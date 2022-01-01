- Home
Kathy's Kreations - 1775 Weeksville Road Suites C-F
248 Reviews
$$
1775 Weeksville Road Suites C-F
Elizabeth City, NC 27909
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Can
Smoothies
Sweets Trays
Biscuits/Rolls
Mini Sweet Potato Biscuits (plain)
$8.99
Mini Sweet Potato Biscuits with Sugar Butter
$9.99
Dz Mini Sweet Potato Ham Biscuits
$12.99
Dz Dinner Rolls
$4.99
1/2 dz Dinner Rolls
$2.49
1/2 dz Mini Sweet Potato Ham Biscuits
$5.99
Country Ham Rolls
$12.99
1/2 dz Mini Sweet Potato Biscuits
$6.99
1/2 dz Country Ham Rolls
$6.99
1/2 dz Chicken Salad Rolls
$5.99
Sugar Butter
$3.49
Dz Garlic Butter Rolls
$5.99
Display Case
Brownie Bite
$1.29
Marble Brownie
$2.29
Vanilla Frosted Brownie
$2.29
Vanilla Cheesecake Bar
$2.29
Chocolate Cheesecake Bar
$2.29
Strawberry Cheesecake Bar
$2.29
Pumpkin Cheesecake Bar
$2.29
Turtle Cheesecake Bar
$2.29
Red Velvet Cheesecake Bar
$2.29
Sweet & Salty Bar
$2.29
Death By Chocolate Bar
$2.29
Lemon Bar
$2.29
Mississippi Mudd Bar
$2.29
Reese Peanut Butter Bar
$2.29
Classic Pumpkin Bar
$2.29
Harvest Apple Bar
$2.29
Vanilla Cupcake
$1.99
Chocolate Cupcake
$1.99
Strawberry Cupcake
$1.99
Confetti Cupcake
$1.99
Carrot Cupcake Pack
$4.29
Lemon Cupcake Pack
$4.29
Reese's PB Cupcake Pack
$4.29
Apple Cupcake Pack
$4.29
Frosted Sugar Cookie
$1.79
Chocolate Chunk Cookie
$0.99
Ginger Cookie
$0.99
Triple Chocolate Cookie
$0.99
Oatmeal Raisin Cookie
$0.99
Cold Case
Creamy Pineapple Cake Slice
$3.49
Creamy Coconut Cake Slice
$3.49
7 Layer Chocolate Cake Slice
$3.49
Carrot Cake Slice
$3.49
Strawberry Buttercream Cake Slice
$3.49
Chocolate Buttercream Cake Slice
$3.49
Vanilla Buttercream Cake Slice
$3.49
Lemon Buttercream Cake Slice
$3.49
Cookies and Cream Cake Slice
$3.49
Devil's Delight Cake Slice
$3.49
Vanilla Pound Cake Slice
$3.49
Lemon Pound Cake Slice
$3.49
Chocolate Fudge Cake Slice
$3.49
Pig Pickin' Cake Slice
$3.49
Harvest Apple Cake Slice
$3.49
Pumpkin Cake Slice
$3.49
Plain Cheesecake Slice
$3.79
Cherry Cheesecake Slice
$3.99
Turtle Cheesecake Slice
$3.99
Oreo Cheesecake Slice
$3.99
Fudge Brownie Cheesecake Slice
$3.99
Reese's PB Cheesecake Slice
$3.99
Strawberry Cheesecake Slice
$3.99
Blueberry Cheesecake Slice
$3.99
Chocolate Chip Cheesecake Slice
$3.99
Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Cheesecake Slice
$3.99
Pineapple Cheesecake Slice
$3.99
Butter Pecan Cheesecake Slice
$3.99
M&M Cheesecake Slice
$3.99
Key Lime Pie Slice
$3.29
Reese's PB Pie Slice
$3.29
Chocolate Chess Pie Slice
$3.29
Coconut Pie Slice
$3.29
Pecan Pie Slice
$3.29
Sweet Potato Pie Slice
$3.29
Blueberry Streusel Pie Slice
$3.29
Brown Sugar Apple Pie Slice
$3.29
Toll House Cookie Pie Slice
$3.29
Hersey Bar Pie Slice
$3.29
White Chocolate PBB's
$7.49
Dark Chocolate PBBs
$7.49
Mixed PBBs
$7.49
Devils Delight
$3.29
Strawberry Delight
$3.29
Whole Cakes
7 Layer
$36.99
Strawberry Buttercream
$34.99
Lemon Buttercream
$34.99
Chocolate Buttercream
$34.99
Vanilla Buttercream
$34.99
Carrot
$38.99
Creamy Coconut
$36.99
Creamy Pineapple
$36.99
Death By Chocolate
$36.99
Chocolate Mousse
$36.99
Devil's Delight
$36.99
Chocolate Eclair
$36.99
Cookie's & Cream
$36.99
Quality Seafood
$28.00
Pound Cakes
$34.99
Pig Pickin' Cake
$36.99
Chocolate Fudge Cake
$34.99
Cream Cheese Pumpkin Cake
$36.99
Harvest Apple Cake
$38.99
Whole Pies
Whole Cheesecakes
Dozens
Extras
Wedding Cookies
$6.99
Savory Snack Mix
$4.99
Sweet Snack Mix
$4.99
Cake Tops
$1.99
Treat Box
$6.99
Mini Cookie Box
$3.99
Cookie Cake
$24.99
Brownie Cake
$19.99
Large Treat Box
$16.99
Chocolate Peanuts
$7.99
Whipped Cream
$4.99
Mini Pie
$4.99
Chocolate Pretzels
$2.99
Love Cake
$4.99
1 Doz Chocolate Strawberries
$19.99
Rice Krispy Treat
$2.49
Honey Cajun Trail Mix
$4.99
White Choc Cluster
$2.99
Cake Crack
$6.99+
Mini Pound Cake
$5.99
Large
$4.99
Small
$2.49
Dozen
$19.99
Half Dozen
$9.99
4pk Jumbo Muffins
$6.99
Single Jumbo Muffin
$1.79
Specialty Salads
Meals
Asparagus Stuffed Chicken
$24.99
Beef Stroganoff
$18.99
Beef Tips over Egg Noodles
$22.99
Broccoli Stuffed Chicken
$24.99
Chicken Carbonara
$22.99
Chicken Cordon Bleu over Pasta
$17.99
Chicken Enchladias
$14.99
Chicken Parmasean
$16.99
Cowboy Chicken
$16.99
Fiesta Chicken
$22.99
Fiesta Steak
$22.99
Garlic Shrimp
$14.99
Hamburger Steak
$15.99
Jalapeno Stuffed Chicken
$22.99
KETO Balsamic Chicken
$22.99
KETO Balsamic Steak
$24.99
KETO Beef Stroganoff
$15.99
KETO Buffalo Chicken Bake
$15.99
KETO Chicken and Broccoli Bake
$15.99
KETO Chicken Parm
$18.99
KETO Fajita Shrimp
$22.99
KETO Greek Chicken
$18.99
KETO Mediterranean Steak
$22.99
KETO Parmesan Porkchops
$22.99
KETO Pesto Chicken Bake
$15.99
KETO Shrimp Alfredo
$18.99
KETO Shrimp Scampi
$19.99
KETO Taco Bake
$15.99
KETO Zucchini Alfredo
$15.99
KETO Zucchini Parmesan
$15.99
Marinated Pork Chops over Stir Fry
$19.99
Mediterranean Stuffed Pork Loin
$24.99
Parmesan CHICKEN Florentine
$22.99
Parmesan SHRIMP Florentine
$22.99
Pork Chops
$22.99
Pot Roast with Roasted Vegetables
$22.99
Smothered Porkchops
$19.99
Steak Fajita Kit
$14.99
Steak Fajita Wraps
$22.99
Steak Tips over Rice
$22.99
Swedish Meatballs
$15.99
Sweet & Sour Pork
$15.99
Tuscan Chicken
$22.99
Tuscan Chicken Skewers
$22.99
Tuscan Shrimp
$24.99
Single Baked Spaghetti
$3.99
Small Baked Spaghetti
$9.99
Large Baked Spaghetti
$15.99
Single Lasagna
$5.99
Small Lasagna
$15.99
Large Lasagna
$23.99
Mini Pot Pie
$7.99
Chicken Pot Pie
$18.99
Single Alfredo
$8.99
Small Alfredo
$22.99
Large Alfredo
$34.99
Single Chicken Cordon Bleu
$8.49
Chicken Cordon Bleu
$17.99
Mini Quiche
$6.99
Quiche
$17.99
Small Breakfast Casserole
$16.99
Large Breakfast Casserole
$24.99
Small French Toast
$14.99
Large French Toast
$19.99
Meatloaf & Mashed Potatoes
$15.99
Single Meatloaf
$12.99
Meal Sides
Broccoli Casserole
$15.99
Broccoli Salad
$6.99+
Brusselsprouts
$8.99
Buffalo Mac & Cheese
$14.99
Cabbage
$5.99
Collards
$9.99+
Cucumber Salad
$5.99+
Grilled Chicken Bites
$8.99
Mashed Potatoes
$8.99+
Mediterranean Pasta Salad
$7.99
Orzo Salad
$9.99+
Roasted Asparagus
$8.99
Squash Casserole
$15.99
Squash Salad
$5.99+
Sweet Potato Casserole
$14.99
Sweet Potato Hash
$10.99+
Tossed Salads
$4.59+
Twice Baked Potatoes
$2.49+
Appetizers/Dips
Salads by the Pound
Cup of Chicken Salad
$2.99
1/2 lb Chicken Salad
$5.29
LB Chicken Salad
$9.99
Cup Pimento Cheese
$2.49
1/2 lb Pimento Cheese
$4.79
LB Pimento Cheese
$8.99
1/2 lb Tuna Salad
$4.79
LB Tuna Salad
$8.99
1/2 lb Egg Salad
$3.29
LB Egg Salad
$5.99
Kathy's Pasta
$6.99
Wildflower Pasta
$6.99
LB Tex Mex Chicken Salad
$12.99
1/2 LB Tex Mex Chicken Salad
$6.99
Non-Kathy's Items
Prepared Sandwiches
Boar's Head
Market Wines
MISC./Extras
Salads
Fruit/Veggies
Extras
Attributes and Amenities
Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Serving Breakfast from 7:00am-10:30am & Lunch from 10:30am-2:00pm Market Hours are 7:00am-6:00pm
Location
1775 Weeksville Road Suites C-F, Elizabeth City, NC 27909
Gallery
