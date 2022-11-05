Restaurant header imageView gallery
Juice & Smoothies

Kathys Kitchen 7701 Crenshaw Blvd

review star

No reviews yet

7701 Crenshaw Blvd

Los Angeles, CA 90043

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Smoothies

Organic Vegan Greentastic Smoothie

Pineapple, strawberry, apple, banana, oats, spinach, kale, water

Organic Vegan Strawberry Extra Low Sugar Smoothie

Strawberry, apple, banana, oats, spinach, kale, water

Organic Vegan Angel Greentastic Smoothie (No strawberries, No bananas, Add kiwi)

Pineapple, apple, kiwi, oats, spinach, kale, water

Organic Vegan Mangotastic Smoothie

Out of stock

Mango, pineapple, strawberry, apple, banana, oats, spinach, kale, water

Organic Vegan Blueberry Greentastic Smoothie

Blueberry, pineapple, strawberry, apple, banana, oats, spinach, kale, water

Organic Vegan Raspberry Extra Low Sugar Smoothie

Fruit Juice

Organic Lemon Orange Juice

Lemon, orange

Organic Lemon Orange Ginger Juice

Lemon, orange, ginger

Organic Lemon Ginger Turmeric Juice

Lemon, ginger, turmeric

Organic Pineapple Orange Juice

Pineapple, orange

Organic Pineapple Orange Ginger Juice

Pineapple, orange, ginger

Organic Pineapple Ginger Juice

Pineapple, ginger

100% Organic Watermelon Juice

100% pure

100% Organic Orange Juice

100% pure

Vegetable Juice

Organic Beet Carrot Cucumber Spinach Juice

Beet, carrot, cucumber, spinach

Organic Beet Carrot Orange Spinach Juice

Out of stock

Beet, carrot, orange, spinach

Organic Carrot Lemon Turmeric Juice

Carrot, lemon, turmeric

Organic Celery Cucumber Kale Juice

Celery, cucumber, kale

Organic Celery Lime Ginger Juice

Celery, lime, ginger

100% Organic Cucumber Juice

100% pure

Shots

Organic Beet Shot

100% pure

Organic Ginger Shot

100% pure

Organic Turmeric Shot

$4.00+

100% pure

Organic Spinach Shot

100% pure

Organic Kale Shot

100% pure

Concentrates

Organic Ashwagandha Concentrate

$15.00

Organic Beet Concentrate

$15.00

Organic Ginger Concentrate

$15.00

Organic Turmeric Concentrate

$15.00

Organic Cayenne Concentrate

$15.00

Organic Green Concentrate

$15.00

Water

Chlorophyll Water

$3.00

Lemon Water

$3.00

Sparkling Water

$2.00

Spring Water

$1.00

Organic Overnight Oats

Organic Overnight Oats with Organic fresh raisins and almonds

$8.00Out of stock

Synovia's Plant-based Foods

Vegan crab cakes

$14.00Out of stock

Vegan black bean, mushroom burger

$10.00Out of stock

Organic Garlic

Organic Black Garlic Bulb

$15.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Delicious Organic Vegan Juices & Smoothies provide Healing for your Body and Soul

Location

7701 Crenshaw Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90043

Directions

Gallery
Kathys Kitchen image
Kathys Kitchen image
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

SunLife Organics - USC
orange starNo Reviews
929 W. Jefferson Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90089-1640
View restaurantnext
Earthbar - Manhattan Beach
orange starNo Reviews
5400 Rosecrans Ave Manhattan Beach, CA 90250
View restaurantnext
Bloom Cafe
orange star4.0 • 1,318
5544 W Pico Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90019
View restaurantnext
Earthbar - Mid City
orange starNo Reviews
5750 Wilshire Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90036
View restaurantnext
Juice Crafters - Marina Del Rey
orange star4.7 • 1,124
4260 Lincoln Blvd Marina Del Ray, CA 90292
View restaurantnext
Juice Crafters - Downtown LA
orange star4.3 • 976
702 S Spring St Los Angeles, CA 90014
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Los Angeles

Calif Chicken Cafe - Hollywood
orange star4.7 • 17,174
6805 Melrose Ave Los Angeles, CA 90038
View restaurantnext
Tatsu Ramen - Sawtelle
orange star4.3 • 13,513
2123 Sawtelle Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90025
View restaurantnext
Pitfire Pizza - Mar Vista
orange star4.6 • 11,757
12924 W Washington Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90066
View restaurantnext
a.o.c. winebar
orange star4.3 • 9,957
8700 W 3rd St Los Angeles, CA 90048
View restaurantnext
Pitfire Pizza - Westwood
orange star4.6 • 9,360
2018 WESTWOOD BLVD Los Angeles, CA 90025
View restaurantnext
Osteria Mozza - Melrose/Highland
orange star4.4 • 9,044
6602 Melrose Avenue Los Angeles, CA 90038
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Los Angeles
West Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)
Culver City
review star
Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)
Beverly Hills
review star
Avg 4.3 (44 restaurants)
Inglewood
review star
Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)
Glendale
review star
Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)
South Gate
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Studio City
review star
Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)
Burbank
review star
Avg 4.2 (37 restaurants)
Monterey Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston