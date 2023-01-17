  • Home
  • /
  • Grayson
  • /
  • Katie's Sports Bar & Grill - 1950 Grayson HighwayUnit #140
A map showing the location of Katie's Sports Bar & Grill 1950 Grayson HighwayUnit #140View gallery

Katie's Sports Bar & Grill 1950 Grayson HighwayUnit #140

review star

No reviews yet

1950 Grayson HighwayUnit #140

Grayson, GA 30017

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Steak Nachos
House Salad
Chicken Tenders

Starters

Empanadas

$7.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.99

Chicken Nachos

$13.99

Pulled Pork Nachos

$14.99

Steak Nachos

$14.99

Onion Rings

$7.99

Potato Skins

$8.99

Loaded Fries

$8.99

Loaded Tater Tots

$8.99

Fried Pork Belly

$6.00Out of stock

Fried Okra

$6.99

Southwest Egg rolls

$9.99

Hummus

$7.00Out of stock

Salads

Grilled Chicken Salad

$12.99

Salmon Salad

$13.99

Shrimp Salad

$13.99

Steak Salad

$13.99

Cuban Corner

Croquetas

$5.99

Cuban Pulled Pork Sandwich

$15.99

Cuban Sampler

$15.99

Papa Rellena

$7.99

Cuban Steak Sandwich

$14.99

Cuban Sandwich

$14.99

Wings

Bone In Wings

$14.99+

Monday Half Off Special

Daily Lunch Special

$10.99+

Kids Menu

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Little League Burger

$8.00

Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Hotdog

$7.00

Chicken nuggets

$7.00Out of stock

Sides

Chili

$3.99+

Fries

$2.00+

House Salad

$3.99

Steamed Broccoli

$3.99

Tater Tots

$3.99

Onion Rings

$3.99

Smash Potatoes

$3.99

Sweet Potatoes

$3.99

Mac and cheese

$3.99

Loaded Smash Potatoes

$4.75

Dessert

Churros

$5.99

Cheese Pastelitos

$3.99

Cheesecake

$7.99

Tres Leches

$7.99

From the Grill

Street Dog

$13.99

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$13.00Out of stock

Chicken Tenders

$11.99+

Grilled Salmon

$14.99

Classic Hamburger

$14.99

Veggie Burger

$14.99

Philly Cheese Steak

$15.99

Chicken Quesadillas

$13.99

Steak Quesadillas

$14.99

T- Bone

$22.99Out of stock

Churrasco Steak

$17.99

Ribeye Special

$18.99

Cheese Quesadilla

$12.99

Draft Beer

Bud Light

$4.00+

Goat Island IPA

$8.50+

Michelob Ultra

$4.00+

Miller High Life

$3.50+

Miller Light

$4.00+

Modelo

$5.50+

Pernicious

$8.50+

Pontoon Brewery

$8.50+

Shock Top

$5.50+

Slow Pour

$8.50+

Sweetwater 420

$5.50+

Tropicalia

$8.50+

Yuengling Lager

$5.50+

Guiness

$5.50+

SPECIAL- $9 Pitcher

$9.00

Dos Equis

