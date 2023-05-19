Restaurant header imageView gallery

Katie's Pizza & Pasta Osteria BallPark Village

751 Clark Avenue

St. Louis, MO 63102

APPETIZERS

NEAPOLITAN MEATBALLS

$17.00

PORK & BEEF MEATBALLS + SAN MARZANO RED + PARMIGIANO + PINE NUTS *Meatballs contain pine nuts, bread crumb, and parmigiano*

FAMOUS FRIED ARTICHOKES

$16.00

ROMAN FRIED ARTICHOKES + AGED BALSAMIC + STRACCIATELLA

ARTICHOKE TOASTED RAVIOLI

$16.00

BASIL PINE NUT PESTO + PARMIGIANO

CHARRED CAULIFLOWER

$15.00

LEMON PRESERVE + PECORINO

CANNELLINI BEAN DIP

$12.00

PIZZA BIANCA + CANNELINNI BEAN DIP

BREAD SERVICE

$6.00

PIZZA BIANCA + OLIO NUOVO + SEA SALT

EGGPLANT PARMIGIANO

$18.00

PARMIGIANO CRUSTED EGGPLANT+ SAN MARZANO RED SAUCE + FIOR DI LATTE

CRAB ARANCINI

$20.00

CRAB CARNAROLI RISOTTO + SPRING ONION + MEYER LEMON & FENNEL SLAW + LABNEH

FRITTO CALAMARI

$23.00

FRIED CALAMARI + FRIED LEMON + CALABRIAN CHILI SAN MARZANO RED SAUCE + LEMON GREMOLATA

BLOOD ORANGE CURED SALMON

$20.00

ORA KING SALMON + CREME FRAICHE + CAPERBERRIES + DILL+ ARUGULA + PINT NUTS + CROSTINI

CAVIAR SPAGHETTI

$25.00

SPAGHETTI NOODLE + LEMO BUTTER + STURGEON CAVIAR + CHIVES

PROSCIUTTO & MELON

$18.00

SMOKED ALTO ADIGE SPECK PROSCIUTTO + CANTALOPE + STRACCIATELLA + PISTACHIOS + AGED BALSAMIC

FRIED SQUASH BLOSSOMS

$20.00

RICOTTA + PARMIGIANO REGGIANO + ARRABIATTA

BEEF TARTARE

$26.00

BEEF TENDERLOIN TARTARE + MUSTARD SEEDS + LEMON + CRISPY CAPERS + PINE NUTS + PARMIGIANO REGGIANO + FLOWERS + CROSTINI

BURRATA

MOREL MUSHROOM BURRATA

$30.00

MOREL MUSHROOM AGRODOLCE + BURRATA + CROSTINI

HUCKLEBERRY & PROSCIUTTO BURRATA

$19.00
PIZZA ROSSA BURRATA

$20.00

SAN MARZANO RED + FRESH BURRATA + SICILIAN OREGANO + OLIO NUOVO

BURRATA BLACK GARLIC "CHEESE BREAD"

$20.00

BURRATA + BLACK GARLIC + ROASTED GARLIC + SHAVED GARLIC + PECORINO ROMANO + CHIVES

SALADS

FAMOUS FRIED ARTICHOKE SALAD

$19.00

ROMAN FRIED ARTICHOKES + ROASTED ASPARAGUS + WILD SPRING GREENS + PISTACHIO + BAETJE FARMS GOAT CHEESE + BALSAMIC VIN

INSALATA MISTA

$15.00

ARUGULA + PARMIGIANO REGGIANO + TOMATOES + PINE NUTS + BALSAMIC VINAIGRETTE

CALABRIAN KALE CAESAR

$19.00

SHAVED KALE + CALABRIAN CHILI CAESAR DRESSING + COLARTURA DI ALICI + FRIED CAPERS + CIABATTA CROUTONS + PARMIGIANO REGGIANO + WHITE ANCHOVIES

TOM'S CHOPPED

$19.00

MARKET LETTUCE + SOPRESSATA SALAMI + WILD FENNEL + FONTINA + GARBANZO BEANS + CASTELVETRANO OLIVES + PECORINO ROMANO + RED WINE VINAIGRETTE

ROLANDO'S WATERMELON SALAD

$18.00

WATERCRESS + WATERMELON + BAETJE FARMS FETA + CALAMATA OLIVES + PINE NUTS + LIME + AGED BALSAMIC

BURRATA CAPRESE

$19.00

TOMATO + BURRATA + CALABRESE PEPPERS + CALAMATA OLIVES + BALSAMIC VINAIGRETTE + AGED BALSAMIC

PASTA

FIORI ARRABIATA

$21.00

KATIE'S SIGNATURE FIORI NOODLE + SPICY ARRABIATA TOMATO SAUCE + WILD ARUGULA + MASCARPONE + PARMIGIANO REGGIANO

MOREL LASAGNOTTE

$25.00

ARUGULA LASAGNOTTE NOODLE + ROASTED MOREL MUSHROOMS + TALEGGIO FONDUTA + MUSHROOM JUS + PARMIGIANO REGGIANO + AGED BALSAMIC

SPAGHETTI & MEATBALLS

$25.00

SPAGHETTI NOODLE + NEAPOLITAN MEATBALLS + SAN MARZANO RED SAUCE + TOASTED PINE NUTS + PARMIGIANO REGGIANO *Meatballs contain pine nuts, bread crumb, and parmigiano*

