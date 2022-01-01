Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese
Burgers
Sandwiches

Katsu Bar Torrance 24218 Crenshaw Blvd.

review star

No reviews yet

24218 Crenshaw Blvd.

Torrance, CA 90505

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Curry Katsu Bowl
Rosemary Katsu Sando
Caprese Katsu Sando

Sandwiches

Original Sandwich

Original Sandwich

$9.50

Berry Katsu Sauce, Tomato, Onion, Bell Pepper Pico de Gallo, Arugula, American Cheese on Brioche bun

Baja Sandwich

Baja Sandwich

$10.50

Smokey Chipotle Aioli, Tomato, Avocado, Bell Pepper Pico de Gallo, Arugula, Swiss Cheese on Brioche bun

Kamikaze Sandwich

Kamikaze Sandwich

$9.50

Spicy Aioli, Tomato, Bell Pepper Pico de Gallo, Arugula, Jalapeno, Swiss Cheese on Brioche bun

Fish Sandwich

Fish Sandwich

$10.50

Dill Aioli, Berry Katsu Sauce, Pickle, Arugula, American Cheese on Brioche bun

Hot Chicken Sandwich

Hot Chicken Sandwich

$10.50

Spicy hot chicken, yuzu cabbage, pickles, swiss cheese

Strawberry Cream Sando

Strawberry Cream Sando

$9.00Out of stock

Strawberry Cream Sando

Sando

Rosemary Katsu Sando

Rosemary Katsu Sando

$9.50

Berry katsu sauce, Yuzu cabbage, Whole grain mustard aioli on Japanese Milk Bread

Caprese Katsu Sando

Caprese Katsu Sando

$10.50

Berry katsu sauce, Fresh basil, Tomato, Fresh mozarella cheese, Balsamic vinaigrette dressing on Japanese Milk Bread

Dill Egg Salad Sando

Dill Egg Salad Sando

$8.50

Homemade egg salad with fresh Dill on Japanese Milk Bread

Portobello Katsu Sando

Portobello Katsu Sando

$10.50

Berry katsu sauce, Fresh portobello, Fresh arugula, Whole grain mustard aioli on Japanese Milk Bread

Dill Aioli Katsu Sando

Dill Aioli Katsu Sando

$9.50

Berry katsu sauce, Fresh arugula, Dill Aioli on Japanese Milk Bread

Strawberry Cream Sando

Strawberry Cream Sando

$9.00Out of stock
Curry Dip

Curry Dip

$4.00

Side of curry dip

Curry

Curry Katsu Bowl

Curry Katsu Bowl

$12.50

Curry with choice of Katsu, white rice and side of home-made pickles

Five Kimchi Mandu Curry Bowl

Five Kimchi Mandu Curry Bowl

$12.00

Curry with korean kimchi mandu

Ten Cauliflower Curry Bowl

Ten Cauliflower Curry Bowl

$12.00

Curry with ten cauliflower fries

Ten Mushroom Curry Bowl

Ten Mushroom Curry Bowl

$12.00

Curry with white mushroom

White Rice

White Rice

$3.00

Salads

Classic Caesar Salad

Classic Caesar Salad

$9.00Out of stock

Half Kale/Half Arugula & Caesar dressing, croutons, and Parmesan cheese with optional protein of your choice

Kale Salad with strawberries

Kale Salad with strawberries

$9.00Out of stock

Kale salad with balsamic vinaigrette dressing, strawberries, feta cheese, and sliced almonds with optional protein of your choice.

Yogurt Beet Salad

Yogurt Beet Salad

$9.00Out of stock

Arugula drizzled with refreshing lemon yogurt dressing. Red beets, sliced almonds, and bit of honey with optional protein of your choice.

Appetizers

Waffle Fries/Curly Fries

Waffle Fries/Curly Fries

$5.00

Seasoned fries

Korean Gang Jung (Tender bites)

Korean Gang Jung (Tender bites)

$7.00

Korean style crispy Chicken or Pork tender sticks with choice of Garlic Soy or Spicy Garlic Soy Sauce

Cauliflower Fries

Cauliflower Fries

$5.00

Fresh cauliflowers fries with house garlic aioli sauce on side.

