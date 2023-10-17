Food

Katsu-ya Creation

Crispy Rice
$12.80
Albacore Sashimi w/ Crispy Onion
$15.50
Yellowtail Sashimi w/ Jalapeno
$17.00
Popcorn Shrimp Tempura
$12.00
Wagyu Sliders
$12.80
Wagyu Cheese Sliders
$13.80

Appetizer

Green Beans
$7.80
Edamame
$4.80
Garlic Chili Edamame
$6.80
Shishito Pepper
$7.80
Seaweed Salad
$5.30
Cucumber Sunomono
$4.80
Miso Marinated Black Cod
$16.00
Yellowtail Collar
$12.00

Sushi

Katsu-ya Bento
$32.00
Sushi Sampler Plate
$21.80
Sushi Sampler Plate (no shellfish)
$21.80
Tuna Sushi 1pc
$3.75
Yellowtail Sushi 1pc
$3.75
Yellowtail Belly Sushi 1pc
$4.00
Salmon Sushi 1pc
$3.75
Albacore Sushi 1pc
$3.50
Albacore Belly Sushi 1pc
$3.75
Shrimp Sushi 1pc
$3.25
White Fish Sushi 1pc
$3.75
Jumbo Scallop Sushi 1pc
$4.00
Fresh Water Eel Sushi 1pc
$4.00
Toro Sushi 1pc
$9.00

Hand Roll

Baked Crab Hand Roll
$7.80
California Hand Roll
$6.80
Spicy Tuna Hand Roll
$6.80
Avocado Hand Roll
$6.00
Cucumber Hand Roll
$5.00
Avocado & Cucumber Hand Roll
$6.30
Creamy Salmon Hand Roll
$6.80
Negihama (YT Scallion) Hand Roll
$6.80
Spicy Albacore Hand Roll
$6.80
Salmon Skin Hand Roll
$6.00
Spicy Salmon Hand Roll
$6.80
Spicy Yellowtail Hand Roll
$6.80
Spicy Hand Roll Set
$17.30
Katsu-ya Hand Roll Set
$18.30
Eel Cucumber Hand Roll
$7.30

Side Dishes

Miso Soup
$3.00
Rice
$2.00

Extra Sauce, Sides

Ponzu Sauce 2oz
$0.50
Spicy Mayo 2oz
$0.50
Extra Popcorn Shrimp Sauce 2oz
$0.50
Extra Wasabi 3 packages
$0.50
Extra Ginger 2oz
$0.50
Siracha Sauce 1oz
$0.50
Eel Sauce 1oz
$1.00
Side of Crispy Onion 4oz
$1.50
Side Avocado 1/2
$2.50
Side Avocado 1/4
$1.50
Side Sesame Seeds 1oz
$0.75
Side Chili Oil 1oz
$0.50

Drinks

Coke
Coke
$3.00
7UP
7UP
$3.00
Diet Coke
Diet Coke
$3.00
Ramune Original
Ramune Original
$4.00

Utensils

Chopsticks Choice

Chopstick Set x 1
NO chopstick set needed

