Katsu Bar Santa Monica 3032 Wilshire Blvd

3032 Wilshire Blvd

Santa Monica, CA 90403

Popular Items

Dill Egg Salad Sando

Dill Egg Salad Sando

$10.00

Homemade egg salad with fresh Dill on Japanese Milk Bread

Strawberry Sando

Strawberry Sando

$10.00
Caprese Katsu Sando W/ Sides

Caprese Katsu Sando W/ Sides

$14.00

Fresh mozzarella, basil, tomato with Balsamic Vinaigrette & Berry Katsu Sauce served with Waffle Fries


Katsu Sando

Rosemary Katsu Sando W/ Sides

Rosemary Katsu Sando W/ Sides

$13.00

Yuzu cabbage, Whole grain mustard aioli on Japanese Milk Bread served with Waffle Fries

Caprese Katsu Sando W/ Sides

Caprese Katsu Sando W/ Sides

$14.00

Fresh mozzarella, basil, tomato with Balsamic Vinaigrette & Berry Katsu Sauce served with Waffle Fries

Portobello Katsu Sando W/ Sides

Portobello Katsu Sando W/ Sides

$13.00

Portobello Katsu with arugula, wholegrain mustard aioli & Berry Katsu Sauce served with Waffle Fries

Dill Egg Salad Sando

Dill Egg Salad Sando

$10.00

Homemade egg salad with fresh Dill on Japanese Milk Bread

Strawberry Sando

Strawberry Sando

$10.00

Katsu Plate

Curry Plate

Curry Plate

$15.00

Curry Katsu with rice, side salad, macaroni, pickled cabbage.

Original Katsu Plate

Original Katsu Plate

$15.00

Katsu with rice, side salad, macaroni, pickled cabbage.

Cauliflower Curry Plate

Cauliflower Curry Plate

$15.00

Curry with cauliflower tempura, white rice, side salad, macaroni, pickled cabbage.

Mushroom Curry Plate

Mushroom Curry Plate

$15.00

Curry with mushroom tempura, white rice, side salad, macaroni, pickled cabbage.

Kimchi Mandu Curry Plate

Kimchi Mandu Curry Plate

$15.00

Curry with korean kimchi mandu, white rice, side salad, macaroni, pickled cabbage.

Plain Curry Plate

Plain Curry Plate

$10.00

Curry, white rice, side salad, macaroni, pickled cabbage.

Katsu Sandwich

Original Katsu Sandwich W/ Waffle Fries

Original Katsu Sandwich W/ Waffle Fries

$13.00

Katsu sandwich with coleslaw, pickles and sauce of your choice on Brioche bun

Hot Chicken Sandwich W/ Waffle Fries

Hot Chicken Sandwich W/ Waffle Fries

$13.00
Kamikaze Katsu Sandwich W/ Waffle Fries

Kamikaze Katsu Sandwich W/ Waffle Fries

$13.00

Katsu sandwich with jalapeno and spicy aioli

Baja Chipotle Katsu Sandwich W/ Waffle Fries

Baja Chipotle Katsu Sandwich W/ Waffle Fries

$13.00

Katsu sandwich with avocado and baja chipotle aioli

Noodle / Special Menu

Black Garlic Udon with Katsu

Black Garlic Udon with Katsu

$15.00
Curry Udon with Katsu

Curry Udon with Katsu

$15.00
Crisscut Rose Tteokbokki with Katsu

Crisscut Rose Tteokbokki with Katsu

$16.00

Korean spicy rice cake with Katsu, odeng, cabbage and flat noodle

Crisscut Rose Tteokbokki

Crisscut Rose Tteokbokki

$14.00

Korean spicy rice cake with odeng, cabbage and flat noodle

Rose Spicy Chicken Udon

Rose Spicy Chicken Udon

$15.00
Yubu Pockets

Yubu Pockets

Katsu Rice Bowl

Katsu Rice Bowl

$15.00

Japanese "rice-bowl dish" with onion, cabbage and egg with Katsu over rice.

Caprese Salad

Caprese Salad

$14.00

Fresh arugula salad with mozzarella cheese and tomatoes

Black Garlic Ramen with Katsu

Black Garlic Ramen with Katsu

$15.00Out of stock

Black garlic Tonkotsu base Ramen served with Katsu and arugula

Appetizers

Korean Gang Jung (Tender bites)

Korean Gang Jung (Tender bites)

$9.00

Korean style crispy Chicken or Pork tender sticks with choice of Garlic Soy or Spicy Garlic Soy Sauce

Waffle Fries

Waffle Fries

$5.00

Seasoned fries

Cauliflower Tempura

Cauliflower Tempura

$7.00

Fresh cauliflowers fries with house garlic aioli sauce on side.

Mushroom Tempura

Mushroom Tempura

$7.00

Mixed fresh mushrooms tempura. Comes with house garlic aioli sauce

Kimchi Mandu

Kimchi Mandu

$7.00

Korean style fried spicy kimchi dumpling

Coleslaw

Coleslaw

$4.00

Freshly made coleslaw

Curry Dip

Curry Dip

$4.00

Side of curry dip

White Rice

White Rice

$2.50

Drinks

Fountain Drink

Fountain Drink

$3.00

Introducing Stubborn. No HF corn syrup, No artificial flavors. Made with natural flavors. Served with ice.

Milk

Milk

$5.00

Strawberry Milk Banana Milk Dalgona Coffee Latte

Kimino Juice

Kimino Juice

$4.50
Aquafina Water

Aquafina Water

$2.50

Desserts

Strawberry Sando

Strawberry Sando

$10.00
Manhattan Cheesecake

Manhattan Cheesecake

$5.50
Blackout Chocolate Cake

Blackout Chocolate Cake

$5.50
Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$5.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3032 Wilshire Blvd, Santa Monica, CA 90403

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

