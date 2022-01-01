Restaurant header imageView gallery

Katsubo Tea - Mission Viejo 28251 Marguerite Parkway Suite B

28251 Marguerite Prkwy Suite B

Mission Viejo, CA 92692

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Jasmine Milk Tea
Ronin Matcha
Cookie Crème Sugar

Top Sellers

Cookie Crème Sugar

Cookie Crème Sugar

$6.00

Our house sweet milk, caramelized brown sugar, crème brulee pudding, and a generous portion of oreo crumbles. Served with Katsubō ’s large and small tapioca pearl blend. 600ml / 20oz.

Aichi Green Tea Crumble

Aichi Green Tea Crumble

$6.00

Premium organic Aichi green tea blended with a crème brulee pudding, house sweet crème and a generous portion of chocolate cookie crumbles.

Thai Crème

Thai Crème

$6.00

A creamy iced Thai milk experience made with our signature house sweet crème brulee pudding.

Strawberry Zen

Strawberry Zen

$6.00

Our fresh strawberry smoothie served with our signature house cheese foam, lemon zest and strawberry bits.

Taro Sugar

Taro Sugar

$6.00

Our house sweet milk, brown sugar reduction, and fresh taro paste. Served with Katsubō ’s large and small tapioca pearl blend. 600ml / 20oz.

Ronin Matcha

Ronin Matcha

$6.00

Only the finest matcha sourced from Japan. Our signature frappe blends milk with our house made sweet crème brulee pudding and a hint of strawberry puree and bits. 600ml / 20 oz.

Grapefruit Slush

Grapefruit Slush

$6.00

A refreshing iced grapefruit slush using fresh squeezed ruby red grapefruit; a perfect combination of sweet with tart.

Katsubō Sugar

Katsubō Sugar

$5.50

Our house sweet milk and caramelized brown sugar. Served with Katsubō ’s large and small tapioca pearl blend. 600ml / 20oz

Strawberry Yakult

Strawberry Yakult

$5.75

A refreshing yogurt drink that is non-caffeinated and served over ice with fresh strawberry bits.

Mango Zen

Mango Zen

$6.00

Our fresh organic mango smoothie served with our signature house cheese foam.

Aichi Milk Cheese Tea

Aichi Milk Cheese Tea

$5.50

Premium Japanese Aichi matcha and house milk. Top off with your choice of house made cheese or tiramisu foam. 600ml / 20oz.

Café Latte

Café Latte

$5.50

Sweetened Coffee served with organic whole milk and our house tiramisu foam. Garnished with cocoa powder.

Hokkaido Milk Tea

Hokkaido Milk Tea

$5.25

Hokkaido cream paired with our premium Toffee Assam Tea. 600ml / 20oz.

Signature Beverages

Aichi Green Tea Crumble

Aichi Green Tea Crumble

$6.00

Premium Aichi organic green tea blended with a crème brulee pudding, house sweet crème and a generous portion of chocolate cookie crumbles. 600ml / 20oz.

Cinnamon Cream Yakult

Cinnamon Cream Yakult

$5.50Out of stock

A refreshing cinnamon cream yogurt drink that is served over ice with ground and whole cinnamon stick. 600ml / 20oz. Sweetness level cannot be modified on this beverage.

House Taro

House Taro

$6.00

Our silky house prepared taro served with fresh house milk and ice. 600ml / 20oz.

Ronin Matcha

Ronin Matcha

$6.00

Only the finest matcha sourced from Japan. Our signature frappe blends milk with our house made sweet crème brulee pudding and a hint of strawberry puree and bits. 600ml / 20 oz.

Thai Crème

Thai Crème

$6.00

A creamy iced Thai milk experience made with our signature house sweet crème brulee pudding. 600ml / 20oz.

Pumpkin Pie Creme Brulee (Seasonal)

Pumpkin Pie Creme Brulee (Seasonal)

$6.00

Seasonal: Real roasted pumpkin blended with crème brulee and a touch of vanilla. Combined with a toasted graham cracker crumble.

