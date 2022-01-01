Restaurant header imageView gallery

Katsu Cafe 7305 Clairemont Mesa Blvd #B

No reviews yet

7305 Clairemont Mesa Blvd #B

San Diego, CA 92111

Plates

Chicken Teriyaki Plate

$11.75

Beef Teriyaki Plate

$12.95

Chicken & Beef Teriyaki Plate

$13.25

Chicken Teriyaki & Fried Shrimp (2pc) Plate

$13.50

Beef Teriyaki & Fried Shrimp (2pc) Plate

$13.95

Chicken, Beef Teriyaki & Fried Shrimp (2pc) Plate

$13.95

Chicken Katsu Plate

$13.50

Pork Katsu Plate

$13.75

Vegetable Tempura Plate

$10.95

Fried Shrimp (4pc) & Vegetable Tempura Plate

$13.95

Chicken Teriyaki & Shrimp (2pc) & Vegetable Tempura Plate

$14.95

Yakiniku Plate

$11.75

Stir Fried Beef & Vegetables

Saba Shioyaki Plate

$12.95

Grilled Mackerel

Grilled Salmon Plate

$13.95

Grilled Salmon Only

$10.50

Salmon Kama Plate

$12.95

Grilled Salmon Collar Meat

Salmon Kama Only

$9.50

Tonkatsu Cheese Plate

$15.95

Banzai Vegetable Plate

$10.35

Stir Fried Vegetables with Grilled Chicken

Curry Rice Plate

$8.95

Tonkatsu Curry Rice

$12.25

Fried Shrimp Curry Rice

$11.75

Chicken Katsu Curry Rice

$12.25

Grilled Chicken Curry Rice

$10.75

Grilled Beef Curry Rice

$12.50

Hamachi Kama Plate

$12.95

Hamachi Kama Only

$9.50

Curry Only 12oz

$6.00

Salmon Kama Plate Special

$8.99

Bowls

Chicken Teriyaki Bowl

$8.95

Beef Teriyaki Bowl

$9.75

Chicken & Beef Teriyaki Bowl

$9.95

Chicken Teriyaki & Fried Shrimp (2pc) Bowl

$10.35

Beef Teriyaki & Fried Shrimp (2pc) Bowl

$11.50

Katsudon Bowl

$11.25

Chicken Katsudon Bowl

$11.25

Vegetable & Tofu Bowl

$10.35

Spicy Shrimp & Veggies Bowl

$11.25

Fried Shrimp (3pc) & Vegetable Tempura Bowl

$10.50

Chicken Teriyaki & Fried Shrimp (2pc) & Vegetable Tempura Bowl

$11.75

Mini Chicken Teriyaki Bowl

$6.50

Mini Beef Teriyaki Bowl

$5.95

Other Plates

Tonkatsu Cheese Plate

$15.95

Banzai Vegetable Plate

$10.95

Stir Fried Vegetables with Grilled Chicken

Curry Rice Plate

$8.95

Tonkatsu Curry Rice

$12.25

Fried Shrimp Curry Rice

$11.75

Chicken Katsu Curry Rice

$12.25

Grilled Chicken Curry Rice

$10.75

Grilled Beef Curry Rice

$12.50

Curry Only 12oz

$6.00

Ramen

Shoyu Ramen

$10.75

Shoyu Broth, Chashu Pork, Vegetables, Egg

Tonkotsu Ramen

$10.75

Tonkotsu Broth, Chashu Pork, Vegetables, Egg

Chashu Ramen

$11.95

More Chashu Pork in Shoyu Ramen

Banzai Ramen

$11.50

Tonkotsu Broth, Vegetables, Grilled Chicken

Spicy Seafood Banzai Ramen

$13.95

Spicy Banzai Ramen with Seafood

Miso Ramen

$10.95

Miso Broth, Chashu Pork, Vegetables, Egg

Spicy Miso Ramen

$11.50

Chicken Ramen

$10.75

Shoyu Broth, Chicken Breast, Vegetables, Egg

Moyashi Ramen

$9.50

Extra Ramen Soup

$3.00

Chicken Katsu Curry Ramen

$11.50

Shoyu Broth Only

$3.00

Noodles

$3.50

Extra Ramen Noodles

$3.50

Less Spicy

Extra Spicy

Yakisoba

Shrimp Yakisoba

$11.75

Chicken Yakisoba

$10.50

Beef Yakisoba

$11.50

Vegetable Yakisoba

$10.50

Chicken Teriyaki & Yakisoba

$11.75

Yakiudon

Shrimp Yakiudon

$12.95

Chicken Yakiudon

