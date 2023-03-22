Katie's Cookies 2 W Park St Ste 104

Iced Snickerdoodle

$3.25

Iced snickerdoodle cookies are a delightful variation of the classic snickerdoodle cookie, with an added touch of sweetness and texture. These cookies have a soft and chewy texture, with a slight crunch on the outside, thanks to their cinnamon-sugar coating. To take these cookies to the next level, they are then topped with a smooth and creamy cinnamon icing.