Fruit Tea

Mango Zen

Mango Zen

$6.00

Our fresh mango smoothie served with our signature house zen cheese foam. 600ml / 20oz.

Strawberry Zen

Strawberry Zen

$6.00

Our fresh strawberry smoothie served with our signature house cheese foam, lemon zest and strawberry bits. 600ml / 20oz.

Avocado Zen

Avocado Zen

$6.00Out of stock

A creamy avocado smoothie served with strawberry puree, strawberry bits and a touch of Himalayan sea salt. 600ml / 20oz.

Grapefruit Slush

Grapefruit Slush

$6.00

A refreshing iced grapefruit slush using fresh squeezed ruby red grapefruit; a perfect combination of sweet with tart. 600ml / 20oz.

Watermelon Jasmine Green Tea

Watermelon Jasmine Green Tea

$5.75

Refreshing Jasmine Green Tea infused with a watermelon puree. 600ml / 20oz.

Strawberry Jasmine Green Tea

Strawberry Jasmine Green Tea

$5.50

Refreshing Jasmine Green Tea infused with a strawberry puree. 600ml / 20oz.

Grapefruit Jasmine Green Tea

Grapefruit Jasmine Green Tea

$5.85

Refreshing Jasmine Green Tea infused with fresh squeezed grapefruit juice. A slightly tart & tangy beverage garnished with lemon & grapefruit slices. 600ml / 20oz.

Mango Jasmine Green Tea

Mango Jasmine Green Tea

$5.50

Refreshing Jasmine Green Tea infused with a mango puree. 600ml / 20oz.

Orange Jasmine Green Tea

Orange Jasmine Green Tea

$5.25

Fresh squeezed orange juice infused with our premium Jasmine Green Tea. Served with orange slices. 600ml / 20oz.

Lemon Jasmine Green Tea

Lemon Jasmine Green Tea

$5.25

Fresh lemonade infused with our premium Jasmine Green Tea. Served over ice with garnished lemon slices. 600ml / 20oz.

Lime Jasmine Green Tea

Lime Jasmine Green Tea

$5.25

Fresh lime infused with our premium Jasmine Green Tea. Served over ice with garnished lime slices. 600ml / 20oz.

Orange Passion

Orange Passion

$5.50

Refreshing Four Seasons Oolong Tea infused with passion fruit & fresh squeezed orange juice. Garnished with fresh lemons & orange slices. 600ml / 20oz.

Lemon Yakult

Lemon Yakult

$5.50

A refreshing yogurt drink that is non-caffeinated and served over ice with fresh lemon puree. 600ml / 20oz. Sweetness level cannot be modified on this beverage.

Lime Yakult

Lime Yakult

$5.50

A refreshing yogurt drink that is non-caffeinated and served over ice with fresh lime slices. 600ml / 20oz. Sweetness level cannot be modified on this beverage.

Orange Yakult

Orange Yakult

$5.50

A refreshing yogurt drink that is non-caffeinated and served over ice with fresh orange slices and orange puree. 600ml / 20oz. Sweetness level cannot be modified on this beverage.

Dark Cherry Yakult

Dark Cherry Yakult

$5.50

A refreshing yogurt drink that is non-caffeinated and served over ice with a dark cherry compote. 600ml / 20oz. Sweetness level cannot be modified on this beverage.

Strawberry Yakult

Strawberry Yakult

$5.75

A refreshing yogurt drink that is non-caffeinated, house milk and served over ice with fresh strawberry puree. 600ml / 20oz. Sweetness level cannot be modified on this beverage.

Four Seasons Lime

Four Seasons Lime

$5.25

A tart & sour lover’s delight made from our premium Four Seasons oolong tea. Served over ice with garnished fresh lime slices. 600ml / 20oz.

Four Seasons Lemon

Four Seasons Lemon

$5.25

Lemonade infused with our premium four seasons oolong tea; garnished with fresh lemon slices. 600ml / 20oz.

Black Tea Lemonade

Black Tea Lemonade

$5.25

Lemonade infused with our premium Black Tea. Served over ice with garnished fresh lemon slices. 600ml / 20oz.

Berry Berry Lemonade

Berry Berry Lemonade

$5.25

A fresh berry fruit tea. Served with a strawberry puree and blueberry compote. Garnished with fresh lemon slices. 600ml / 20oz.

Strawberry Kiwi Lemonade

Strawberry Kiwi Lemonade

$5.25Out of stock

A sweet and tangy fruit tea. Served with a strawberry puree and kiwi compote. 600ml / 20oz.

Peachy Zen (Out of Season)

Peachy Zen (Out of Season)

$6.00Out of stock

Our fresh white peach smoothie served with our signature house cheese foam. 600ml / 20oz

White Peach Oolong Fruit Tea (Out of Season)

White Peach Oolong Fruit Tea (Out of Season)

$5.25Out of stock

Refreshing White Peach Oolong Tea infused with a peach puree. 600ml / 20oz.

Watermelon Slush

Watermelon Slush

$6.00

A refreshing iced watermelon slush using fresh organic watermelon. 600ml / 20oz.

Lemon Breeze

Lemon Breeze

$6.00

Citron de Menton Lemons blended into a sweet and tart slush. 600ml

Katsubō Brown Sugar Boba Milk

Cookie Crème Sugar

Cookie Crème Sugar

$6.00

Our house sweet milk, caramelized brown sugar, crème brulee pudding, and a generous portion of oreo crumbles. Served with Katsubō ’s large and small tapioca pearl blend. 600ml / 20oz.

Crème Brûlée Sugar

Crème Brûlée Sugar

$6.00

Our house sweet milk, caramelized brown sugar, and crème brulee pudding. Served with Katsubō ’s large and small tapioca pearl blend. 600ml / 20oz.

Egg Pudding Sugar

Egg Pudding Sugar

$5.75

Our house sweet milk, caramelized brown sugar, and house egg pudding. Served with Katsubō ’s large and small tapioca pearl blend. 600ml / 20oz.

Grass Jelly Sugar

Grass Jelly Sugar

$5.75

Our house sweet milk, caramelized brown sugar, and house grass jelly. Served with Katsubō ’s large and small tapioca pearl blend. 600ml / 20oz.

Katsubō Sugar

Katsubō Sugar

$5.50

Our house sweet milk and caramelized brown sugar. Served with Katsubō ’s large and small tapioca pearl blend. 600ml / 20oz

Red Bean Sugar

Red Bean Sugar

$5.75

Our house sweet milk, caramelized brown sugar, and candied red beans. Served with Katsubō ’s large and small tapioca pearl blend. 600ml / 20oz.

Taro Sugar

Taro Sugar

$6.00

Our house sweet milk, brown sugar reduction, and fresh taro paste. Served with Katsubō ’s large and small tapioca pearl blend. 600ml / 20oz.

Cheese Tea

Our signature creamy teas served with your choice of fresh house cheese foam or tiramisu.
Aichi Milk Cheese Tea

Aichi Milk Cheese Tea

$5.50

Premium Japanese Aichi matcha and house milk. Top off with your choice of house made cheese or tiramisu foam. 600ml / 20oz.

Kuro Milk Cheese Tea

Kuro Milk Cheese Tea

$5.25

It is a strong and full bodied tea that pairs beautifully with our house milk and topped with our premium cocoa powder. Combine with your choice of house made cheese or tiramisu foam. 600ml / 20oz.

Ceylon Milk Cheese Tea

Ceylon Milk Cheese Tea

$5.25

Premium ceylon tea sourced and produced on the island of Sri Lanka. A bold and full black tea paired beautifully with our organic milk. Topped off with your choice of house fresh cheese or tiramisu foam. 600ml / 20oz.

Dark Roast Oolong Cheese Tea

Dark Roast Oolong Cheese Tea

$5.25

Dark roasted oolong tea creates a rich, smooth and aromatic brew. This roasting slowly caramelizes the sugar naturally present in the tea, giving it a bold and sweet taste; topped with your choice of house fresh cheese or tiramisu foam. 600ml / 20oz.

Four Seasons Cheese Tea

Four Seasons Cheese Tea

$5.25

This famous Taiwanese oolong tea known for its beautiful light-yellow hue. A smooth tea with a light floral, mild and even slightly nutty flavor. Paired beautifully with your choice of house fresh foam – cheese or tiramisu. 600ml / 20oz.

Jasmine Green Cheese Tea

Jasmine Green Cheese Tea

$5.25

Only the highest-grade sourced green tea infused with jasmine blossoms. An exquisite tea paired deliciously with your choice of house made cheese or tiramisu foam. 600ml / 20oz.

Matcha Cortado Milk Cheese Tea

Matcha Cortado Milk Cheese Tea

$5.75

A shot of premium Japanese matcha combined with our fresh milk and your choice of house made cheese or tiramisu foam. 600ml / 20oz.

Premium Cocoa

Premium Cocoa

$5.25

Our house milk blended with premium cocoa. A chocolate lover delight only made better by adding your choice of house made cheese or tiramisu foam. 600ml / 20oz.

White Peach Cheese Tea

White Peach Cheese Tea

$5.25

Oolong Tea combined with the delicacy and sweetness of white peach, topped with your choice of house fresh cheese or tiramisu foam. 600ml / 20oz.

Toffee Assam Milk Cheese Tea

Toffee Assam Milk Cheese Tea

$5.25

British Toffee flavor infused Assam tea grounded into a tea powder form for better and richer flavor extraction. Blended with our house milk & topped off with your choice of house fresh cheese or tiramisu foam. 600ml / 20oz

Milk Tea

Aichi Milk Tea

Aichi Milk Tea

$5.50

Premium Japanese Aichi Matcha and house milk. 600ml / 20oz.

Kuro Milk Tea

Kuro Milk Tea

$5.00

It is a strong and full-bodied black tea that pairs beautifully with our house milk. 600ml / 20oz.

Ceylon Milk Tea

Ceylon Milk Tea

$5.00

Premium Ceylon tea sourced and produced on the island of Sri Lanka. A bold and full black tea paired beautifully with our house milk. 600ml / 20oz.

Dark Roast Oolong Milk Tea

Dark Roast Oolong Milk Tea

$5.00

Organic oolong tea made from the leaves of the Camellia sinensis plant that is dark roasted with sweet & fruity hints of flavor. Combined with our house milk and touch of sea salt. 600ml / 20oz.

Four Seasons Milk Tea

Four Seasons Milk Tea

$5.00

This famous Taiwanese Oolong Tea known for its beautiful light-yellow hue. A smooth tea with a light floral, mild and even slightly nutty flavor paired beautifully with our house milk. 600ml / 20oz.

Hokkaido Milk Tea

Hokkaido Milk Tea

$5.25

Hokkaido cream paired with our premium Toffee Assam Tea. 600ml / 20oz.

Jasmine Milk Tea

Jasmine Milk Tea

$5.00

Only the highest-grade sourced Green Tea infused with jasmine blossoms. Paired beautifully with our house milk. 600ml / 20oz.

Matcha Cortado Milk Tea

Matcha Cortado Milk Tea

$5.50

Premium Japanese Matcha. Layered with our sweetened house milk. 600ml / 20oz.

Strawberry Matcha

Strawberry Matcha

$5.75

Premium Japanese Aichi Matcha milk tea layered with our house milk and fresh strawberry puree. 600ml / 20oz.

Thai Milk Tea

Thai Milk Tea

$5.50

Our strong-brewed Thai black tea is combined with spices such as star anise, crushed tamarind, cardamom, just to name a few. Combined & blended with our house milk and served over ice. 600ml / 20oz.

Toffee Assam Milk Tea

Toffee Assam Milk Tea

$5.00

British Toffee flavor infused Assam tea grounded into a tea powder form for better and richer flavor extraction. Blended with our house milk. 600ml / 20oz

Café

Café Latte

Café Latte

$5.50

An iced sweetened Coffee served with house milk and tiramisu foam. Garnished with cocoa powder. 600ml / 20oz.

Iced Lemon Café

Iced Lemon Café

$5.25

Refreshing and sweetened iced coffee infused with lemon. 600ml / 20oz.

Dark Roast Oolong Double Shot

Dark Roast Oolong Double Shot

$5.25

Dark Roast Four Season Oolong milk tea infused with a double shot of espresso. 600ml / 20oz.

Four Seasons Oolong Double Shot

Four Seasons Oolong Double Shot

$5.25

Four Seasons Oolong Milk Tea infused with a double shot of espresso. 600ml / 20oz. This is a lighter tea compared to the richer Dark Roast Oolong Milk Tea Double Shot version we also offer.

The Americano

The Americano

$5.25

Sweetened fresh roasted coffee topped off with our house tiramisu foam and cocoa powder. 600ml / 20oz.

The Dalgona Chunk

The Dalgona Chunk

$6.00Out of stock

Iced milk with a whipped double shot of espresso; served with a heaping portion of our own house toffee crumble. 600ml / 20oz.

The Dalgona Whip

The Dalgona Whip

$5.50Out of stock

Rich and bold whipped coffee served over house milk. Served cold over ice with a cocoa dusting. 600ml / 20oz.

The Shogun

The Shogun

$5.50

An Aichi matcha cortado milk tea topped off with a triple shot of espresso. Served cold over ice. 600ml / 20oz.

The Viet

The Viet

$5.95

Café Du Mondé served with a traditional creamy house milk. Served over ice. 600ml / 20oz.

Traditional Tea

Kuro Tea

Kuro Tea

$3.85

It is a strong and full-bodied black tea that pairs beautifully with your favorite toppings. 600ml / 20oz.

Ceylon

Ceylon

$3.85

It has medium to full tannins of some notes of citrus, chocolate or spice. 600ml/20oz.

Four Seasons Oolong

Four Seasons Oolong

$3.85

This famous Taiwanese Oolong Tea known for its beautiful light-yellow hue. A smooth tea with a light floral, mild and even slightly nutty flavor. 600ml / 20oz.

Dark Roast Oolong

Dark Roast Oolong

$3.85

Organic Oolong Tea made from the leaves of the Camellia sinensis plant that is dark roasted with sweet & fruity hints of flavor. 600ml / 20oz.

Jasmine Green

Jasmine Green

$3.85

Only the highest-grade sourced Green Tea infused with jasmine blossoms. 600ml / 20oz.

White Peach

White Peach

$3.85

Oolong Tea combined with the delicacy and sweetness of infused white peach. 600ml / 20oz.

Toffee Assam

Toffee Assam

$3.85

British Toffee flavor infused Assam tea grounded into a tea powder form for better and richer flavor extraction. 600ml / 20oz.

Non Caffeinated

Strawberry Zen

Strawberry Zen

$6.00

Our fresh strawberry smoothie served with our signature house cheese foam, lemon zest and strawberry bits.

Mango Zen

Mango Zen

$6.00

Our fresh organic mango smoothie served with our signature house cheese foam.

Cookie Crème Sugar

Cookie Crème Sugar

$6.00

Our house sweet milk, caramelized brown sugar, crème brulee pudding, and a generous portion of oreo crumbles. Served with Katsubō ’s large and small tapioca pearl blend. 600ml / 20oz.

Avocado Zen

Avocado Zen

$6.00Out of stock

A creamy avocado smoothie served with strawberry puree, strawberry bits and a touch of Himalayan sea salt.

Berry Berry Lemonade

Berry Berry Lemonade

$5.25

A fresh berry fruit tea. Served with a strawberry puree and blueberry compote. Garnished with fresh lemon slices. 600ml / 20oz.

Cinnamon Cream Yakult

Cinnamon Cream Yakult

$5.50

A refreshing cinnamon cream yogurt drink that is served over ice with ground and whole cinnamon stick.

Orange Yakult

Orange Yakult

$5.50

A refreshing yogurt drink that is non-caffeinated and served over ice with fresh orange slices and orange puree.

Lemon Yakult

Lemon Yakult

$5.50

A refreshing yogurt drink that is non-caffeinated and served over ice with fresh lemon puree.

Strawberry Yakult

Strawberry Yakult

$5.75

A refreshing yogurt drink that is non-caffeinated and served over ice with fresh strawberry bits.

Watermelon Slush

Watermelon Slush

$6.00

A refreshing iced watermelon slush using fresh organic watermelon. 600ml / 20oz.

Katsubō Sugar

Katsubō Sugar

$5.50

Our house sweet milk and caramelized brown sugar. Served with Katsubō ’s large and small tapioca pearl blend. 600ml / 20oz

Egg Pudding Sugar

Egg Pudding Sugar

$5.75

Our house sweet milk, caramelized brown sugar, and house egg pudding. Served with Katsubō ’s large and small tapioca pearl blend. 600ml / 20oz.

Grass Jelly Sugar

Grass Jelly Sugar

$5.75

Our house sweet milk, caramelized brown sugar, and house grass jelly. Served with Katsubō ’s large and small tapioca pearl blend. 600ml / 20oz.

Taro Sugar

Taro Sugar

$6.00

Organic house sweet milk, brown sugar reduction, and fresh taro paste. Served with Katsubo’s large and small tapioca pearl blend.

House Taro

House Taro

$6.00

Our silky house prepared taro served with fresh organic milk and ice.

Red Bean Sugar

Red Bean Sugar

$5.75

Our house sweet milk, caramelized brown sugar, and candied red beans. Served with Katsubō ’s large and small tapioca pearl blend. 600ml / 20oz.

Watermelon Slush

Watermelon Slush

$6.00

A refreshing iced watermelon slush using fresh organic watermelon. 600ml / 20oz.

Lemon Breeze

Lemon Breeze

$6.00

Citron de Menton Lemons blended into a sweet and tart slush. 600ml

Lime Yakult

Lime Yakult

$5.50

A refreshing yogurt drink that is non-caffeinated and served over ice with fresh lime slices. 600ml / 20oz. Sweetness level cannot be modified on this beverage.

Dark Cherry Yakult

Dark Cherry Yakult

$5.50

A refreshing yogurt drink that is non-caffeinated and served over ice with a dark cherry compote. 600ml / 20oz. Sweetness level cannot be modified on this beverage.

Kid Favorites

Strawberry Zen

Strawberry Zen

$6.00

Our fresh strawberry smoothie served with our signature house cheese foam, lemon zest and strawberry bits.

Strawberry Yakult

Strawberry Yakult

$5.75

A refreshing yogurt drink that is non-caffeinated and served over ice with fresh strawberry bits.

Mango Zen

Mango Zen

$6.00

Our fresh organic mango smoothie served with our signature house cheese foam.

Cookie Crème Sugar

Cookie Crème Sugar

$6.00

Our house sweet milk, caramelized brown sugar, crème brulee pudding, and a generous portion of oreo crumbles. Served with Katsubō ’s large and small tapioca pearl blend. 600ml / 20oz.

Katsubō Sugar

Katsubō Sugar

$5.50

Our house sweet milk and caramelized brown sugar. Served with Katsubō ’s large and small tapioca pearl blend. 600ml / 20oz

Watermelon Slush

Watermelon Slush

$6.00

A refreshing iced watermelon slush using fresh organic watermelon. 600ml / 20oz.

Lemon Breeze

Lemon Breeze

$6.00

Citron de Menton Lemons blended into a sweet and tart slush. 600ml

All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

On every Katsubo cup you will find the face of our samurai. The word samurai comes from the Japanese verb saburau, which means “to serve”. With every drink we brew, we SERVE and HONOR you. Sourcing only the finest premium teas. Using only the freshest ingredients. Supporting Organic Farmers. With every delicious sip, taste the devotion to our craft & you.

Location

28251 Marguerite Prkwy Suite B, Mission Viejo, CA 92692

Directions

Gallery
Katsubo Tea - Mission Viejo image
Katsubo Tea - Mission Viejo image