$10.95

Beef Yakiudon

$11.75

Vegetable Yakiudon

$10.75

Udon/ Soba

Tempura

$10.75

Chicken

$9.75

Beef

$10.50

Vegetable

$9.75

Chicken Curry

$10.75

Kitsune

$9.50

Grilled Inari

Tanuki

$9.50

Cold Soba/ Udon

Zaru

$9.25

Ten Zaru

$13.50

Fried Rice

Shrimp Fried Rice

$11.25

Salmon Fried Rice

$10.35

Chicken Fried Rice

$9.95

Beef Fried Rice

$10.95

Vegetable Fried Rice

$9.95

Chicken Curry Fried Rice

$10.95

Chicken Teriyaki & Fried Rice

$11.25

Fried Rice

$6.50

New Rolls

Katsu Cafe Roll

$12.95

Cali, Tuna, Salmon, Garlic Ponzu, Green Onion

Lions Yellowtail Roll

$12.95

Spicy Tuna, Serrano Chili, Crab, Cream Cheese, Avocado, Orange Sauce, Eel Sauce

Maya Roll

$12.95

Shrimp Tempura, Cream Cheese, Avocado, Spicy KrabMix, Spicy Tuna, Pickled Jalapeno, Cilantro, Eel Sauce

Serrano Chili Roll

$12.95

Spicy Tuna, Serrano Chili, Crab, Creem Cheese, Avocado, Orange Sauce, Eel Sauce

Together Roll

$12.95

Spicy Crab Meat, Avocado, Cilantro, Tuna, Albacore, Garlic Ponzu

Super Star Roll

$12.95

Spicy Crab Meat, Avocado, Cilantro, Seared Salmon, Sliced Purple Onion, Garlic Ponzu

Cali-Masago Roll

$10.95

Cali, Masago, Orange Sauce, Eel Sauce

Fresh Rolls

Aloha Roll

$12.75

Shrimp Temp, Avocado, Tuna, Masago Spicy Mayo

Hawaiian Roll

$11.95

Spicy Tuna Roll, Albacore, Fresh Onion, Ponzu Sauce

Jessica Albacore Roll

$12.50

Spicy Tuna, Cucumber, Avocado, Albacore, Fried Onion, Spicy Mayo, Eel Sauce

King Salamon Roll

$11.75

Shrimp Tempura Roll, Salmon, Green Onion, Spicy Ponzu

Lemon Salmon Roll

$12.35

Spicy Cali, Salmon, Lemon, Green Onion, Spicy Ponzu

Mango Salsa Salmon Roll

$14.50

Spicy Tuna Roll, Salmon, Avocado, Mango Salsa, Chipotle Ponzu

Rainbow Roll

$12.95

Cali Roll, Tuna, Salmon, Yellowtail, Albacore, Ebi, Avocado

Red Dragon Roll

$13.50

Spicy Krabmix, Avocado, Eel, Tuna, Eel Sauce

Salmon Jalapeno Roll

$11.75

Spicy Krabmix, Cucumber, Salmon, Avocado, Jalapeno

Triple Fantasy Roll

$11.25

Shrimp Tempura Roll, Spicy Tuna, Crunch, Spicy Mayo, Eel Sauce

T.C. Roll

$9.95

Spicy Tuna, Avocado, Cucumber, Lemon, Cilantro

Sunshine Roll

$8.25

Cali Roll, Jalapeno, Spicy Mayo, Sriracha

Fully Cooked/ Baked Rolls

Baked Salmon Roll

$13.75

Spicy Krabmix, Cream Cheese, Avocado, Salmon, Masago, Onion, Spicy Mayo, Eel Sauce

Caterpillar Roll

$12.95

Eel, Krabmix, Cucumber, Avocado, Eel Sauce

Dragon Roll

$13.25

Cali Roll, Eel, Avocado, Eel Sauce

Double Shrimp Roll

$11.75

Shrimp Tempura Roll, Ebi Shrimp, Avocado, Eel Sauce

Dynamite Roll

$14.50

Cali Roll, Baked Shrimp & Scallops, Masago, Green Onion, Spicy Mayo, Eel Sauce

Deep Fried Rolls

Crusty Cali & Fries

$13.75

Deep Fried Krabmix, Avocado, French Fries, Spicy Mayo, Eel Sauce

Crusty Philly Roll

$11.75

Deep Fried Salmon, Cream Cheese, Avocado, Spicy Mayo, Eel Sauce

Jumping Shrimp Roll

$13.25

Deep Fried Shrimp Tempura, Spicy Tuna, Cheese, Avocado, Spicy Mayo, Eel Sauce

Crusty Cali

$10.75

Other Sushi

Pick 4 Sushi

$9.25

Choose 4 pieces from Tuna/ Salmon/ Yellowtail/ Albacore/ Ebi Shrimp/ Unagi/ Spicy Tuna/ Masago/ Inari

Nigiri Combo

$16.95

2 Tuna, 1 Salmon, 1 Yellowtail, 1 Albacore, 1 Ebi, Cali Roll 8 pieces

Sushi Mix

$19.95

Cali Roll 8, Tuna Roll 8, Shrimp Temp Roll 8, Ebi Sushi 2 pieces

Sashimi Bowl

$14.25

Tuna, Albacore, Salmon, Yellowtail, Ebi over Sushi Rice

Spicy Tuna Bowl

$12.25

Fresh Spicy Tuna with Marinated Mountain Veggies

Spicy Salmon Bowl

$11.95

Fresh Spicy Salmon with Marinated Mountain Veggies

Inari 2 piece

$3.50

Inari 4 Piece

$5.50

Basic Rolls & Hand Rolls

California Roll

$6.50+

Krabmix, Avocado, Cucumber

Spicy Tuna Roll

$7.50+

Spicy Tuna, Cucumber

Philadelphia Roll

$8.50+

Salmon, Cream Cheese, Avocado

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$7.75+

Shrimp Tempura, Krabmix, Avocado

Double Crunch Roll

$9.95

Shrimp Tempura Roll, Crunch, Eel Sauce

Salmon Skin Roll

$7.50+

Salmon Skin, Masago, Cucumber, Kaiware, Eel Sauce

Eel Roll

$9.95+

Eel, Avocado, Cucumber

Tuna Roll

$7.75+

Salmon Roll

$7.50+

Avocado Roll

$5.50

Cucumber Roll

$4.50

Today's Special

Todays Special Roll

$8.50

Single Items

Edamame

$4.25

Spicy Garlic Edamame

$6.50

Egg Rolls (2pc)

$3.95

Gyoza (6pc)

$6.75

Fried Shrimp (2pc)

$4.35

Tempura Shrimp (2pc)

$3.95

Side Tempura

$8.95

Vegetable Tempura Only

$7.95

Jalapeno Tempura

$7.25

Baked Green Mussels

$9.95

Salmon Kama Only

$10.35

Miso Soup

$2.00

Large Miso Soup

$4.00

Rice (small)

$2.00

Rice (large)

$3.25

French Fries

$3.95

Chicken Katsu Only

$7.00

Pork Katsu Only

$7.50

Teriyaki Sauce

$0.75

Spicy Mayo

$0.50

Chicken Teriyaki Only

$7.25

Beef Teriyaki Only

$7.50

Small Fried Rice

$3.95

Large Fried Rice

$7.95

Eel Sauce

$0.50

Dressing

$0.50

Lemons

$0.75

Ponzu

$0.50

Ginger

$0.75

Wasabi

$0.75

Green Onion

$0.50

Ketchup

$0.50

Steamed Vegetables

$1.50

Fries With Toppings

$10.35

Jalapeno Poppers

$9.00

Siracha

$0.50

Side Egg

$0.75

Jalapenos

$0.75

Large Dressing

$8.00

Small Dressing

$5.00

Salads

Salmon Salad

$12.35

choose between Grilled, Spicy, Fresh, or Seared

Salmon Skin Salad

$8.95

Chicken Salad

$10.50

Green Salad

$6.95

Potato Salad

$3.95

Seaweed & Green Salad

$8.65

Seaweed Salad

$6.25

Small Salad

$2.50

Beverages

Fountain Drink

$2.95

Soft Drink Can

$1.95

Hot Tea

$2.75

Cold Green Tea Bottle

$2.95

Bottled Water

$1.95

Alcohol

Ginjo Sake

$15.00

Dinner Special

Chicken Teriyaki & California Roll (8pc)

$13.95

Chicken Teriyaki, Fried Rice, Tempura Shrimp (2pc), & Vegetable

$16.50

Friday Lunch Special

California Roll (4pc) & Shrimp Tempura Roll (8pc)

Friday Lunch Special

$9.95
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Casual Japanese restaurant offering classic eats, including delicious noodle dishes & sushi

Location

7305 Clairemont Mesa Blvd #B, San Diego, CA 92111

Directions

Gallery
Katsu Cafe image
Katsu Cafe image
Katsu Cafe image

