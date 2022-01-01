Sushi & Japanese
Burgers
Sandwiches
Katsu Bar Torrance 24218 Crenshaw Blvd.
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
24218 Crenshaw Blvd., Torrance, CA 90505
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Good Stuff Restaurant - Redondo Beach
No Reviews
1617 S Pacific Coast Hwy Ste 102 Redondo Beach, CA 90277
View restaurant
The Standing Room Redondo Beach
No Reviews
144 N. Catalina Ave. Redondo Beach, CA 90277
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Torrance
KING'S HAWAIIAN BAKERY & RESTAURANT - (Sepulveda)
4.1 • 4,175
2808 Sepulveda Blvd Torrance, CA 90505
View restaurant