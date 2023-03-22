Restaurant header imageView gallery

Katie's Cookies 2 W Park St Ste 104

2 W Park St Ste 104

Lebanon, NH 03766

Cookies

Blueberry Crisp

Blueberry Crisp

$3.25

A soft oatmeal cookie with blueberry topping and fresh whipping cream. Tastes like a fresh blueberry crisp.

Iced Snickerdoodle

Iced Snickerdoodle

$3.25

Iced snickerdoodle cookies are a delightful variation of the classic snickerdoodle cookie, with an added touch of sweetness and texture. These cookies have a soft and chewy texture, with a slight crunch on the outside, thanks to their cinnamon-sugar coating. To take these cookies to the next level, they are then topped with a smooth and creamy cinnamon icing.

Katie's Chocolate Chip

Katie's Chocolate Chip

$3.25

Katie's Favorite Cookie! A classic chocolate chip cookie with crisp edges and gooey center.

Weekly Special

$3.25

Rocky Road

$3.25

Gluten Free Rocky Road

$3.25

Drinks

Chocolate Milk

$1.00+

Coffee

$1.75+

Tea

$2.75

8 oz Whole Milk

$1.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.50+

Bottled Water

$1.00

Retail

Gnomes

$25.00+
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Bakery specializing in gourmet cookies, coffee and hot cocoa.

2 W Park St Ste 104, Lebanon, NH 03766

