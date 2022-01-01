Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood

Katie's Seafood House

review star

No reviews yet

2000 Wharf Rd

Pier 19

Galveston, TX 77550

Popular Items

Fried Shrimp Platter
Ultimate Wedge Salad
Bama Fish & Shrimp Dip

Appetizers

Bama Fish & Shrimp Dip

Bama Fish & Shrimp Dip

$16.00

Diced cool smoked fish & chilled shrimp tossed in citrus aoli with celery, onion, pepper, citrus seasoning & almighty good sauce

Buffalo Snapper Wings

Buffalo Snapper Wings

$15.00

Deep-fried American Red Snapper wings, tossed in Buffalo sauce. Served with Blue Cheese or Ranch Dressing

Galveston Bay Crab Cake

Galveston Bay Crab Cake

$35.00

Blue Crab Soft Shell stuffed with claw and lump crab, broiled with celery, sweet peppers & seasoning & sauce. Topped with more Blue Crab.

Garlic Butter Crab Fingers

$24.00
Garlic Cheese Bread

Garlic Cheese Bread

$9.00

20" French Baguette slathered with garlic butter, Italian seasonings topped with Parmesan & Mozzarella cheese

Katies Shrimp Frogs

Katies Shrimp Frogs

$19.00

Bacon wrapped kisses stuffed with pepper jack cheese and twin tail shrimp deep fried

Mexican Shrimp Cocktail

Mexican Shrimp Cocktail

$16.00

Large Shrimp, savory cocktail sauce, pico de gallo, avocados, chili spices and citrus with tortilla chips

Seafood Ceviche

Seafood Ceviche

$25.00

Lime juice chimichurri sauce marinated Gulf snapper, bay scallops & Gulf shrimp tossed with avocado, shaved red onion, tomatoes, cilantro & chips to dip

Seafood Nachos

Seafood Nachos

$18.00

Chimichurri grilled fresh fish and shrimp diced and layered on tri color corn chips, Mexi-slaw, Asiago & pepper jack cheese with taco crema

Smoked Boudain Balls

Smoked Boudain Balls

$14.00

Mosquito Fleet Shrimp, DJ's Boudin (rice, pork, onion, bell pepper, spices) serrano peppers, lightly smoked served with almighty good sauce

Snapper Wings

Snapper Wings

$15.00

Deep-fried platter full of fish on the bone. The Locals Favorite Tradition!

Smoked Cured Amberjack

$24.00

Fresh Oysters

Oysters Rockefeller

$20.00
Oysters Katie

Oysters Katie

$24.00

6 Sweet herb marinated smoked oysters grilled with crab, Alfredo, & seasonings Limited availability

Grilled Oysters

$18.00

Crab & Shrimp Boil

1lbs Served with corn & potatoes.

Cold Boiled Shrimp

$19.00
Hot Boiled Shrimp

Hot Boiled Shrimp

$21.00

3/4bs Hot & Spicy or Chilled in Ice, You Peel'em

Garlic Butter Crab Fingers

$24.00
Boiled Galveston Bay Blue Crab

Boiled Galveston Bay Blue Crab

$16.00

1lbs Served with corn & potatoes

Full Hull Seafood Pot

$100.00

Side Salads

Side Caesar Salad

$6.00

Side Greek Salad

$6.00

Side House Salad

$6.00

Side Spinach Salad

$6.00

Harboside Salads

Carribbean Sunrise Salad

$23.00

Summer Crab Salad

$28.00
Captain's Cobb Salad

Captain's Cobb Salad

$18.00

Grilled chicken, Iceberg and red lettuce, blue cheese, tomatoes, avocado, bacon, ranch, eggs and carrots

Ultimate Wedge Salad

Ultimate Wedge Salad

$20.00

Shrimp tossed in Cajun remoulade with bacon, tomatoes, crispy onions, blue cheese crumbles

The Greek Fisherman Salad

$23.00

Herb crusted fish and shrimp, feta cheese, kalamata olives, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, red onions, grilled romaine hearts, red wine lemon herb vinaigrette

Fisherman's Soups

Seafood Gumbo

Seafood Gumbo

$10.00+

Our labor of love! Fish, shrimp, crab, oysters and anything else we can think of in a thick bacon fried okra roux with sausage. The way it was invented!

Market Chowder

Market Chowder

$10.00+

Rich and creamy. Fish, shrimp, clam, leak, potato, corn, onion, celery, herbs, bacon, cheese

Butternut Crab Butter Bisque

$10.00+

(Seasonal) Rich & savory roasted butternut, spices & cream

Pier 19 Sandwiches

Buddy Burger

Buddy Burger

$16.00

Double pattie, melted jack and cheddar bacon, tomato, pickles, lettuce, onion, fries.

"Bam Bam" Poboy

$18.00
Shrimply the Best Cajun Shrimp Poboy

Shrimply the Best Cajun Shrimp Poboy

$17.00

Breaded In lemon citrus herb cracker crumbs on a fresh baked dressed baguette. Served with fries and slaw

Galveston Bay Oyster Poboy

$20.00

In seasoned Corn Meal perfectly fried on a fresh baked dressed baguette. Served with fries and slaw

Pelican Burger

Pelican Burger

$16.00

10 oz. chicken breast & thigh meat ground in house, seasoned with our Lemon Herb Pepper & char-grilled, topped with lettuce, pico, avocado, pepper jack cheese, crispy onions and Cajun remoulade. (No pelicans were harmed in the making of this burger.)

3 Fish Tacos

3 Fish Tacos

$20.00

Broiled fresh caught fish, chimichurri, slaw, lime crema, rice and black beans.

Seafood Quesadillas

Seafood Quesadillas

$23.00

Freshest fish and shrimp grilled in chimichurri folded in multiple cheeses. A Meal! Served with avocado salad.

Fried American Red Snapper Sandwich

$26.00

Boat Load Platters

Bayou Platter

$32.00

Red beans and rice, smoked jalapeno boudin balls, corn meal fried fish, andouille sausage

Fish & Shrimp Platter

Fish & Shrimp Platter

$34.00

Shrimp and today’s fresh catch fried golden served with French fries, crab mac and cheese, hush puppies and coleslaw. Served with a house salad.

Beer Battered Snapper (3) and Shrimp(3)

Beer Battered Snapper (3) and Shrimp(3)

$40.00

Fresh Caught! Served with fries, hush-puppies, Slaw, tartar & cocktail sauce

Full Net Seafood Platter

$42.00

Fish, shrimp, oysters, shrimp frog, snapper throat, smokey shrimp boudin balls, fries, slaw & sauces

Local Features

Fried Oysters

$28.00

Seasoned corn meal breaded Gulf oysters piled high on fries with hush-puppies, slaw, tartar and cocktail sauce

Snapper and Shrimp Umami Bowl

Snapper and Shrimp Umami Bowl

$26.00

Lemon togarashi seasoned seared red snapper with giant shrimp over rice noodles in a savory sesame, soy, fish broth with sprouts, fresh basil, limes, shaved jalapeno slices and a side of hoisin peanut sauce

Crab Cake Dinner

$65.00

Fish Shrimp & Grits

$36.00

Huachinango A La Veracruzano

$46.00

Mosquito Fleet Shrimp

Bam Bam Shrimp

$22.00

Coconut crusted fried shrimp bites tossed with sauteed pineapple in a sweet chili and Gojujang pepper sauce on cilantro lime rice

Fried Shrimp Platter

Fried Shrimp Platter

$24.00

Fresh off the boat with fries, cole slaw, cocktail tartar and hush puppies.

Jumbo Grilled Shrimp

Jumbo Grilled Shrimp

$26.00

Lemon herb seasoned char grilled shrimp over rice, with sautéed vegetables and citrus butter sauce

Party Boat's Shrimp Etouffee

Party Boat's Shrimp Etouffee

$28.00

Fresh Shrimp smothered in a peppery etouffee gravy of the trinity veggies with mushrooms in toasted baguettes on rice

Best Shrimp Fettuccine Alfredo

$30.00

Skeeter's Cajun Shrimp Pastalaya

$33.00

Get your shrimp fix with grilled jumbos and sautéed mediums in garlic and butter. Served on fresh fettuccine pasta in a creamy Parmesan wine sauce

Meats & Chicken

Captain’s Ribeye

$54.00

Served with grilled corn on the cob, mashed potatoes and sautéed veggies.

Land and Sea

$48.00

6 oz. bacon wrapped filet mignon with 3 blue crab stuffed shrimp, mashed potatoes.