$5.50+

Bottled Beer

Blue Moon

$4.50+

Budweiser

$4.00+

Coors Light

$4.00+

Corona

$6.00+

Corona Light

$6.00+

Guinness

$5.50+

Heineken

$5.50+

Michelob Ultra

$4.00+

Miller Lite

$4.00+

Pabst Blue Ribbon

$4.00+

Bud Lt

$4.00+

Red stripe

$5.00

Modelo

$5.50+

Dos Equis

$6.00+

Ciders

$6.00

Coors Banquet

$4.50+

Specials

Spanish Mule

$14.00

Red Sangria

$12.00+

Castaway Rum Runner

$8.00+

Margarita

$10.00+

Bloody Mary

$12.00+

Flame Bucket

$14.00Out of stock

Katies Long Island

$9.00+

Katies Dirty Martini

$14.00

Negroni

$14.00

Buschwacker

$10.00+

Old Fashioned

$14.00

Washington Apple

$10.00+

Tropical Sunset

$14.00+

Cubra libre

$10.00

Passion Fruit Fizz

$12.00+

Sour Apple Martini

$14.00

Mimosa

$8.00

2 dollar vodka

$2.00

Bc bay rum

$8.00+

Santa’s little helper

$12.00

Pineapple Upside Down

$8.00

Buschwacker

$10.00

Wine

Maschio Prosecco Brut, Italy

$8.00

Stella Moscato D'Asti, Italy

$8.00+

Fleurs De Prairie Rose, France

$8.00+

Barone Fini Pinot Grigio, Italy

$8.00+

Wither Hills Sauvignon Blanc, Marlborough, NZ

$8.00+

Line 39 Chardonnay, CA

$7.00+

Harken Chardonnay, CA

$8.00+

Line 39 Pinot Noir, CA

$7.00+

Highlands 41, Pinot Noir, CA

$10.00+

Line 39 Cabernet, CA

$7.00+

Uppercut Cabernet, CA

$10.00+

Bodegas Trivento Malbec, Mendoza

$8.00+

Merlot

$7.00

Seltzers

High Noon

$8.00

Nutrl Fruit

$8.00

Nutrl Watermelon

$8.00

Bourbon/Whiskey

Angels Envy

$11.00+

Crown Royal

$8.00+

Crown Apple

$8.00+

Crown Peach

$8.00+

Crown Vanilla

$8.00+

Fireball

$6.00+

Jack Daniels

$8.00+

Jameson

$8.00+

Jameson Black Barrel

$10.00+

Jameson Orange

$8.00+

Jim Bean

$8.00+

Kentucky Dale

$6.00+

Makers Mark

$8.00+

Screwball Peanut Butter

$8.00+

Southern Comfort

$8.00+

Jack Daniels Fire

$8.00+

Jack Daniels Honey

$8.00+

Redemption

$10.00+

Redemption Rye

$12.00+

Buchanans

$10.00+

Woodford Reserve

$12.00+

Gentlemen Jack

$12.00+

Buzzards Roost

$14.00+

House Bourbon

$4.00+

Shmalow

$12.00+

Bulleit rye

$11.00+

Bulleit

$11.00+

Basil Hayden

$10.00+

Cognac

Hennessy

$8.00+

Dusse

$10.00+

Cordials

Ameretto

$6.00+

Baileys Irish Cream

$8.00+

Jagermeister

$8.00+

Kahlua

$8.00+

Midori

$8.00+

Peach Schnapps

$4.00+

Peppermint Schnapps

$2.00+

Rumple Minze

$8.00+

Sour Apple Schnapps

$2.00+

Grand Marnier

$10.00+

Frangelico

$6.00+

Gin

Bombay Sapphire

$8.00+

Gray Whale

$10.00+

Hendricks

$10.00+

House Gin

$4.00+

Indoggo (Strawberry)

