Delicious Sausage Gravy Served with Home Fries
Country Ham & Eggs
Tender Sliced Country Ham – Two Country Fresh Eggs Home Fries – Biscuits – Grits – Butter
Eggs Benedict
Two Fresh Poached Egg, Lean Smoked Ham, Toasted English Muffin with Hollandaise Sauce served with Home Fries – A Favorite Dish
-OMELETTES-
Bacon Omelette
The Delightful Crisp Taste of Chopped Bacon
Corned Beef Hash Omelette
Corned Beef with Onions & Cheese
Country Club Omelette
Oven Roasted Turkey Breast, Bacon, Red Peppers, Cheese, Onions, and Fresh Tomato in covered in Hollandaise sauce
Country Morning Omelette
Create the Aroma of the Country. Sausage, Green Peppers, Potatoes, Onion, and Cheese beneath and betwixt a ladle of sausage gravy
Everything Omelette
Ham, Cheese, Mushrooms, Diced Green Pepper, and Tomato. All Combined for a Great Flavor
Ham Omelette
A Large Portion of Chopped Smoked Ham
Mushroom Broccoli Cheese Omelette
Mushroom, Broccoli, and Cheese of Your Choice
Mushroom Cheese Omelette
The Tempting Taste of Mushrooms and Cheese
Sausage Omelette
Delicious Pork Sausage
Spanish Omelette
Onions and peppers and Zesty Sauce
Ultimate Steak Omelette
Thinly Sliced Steak, Home Fries, Green Peppers, Onions, Mushroom, Tomatoes and Cheddar Cheese
Waist Watchers Omelette
Mushrooms, Broccoli, Green Pepper and Onion, with Egg Beaters
-PANCAKES-
(5) Buttermilk Pancakes
(3) Apple Pancakes
Light and Tender Buttermilk Pancakes, topped with Baked Apples
(3) Bacon Pancakes
Buttermilk Pancakes with Bacon inside
(3) Blueberry Pancakes
Buttermilk Pancakes with Tender, Sweet Blueberries
(3) Buckwheat Pancakes
Hearty Buckwheats, A Full Distinctive Taste
(3) Chocolate Chip Pancakes
Tender and Light, Chock Full of Chocolate Chips
(3) Ham Pancakes
Buttermilk Pancakes with Western Ham inside
(3) Lemon-Blueberry Pancakes
ShortStack
Three Tender and Light Buttermilk Pancakes
(3) Strawberry Pancakes
Feather-light Buttermilk Pancakes, topped with Strawberries
(3) Pigs In a Blanket
Three Sausage Links Individually Wrapped in a Buttermilk Pancake
(2) Pancakes
(1) Pancake
-ROLLUPS-
(3) Apple Rollups
Three Buttermilk Rollups Topped with Baked Apples
(3) Banana Nut Rollups
Thin and Delicate Pancakes with Pecans, Wrapped Around Slices of Ripe Bananas
(3) Blueberry Rollups
Sweet Blueberry Roll-Ups
(3) Pecan Rollups
Thin and Delicate Pancakes with Pecans
(3) Strawberry Rollups
Cooked Delicately Thin, and Served with a Generous Amount of Strawberries
-SIDE ORDERS-
1 Egg And Toast
2 Eggs & Toast
Toast
English Muffin
Danish
1 Egg
2 Eggs
3 Eggs
4 Eggs
(3) Strips of Bacon
(2) Strips of Bacon
(1) Strip of Bacon
(2) Sausage Patties
(1) Sausage Patty
(3) Sausage Links
(2) Sausage Links
(1) Sausage Link
Turkey Sausage
Hickory Ham
(1) Slice of Hickory Ham
Hash
Ponhoss
(2) Country Ham Biscuits
(1) Country Ham Biscuit
(2) Sausage Biscuits
(1) Sausage Biscuit
(2) Bacon Biscuits
(1) Bacon Biscuit
(2) Hickory Ham Biscuits
(1) Hickory Ham Biscuit
Grits
Bowl Of Grits
Home Fried Potatoes
Country Ham Steak
Muffin
(2) Biscuits
(1) Biscuit
-WAFFLES-
Apple Waffle
Warm Apple Compote, Whipped Cream
Bacon Waffle
Waffle with Bacon inside, Served with Applesauce
Blueberry Waffle
Served with Warm Blueberries
Chicken & Waffle
Pecan Waffles covered in Sausage Gravy with 2 Chrispy Chicken Tenders
Chocolate Chip Waffle
Waffle With Chocolate Chips Inside
Ham Wafffle
Waffle with Ham inside, Served with Applesauce
Plain Waffle
Served with Whipped Butter
Strawberry Waffle
Served with Sweet Strawberries
LUNCH/DINNER ONLINE ORDERING
-APPETIZERS-
-BURGERS&MORE-
1/4 Pound Hot Dog
Bacon Cheeseburger
6 oz. on toasted bun, with sliced tomato, lettuce, bacon, & cheese
Cheeseburger
6 oz. on toasted bun, with sliced tomato, lettuce, & cheese
Hamburger
6 oz. on toasted bun, with sliced tomato, & lettuce
Hot Dog
Patty Melt
Fresh lean burger with sautéed onions, smothered with American cheese, and served on grilled rye
Rajun Cajun
Fresh lean burger topped with pepper jack cheese, zesty sauce, jalapeno peppers, and topped with sour cream
Swiss Kiss
Grilled hamburger on rye with melted Swiss cheese
-ENTREES-
-SANDWICH-
Aunt Joyce's
Grilled Pimento Cheese with sliced corned beef on Pumpernickel
BLT Sandwich
BLT&EGG Croissant
Crisp bacon, fresh lettuce, mayonnaise, and sliced tomatoes, topped with two fried eggs. Served with your choice of home fries or French fries
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Club
Includes turkey, ham, bacon, cheese, lettuce, and tomato
Egg Salad Sandwich
Grilled Cheese
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Hot Sicilian
Thinly sliced grilled ham and pepperoni piled high on a hoagie roll with crisp bacon lettuce, and tomato, topped with melted provolone cheese and Italian dressing
Rueben
A favorite combination of sliced corned beef, sauerkraut, and melted Swiss Cheese, served with thousand island dressing on the side
SMO
Grilled Swiss cheese, mushrooms, and onions on rye bread
Steak & Cheese
Tender sliced beef with sautéed onions, green peppers & mushrooms. Topped with melted Swiss cheese
Super Chicken
Boneless filet of chicken breast with bacon, a tender slice of ham, and melted cheese
Tuna Melt
Our own special tuna salad with Swiss cheese, served on grilled rye bread
Tuna Salad Sandwich
Turkey Sandwich
-KIDS MENU-
-SALADS-
Side Salad
Charbroiled Chicken Salad
Charbroiled Chicken Breast or atop salad greens with cheese, tomatoes, and hard-boiled eggs
Chicken Tender Salad
Chicken tenders atop salad greens with cheese, tomatoes, and hard-boiled eggs
Chef Salad
Your favorite salad topped with egg, cheese, bacon, turkey, and ham, served with a muffin
Chicken Salad Cold Plate
Chicken salad on crisp greens, served with fruit cup and muffin
Tuna Salad Cold Plate
Tuna salad on crisp greens, served with fruit cup and muffin
ONLINE ORDERING DRINKS
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
705 Greenville ave, staunton, VA 24401