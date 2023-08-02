Food

Katsu-ya Creation

Popcorn Shrimp Tempura

$12.00

Yellowtail Sashimi w/ Jalapeno

$17.00

Albacore Sashimi w/ Crispy Onion

$15.50

Crispy Rice

$12.80

Appetizer

Green Beans

$7.80

Edamame

$4.80

Garlic Chili Edamame

$6.80

Shishito Pepper

$7.80

Seaweed Salad

$5.30

Cucumber Sunomono

$4.80

Miso Marinated Black Cod

$16.00

Yellowtail Collar

$12.00

Chicken Teriyaki

$12.80

Sauteed Brussel Sprouts

$7.80

Sushi

Lunch Bento

$28.00

Sushi Sampler Plate

$21.00

Sushi Sampler Plate (no shellfish)

$21.00

Tuna Sushi

$3.75

Yellowtail Sushi

$3.75

Yellowtail Belly Sushi

$4.00

Salmon Sushi

$3.75

Albacore Sushi

$3.50

Albacore Belly Sushi

$3.75

Shrimp Sushi

$3.25

White Fish Sushi

$3.75

Jumbo Scallop Sushi

$4.00

Fresh Water Eel Sushi

$4.00

Toro Sushi

$9.00

Small Sashimi Cup

$5.80

Seared Toro Special

$9.50

Hand Roll

Baked Crab Hand Roll

$7.80

California Hand Roll

$6.80

Spicy Tuna Hand Roll

$6.80

Avocado Hand Roll

$6.00

Cucumber Hand Roll

$5.00

Avocado & Cucumber Hand Roll

$6.30

Creamy Salmon Hand Roll

$6.80

Negihama (YT Scallion) Hand Roll

$6.80

Spicy Albacore Hand Roll

$6.80

Salmon Skin Hand Roll

$6.00

Bowls

Chirashi Bowl

$23.00

Spicy Tuna Bowl

$22.00

Negi Toro Deluxe Bowl

$28.80

Popcorn Shrimp Bowl

$16.80

Unagi Bowl

$16.80

Side Dishes

Miso Soup

$3.00

Rice

$2.00

Sushi Rice

$3.00

Extra Sauce, Sides

Ponzu Sauce 2oz

$0.50

Spicy Mayo 2oz

$0.50

Extra Popcorn Shrimp Sauce 2oz

$0.50

Extra Wasabi 3 packages

$0.50

Extra Ginger 2oz

$0.50

Siracha Sauce 2oz

$1.00

Eel Sauce 2oz

$1.50

Side of Crispy Onion 4oz

$1.50

Side Avocado 1/2

$2.50

Side Avocado 1/4

$1.50

Side Sesame Seeds 2oz

$1.00

Side Chili Oil 1oz

$0.50

Ponzu Sauce 12 oz Bottle

$6.50Out of stock

Spicy Mayo 12 oz Bottle

$6.50

Lemon 3 wedges

$0.75

Teriyaki Sauce 2oz

$1.50

Utensils

Chopsticks Choice

Chopstick Set

Extra Napkins

Extra Low Sodium Soy

Extra Regular Soy

Drinks

Beer

Sapparo Can

$4.00

Sapparo Can x2

$7.00

Asahi Large

$9.00

Sapparo Pure

$5.00

Sapparo Pure x2

$8.00

Sake

Katsu-ya 300 ml

$18.00

Katsu-ya Nigori 300ml

$18.00

Katsu Blue 720ml

$43.00

Katsu Super Dry 720ml

$43.00

Kikusui Perfect Snow can Nigori

$8.00

Dassai Nigori 300ml

$20.00

Kikusui Perfect Snow x 2 cans

$14.00

Sparkling Cocktail Lycee

$5.00

Kubota Jyunmai Dai Ginjyo

$68.00

Soft Drink

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

7 up

$3.00

Ramune Original

$4.00

Ramune Melon

$4.00

Bottle water

$4.00

Bottle sparkling water

$4.00