$10.00+

Tanqueray

$8.00+

Rum

Captain Morgan Spiced Rum

$8.00+

Grind

$10.00+

Parrot Bay

$8.00+

Malibu

$8.00+

Malibu Mango

$8.00+

Malibu Pineapple

$8.00+

Malibu Watermelon

$8.00+

BC Bay Banana Rum

$10.00+

House Rum

$4.00+

Bacardi

$8.00+

Scotch

Johnny Walker Black Label

$10.00+

Johnny Walker Red Label

$8.00+

Dewers

$0.00+

House Scotch

$4.00+

Johnny Walker Blue

$30.00

Tequila

Patron Silver

$10.00+

Patron Reposado

$10.00+

Don Julio Silver

$10.00+

1800 Silver

$10.00+

Casamigos

$10.00+

Olmeca

$12.00+

Altos Silver

$10.00+

Pedro Morales Silver

$10.00+

Casa Mexico Blanco

$12.00+

Pedro Morales 80 Proof

$4.00+

House Tequila

$4.00+

Jose Cuevo gold

$6.00+

Vodka

Absolute Citron

$8.00+

Ciroc

$12.00+

Ciroc Apple

$10.00+

Ciroc Peach

$10.00+

Ciroc Mango

$12.00+

Ciroc Summer Citrus

$12.00+

Ciroc Passion Fruit

$12.00+

Ciroc Red Berry

$12.00+

Ciroc Pineapple

$12.00+

Ciroc Coconut

$12.00+

Ketel

$10.00+

Ketel Botanicals

$10.00+

Belvedere

$12.00+

Luksusowa

$8.00+

Grey Goose

$10.00+

House Vodka

$4.00+

Smirnoff

$8.00+

Titos

$10.00+

Legends

$9.00+

Absolute

$8.00+

Shooters

4 Horse Men

$15.00

Amaretto Sour

$6.00

B-52

$16.00

Birthday Cake

$9.00

Black Russian

$9.00

Blow Job

$10.00

Boilermaker

$12.00

Buttery Nipple

$7.00

Cinnamon Crunch Shot

$8.00

Cuba Libre

$10.00+

Green Tea Shot

$9.00

Irish Car Bomb

$15.00

Jagerbomb

$10.00

Kamikaze

$10.00

Lemon Drop

$8.00

Liquid Cocaine

$15.00

Mad Dog

$10.00

Melon Ball

$8.00

Mind Eraser

$15.00

Pineapple Upside Down

$8.00

Purple Hooter

$12.00

Red Head Slut

$10.00

Salty Dog

$8.00

Sex on the Beach

$12.00

Sex with Alligator

Three Wise Men

$15.00

Tom Collins

$10.00

Vegas Bomb

$12.00

Washington Apple

$10.00

Water Moccasin

$12.00

White Russian

$10.00

B52

$9.00

Sodas

Coke

$3.15

Diet Coke

$3.15

Sprite

$3.15

Mr. Pibb

$3.15

Gingerale

$3.15

Fanta Orange

$3.15

Sweet Tea

$3.15

Soda Water

$2.75

Tonic Water

$2.75

Powerade

$3.15

Lemonade

$3.15

Unsweet Tea

$3.15

HI-C

$3.15

Juice

Cranberry Juice

$3.15

Orange Juice

$3.15

Pineapple Juice

$3.15

Water

Water

Bottled Water

$1.50

Red Bull

Regular

$5.00

Tropical

$5.00

Sugar free

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1950 Grayson HighwayUnit #140, Grayson, GA 30017

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

San Lucas Tex Mex & Cantina
orange starNo Reviews
2115 Loganville Highway Bldg 1 Suite 102 Grayson, GA 30017
View restaurantnext
Moonshiners Bar and Grill - Grayson
orange starNo Reviews
2445 Moon Rd Ste 1 Grayson, GA 30017
View restaurantnext
Philanthropy Grill and Ale House - Grayson Village
orange starNo Reviews
2715 Loganville Hwy STE 720 Loganville, GA 30052
View restaurantnext
4 Amigos Restaurant Llc - 2950 Rosebud rd ste 100
orange starNo Reviews
2950 Rosebud rd ste 100 Lawrenceville, GA 30052
View restaurantnext
Fusion Thyme Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
Athens Highway Loganville, GA 30052
View restaurantnext
The Kitchen at Summit Chase
orange starNo Reviews
3197 Classic Drive Snellville, GA 30078
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Grayson
Snellville
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Lawrenceville
review star
Avg 4.3 (45 restaurants)
Loganville
review star
No reviews yet
Dacula
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Lilburn
review star
Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)
Suwanee
review star
Avg 4.7 (18 restaurants)
Duluth
review star
Avg 4.6 (40 restaurants)
Stone Mountain
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Norcross
review star
Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston