Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese
Burgers
Sandwiches

Katsu Bar Torrance 24218 Crenshaw Blvd.

review star

No reviews yet

24218 Crenshaw Blvd.

Torrance, CA 90505

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


Beer & Soju

Draft Beer

Draft Beer

$5.00
Soju

Soju

$12.00
Flavored Soju

Flavored Soju

$12.00

Katsu Sando

Rosemary Katsu Sando W/ Sides

Rosemary Katsu Sando W/ Sides

$13.00

Yuzu cabbage, Whole grain mustard aioli on Japanese Milk Bread served with Waffle Fries

Caprese Katsu Sando W/ Sides

Caprese Katsu Sando W/ Sides

$14.00

Fresh mozzarella, basil, tomato with Balsamic Vinaigrette & Berry Katsu Sauce served with Waffle Fries

Portobello Katsu Sando W/ Sides

Portobello Katsu Sando W/ Sides

$13.00

Portobello Katsu with arugula, wholegrain mustard aioli & Berry Katsu Sauce served with Waffle Fries

Dill Egg Salad Sando

Dill Egg Salad Sando

$10.00

Homemade egg salad with fresh Dill on Japanese Milk Bread

Strawberry Sando

Strawberry Sando

$10.00

Katsu Plate

Katsu Plate

Katsu Plate

$14.00

Katsu with rice, side salad, macaroni, korean radish. (Soup not available for take out and delivery)

Curry Plate

Curry Plate

$14.00

Curry Katsu with rice, side salad, macaroni, korean radish. (Soup not available for take out and delivery)

Kimchi Mandu Curry Plate

Kimchi Mandu Curry Plate

$14.00

Curry with korean kimchi mandu, white rice, side salad, macaroni, korean radish. (Soup not available for take out and delivery)

Cauliflower Curry Plate

Cauliflower Curry Plate

$14.00

Curry with cauliflower tempura, white rice, side salad, macaroni, korean radish. (Soup not available for take out and delivery)

Mushroom Curry Plate

Mushroom Curry Plate

$14.00

Curry with mushroom tempura, white rice, side salad, macaroni, korean radish. (Soup not available for take out and delivery)

Plain Curry Plate

Plain Curry Plate

$9.00

Curry, white rice, side salad, macaroni, korean radish. (Soup not available for take out and delivery)

Katsu Sandwich

Apple Sweet Sandwich W/ Waffle Fries

Apple Sweet Sandwich W/ Waffle Fries

$13.00
Hot Chicken Sandwich W/ Waffle Fries

Hot Chicken Sandwich W/ Waffle Fries

$13.00
Kamikaze Sandwich W/ Waffle Fries

Kamikaze Sandwich W/ Waffle Fries

$13.00
Baja Chipotle Sandwich W/ Waffle Fries

Baja Chipotle Sandwich W/ Waffle Fries

$13.00
Katsu Tender & Slaw W/ Waffle Fries

Katsu Tender & Slaw W/ Waffle Fries

$13.00

Coleslaw, pickles, garlic aioli, milk toast served with waffle fries

Noodle / Special Menu

Katsu Rice Bowl

Katsu Rice Bowl

$14.00

Japanese "rice-bowl dish" with onion, cabbage and egg with Katsu over rice.

Black Garlic Udon with Katsu

Black Garlic Udon with Katsu

$14.00
Crisscut Rose Tteokbokki with Katsu

Crisscut Rose Tteokbokki with Katsu

$15.00

Korean spicy rice cake with Katsu, odeng, cabbage and flat noodle

Crisscut Rose Tteokbokki

Crisscut Rose Tteokbokki

$13.00

Korean spicy rice cake with odeng, cabbage and flat noodle

Yubu Pockets

Yubu Pockets

Curry Udon with Katsu

Curry Udon with Katsu

$14.00
Rose Spicy Chicken Udon

Rose Spicy Chicken Udon

$14.00
Caprese Salad

Caprese Salad

$13.00

Fresh arugula salad with mozzarella cheese and tomatoes

Appetizers

Korean Gang Jung (Tender bites)

Korean Gang Jung (Tender bites)

$9.00

Korean style crispy Chicken or Pork tender sticks with choice of Garlic Soy or Spicy Garlic Soy Sauce

Waffle Fries

Waffle Fries

$5.00

Seasoned fries

Cauliflower Tempura

Cauliflower Tempura

$7.00

Fresh cauliflowers fries with house garlic aioli sauce on side.

Mushroom Tempura

Mushroom Tempura

$7.00

Mixed fresh mushrooms tempura. Comes with house garlic aioli sauce

Kimchi Mandu

Kimchi Mandu

$7.00

Korean style fried spicy kimchi dumpling

Coleslaw

Coleslaw

$4.00

Freshly made coleslaw

Curry Dip

Curry Dip

$4.00

Side of curry dip

White Rice

White Rice

$2.50

Drinks

Milk

Milk

Strawberry Milk Banana Milk Dalgona Coffee Latte

Kimino Juice

Kimino Juice

$4.50
Fresh Ade

Fresh Ade

$4.50Out of stock

Homemade strawberry base mixed with sparkling water

Aquafina Water

Aquafina Water

$2.50
Can Soda

Can Soda

$2.50

Desserts

Strawberry Sando

Strawberry Sando

$10.00
Manhattan Cheesecake

Manhattan Cheesecake

$5.50
Blackout Chocolate Cake

Blackout Chocolate Cake

$5.50
Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$5.50
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

24218 Crenshaw Blvd., Torrance, CA 90505

Directions

Gallery
Katsu Bar Torrance image
Katsu Bar Torrance image

Similar restaurants in your area

Good Stuff Restaurant - Redondo Beach
orange starNo Reviews
1617 S Pacific Coast Hwy Ste 102 Redondo Beach, CA 90277
View restaurantnext
Swell Deli
orange starNo Reviews
1702 S. Catalina Ave. Redondo Beach, CA 90277
View restaurantnext
The Standing Room Redondo Beach
orange starNo Reviews
144 N. Catalina Ave. Redondo Beach, CA 90277
View restaurantnext
Eat Fantastic - North Torrance
orange starNo Reviews
3605 Artesia Blvd Torrance, CA 90504
View restaurantnext
Hojas Tea House - Wilmington
orange starNo Reviews
1201 N Avalon Blvd Wilmington, CA 90744
View restaurantnext
Shin-Sen-Gumi 2Go - Gardena
orange starNo Reviews
18203 S Western Ave #104 Gardena, CA 90248
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Torrance

The Crest Sports Bar & Grill
orange star4.1 • 1,588
1625 Cabrillo Ave Torrance, CA 90501
View restaurantnext
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0174 - Torrance, CA
orange star5.0 • 10
5205 Pacific Coast HWY Torrance, CA 90505
View restaurantnext
Torrance Bakery - Downtown Torrance
orange star4.7 • 1
1341 El Prado Ave Torrance, CA 90501
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Torrance
Redondo Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (45 restaurants)
Gardena
review star
Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)
Carson
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Hermosa Beach
review star
Avg 4.2 (30 restaurants)
Hawthorne
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Manhattan Beach
review star
Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)
Compton
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
El Segundo
review star
Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)
San Pedro
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston