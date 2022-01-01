Katsu Bar Bolsa imageView gallery
Sandwiches
Burgers
Sushi & Japanese

Katsu Bar Bolsa

70 Reviews

$$

9090 Bolsa Ave

Westminster, CA 92683

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Curry Katsu Bowl
Rosemary Katsu Sando
Korean Gang Jung (Tender bites)

Sandwiches

Original Sandwich

Original Sandwich

$11.00

Berry Katsu Sauce, Tomato, Onion, Bell Pepper Pico de Gallo, Arugula, American Cheese on Brioche bun

Baja Sandwich

Baja Sandwich

$12.00

Smokey Chipotle Aioli, Tomato, Avocado, Bell Pepper Pico de Gallo, Arugula, Swiss Cheese on Brioche bun

Kamikaze Sandwich

Kamikaze Sandwich

$11.00

Spicy Aioli, Tomato, Bell Pepper Pico de Gallo, Arugula, Jalapeno, Swiss Cheese on Brioche bun

Galbi Sandwich

Galbi Sandwich

$11.00

Galbi (Korean BBQ) Aioli, Tomato, Bell Pepper Pico de Gallo, Arugula, Swiss Cheese on Brioche bun

Hot Chicken Sandwich

Hot Chicken Sandwich

$13.50

Spicy hot chicken, yuzu cabbage, pickles, swiss cheese

Sando

Rosemary Katsu Sando

Rosemary Katsu Sando

$11.00

Berry katsu sauce, Yuzu cabbage, Whole grain mustard aioli on Japanese Milk Bread

Caprese Katsu Sando

Caprese Katsu Sando

$12.00

Berry katsu sauce, Fresh basil, Tomato, Fresh mozarella cheese, Balsamic vinaigrette dressing on Japanese Milk Bread

Dill Egg Salad Sando

Dill Egg Salad Sando

$10.00

Homemade egg salad with fresh Dill on Japanese Milk Bread

Portobello Katsu Sando

Portobello Katsu Sando

$12.00

Berry katsu sauce, Fresh portobello, Fresh arugula, Whole grain mustard aioli on Japanese Milk Bread

Dill Aioli Katsu Sando

Dill Aioli Katsu Sando

$11.00

Berry katsu sauce, Fresh arugula, Dill Aioli on Japanese Milk Bread

Curry Dip

$4.50

Side of curry dip

Curry

Curry Katsu Bowl

Curry Katsu Bowl

$13.50

Curry with choice of Katsu, white rice and side of home-made pickles

Five Kimchi Mandu Curry Bowl

Five Kimchi Mandu Curry Bowl

$13.00

Curry with korean kimchi mandu

Ten Cauliflower Curry Bowl

Ten Cauliflower Curry Bowl

$13.00

Curry with ten cauliflower fries

Ten Mushroom Curry Bowl

Ten Mushroom Curry Bowl

$13.00Out of stock

Curry with white mushroom

White Rice

$3.00

Appetizers

Seasoned Fries

Seasoned Fries

$7.00

Seasoned fries

Spicy Kimchi Mandu

Spicy Kimchi Mandu

$8.00

Korean style fried spicy kimchi dumpling

Cauliflower Fries

Cauliflower Fries

$6.00Out of stock

Fresh cauliflowers fries with house garlic aioli sauce on side.

Korean Gang Jung (Tender bites)

Korean Gang Jung (Tender bites)

$7.00

Korean style crispy Chicken or Pork tender sticks with choice of Garlic Soy or Spicy Garlic Soy Sauce

Mushroom Tempura

Mushroom Tempura

$6.00

Mixed fresh mushrooms tempura. Comes with house garlic aioli sauce

Homemade Assorted Pickles (12oz)

Homemade Assorted Pickles (12oz)

$3.50

Homemade assorted veggie pickle. Excellent side choice for a Katsu Sando/Sandwich!

