Restaurant info

Kat's Café & Restaurant is a delightful place where you can eat in or take-out real, good food made from scratch. At Kat's you will find authentic and delicious, wholesome food made from fresh, quality ingredients. The menu includes Slavic, ethnic, and American favorites skillfully prepared using local and regional ingredients. Certain dishes are only available by the season and some in limited quantity. Choose from mouthwatering selections for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, which include full meals, specialty sandwiches, soups, appetizers, pastries, and much more. In addition to the regular menu, there are daily and weekend specials, even brunch and a prix fixe event where you get to meet the chef. Private events and catering are available, as well as daily grab-to-go options. We are committed to real, good food made from scratch that tastes great and nourishes. Food you and your loved ones will want to eat regularly.

