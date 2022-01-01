Seafood
Katie's Seafood House
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come on in and enjoy the freshest seafood on the island. From the boat to your table, we cook what we catch that day.
Location
2000 Wharf Rd, Pier 19, Galveston, TX 77550
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Galveston
More near Galveston