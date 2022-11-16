  • Home
Katsu Burger Bellevue 12700 Southeast 38th Street

No reviews yet

12700 Southeast 38th Street

Bellevue, WA 98006

Popular Items

Fries
Tokyo Classic
Ninja Deluxe

Burgers

Tokyo Classic

Tokyo Classic

$9.50

Katsu, Japanese Mayo & Tonkatsu Sauce, Veggies ** Beef Katsu is the most popular **

Ninja Deluxe

Ninja Deluxe

$11.50

Katsu, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Japanese Mayo & Tonkatsu Sauce, Veggies ** Pork Katsu is the most popular **

Katsu Curry

Katsu Curry

$10.50

Katsu, American Cheese, Curry Seasoning, Curry Mayo & Tonkatsu Sauce, Veggies ** Pork Katsu is the most popular **

Godzilla Attack

Godzilla Attack

$11.00

Katsu, Pepperjack Cheese, 12 Spices Seasoning, Jalapenos, Spicy Mayo & Tonkatsu Sauce, Veggies ** Beef Katsu is the most popular **

Samurai Select

Samurai Select

$11.50

Katsu, Bacon, Pineapples, Wasabi Mayo & Tonkatsu Sauce, Veggies ** Beef Katsu is the most popular **

Teriyaki Chicken

Teriyaki Chicken

$10.00

Katsu, Pineapples, Japanese Mayo & Teriyaki Sauce, Veggies ** Chicken Katsu is the most popular **

Honey Miso Tofu

Honey Miso Tofu

$9.50

Katsu, Tofu, Miso Honey Mustard, Veggies ** Tofu Katsu is the most popular **

Wabi Wasabi

Wabi Wasabi

$10.00

Katsu, Pepperjack Cheese, Wasabi Mayo & Tonkatsu Sauce, Veggies ** Beef Katsu is the most popular **

Ranch Kudasai

Ranch Kudasai

$11.00

Katsu, Nori Strips, Bacon, Nori Ranch, Spicy Mayo, Veggies ** Chicken Katsu is the most popular **

Ohayou Gozaimasu

Ohayou Gozaimasu

$12.50

Katsu, Egg, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Japanese Mayo & Tonkatsu Sauce ** Beef Katsu is the most popular **

Tokyo Tower

Tokyo Tower

$14.00

Double Katsu, Double American Cheese, Japanese Mayo & Tonkatsu Sauce ** Beef Katsu is the most popular **

Mt. Fuji

Mt. Fuji

$22.00

Beef, Pork, Chicken, Egg, Bacon, American Cheese, Cheddar Cheese, Pepperjack Cheese, Wasabi Mayo, Spicy Mayo, Japanese Mayo & Tonkatsu Sauce

Mt. Fuji Eruption

Mt. Fuji Eruption

$22.50

Beef, Pork, Chicken, Egg, Bacon, Jalapenos, American Cheese, Cheddar Cheese, Pepperjack Cheese, Wasabi Mayo, Spicy Mayo, Japanese Mayo, Scriracha & Tonkatsu Sauce

Samurai Jack

Samurai Jack

$12.50

Katsu, Pepperjack Cheese, Bacon, Pineapple, Tonkatsu sauce & Wasabi mayo, Veggies ** Chicken Katsu is the most popular **

Classic Plain

$6.75

ONLY Bun with a Katsu (No Veg, No Sauce)

Ao Kabi

Ao Kabi

$14.50

Katsu, Blue Cheese, Bacon, Wasabi Mayo & Tonkatsu Sauce, Veggies ** Beef Katsu is the most popular **

Sides

Fries

Fries

$4.25

Seasalt, Nori, Curry or 12 Spices

Banzai Bites

Banzai Bites

$5.75

Chicken, Pork or Chicken/Pork Combo

Croquettes

Croquettes

$4.50

2 Pieces of Japanese Deep Fried Potato Cakes

Seaweed Salad

Seaweed Salad

$4.50
Wasabi Coleslaw

Wasabi Coleslaw

$4.25

Cabbage, Red Cabbage, Carrots, Edamame & Wasabi

Tako Yaki

Tako Yaki

$5.95

5 Pieces of Ball Shaped Japanese Deep Fried Octopus

Sauces

Sauces

$0.75

Drinks

Coke

Coke

$2.75
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.75
Sprite

Sprite

$2.75
Jones Soda

Jones Soda

$2.75
Dr.Pepper

Dr.Pepper

$2.75
Mtn.Dew

Mtn.Dew

$2.75
A&W Rootbeer

A&W Rootbeer

$2.75

Water

$2.75

Sparkling water

$2.00
Pure Leaf

Pure Leaf

$2.75

Japanese tea (HOT)

$2.00

Milkshakes

$5.50

16oz

Japanese Bottled Greentea (COLD)

Japanese Bottled Greentea (COLD)

$3.25
Japanese Ramune

Japanese Ramune

$3.25
Japanese Calpico

Japanese Calpico

$3.25

Apple Juice

$2.75

Orange Juice

$2.75

Make it a Meal

Ichi-ban Meal ( Fries )

$6.75

1 Fries, 1 Soda

Ichi-ban Meal ( Wasabi Coleslaw )

$6.75

1 Wasabi Coleslaw, 1 Soda

Ni-ban Meal

$10.75

1 Fries, 1 Wasabi Coleslaw, 1 Soda

Sumo Size it

$16.25

1 Fries, 1 Wasabi Coleslaw, 1 Banzai Bites, 1 Soda

Snack

Chotto Snack

$12.25

Choice of Fries, Choice of Banzai Bites and Soda

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come and enjoy our Deep Fried Deliciousness!

Location

12700 Southeast 38th Street, Bellevue, WA 98006

Directions