Curry Dip

$4.00

Side of curry dip

White Rice

$3.50

Half Cauliflower/ Half Mushroom

$7.00Out of stock

Garlic Aioli

$0.50

Drinks

Aquafina Water

Aquafina Water

$2.00
Grape Ade

Grape Ade

$4.50

Homemade Grape base mixed with sparkling water

Kimino Mikan

Kimino Mikan

$4.00

Sparking juice made with hand-picked fruit in a small farm in Japan. Organic cane-sugar, mountain spring water. Not too strong, mild sparkling. Contains 44% Juice

Kimino Ringo

Kimino Ringo

$4.00

Sparking Apple juice made with hand-picked fruit in a small farm in Japan. Organic cane-sugar, mountain spring water. Not too strong, mild sparkling. Contains 64% Juice

Kimino Ume

Kimino Ume

$4.00

Sparking juice made with hand-picked fruit in a small farm in Japan. Organic cane-sugar, mountain spring water. Not too strong, mild sparkling.

Kimino Yuzu

Kimino Yuzu

$4.00

Sparking juice made with hand-picked fruit in a small farm in Japan. Organic cane-sugar, mountain spring water. Not too strong, mild sparkling. House favorite!

Lemon Ginger Ade

Lemon Ginger Ade

$4.50Out of stock

Homemade Lemon and ginger base mixed with sparkling water

Strawberry Ade

Strawberry Ade

$4.50

Homemade strawberry base mixed with sparkling water

Strawberry Milk

Strawberry Milk

$5.00Out of stock

Homemade organic strawberry base with whole milk on top.

Rosemary Coffee Milk

$5.00Out of stock
Stubborn Fountain Drink

Stubborn Fountain Drink

$2.25Out of stock

Introducing Stubborn. No HF corn syrup, No artificial flavors. Made with natural flavors. Served with ice.

Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

9090 Bolsa Ave, Westminster, CA 92683

Directions

Gallery
Katsu Bar Bolsa image

Similar restaurants in your area

Kabuki - Huntington Beach
orange star4.4 • 9,171
7801 Edinger Ave Ste 114 Huntington Beach, CA 92647
View restaurantnext
ROL Handroll Bar
orange starNo Reviews
7862 WARNER AVE STE 101 HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA 92647
View restaurantnext
Slice Shabu - Huntington Beach
orange star4.2 • 733
16871 Beach Blvd Huntington Beach, CA 92647
View restaurantnext
THH Sandwiches - Fountain Valley
orange starNo Reviews
15972 Euclid St Fountain Valley, CA 92708
View restaurantnext
STACKED
orange starNo Reviews
7490 Edinger Ave Huntington Beach, CA 92647
View restaurantnext
Kopan Sushi & Ramen Bar - Garden Grove
orange starNo Reviews
10031 Garden Grove Blvd Garden Grove, CA 92844
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Westminster

SoCal Wings - Westminster
orange star4.4 • 2,109
14502 Beach Blvd Westminster, CA 92683
View restaurantnext
Ham 'n Scram
orange star4.5 • 1,939
5871-A Westminster Blvd. Westminster, CA 92683
View restaurantnext
Presotea - Westminster
orange star4.6 • 1,062
9211 Bolsa Ave Westminster, CA 92683
View restaurantnext
THH Sandwiches - Westminster
orange star4.0 • 608
6926 Westminster Blvd Westminster, CA 92683
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 000041 - Pavilions Place
orange star4.6 • 202
16300 Beach Blvd. Westminster, CA 92683
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 000761 - Westminster Center
orange star4.6 • 202
6777 Westminster Blvd. Westminster, CA 92683
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Westminster
Garden Grove
review star
Avg 4.3 (33 restaurants)
Stanton
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Huntington Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (84 restaurants)
Fountain Valley
review star
Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)
Seal Beach
review star
Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)
Cypress
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Buena Park
review star
Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)
Santa Ana
review star
Avg 4.3 (61 restaurants)
Costa Mesa
review star
Avg 4.4 (99 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston