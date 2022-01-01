Restaurant header imageView gallery

Kathy's Kreations - 1775 Weeksville Road Suites C-F

248 Reviews

$$

1775 Weeksville Road Suites C-F

Elizabeth City, NC 27909

Order Again

Tea

Sweet Tea

$2.49

Unsweet Tea

$2.49

1/2 & 1/2 Tea

$2.49

Lemonade

Lemonade

$2.49

1/2 tea 1/2 lemonade

$2.49

Fountain

Pepsi

$2.49

Diet Pepsi

$2.49

Dr. Pepper

$2.49

Sierra Mist

$2.49

Can

Coke

$0.99

Diet Coke

$0.99

Sprite

$0.99

Sprite Zero

$0.99

Mtn Dew

$0.99

Diet Mtn Dew

$0.99

La Croix

$0.99

Spindrift

$0.99

Coffee

12oz Coffee

$1.49

16oz Coffee

$1.99

Smoothies

One Fruit Smoothie

$4.79

Pasquotank Sunset

$5.79

Island Breeze

$5.79

Funky Monkey

$5.79

Super Green

$5.79

Just Peachy

$5.79

Purple Power

$5.79

PB&J

$5.79

Market

Gatorade

$1.29

Bottled Water

$0.99

Red Bull

$2.49

20 oz Drink

$1.69

Body Armour

$2.29

Water

Cup of water

$0.25

Bottled Water

$0.99

Cup of Ice

$0.25

Kids

Kids Drink

$0.99

Milk

$1.29

Chocolate Milk

$1.29

Sweets Trays

5-10 Sweets Tray

$14.99

10-15 Sweets Tray

$24.99

15-20 Sweets Tray

$29.99

20-30 Sweets Tray

$39.99

30-40 Sweets Tray

$49.99

Bar Trays

10-15 Bar Tray

$29.99

15-20 Bar Tray

$35.99

20-30 Bar Tray

$45.99

30-40 Bar Tray

$55.99

Biscuits/Rolls

Mini Sweet Potato Biscuits (plain)

$8.99

Mini Sweet Potato Biscuits with Sugar Butter

$9.99

Dz Mini Sweet Potato Ham Biscuits

$12.99

Dz Dinner Rolls

$4.99

1/2 dz Dinner Rolls

$2.49

1/2 dz Mini Sweet Potato Ham Biscuits

$5.99

Country Ham Rolls

$12.99

1/2 dz Mini Sweet Potato Biscuits

$6.99

1/2 dz Country Ham Rolls

$6.99

1/2 dz Chicken Salad Rolls

$5.99

Sugar Butter

$3.49

Dz Garlic Butter Rolls

$5.99

Drinks

Sweet Tea

$6.49+

Unsweet Tea

$6.49+

Lemonade

$7.49+

Bag of Ice

$2.99

Plasticware

Plastic Tray

$2.99

Catering Cup

$0.20

Plates

$0.10

Cardboard Tray

$0.99

Sectional Tray

$4.49

Fruit Trays

10-20 Fruit Tray

$34.99

20-30 Fruit Tray

$42.99

30-40 Fruit Tray

$50.99

Veggie Trays

10-20 Veggie Tray

$34.99

20-30 Veggie Tray

$49.99

30-40 Veggie Tray

$64.99

Display Case

Brownie Bite

$1.29

Marble Brownie

$2.29

Vanilla Frosted Brownie

$2.29

Vanilla Cheesecake Bar

$2.29

Chocolate Cheesecake Bar

$2.29

Strawberry Cheesecake Bar

$2.29

Pumpkin Cheesecake Bar

$2.29

Turtle Cheesecake Bar

$2.29

Red Velvet Cheesecake Bar

$2.29

Sweet & Salty Bar

$2.29

Death By Chocolate Bar

$2.29

Lemon Bar

$2.29

Mississippi Mudd Bar

$2.29

Reese Peanut Butter Bar

$2.29

Classic Pumpkin Bar

$2.29

Harvest Apple Bar

$2.29

Vanilla Cupcake

$1.99

Chocolate Cupcake

$1.99

Strawberry Cupcake

$1.99

Confetti Cupcake

$1.99

Carrot Cupcake Pack

$4.29

Lemon Cupcake Pack

$4.29

Reese's PB Cupcake Pack

$4.29

Apple Cupcake Pack

$4.29

Frosted Sugar Cookie

$1.79

Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$0.99

Ginger Cookie

$0.99

Triple Chocolate Cookie

$0.99

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$0.99

Cold Case

Creamy Pineapple Cake Slice

$3.49

Creamy Coconut Cake Slice

$3.49

7 Layer Chocolate Cake Slice

$3.49

Carrot Cake Slice

$3.49

Strawberry Buttercream Cake Slice

$3.49

Chocolate Buttercream Cake Slice

$3.49

Vanilla Buttercream Cake Slice

$3.49

Lemon Buttercream Cake Slice

$3.49

Cookies and Cream Cake Slice

$3.49

Devil's Delight Cake Slice

$3.49

Vanilla Pound Cake Slice

$3.49

Lemon Pound Cake Slice

$3.49

Chocolate Fudge Cake Slice

$3.49

Pig Pickin' Cake Slice

$3.49

Harvest Apple Cake Slice

$3.49

Pumpkin Cake Slice

$3.49

Plain Cheesecake Slice

$3.79

Cherry Cheesecake Slice

$3.99

Turtle Cheesecake Slice

$3.99

Oreo Cheesecake Slice

$3.99

Fudge Brownie Cheesecake Slice

$3.99

Reese's PB Cheesecake Slice

$3.99

Strawberry Cheesecake Slice

$3.99

Blueberry Cheesecake Slice

$3.99

Chocolate Chip Cheesecake Slice

$3.99

Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Cheesecake Slice

$3.99

Pineapple Cheesecake Slice

$3.99

Butter Pecan Cheesecake Slice

$3.99

M&M Cheesecake Slice

$3.99

Key Lime Pie Slice

$3.29

Reese's PB Pie Slice

$3.29

Chocolate Chess Pie Slice

$3.29

Coconut Pie Slice

$3.29

Pecan Pie Slice

$3.29

Sweet Potato Pie Slice

$3.29

Blueberry Streusel Pie Slice

$3.29

Brown Sugar Apple Pie Slice

$3.29

Toll House Cookie Pie Slice

$3.29

Hersey Bar Pie Slice

$3.29

White Chocolate PBB's

$7.49

Dark Chocolate PBBs

$7.49

Mixed PBBs

$7.49

Devils Delight

$3.29

Strawberry Delight

$3.29

Whole Cakes

7 Layer

$36.99

Strawberry Buttercream

$34.99

Lemon Buttercream

$34.99

Chocolate Buttercream

$34.99

Vanilla Buttercream

$34.99

Carrot

$38.99

Creamy Coconut

$36.99

Creamy Pineapple

$36.99

Death By Chocolate

$36.99

Chocolate Mousse

$36.99

Devil's Delight

$36.99

Chocolate Eclair

$36.99

Cookie's & Cream

$36.99

Quality Seafood

$28.00

Pound Cakes

$34.99

Pig Pickin' Cake

$36.99

Chocolate Fudge Cake

$34.99

Cream Cheese Pumpkin Cake

$36.99

Harvest Apple Cake

$38.99

Whole Pies

Blueberry Streusel Pie

$17.99

Brown Sugar Apple Pie

$17.99

Pecan Pie

$17.99

Coconut Pie

$17.99

Key Lime Pie

$17.99

Chocolate Chess Pie

$17.99

Peanut Butter Pie

$17.99

Sweet Potato Pie

$17.99

Pumpkin Pie

$17.99

Pecan Fudge Pie

$17.99

Toll House Cookie Pie

$17.99

Chocolate Caramel Pecan Pie

$17.99

Hersey Bar Pie

$17.99

Whole Cheesecakes

Plain

$44.99

Cherry

$48.99

Blueberry

$48.99

Caramel Apple Pecan

$48.99

Pumpkin Swirl

$48.99

Peanut Butter

$48.99

Turtle

$48.99

Oreo

$48.99

Pineapple

$48.99

Strawberry

$48.99

Dozens

Dozen Bars

$25.99

Dozen Cupcakes

$22.99

Dozen Cookies

$11.99

Dozen Frosted Sugar Cookies

$16.99

Mini Cupcakes

$8.99+

Extras

Wedding Cookies

$6.99

Savory Snack Mix

$4.99

Sweet Snack Mix

$4.99

Cake Tops

$1.99

Treat Box

$6.99

Mini Cookie Box

$3.99

Cookie Cake

$24.99

Brownie Cake

$19.99

Large Treat Box

$16.99

Chocolate Peanuts

$7.99

Whipped Cream

$4.99

Mini Pie

$4.99

Chocolate Pretzels

$2.99

Love Cake

$4.99

1 Doz Chocolate Strawberries

$19.99

Rice Krispy Treat

$2.49

Honey Cajun Trail Mix

$4.99

White Choc Cluster

$2.99

Cake Crack

$6.99+

Mini Pound Cake

$5.99

Large

$4.99

Small

$2.49

Dozen

$19.99

Half Dozen

$9.99

4pk Jumbo Muffins

$6.99

Single Jumbo Muffin

$1.79

Specialty Salads

Market Caesar Salad

$10.99

Market Chef Salad

$9.99

Market Chicken Salad Cold Plate

$10.99

Market Gr Chicken over 1/2 & 1/2

$10.99

Market Grilled Chicken over Pasta

$10.49

Market Grilled Chicken Salad

$9.99

Market Southwest Salad

$12.99

Market Turkey Club Salad

$10.99

Bowl of Fruit

$5.99

Extra Dressing

$0.99

Meals

Asparagus Stuffed Chicken

$24.99

Beef Stroganoff

$18.99

Beef Tips over Egg Noodles

$22.99

Broccoli Stuffed Chicken

$24.99

Chicken Carbonara

$22.99

Chicken Cordon Bleu over Pasta

$17.99

Chicken Enchladias

$14.99

Chicken Parmasean

$16.99

Cowboy Chicken

$16.99

Fiesta Chicken

$22.99

Fiesta Steak

$22.99

Garlic Shrimp

$14.99

Hamburger Steak

$15.99

Jalapeno Stuffed Chicken

$22.99

KETO Balsamic Chicken

$22.99

KETO Balsamic Steak

$24.99

KETO Beef Stroganoff

$15.99

KETO Buffalo Chicken Bake

$15.99

KETO Chicken and Broccoli Bake

$15.99

KETO Chicken Parm

$18.99

KETO Fajita Shrimp

$22.99

KETO Greek Chicken

$18.99

KETO Mediterranean Steak

$22.99

KETO Parmesan Porkchops

$22.99

KETO Pesto Chicken Bake

$15.99

KETO Shrimp Alfredo

$18.99

KETO Shrimp Scampi

$19.99

KETO Taco Bake

$15.99

KETO Zucchini Alfredo

$15.99

KETO Zucchini Parmesan

$15.99

Marinated Pork Chops over Stir Fry

$19.99

Mediterranean Stuffed Pork Loin

$24.99

Parmesan CHICKEN Florentine

$22.99

Parmesan SHRIMP Florentine

$22.99

Pork Chops

$22.99

Pot Roast with Roasted Vegetables

$22.99

Smothered Porkchops

$19.99

Steak Fajita Kit

$14.99

Steak Fajita Wraps

$22.99

Steak Tips over Rice

$22.99

Swedish Meatballs

$15.99

Sweet & Sour Pork

$15.99

Tuscan Chicken

$22.99

Tuscan Chicken Skewers

$22.99

Tuscan Shrimp

$24.99

Single Baked Spaghetti

$3.99

Small Baked Spaghetti

$9.99

Large Baked Spaghetti

$15.99

Single Lasagna

$5.99

Small Lasagna

$15.99

Large Lasagna

$23.99

Mini Pot Pie

$7.99

Chicken Pot Pie

$18.99

Single Alfredo

$8.99

Small Alfredo

$22.99

Large Alfredo

$34.99

Single Chicken Cordon Bleu

$8.49

Chicken Cordon Bleu

$17.99

Mini Quiche

$6.99

Quiche

$17.99

Small Breakfast Casserole

$16.99

Large Breakfast Casserole

$24.99

Small French Toast

$14.99

Large French Toast

$19.99

Meatloaf & Mashed Potatoes

$15.99

Single Meatloaf

$12.99

Meal Sides

Broccoli Casserole

$15.99

Broccoli Salad

$6.99+

Brusselsprouts

$8.99

Buffalo Mac & Cheese

$14.99

Cabbage

$5.99

Collards

$9.99+

Cucumber Salad

$5.99+

Grilled Chicken Bites

$8.99

Mashed Potatoes

$8.99+

Mediterranean Pasta Salad

$7.99

Orzo Salad

$9.99+

Roasted Asparagus

$8.99

Squash Casserole

$15.99

Squash Salad

$5.99+

Sweet Potato Casserole

$14.99

Sweet Potato Hash

$10.99+

Tossed Salads

$4.59+

Twice Baked Potatoes

$2.49+

Appetizers/Dips

Sausage Balls

$6.99

Cheese Crisps

$7.99

BBQ Meatballs

$9.99

Spinach Dip

$12.99

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$12.99

Cheese Ball

$8.99

Enchilada Dip

$12.99

Veggie Queso Dip

$12.99

PDG Sausage Dip

$12.99

Boneless Chicken Wings

$11.99

Taco Dip

$12.99

Salads by the Pound

Cup of Chicken Salad

$2.99

1/2 lb Chicken Salad

$5.29

LB Chicken Salad

$9.99

Cup Pimento Cheese

$2.49

1/2 lb Pimento Cheese

$4.79

LB Pimento Cheese

$8.99

1/2 lb Tuna Salad

$4.79

LB Tuna Salad

$8.99

1/2 lb Egg Salad

$3.29

LB Egg Salad

$5.99

Kathy's Pasta

$6.99

Wildflower Pasta

$6.99

LB Tex Mex Chicken Salad

$12.99

1/2 LB Tex Mex Chicken Salad

$6.99

Breads

Sweet Breads

$1.49+

Pep Farm Bread

$4.99

Dressings

16oz yorker

$5.99

32oz yorker

$9.99

4oz dressing

$0.99

Non-Kathy's Items

Honey

$9.99

Stag's BBQ Sauce

$9.99

Stag's Cran/Vinegar

$9.99

Pasture Eggs

$3.99

Birthday Candles

$1.99

Prepared Sandwiches

Chicken Cheddar Wrap

$8.99

Chicken Salad Crossiant

$8.99

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$6.99

Tucker's Wrap

$8.99

Turkey Club Wrap

$8.99

Dijon Turkey Wrap

$7.99

Dagwood Wrap

$8.99

Soups

Soup

$6.99+

Brunswick Stew

$8.99+

Boar's Head

Artichoke Hummus

$4.49

Bread & Butter Pickles

$5.99

Cheddar Cheese

$6.99

Chipotle Gouda

$6.49

Colby Jack

$4.99

Dill Havarti

$5.99

Herbed Mozzarella

$5.99

Hummus & Pretzels

$5.99

Pepperoni

$3.49

Red Pepper Hummus Tub

$4.49

Salami

$3.99

Spear Pickles

$4.99

Traditional Hummus Tub

$4.49

Market Wines

6.99 Wine

$6.99

7.99 Wine

$7.99

8.99 Wine

$8.99

9.99 Wine

$9.99

10.99 Wine

$10.99

11.99 Wine

$11.99

12.99 Wine

$12.99

13.99 Wine

$13.99

14.99 Wine

$14.99

15.99 Wine

$15.99

16.99 Wine

$16.99

18.99 Wine

$18.99

MISC./Extras

Crackers

$0.20

Bag of Chips

$0.99

Side of Dressing

$0.99

Bag of Tortilla Chips

$4.29

Bag of Pita Chips

$3.99

Salads

Bowl of Toss Salad

$4.59

Bowl of Chicken Salad

$6.49

Bowl of Pimento Cheese

$6.49

Bowl of Tuna Salad

$6.49

Bowl of Pasta Salad

$4.29

Cup of Pasta Salad

$1.49

Bowl of Soup

$5.99

Bowl of Fruit

$6.49

Side of French Friest

$3.49

Fruit/Veggies

Bowl of Fruit

$5.99

Side of Veggies

$2.29

Soup

Bowl of Potato Soup

$4.99

Bowl of Daily Soup

$4.99

Fries

Side of Curly

$2.99

Side of Straight

$2.99

Extras

Bag of Chips

$0.99

Crackers

$0.20

Side of pretzels

$0.99

Side of Chips

$0.99

Side of Tortillia

$0.99

Side of Dressing

$0.99

Crossiant

$2.29

Sweatshirts

Adult Sweatshirt

$29.99

Youth Sweatshirt

$19.99

T-Shirts

Short Sleeve

$12.99

Long Sleeve

$19.99

Employees

Short Sleeve Tee

$8.99

Long Sleeve Tee

$12.99

Qtr Zipp

$18.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Serving Breakfast from 7:00am-10:30am & Lunch from 10:30am-2:00pm Market Hours are 7:00am-6:00pm

Location

1775 Weeksville Road Suites C-F, Elizabeth City, NC 27909

Directions

Gallery
Kathy's Kreations image
Kathy's Kreations image
Kathy's Kreations image

