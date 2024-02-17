- Home
Katie’s Kitchen, Guthrie
1,014 Reviews
$
120 W Cleveland Ave
Guthrie, OK 73044
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Breakfast
The A's, Picks, Benedict
- A1$5.79
Choice of 2 eggs, choice of bacon, ham or sausage, choice of toast
- A2$5.79
Choice of 2 eggs, hashbrown and choice of toast
- A3$5.79
Choice of Oats or Grits, 1/2 portion of bacon, sausage or ham, choice of toast
- Eggs Benedict$9.35
Classic eggs Benedict. Choice of poached eggs tops ham on toasted English muffin. Covered in hollandaise sauce. Served with a breakfast side choice
- Pick 3$7.99
Create your perfect plate ensemble. An array of selections, choice of 3 .
- Pick 4$10.15
Create your perfect plate ensemble. An array of selections, choice of 4.
Big Breakfast Platters
- Big Ham$10.60
Large of handcut pit ham, grilled. Served w/ 2 choices of eggs, a side, and bread.
- Hamburger Steak$10.35
8oz Angus beef ground, grilled. Served w/ 2 choices of eggs, a side, and bread.
- Campfire$10.35
Smoked sausage grilled with onions, bell peppers, and homefries. Served w/ 2 choices of eggs, and bread.
- Chicken Fried Steak$10.60
Hand breaded beef cube steak, pan fried. Topped with creamy gravy. Served w/ 2 choices of eggs, a side, and bread.
- Pork Chops$10.85
(2) 4oz center cut Pork Chops, seasoned and grilled or fried. Served w/ 2 choices of eggs, a side, and bread.
- Ribeye Steak$15.60
Hand cut, 8 oz choice, chargrilled. Served w/ 2 choices of eggs, a side, and bread.
- Sirloin Steak$14.60
Served w/ 2 choices of eggs, a side, and bread.
- Chicken Breast Breakfast$10.60
Served w/ 2 choices of eggs, a side, and bread.
- Liver & Onions$10.00
Served w/ 2 choices of eggs, a side, and bread.
Scramblers, Messy Bowls, Loco Moco, Breakfast Sandwich
- Bacon Egg & Cheese Breakfast Sandwich$7.89
Choice of ham, bacon, or sausage patty, choice eggs, american cheese, on choice of bread.
- Sausage Egg & Cheese Breakfast Sandwich$7.89
Choice of ham, bacon, or sausage patty, choice eggs, american cheese, on choice of bread.
- Ham Egg & Cheese Breakfast Sandwich$7.89
Choice of ham, bacon, or sausage patty, choice eggs, american cheese, on choice of bread.
- Breakfast Sand Only$6.10
Choice of ham, bacon, or sausage patty, choice eggs, american cheese, on choice of bread.
- 2 Biscuits & Gravy$6.60
2 Biscuits covered in creamy gravy
- 2 Biscuits & Sausage Gravy$8.10
2 biscuits covered in creamy sausage gravy
- 1 Biscuit & Gravy$3.85
1 biscuit covered in creamy gravy
- 1 Biscuit & Sausage Gravy$4.85
1 biscuit covered in creamy sausage gravy
- Classic Messy Bowl$10.00
built on our homefries (contains onions) diced bacon, ham, sausage, 2 choice eggs, cheddar cheese, covered in creamy gravy
- 1/2 Classic Messy Bowl$7.99
built on our homefries (contains onions) diced bacon, ham, sausage, 2 choice eggs, cheddar cheese, covered in creamy gravy
- Loaded Messy Bowl$11.00
built on our homefries (contains onions) diced bacon, ham, sausage, bell peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes, jalapenos, spinach, 2 choice eggs, cheddar cheese, covered in creamy gravy
- 1/2 Loaded Messy Bowl$8.59
built on our homefries (contains onions) diced bacon, ham, sausage, bell peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes, jalapenos, spinach, 2 choice eggs, cheddar cheese, covered in creamy gravy
- Veggie Da Bo$10.50
built on our homefries (contains onions) , bell peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes, jalapenos, spinach, 2 choice eggs, cheddar cheese, covered in creamy gravy
- Loco Moco$11.00
8oz Angus beef patty, Spam, rice, 2 egg choice, covered in brown gravy
- 1/2 Scrambler$6.35
1 biscuit, choice of bacon, ham, or sausage, or 2-3 meat (extra price), american cheese, 2 choice eggs, covered in cream gravy
- 1/2 Scrambler w/ hashbrowns$7.35
Includes hashbrowns, 1 biscuit, choice of bacon, ham, or sausage, or 2-3 meat (extra price), american cheese, 2 choice eggs, covered in cream gravy
- 1/2 Scrambler w/ homefries$7.35
Includes homefries, 1 biscuit, choice of bacon, ham, or sausage, or 2-3 meat (extra price), american cheese, 2 choice eggs, covered in cream gravy
- Full Scrambler$8.35
2 biscuits, choice of bacon, ham, or sausage, or 2-3 meat (extra price), american cheese, 2 choice eggs, covered in cream gravy
- Full Scrambler w/ hashbrowns$9.35
Includes hashbrowns, 2 biscuits, choice of bacon, ham, or sausage, or 2-3 meat (extra price), american cheese, 2 choice eggs, covered in cream gravy
- Full Scrambler w/ homefries$9.35
Includes homefries, 2 biscuits, choice of bacon, ham, or sausage, or 2-3 meat (extra price), american cheese, 2 choice eggs, covered in cream gravy
- Egg Cheese Sandwich only$6.10
simple egg and cheese sandwich
Pancakes, French Toast & Waffle
- 1/2 French Toast$4.60
Made with Texas toast, 4 pieces
- 1/2 French Toast w/Meat$5.85
Made with Texas toast, 4 pieces
- 1/2 Waffle$4.65
1/2 of a Belgian waffle
- 1/2 Waffle w/ Meat$7.25
1/2 of a Belgian waffle
- 1/2 Waffle Meat & Egg$9.25
1/2 of a Belgian waffle
- Cornbread Waffle w/ Meat & Eggs$11.10
- Cornbread Waffle w/Chili&Cheese$10.20
Cornbread waffle topped with chili and cheese
- Cornbread Waffle$6.60
Cornbread waffle. A favorite.
- 1/2 Cornbread Waffle$4.20
- Cornbread Waffle w/Meat$9.10
- Full French Toast$6.10
Made with Texas toast, 6 pc
- Full French Toast w/Meat$8.60
Made with Texas toast, 6 pc
- Pancake$3.59
1 large pancake
- Pancake w/Meat$4.85
1 large pancake
- Shortstack$5.69
2 large pancakes
- Shortstack w/Meat$8.60
2 large pancakes and choice of 4 bacon, sausage patties , slice ham or turkey sausage
- Stack$6.60
3 large pancakes
- Stack(3) w/Meat$9.60
3 large pancakes
- Waffle$6.10
- Waffle w/Meat&Egg$10.60
- Waffle w/Meat$8.60
Omelet
- Everything Omelet$10.85
bacon, sausage, ham, bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, jalapenos, cheddar. served with choice side, and choice bread
- Everything Only$6.89
bacon, sausage, ham, bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, jalapenos, cheddar.
- Four Cheese Omelet$10.10
cheddar, swiss, american, cream cheese. served with choice side, and choice bread
- BYO Omelet$8.10
Build your own. Served with choice side, and choice bread
- Omelet Only$6.35
Build your own with up to 6 items. Omelet only, no sides.
- Turkey Club Omelet$9.85
deli turkey, bacon, tomatoes, swiss. Served with choice side and bread
- Veggie Omelet$10.60
bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, spinach, cheddar. Served with choice side and bread
- Veggie omelet only$6.25
bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, spinach, cheddar
- Western Omelet$9.65
ham, mushrooms, onions, bell peppers, cheddar, salsa. Choice side & bread. (Pic. loaded hashbrown)
- Western Only$6.25
- Which Came First$9.85
Chicken, tomatoes, green onions, cream cheese. Served with choice side and bread
- Chili Omelet$10.25
Breakfast Sides
- 1 Egg$1.60
- 2 Eggs$3.20
- 1 pc Sausage$1.85
- 2 pc Sausage$3.69
- 4 Pc Bacon$4.50
- 3 pc Bacon$3.69
- 3 pc Sausage$5.09
- 2 pc Turkey Sausage$4.00
- 6 pc Bacon$5.30
- Buffet Ham$2.29
slice of buffet ham
- 1 sm Cake$2.00
- Set Cakes$3.99
- Biscuit$2.55
Baked in-house daily. Big and fluffy. Never dry.
- Cottage Cheese$4.00
- Fruit$4.00
- Ham Steak$5.30
- Hashbrown$3.30
- Homefries$3.30
- Oatmeal$4.30
- Grits$3.80
- Texas Toast$1.75
- Toast$2.30
- Blueberries$2.25
frozen blueberries
- Add Straw & Cream$2.50
- Add Straw Only$2.50
- Add Choc Chip$2.00
- Add Blueberry$2.00
- Add Pecans$2.00
- Diced Bacon$0.75
- Diced Saus$0.75
- Brown Gravy$0.75
- Peanut Butter$0.65
- White Gravy$0.75
- Peanut Butter$0.75
- Hollandaise$1.50
- $Side RedChl$2.99
- $Add ChChzCRB$3.60
- Add 1/2 Straw&Crm$1.75
- Add 1/2 choc chip$1.50
Movie Crew Sandwich
Lunch
Starters
- Bowl Chili$6.10
- Chili Cheese Fries$8.75
Large order of fries, covered with our homemade chili and topped with cheese.
- Chips & Salsa$6.10
We fry to order tortilla chips and homemade salsa.
- Nachos$8.75
fried to order tortilla chips, covered with our homemade chili, and cheese. served with jalapeno, sour cream and salsa
- Philly Fries$8.75
Crispy fries, thinly sliced ribeye meat sautéed with bell peppers and onions covered with Swiss. Served with brown gravy.
- Bacon Cheese Fries$8.75
large orders of fries, covered with bacon and cheese
- Bowl Chili & Big Grill Cheese$8.99
Grilled cheese on texas toast, big bowl of homemade chili
Salads
- 1/2 Chef Salad$7.50
Lettuce mixed with ham, bacon, egg, cheese, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers
- 1/2 Fried Chicken Salad$7.50
Fried chicken strips chopped up over salad mix, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, cheese
- 1/2 Grilled Chicken Salad$7.50
Grilled chicken chopped up over salad mix, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, cheese
- 1/2 Chicken Club Salad$8.50
Grilled chicken chopped up over salad mix, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, cheese, egg, and bacon
- 1/2 Seasonal Salad$8.50
Grilled chicken chopped up over salad mix, feta cheese, apples, dried cranberries, candied pecans
- 1/2 Nacho Salad$8.00
- Nacho Salad$9.60
- Chef Salad$9.10
Lettuce mixed with ham, bacon, egg, cheese, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers
- Fried Chicken Salad$9.10
Fried chicken strips chopped up over salad mix, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, cheese
- Grilled Chicken Salad$9.10
Grilled chicken chopped up over salad mix, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, cheese
- Grilled Chicken Club Salad$9.75
Grilled chicken chopped up over salad mix, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, cheese, egg, and bacon
- Seasonal Salad$9.75
Grilled chicken chopped up over salad mix, feta cheese, apples, dried cranberries, candied pecans
- Lg Pinto Beans$5.50
- Beans & Toast$7.00
- Side Salad$4.00
1/2lb Big Burgers
- Big Bacon Cheeseburger$9.25
1/2lb bacon cheeseburger. Served with 1 side.
- Big Burger$8.50
1/2lb burger on toasted bun. Served with 1 side.
- Big Cheeseburger$8.90
1/2lb cheeseburger on toasted bun. Served with 1 side
- Big Chili Cheeseburger$9.60
1/2lb burger, homemade chili, cheddar on toasted bun. Served with 1 side.
- Big Swiss Mushroom Burger$9.60
1/2lb burger, grilled mushrooms and swiss on toasted bun. Served with 1 side.
- Big Swiss Mushroom Bacon Burger$10.25
1/2lb burger, swiss, mushrooms, bacon on toasted bun. Served with a side.
1/3lb Burger
- 1/3lb Burger$7.00
burger on toasted bun. Served with 1 side.
- 1/3lb Cheeseburger$7.30
cheeseburger on toasted bun. Served with 1 side
- 1/3lb Bacon Cheeseburger$7.99
bacon cheeseburger. Served with 1 side.
- 1/3lb Chili Cheeseburger$7.99
burger, homemade chili, cheddar on toasted bun. Served with 1 side.
- 1/3lb Swiss Mushroom Burger$7.90
burger, grilled mushrooms and swiss on toasted bun. Served with 1 side.
- 1/3lb Swiss Mushroom Bacon Burger$8.65
burger, swiss, mushrooms, bacon on toasted bun. Served with a side.
Classic Sandwiches
- Philly Cheesesteak$9.25
Thinly sliced ribeye grilled with onions and bell peppers on a toasted hoagie with swiss and mayo. Served with 1 side.
- Chicken Fried Steak Sandwich$9.50
Hand breaded beef cubed steak, pan fried, On a toasted bun. Served with a side.
- Grilled Chicken Club Sandwich$9.74
Our marinated grilled chicken breast, swiss, bacon on toasted bun. Served with 1 side.
- Hot Beef$9.05
Rump roast is slow baked for 10 hours. Slice it up and tops 2 pieces of grilled toast, covered with brown gravy. Served with 1 side.
- Patty Melt$8.25
1/3lb burger patty, grilled onions, swiss, american on grilled white toast. Served with 1 side.
- Ham & Egg Melt$8.75
4 slices of deli ham on grilled Texas toast, swiss and american and eggs. Served with 1 side.
- Sausage & Egg Melt$8.75
2 sausage patties on grilled Texas toast, swiss and american and eggs. Served with 1 side.
- BLT$8.25
The classic bacon lettuce tomato sandwich has Mayo, choice of toasted bread, served with a choice side.
- Club Sandwich$9.00
- Big Grilled Cheese Sandwich$6.25
Grilled Texas toast, 2 slices of american. Served with 1 side.
- Cold Cut Sandwich$8.00
White bread, ham or turkey, mayo, lettuce, tomatoes. Served with 1 side.
Entrees
- Big Ham$10.35
Big Ham steak. Served with a salad and 2 sides.
- Chicken Strips$10.65
4 breaded chicken tenders fried. Served with a salad and 2 sides.
- Pork Chops$10.85
2 center cut pork chops. Served with a salad and 2 sides.
- Ribeye$15.60
8oz hand cut choice ribeye. Served with a salad and 2 sides.
- Roast Beef$10.60
Tender rump roast sliced, topped with brown gravy. Served with a salad and 2 sides.
- Sirloin$14.60
8oz cut choice sirloin steak. Served with a salad and 2 sides.
Lunch Plates
- L1 Hamb Steak$9.10
8oz Angus burger patty with grilled onions, and brown gravy. Served with 2 choice sides.
- DL1 Dbl Hamb Steak$14.00
- L2 Chicken Fried Steak$10.10
Hand breaded cubed steak, pan fried, topped with cream gravy. Served with 2 choice sides.
- DL2 Dbl Chicken Fried Steak$15.10
- L3 Ck Breast$9.10
Marinated with OJ and Italian, grilled chicken breast. Served with 2 choice sides.
- DL3 Dbl Ck Breast$14.10
- L4 Ck Strips$9.10
2 breaded fried chicken strips. Served with 2 choice sides.
- DL4 Dbl Ck Strips$13.50
- L5 Liver & Onions$8.85
Beef Liver and grilled onions, covered with brown gravy. Served with 2 choice sides.
- DL5 Dbl Liver & Onions$13.35
- L6 Veggie Plate$8.85
Build your own veggie plate. Choice 4 sides.
Lunch Sides
- Fries$3.75
- Side Salad$4.00
- Mashed Potato$3.75
- Cottage Cheese$4.00
- Okra$3.75
- Corn$3.50
- Green Beans$3.75
- Pinto Beans$3.75
- Tom Slices$3.75
- Fruit$4.00
Bowl of seasonal fresh cut fruit mixture.
- $Chili$2.00
- $Cheese$0.75
- $Chz & Chili$2.50
- bowl white gry$0.75
- bowl brown gry$0.75
- Mac & Cheese only$4.50
- $Add Chz&Bac$2.50
- Cole Slaw$3.75
- Rice$3.75
Specials
Kids
Breakfast
Lunch
- Kid Burger$6.20
3.5oz angus meat patty on bun served with 1 side
- Kid Cheeseburger$6.39
3.5oz angus meat patty with cheese on bun served with 1 side
- Kid Hot Dog$5.39
1 corndog served with a kid's side
- Kid Chicken Strips$5.65
2 chicken strips served with a kid's side
- Kid Grilled Cheese$4.99
grilled cheese sandwich served with a kid's side
- Kid Mac & Cheese$5.65
bowl of mac and cheese, served with a kid's side
A La Carte
- 1 Bac$1.15
- 2 Bac$2.00
- 1 PC TST$1.00
- CFS only$6.25
- 1/2lb Hamburger Patty$4.50
1/2lb Hamburger Patty, seasoned and grilled
- 1/3lb Patty$3.50
- Spam$2.00
- SM Grits$2.75
- SM Oats$2.75
- Chick Brst Only$5.00
- Sirloin Only$8.00
- Ribeye Only$9.00
- 1 Pork Chop$4.00
- Mugs$8.00
- Dozen Biscuits$19.00
- Small Salsa$0.65
- Peanut btr$0.65
- $Grl Ons$0.75
- Sour Crm$0.65
- T-Shirts$13.00
- Whole Meringue$17.50
- Whole Pecan$14.50
- Extra Dressing$0.50
- 1 FT$1.75
- Side Japs$0.75
- 1/2 Avocado$1.50
- Salsa\6oz$3.00
- Salsa/16oz$5.00
- $$Egg White$2.00
- TShirt//staff$9.00
- Shrimp Only (6)$5.00
Sunday Dinner
Drinks
Mains
Dessert
Small Bites
Beverages
- Coke$2.95
- Diet Coke$2.95
- Dr. Pepper$2.95
- Diet Dr Pepper$2.95
- Sprite$2.95
- Powerade$2.95
- Sweet Tea$2.70
- Unsweet Tea$2.70
- Milk (White) Regular$2.20
- Milk (White) Large$2.99
- Chocolate Milk$2.70
- Apple Juice Regular$2.70
- Apple Juice Large$3.45
- Cranberry Juice Regular$2.70
- Cranberry Juice Large$3.45
- Orange Juice Regular$2.70
- Orange Juice Large$3.45
- V-8 Juice Regular$3.45
- Hot Chocolate$2.45
- Hot Tea$2.45
- Coffee Reg$2.50
- Coffee Decaf$2.50
- Water
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
120 W Cleveland Guthrie, OK 73044 405-282-2462 katiesdinerguthrie.com Family owned and operated since 2002.
120 W Cleveland Ave, Guthrie, OK 73044