Mushroom Tempura

Mushroom Tempura

$5.00

Fresh mushroom tempura. Comes with house garlic aioli sauce

Half Cauliflower / Half Mushroom

Half Cauliflower / Half Mushroom

$6.00
Spicy Kimchi Mandu

Spicy Kimchi Mandu

$6.00

Korean style fried spicy kimchi dumpling

Homemade Assorted Pickles (12oz)

Homemade Assorted Pickles (12oz)

$3.00

Homemade assorted veggie pickle. Excellent side choice for a Katsu Sando/Sandwich!

Curry Dip

Curry Dip

$4.00

Side of curry dip

White Rice

White Rice

$3.00

Drinks

Strawberry Milk

Strawberry Milk

$5.00Out of stock

Homemade fresh strawberry milk. No artificial flavors.

Rosemary Coffee Milk

Rosemary Coffee Milk

$5.00Out of stock

Homemade rosemary infused coffee milk.

Kimino

Kimino

$4.00

Sparkling fruit juice imported from Japan.

Fresh Ade

Fresh Ade

$4.50

Homemade fresh fruit-ade. No artificial flavors.

Stubborn Fountain Drink

Stubborn Fountain Drink

$2.25

Introducing Stubborn. No HF corn syrup, No artificial flavors. Made with natural flavors. Served with ice.

Aquafina Water

Aquafina Water

$2.00

Desserts

Manhattan Cheesecake

Manhattan Cheesecake

$5.00
Blackout Chocolate Cake

Blackout Chocolate Cake

$5.00
Tiramisu Cake

Tiramisu Cake

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

24218 Crenshaw Blvd., Torrance, CA 90505

Directions

Gallery
Katsu Bar Torrance image
Katsu Bar Torrance image

Similar restaurants in your area

Swell Deli
orange star4.6 • 140
1702 S. Catalina Ave. Redondo Beach, CA 90277
View restaurantnext
Good Stuff Restaurant - Redondo Beach
orange starNo Reviews
1617 S Pacific Coast Hwy Ste 102 Redondo Beach, CA 90277
View restaurantnext
The Standing Room Redondo Beach
orange starNo Reviews
144 N. Catalina Ave. Redondo Beach, CA 90277
View restaurantnext
Eat Fantastic - North Torrance
orange star4.4 • 2,256
3605 Artesia Blvd Torrance, CA 90504
View restaurantnext
Hojas Tea House - Wilmington
orange starNo Reviews
1201 N Avalon Blvd Wilmington, CA 90744
View restaurantnext
Shin-Sen-Gumi 2Go - Gardena
orange starNo Reviews
18203 S Western Ave #104 Gardena, CA 90248
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Torrance

KING'S HAWAIIAN BAKERY & RESTAURANT - (Sepulveda)
orange star4.1 • 4,175
2808 Sepulveda Blvd Torrance, CA 90505
View restaurantnext
FishBonz Grill - Torrance
orange star4.5 • 3,203
2599 Airport Dr Torrance, CA 90505
View restaurantnext
Zabon Ramen
orange star4.6 • 2,418
1644 W.Carson Street, Suite B Torrance, CA 90501
View restaurantnext
Eat Fantastic - North Torrance
orange star4.4 • 2,256
3605 Artesia Blvd Torrance, CA 90504
View restaurantnext
Gaetano's Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 2,138
2731 PACIFIC COAST HWY Torrance, CA 90505
View restaurantnext
The Crest Sports Bar & Grill
orange star4.1 • 1,588
1625 Cabrillo Ave Torrance, CA 90501
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Torrance
Redondo Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (48 restaurants)
Gardena
review star
Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)
Carson
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Hermosa Beach
review star
Avg 4.2 (30 restaurants)
Hawthorne
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Manhattan Beach
review star
Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)
Compton
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
El Segundo
review star
Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)
San Pedro
review star
Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston