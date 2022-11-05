Katsu Bar imageView gallery
Burgers
Sandwiches
Sushi & Japanese

Katsu Bar

306 Reviews

$

11447 South St.

Cerritos, CA 90703

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Curry Katsu Bowl
Rosemary Katsu Sando W/ Sides
Waffle Fries

Curry Bowls

Curry Katsu Bowl

Curry Katsu Bowl

$13.00

Curry with choice of Katsu, white rice and side of home-made pickles

Kimchi Mandu Curry Bowl

Kimchi Mandu Curry Bowl

$13.00

Curry with Korean kimchi mandu

Cauliflower Curry Bowl

Cauliflower Curry Bowl

$13.00

Curry with ten cauliflower fries

Mushroom Curry Bowl

Mushroom Curry Bowl

$13.00

Curry with white mushrooms

White Rice

$2.50

Sando

Dill Egg Salad Sando

Dill Egg Salad Sando

$10.00

Homemade egg salad with fresh Dill on Japanese Milk Bread

Rosemary Katsu Sando W/ Sides

Rosemary Katsu Sando W/ Sides

$13.00

Berry katsu sauce, Yuzu cabbage, Whole grain mustard aioli on Japanese Milk Bread, Served with Side Salad or Waffle Fries

Caprese Katsu Sando W/ Sides

Caprese Katsu Sando W/ Sides

$14.00

Berry katsu sauce, Fresh basil, Tomato, Fresh mozarella cheese, Balsamic vinaigrette dressing on Japanese Milk Bread, Served with Side Salad or Waffle Fries

Portobello Katsu Sando W/ Sides

Portobello Katsu Sando W/ Sides

$13.00

Berry katsu sauce, Fresh portobello, Fresh arugula, Whole grain mustard aioli on Japanese Milk Bread, Served with Side Salad or Waffle Fries

Dill Aioli Katsu Sando W/ Sides

Dill Aioli Katsu Sando W/ Sides

$13.00

Berry katsu sauce, Fresh arugula, Dill Aioli on Japanese Milk Bread, Served with Side Salad or Waffle Fries

Curry Dip

$4.50

Side of curry dip

Katsu Sandwiches

Original Sandwich W/ Waffle Fries

Original Sandwich W/ Waffle Fries

$13.00

Berry Katsu Sauce, Tomato, Onion, Bell Pepper Pico de Gallo, Arugula, American Cheese on Brioche bun

Baja Sandwich W/ Waffle Fries

Baja Sandwich W/ Waffle Fries

$14.00

Smokey Chipotle Aioli, Tomato, Avocado, Bell Pepper Pico de Gallo, Arugula, Swiss Cheese on Brioche bun

Kamikaze Sandwich W/ Waffle Fries

Kamikaze Sandwich W/ Waffle Fries

$13.00

Spicy Aioli, Tomato, Bell Pepper Pico de Gallo, Arugula, Jalapeno, Swiss Cheese on Brioche bun

Galbi Sandwich W/ Waffle Fries

Galbi Sandwich W/ Waffle Fries

$13.00

Galbi (Korean BBQ) Aioli, Tomato, Bell Pepper Pico de Gallo, Arugula, Swiss Cheese on Brioche bun

Hot Chicken Sandwich W/ Waffle Fries

Hot Chicken Sandwich W/ Waffle Fries

$14.00

Spicy hot chicken, yuzu cabbage, pickles, swiss cheese

Special

Black Garlic Udon

Black Garlic Udon

$15.00

Udon with choice of Katsu and Arugula

Curry Udon

Curry Udon

$15.00
Yubu Pockets

Yubu Pockets

Fried tofu pockets with rice and topping of your choice

Creamy Tteokbokki (Spicy Korean Rice Cake)

Creamy Tteokbokki (Spicy Korean Rice Cake)

$15.00Out of stock

Spicy rice cake with cabbage, fish cake and flat noodle

Appetizers

Waffle Fries

Waffle Fries

$7.00

Seasoned fries

Spicy Kimchi Mandu

Spicy Kimchi Mandu

$8.00

Korean style fried spicy kimchi dumpling

Cauliflower Fries

Cauliflower Fries

$7.00

Fresh cauliflowers fries with house garlic aioli sauce on side.

Korean Gang Jung (Tender bites)

Korean Gang Jung (Tender bites)

$8.00

Korean style crispy Chicken or Pork tender sticks with choice of Garlic Soy or Spicy Garlic Soy Sauce

Mushroom Tempura

Mushroom Tempura

$7.00

Mixed fresh mushrooms tempura. Comes with house garlic aioli sauce

Homemade Assorted Pickles (12oz)

Homemade Assorted Pickles (12oz)

$3.00

Homemade assorted veggie pickle. Excellent side choice for a Katsu Sando/Sandwich!

Curry Dip

$3.50

Side of curry dip

White Rice

$3.00

Garlic aoili

$0.50

Salads

Classic Caesar Salad

Classic Caesar Salad

$8.00

Half Kale/Half Arugula & Caesar dressing, croutons, and Parmesan cheese with optional protein of your choice

Kale Salad with strawberries

Kale Salad with strawberries

$9.00

Kale salad with balsamic vinaigrette dressing, strawberries, feta cheese, and sliced almonds with optional protein of your choice.

Yogurt Beet Salad

Yogurt Beet Salad

$9.00

Arugula drizzled with refreshing lemon yogurt dressing. Red beets, sliced almonds, and bit of honey with optional protein of your choice.

Desserts & Drinks

Strawberry Milk

Strawberry Milk

$5.50

Homemade organic strawberry base with whole milk on top.

Banana Milk

Banana Milk

$5.50

Homemade banana base with whole milk on top

Strawberry Ade

Strawberry Ade

$5.00

Homemade strawberry base mixed with sparkling water

Grape Ade

Grape Ade

$5.00

Homemade Grape base mixed with sparkling water

Lemon Ginger Ade

Lemon Ginger Ade

$5.00

Homemade Lemon and ginger base mixed with sparkling water

Kimino Juice

Kimino Juice

$5.00

Sparking juice made with hand-picked fruit in a small farm in Japan. Organic cane-sugar, mountain spring water. Not too strong, mild sparkling. House favorite!

Stubborn Fountain Drink

Stubborn Fountain Drink

$3.00

Introducing Stubborn. No HF corn syrup, No artificial flavors. Made with natural flavors. Served with ice.

Aquafina Water

Aquafina Water

$2.50
Blackout Chocolate Cake

Blackout Chocolate Cake

$5.50
Manhattan Cheese Cake

Manhattan Cheese Cake

$5.50

Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$3.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTrendy
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

11447 South St., Cerritos, CA 90703

Directions

Gallery
Katsu Bar image

Similar restaurants in your area

Kabuki - Cerritos, CA
orange starNo Reviews
11431 South St. Cerriots, CA 90703
View restaurantnext
L.A. Brisket - Artesia
orange star4.5 • 1,648
18189 Pioneer Blvd ARTESIA, CA 90701
View restaurantnext
Cerritos Yasai
orange star4.3 • 174
12751 E. Town Center Dr. Cerritos, CA 90703
View restaurantnext
Abigail & Juliet's
orange starNo Reviews
3962 Studebaker Rd Long Beach, CA 90808
View restaurantnext
BurgerIM - CA114 - Norwalk
orange star4.2 • 157
14133 Pioneer Blvd Norwalk, CA 90650
View restaurantnext
DonerG - Long Beach
orange star4.0 • 231
4150 McGowen Long Beach, CA 90808
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Cerritos

Off Street Cafe
orange star4.5 • 3,121
11020 Artesia Cerritos, CA 90703
View restaurantnext
Waba Grill - WG0231 - Cerritos (Artesia Blvd)
orange star4.4 • 1,157
13313 Artesia Blvd Cerritos, CA 90703
View restaurantnext
Paris Baguette - 2501-Carmenita
orange star4.2 • 414
17416 Carmenita Rd Cerritos, CA 90703
View restaurantnext
Cerritos Yasai
orange star4.3 • 174
12751 E. Town Center Dr. Cerritos, CA 90703
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 000500 - South Street
orange star4.6 • 167
11437 S. Street Cerritos, CA 90703
View restaurantnext
Pier 76 Fish Grill
orange star4.0 • 19
11265 183rd Street Cerritos, CA 90703
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Cerritos
Artesia
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Buena Park
review star
Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)
Norwalk
review star
Avg 3.7 (7 restaurants)
Cypress
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
La Mirada
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Lakewood
review star
Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)
Bellflower
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Stanton
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Paramount
review star
Avg 2.8 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston