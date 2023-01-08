Restaurant header imageView gallery

Katie Blooms

review star

No reviews yet

369 East Campbell Avenue

Campbell, CA 95008

Order Again

Appetizers

Appetizer Sampler

$11.00

Boneless Hot Wings

$14.00

Buffalo Cauliflower

$14.00

Chicken Strips

$14.00

Garlic Fries

$8.00

Halibut Bites

$14.00

Hot Wings

$14.00

Jalapeno Poppers

$12.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$12.00

Onion Rings

$9.00

Popcorn Shrimp

$14.00

Pretzel Sticks

$10.00

Sausage Rolls

$14.00

Burgers/Sandwiches

BLT

$12.00

California Burger

$12.00

Chicken Pesto Sandwich

$15.00

Corned Beef on Rye

$10.00

Garden Burger

$12.00

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Katie Burger

$14.00

Reuben

$14.00

Roast Turkey Club

$12.00

Swiss Mushroom Burger

$13.00

Western Burger

$13.00

Fries

Garlic Fries

Onion Rings

Salad

Caesar

Mash Potatoes

Desserts

Apple Pie

$4.00

Entrees

1/2 Shepherd's Pie

$7.00

Chicken & Chips

$14.00

Chicken Alfredo

$16.00

Chicken Curry

$14.00

Chicken Pesto Alfredo

$15.00

Fish & Chips (2pc)

$18.00

Irish Bangers & Mash

$16.00

Katie's Irish Breakfast

$15.00

Katie's Pasta with Prawns

$18.00

Shepherd's Pie

$15.00

Salads

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Caesar Salad w/ Chicken

$14.00

Caesar Salad w/ Prawns

$14.00

Chicken Asiago Salad

$13.00

Chicken Cobb Salad

$14.00

Chicken Summer Salad

$12.00

Irish Smoked Salmon

$14.00

Sides

Side Caesar

$7.00

Side Chips

$6.00

Side Garlic Bread

$1.50

Side Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

Side of Curry Sauce

$4.00

Side of Irish Bacon

$3.00

Side of Pasta

$8.00

Side Spring Mix Salad

$7.00

Side Veggies

$5.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

369 East Campbell Avenue, Campbell, CA 95008