Galveston's Lemon Chicken and Noodles

$22.00

Sauteed fresh breast with artichokes, capers, wine, butter on garden vegetable buttered egg noodles

Grilled Chicken and Veggies

$21.00

Citrus herb seasoned, char grilled breast on double veggies

Cousin Chris Chicken Legs

$22.00

Crab Stuffed Pork Chop

$32.00

Our famous cornbread stuffing in a smoked, char-grilled pork chop topped with New Orleans tapenade of sun dried tomato, shaved toasted garlic, jalapeno and Kalamata olives, crab meat & Worcestershire beer butter

Catch Of The Day

White, flaky, tender, fish delicate in flavor

American Red Snapper

$44.00

White, flaky, tender, fish delicate in flavor

Yellow Edge Grouper

$43.00

Firm white meat, large flake fish. Excellent grilled

Golden Tile

$37.00

White fresh, small flakes, buttery, melt in your mouth feel

Fresh Bi-Catch of the Day

$34.00

Ask server for today's selection. Our popular catches: Vermillion Snapper, Lane Snapper, Hake, Porgy, Scorpion Fish, Queen Snapper, King Fish, Sheapshead, Sand Trout, Whiting, Almaco Jack, Amber Jack, Wahoo, Swordfish, Yellow Fin Tuna, Silky Snapper, Barrel Fish, Ling, Mahi Mahi, Flounder and many more.

Shareable Side Skillets

Mashed Potatoes & Sausage Gravy

$6.00

Skillet of Creamy Rockefeller Spinach

$8.00

Blue Crab Topped Mac & Cheese

$14.00

Fettuccine Alfredo

$12.00

Ham Hock Collard Greens

$9.00

Hush Puppies

$6.00

Skillet of Corn & Honey Butter

$8.00

Skillet of Red Beans & Rice

$10.00

Side of Seasoned Fries

$5.00

Side of Coconut Cilantro Lime Rice

$6.00

Side of White Rice

$4.00

Skillet of Grilled Vegetables

$8.00

Skillet of Spinach & Asparagus

$9.00Out of stock

Loaded Mashed Potatoes

$8.00

Beverages

Coffee

$3.75Out of stock

Coke

$3.75

Diet Coke

$3.75

Dr. Pepper

$3.75

Juice Cranberry

$3.75

Juice Orange

$3.75

Juice Pineapple

$3.75

Kids Juice

$1.75

Kids Milk

$2.00

Lemonade

$3.75

Milk

$3.75

Root Beer

$3.75

Sprite

$3.75

Tea

$3.75

Water

Club Soda

$3.75

Bottles/Cans

Bud Light BTL

$3.00

Budweiser BTL

$3.00

Buffalo Bayou Crush City BTL

$3.00Out of stock

Coors Light BTL

$3.00

Corona BTL

$3.00

Corona Premier BTL

$3.00

Crawford Bock BTL

$3.00

Dos XX BTL

$3.00

Guiness BTL

$3.00

Heinekin BTL

$3.00

Lone Star BTL

$3.00

Michelob Ultra BTL

$3.00

Miller Lite BTL

$3.00

Modelo BTL

$3.00

Non-Acoholic Heinekin BTL

$3.00

St. Arnold Elissa BTL

$3.00

Stella Artois BTL

$3.00

Tecate BTL

$3.00Out of stock

Truley

$3.00

Mixed 6 pack special

$16.00

Bubbles

Piper Sonoma- Sonoma

$30.00

GH Mumm

$45.00

White

BTL Mon Frere

$15.75

BTL Coppola 'Diamond Pavilion'

$39.00

BTL Willam Fevre Chablis

$37.50Out of stock

BTL Cakebread

$54.00

BTL Decoy Sauvignon Blanc

$27.00

Delaporte Sancerre

$32.25

BTL Bocelli

$18.00

BTL Santa Margherita

$33.75

BTL Rose - Confetti

$27.00

Muscatet-Ragotiere 'Black Label'

$15.75

Blanc du Bois - Haak 'Green Label'

$20.25Out of stock

Albarino - Abadia de San Campo

$17.25

BTL Moscato = Angoves

$15.75

BTL Riesling - Messina Hoff

$15.75

Red

BTL Seaglass Monterrey

$18.00

BTL Meiomi

$27.00

Champ de Reves

$37.50

Seaglass Monterey

$8.00

Meiomi

$10.00

BTL Robert Mondavi Private Selection

$18.00

BTL Northstar

$30.00

BTL Fields of Gold

$18.00

BTL Daou

$29.25

BTL Austin Hope

$33.75

BTL Stags 'Leap' Artemis

$62.25

BTL Silver Oak

$86.25Out of stock

BTL Malbec - Lunta

$27.00

BTL Red Blend - Kuelto 'Indian Ink'

$33.75

BTL 1000 Stories

$24.75
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy the freshest seafood on the island. From the boat to your table, we cook what we catch that day.

Website

Location

2000 Wharf Rd, Pier 19, Galveston, TX 77550

Directions

Gallery
Katie's Seafood House image
Katie's Seafood House image