BLACK SPAGHETTI

$34.00

SQUID INK SPAGHETTI + LEMON BUTTER + PRAWNS + SCALLOPS + CLAMS + CALABRIAN CHILI + PARSLEY GREMOLATA + SALMON ROE

LEMON PACCHERI

$22.00

LEMON PACCHERI NOODLE + CHARRED CAULIFLOWER + LEMON BUTTER + CREAM + PISTACHIOS + PECORINO

FIAMA MAFALDA BOLOGNESE

$34.00

MAFALDA NOODLE + FIAMA BOLOGNESE + CALBRIAN CHILI + WHIPPED BUFFALO RICCOTA

TOMATO & BURRATA TRIANGOLI

$24.00

HAND-MADE TOMATO & BURRATA FILLED TRIANGOLI + CHERRY TOMATOES + MARCONA ALMOND FILLED BASIL PESTO + PARMIGIANO REGGIANO

SQUASH BLOSSOM & CORN CAPPELLETTI

$25.00

HAND- MADE CORN & CRESCENZA FILLED CAPPELLETTI + SQUASH BLOSSOMS + PARMIGIANO REGGIANO + BUTTER + CHESTNUT HONEY + BLACK SALT

CRESPONE & RICOTTA TORTELLONI

$26.00

HAND-MADE CRESPONE SALAMI & RICOTTA FILLED TORTELLONI + ASPARAGUS + SAGE BUTTER

PIZZA

MARGHERITA RED DI BUFALA

$20.00

SAN MARZANO RED SAUCE + MOZZARELLA DI BUFALA + FRESH BASIL

MARGHERITA OLIO DI BUFALA

$20.00

OLIO NUOVO + TOMATO + MOZZARELLA DI BUFALA + FRESH BASIL

MARGHERITA EXTRA DI BUFALA

$23.00

SAN MARZANO RED SAUCE + MOZZARELLA DI BUFALA + PROSCIUTTO DI PARMA + WILD ARUGULA + FRESH BASIL

EZZO PEPPERONI

$22.00

OLIO NUOVO + STRACCIATELLA + EZZO PEPPERONI + WILDFLOWER HONEY + CALABRIAN CHILI PASTE

TED'S MEATBALL

$22.00

SAN MARZANO RED SAUCE + NEAPOLITAN MEATBALLS + PINE NUTS + FIOR DI LATTE MOZZARELLA + PARMIGIANO *Meatballs contain pine nuts, bread crumb, and parmigiano*

ROASTED CHICKEN

$21.00

ROASTED GARLIC + ROASTED CHICKEN + CARAMELIZED CIPOLLINI ONIONS + ROSEMARY + ARUGULA + BAETJE FARMS GOAT CHEESE + AGED BALSAMIC

PEAR & PROSCIUTTO

$21.00

OLIO NUOVO + PROSCIUTTO DI PARMA + TALEGGIO DOP + PEAR

PESTO QUATTRO FORMAGGIO

$19.00

BASIL PINE NUT PESTO + FIOR DI LATTE MOZZARELLA + FONTINA + BAETJE FARMS GOAT CHEESE + PECORINO

SAUSAGE & BALSAMELLA

$23.00

BALSAMELLA + FENNEL SAUSAGE + FONTINA + LEEK + CALBRESE PEPPER + PINE NUTS + FENNEL POLLEN

BLACK GARLIC & ARTICHOKE

$21.00

BLACK GARLIC + KALE + BAETJE FARMS GOAT CHEESE + ARTICHOKES + PARMIGIANO REGGIANO + LEMON + WILDFLOWER HONEY

MOREL PIZZA

$36.00

OLIO NUOVO + TALEGGIO + FONTINA + ROASTED MOREL MUSHROOMS + RAMPS + PARMIGIANO REGGIANO + AGED BALSAMIC

POTATO

$21.00

BALSAMELLA + FONTINA + PROSCIUTTO COTTO + FINGERLING POTATOES + ONION + PARMIGIANO REGGIANO + ROSEMARY

APPLE & SPECK

$22.00
CORN & SQUASH BLOSSOM

$22.00

OLIO NUOVO + FIOR DI LATTE + BAETJE FARMS GOAT CHEESE + SWEET CORN + SQUASH BLOSSOMS + JALAPENOS + MINT + CHESTNUT HONEY

TRE AMICI

$23.00
PANCETTA & FIG

$22.00

OLIO NUOVO + FONTINA + BAETJE FARMS GOAT CHEESE + PANCETTA + FRESH FIGS + SHALLOTS + PARMIGIANO REGGIANO + ARUGULA + AGED BALSAMIC

BUILD YOUR OWN PIZZA

$14.00

KIDS MENU

KIDS CHEESE PIZZA

$11.00
KIDS SAUSAGE PIZZA

$11.00
KIDS PEPPERONI PIZZA

$11.00
BUTTER NOODLE

$11.00

SHORT NOODLE WITH BUTTER & CHEESE

RED NOODLE

$11.00

SHORT NOODLE WITH MARINARA & CHEESE

DESSERT

RICOTTA DONUTS

$14.00

MASCARPONE CREMA + WILDFLOWER HONEY + CACAO NIBS

TIRAMISU

$14.00

TIRAMISU + BERRIES

SINGLE SCOOP VANILLA GELATO

$7.00
DOUBLE SCOOP VANILLA GELATO

$11.00
SINGLE SCOOP CHOCOLATE GELATO

$7.00
DOUBLE SCOOP CHOCOLATE GELATO

$11.00
SINGLE SCOOP PISTACHIO GELATO

$7.00
DOUBLE SCOOP PISTACHIO GELATO

$11.00
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday6:00 am - 12:00 am
751 Clark Avenue, St. Louis, MO 63102

