Katie's Diner Missouri 162

review star

No reviews yet

Missouri 162

Portageville, MO 63873

Add to Any Dish

Bacon

$1.75+

Biscuit and Gravy (1/2 order)

$4.50

Biscuit and Gravy (Full order)

$5.25

Bowl of Gravy

$2.75

Brown Sugar

$0.15

Country Ham - 1/2 slice

$5.50

Country Ham - Whole Slice

$7.50

Deli Ham

$2.85

Eggs

$1.30+

Grits

$2.25

Hash Browns (small)

$3.00

Hashbrown (large)

$4.50

Nacho cheese

$2.50

Oatmeal

$2.75

Sausage (1 piece)

$1.75

Sausage (2 pieces)

$3.25

Toast

$1.30

w/ Milk

$0.25

Bread

Biscuit

$1.30

Toast

$1.30

French Toast

$5.50

Breakfast Sandwhich

Bacon Biscuit

$2.50

Bacon on Toast or Bun

$3.90

Chicken Strip Biscuit

$4.00

Country Ham Biscuit

$5.00

Country Ham on Toast or Bun

$7.75

Deli Ham on Biscuit

$4.25

Deli Ham on Toast or Bun

$4.50

Egg Biscuit

$2.15

Egg on Toast or Bunn

$3.60

Fried Bologna on Toast or Bun

$5.50

Sausage Biscuit

$2.50

Sausage on Toast or Bun

$4.00

Breakfast with Eggs

1 egg

$4.60

comes with toast or biscuit and gravy

1 Egg & 1/2 Country Ham

$8.00

1 egg & Meat

$6.00

comes with toast or biscuit and gravy

1 Egg & Whole Country Ham

$8.95

2 eggs

$5.65

comes with toast or biscuit and gravy

2 eggs & 1/2 country ham

$9.50

comes with toast or biscuit and gravy

2 eggs & Meat

$6.85

comes with toast or biscuit and gravy

2 eggs & WHOLE country ham

$11.00

comes with toast or biscuit and gravy

Extra Eggs

$1.30

Egg Added

Egg

$1.30

Omelette

All Meat Omelette

$11.25

comes with Toast or Biscuit and Gravy

Bacon/ Cheese Omelette

$9.50

comes with Toast or Biscuit and Gravy

Cheese Omelette

$7.00

comes with Toast or Biscuit and Gravy

Spanish Omelette

$11.00

comes with Toast or Biscuit and Gravy

Veggie Omelette

$8.75

Western Omelette

$10.75

comes with Toast or Biscuit and Gravy

Sausage/cheese omelette

$9.50

Ham/cheese Omelette

$9.50

Pancake/Waffle

Pancake

$3.50

Pancake Short Stack (2)

$5.00

Pancake Stack (3)

$7.00

Waffle

$5.00

Drinks

Coffee

$1.75+

Flavor

$0.15

Juice

$2.75

Milk

$2.75

Soda

$1.50+

Tea

$1.50+

Ice only

$0.25

Water

$0.50+

Appetizer

Fried Green Beans

$5.25

Fried Mushrooms

$5.25

Fried Pickles

$5.25

Jalapeno Poppers

$5.00

Potato Skins

$5.50

Burgers

Cheese Burger

$5.50

Cheeseburger Deluxe (let, tom, mayo)

$6.70

Chili Burger

$8.25

Dbl Jumbo Hamburger Deluxe (let, tom, mayo)

$9.20

Double Cheese Burger Deluxe

$8.20

Double Cheeseburger

$7.00

Double Chili Burger

$10.50

Double Hamburger

$6.50

Double Hamburger Deluxe (let, tom, mayo)

$7.70

Double Jumbo Cheeseburger

$9.00

Double Jumbo Cheeseburger Deluxe (let, tom, mayo)

$10.20

Double Jumbo Hamburger

$6.50

Hamburger

$5.00

Hamburger Deluxe

$6.20

Jalapeno Burger

$9.00

Jumbo Cheeseburger

$7.00

Jumbo Cheeseburger Deluxe (let, tom, mayo)

$8.00

Jumbo Hamburger

$6.00

Jumbo Hamburger Deluxe (let, tom, mayo)

$7.00

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$8.50

O Ring Burger

$8.50

Olive Burger

$8.00

Patty Melt (swiss, sauce, grilled onions)

$8.25

Jumbo Burger, Swiss cheese, grilled onions with 1k Island dressing

Slaw Burger

$6.50

Cold Cut Sandwiches

Deli Ham Sandwich

$5.25

Bologna Sandwich

$4.00

Nachos

BBQ Nachos

$7.25

Cheese nachos

$5.50

Chili and Cheese Nachos

$6.75

Meat and Cheese Nachos

$6.25

Chicken Nachos

$6.75

Other

Bowl of Chili

$5.25+

Burrito

$3.50+

Chicken Nuggets

$5.00

Chicken Strip

$2.50+

Hot Dog

$3.25

Hot Dog with Chili and Cheese

$5.00

Pizza Stick

$3.00

Popcorn Chicken

$4.50

Rolls $1 each

$1.15

Plate Lunch

Hamburger Steak 7 oz

$9.95

Comes with Texas Toast

Chicken Strips Plate

$9.95

Comes with Texas Toast

Grilled Chicken Plate

$9.95

Comes with Texas Toast

BBQ Pulled Pork Plate

$9.95

Comes with Texas Toast

Salad

Side Salad

$5.50

Chef Salad

$9.50

Taco Salad

$9.50

Fried Chicken Salad

$9.50

Grilled Chicken Salad

$9.50

Half Salad

$7.25+

BLT Pasta Salad

$6.50

Sandwich

B.L.T.

$5.25

BBQ on Bun

$5.75

BBQ on Texas Toast

$6.75

Bologna Sandwich (BBQ)

$5.50

Bologna Sandwich (Fried)

$5.50

Catfish Fillet Sandwich

$6.75

Chicken Breast Sandwich Breaded

$7.75

Chicken Breast Sandwich Grilled

$6.25

Chicken Strip Sandwich

$5.25

Chuckwagon

$5.75

Beef Patty on Bun

Club Sandwich

$7.75

Ham, Bacon, Cheese, 3 slices bread

Grilled Cheese

$4.75

Grilled Ctry Ham & Cheese on TX Toast or Bun

$8.00

Grilled Ham and Cheese (deli Ham)

$5.25

Philly Cheese Steak

$7.50

Tuna Fish Sandwich

$4.50

Sides

Baked Potato

$4.50+

Ham, Cheese, Bacon, Sour Cream

Bowl of Chili

$5.25+

Cheese Cubes

$4.50

Cheese Fries

$5.00+

Chili Cheese Fries

$6.25+

Corn Nuggets

$4.00

Dirty Fries (bacon/cheese)

$6.50

French Fries

$2.50+

Fried Okra

$4.00

Loaded Fries (ham/bacon/cheese)

$7.50

Mozzie Sticks

$4.25+

Onion Rings

$4.00

Potato Wedges

$4.50

Slaw (Mayo)

$4.50+

Slaw (Vinegar)

$4.50+

Tater Tots

$2.50+

Kids Basket w/ Crinkle Fries

Hot Dog kid Basket

$3.50

1 Chicken strip kid Basket

$4.50

2 Chicken strip kid Basket

$6.50

Chicken Nugget kid Basket

$5.50

Grilled Cheese kid Basket

$5.50
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Good southern home cooking at its finest! Enjoy!

Location

Missouri 162, Portageville, MO 63873

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

